Join in the conversation right now is Amy Cong. She's CIO of Barrett Asset Management has about 2.5 billion dollars in assets under management. Amy great to have you here on the program. We've been talking a lot all week long and mall last week long and the week before that before that about what the Fed is going to do in order to curb inflation. Are you confident right now that not only is the Fed's path that they're on right now going to actually stem inflation but that they can do it without too much economic destruction. Yeah I hear you. It's murky right now. And right now our thinking is that the odds of a recession are still somewhere between 30 to 40 percent. And why is that to some of your earlier comments. The employment picture remains healthy. I think that market remains tight in that regard. And so it is difficult to call the odds of a recession will be higher. But to your point I think the the path that the Fed is on it's it's definitely something that we're watching very carefully. There are a couple of components to it. First is the actual rate hikes creating an impact on the economy. It's the expectation of further rate hikes. That's also going to hopefully curb the economy to an extent. And then don't forget quantitative tightening is ramping up quite quite quite a bit this month. And so all of this together is in our hopes. And I'm sure everyone is thinking the same that that soft landing is a possibility. But at this point we're not yet calling a recession. However we're watching that those odds pretty carefully as we move into the next couple of quarters. Are there any particular data points I mean you'd like to focus in on. You talk about the overall focus on what the Fed is up to. NICHOLS We will brace for Wednesday and more of that quantitative tightening story. But what until. Was it a retail sales that you keep an eye on. Is it more inflation Prince or is it more the market you're looking at. Yeah we're watching the commodities market quite carefully. We are encouraged that that component is starting to come down whether it's because the U.S. dollar is strong perhaps demand is softening. But I am also watching the real estate market quite carefully because what's happening is mortgage rates have moved higher clearly and the affordability index has clearly come down. And that's that's possible that it could roll over into higher rents. And we're starting to see the rent component of CPI tick up a little bit. This past Tuesday. And I think that bears watching over the next couple of months. How are you thinking about allocating within your world of equities what defines as maybe more defensive these days. It's not necessarily sector driven. We are an individual stock discipline. We have that discipline. And so what we're really focused on are companies that can really raise prices on their consumers on their customers without really impacting the demand for their products and services. And we're watching the pricing power of companies pretty carefully. Of course the help of balance sheets is also very very important. And really you know the ability to curb expenses is another aspect that we're very keen on. So it's not necessarily focusing on specific companies but it's really those companies that are leveraging technology or their asset like Humana was just raise us as a point. You know the managed health care companies are really leaning on technology to enhance earnings per share over the next four quarters. Those are the kinds of companies we definitely want to keep invested in over this turbulent time. And we've already seen quite a few companies come out with a variety of announcements in order to curb some of those costs. Whether it is a refocus on the technology or a decrease in headcount I am curious. Any one of the big drivers of at least the most recent bull markets that we have were a lot of that cash going back to investors whether it was through dividends or more importantly through stock buybacks. How do you think if at all stock buybacks and dividends will hold up. If we are in for a more prolonged economic down cycle it might taper a little bit. But I'd think given the strength that we're seeing in corporate balance sheets it's very likely that the dividend part will surely hold up but the buyback part could taper a little bit depending because as you noted with rates moving higher the companies are also thinking about their leverage positions. And it's not so easy now clearly to take on debt. And with that mindset it is possible that companies may hold on to cash a little bit longer just to watch for that dust to settle and where we're keen that they may potentially slow down the buyback program. But the shareholders yield which is the combination of the dividend yield and the buyback yield is still pretty strong at this stage. Somewhere around three and a half percent. You push us forward really therefore to earnings to what we're going to get out of the companies. You say looking commodities markets but what are you looking for from individual companies when they all are posted there. And is you just bracing itself for more talk of recession model. Talk of job cuts. Be sure by the fall of this year and into January we're going to see companies give us some some hints of what 2023 could look like. And what we're bracing for is likely a downward revision of CPS. Ernie is right now when you look at the S & P as a performer IT analysts are still expecting 8 percent earnings growth from 2022 to 2023. To us that's likely on the high end. And I think with margins under pressure and of course you know labor market is still being very tight. It is possible that that 8 percent can simmer down to perhaps low single digits as a base case. Do you feel like yields in dollar have peaked. I don't know if it's peaked yet because really an inflation story as you as as we've been all talking about you know the lack of clarity from the Fed is of course what's driving a lot of this anxiety that we're seeing in the market today. So really depending on what the Fed says after next week's meeting in terms of how they see interest rates the path a bit for a pace at which they're going to raise interest rates I think that's also going to drive where the yields are. And as I've mentioned quantitative tightening is just ramping up this month. It's now up to a matter of ninety five billion. And so depending on which part of the yield curve the Fed targets that's also going to impact yields quite a bit in terms of where we're seeing that over the next couple of quarters.