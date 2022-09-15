The Standouts From Businessweek's Best B-School Rankings

00:00

I was just saying it's been too long since you and I have spoken because you know why I do this wonderful thing every year. Talk to me about the rankings the standouts to you. Well we have the top schools and we have Stanford at the top of the list again this year. So no surprise. Several years running. I think it's been on a run. It is a big undertaking but people really are very excited about just doing this every year. So we've got Stanford is number one Chicago and Harvard. Number two Northwestern came in at four and Dartmouth's at five. At the top of the list has not changed much here but you see some little changes. And what you see a lot more of is shifts that we're talking to schools about that are starting to happen. I think Covid really had an effect on how people are thinking about what they're teaching what they want to learn you know how they're learning these hybrid models of education the last two years. Some of those pieces are sticking and and continuing at schools in ways that schools are offering up more flexibility. So there's a lot of that that we don't capture in the ranking but that we do capture and talking to the students in the schools. Let's just sorted that biggest change that you realized year over year about some of those big long term structural impacts from Covid. Well I think you know the last the one that seems to be most lasting is that technology and the tools that were developed for remote learning. Now they're trying to really think of much more innovative ways to apply them to really tap into bases of students that are farther away that would never consider maybe coming to New York or going to Chicago or going to Cambridge. So the technology seems to be something that they harnessed it in a certain way the last two years. And now a lot of the schools are saying well how can we be more strategic in how we're going to use it going forward. And then the other thing I think that Covid in the last two years has done is changed people's priorities. So we also measure jobs. Of course Paramount's compensation what people earn very important. And the top three consistently have been consulting finance jobs and tech. But now again as you talk to schools you're saying you're hearing them say that students are more interested in ESG. Yeah there are a lot of schools we're hearing rumors about that are going to soon be announcing specializations and ESG. We might have some news on that in a story next week. We'll have you back. Climate change you know Columbia Business School we're doing a story that will roll out next week on that. And Columbia Business School has a new campus and new buildings that are being constructed at the same time that are new climate schools. And they're really developing now a curriculum that is extremely tied to the climate school to the engineering school because these are going to be so integral for leaders of the future. We only have a about a minute left. We've heard a lot about loan forgiveness and affordability or any of those conversations translating from undergraduate to business schools and making it affordable to some degree. They are not quite the extent that they are undergraduate. But you're certainly seeing pretty high price tags for some of these programs. The difference of course is that when kids kids they're not all kids. Some are older. They've been out working. When students come out of these programs you know they're they're often moving into jobs that are pretty well-paying jobs. Again that's why you're seeing the demand for the consulting jobs the finance jobs and so on. And there's a little bit more of an ability there to deal with that. Also it's a shorter program right. You're maybe in school anywhere from three to six six semesters at the very most. Not that much. So it's not quite the issue that it is at the undergraduate level. But here and there you do hear talk about it. And I think Covid taught everybody to question what those price tags and symbols are because they were learning in different ways.