00:00

Danielle I love your view of where we are what we're pricing in and a sense of how far people have kind of reset their expectations. Well thanks so much Lisa. Appreciate you and Tom having me join you. I wish I was a part of those conversations because I'm a bond geek just like you. And I have got to say that credit looks as attractive to me as it has in many many years. In fact I see an opportunity today to get equity like returns in fixed income markets. OK. Can you elaborate on exactly where. That's a pretty bold statement. In other words 10 percent returns plus in credit. Yeah that's right. You know our oak tree diversified income fund ticker ODI DAX right now has an average yield of over 10 percent. And the way we allocate that fund is into our highest conviction opportunities across oak trees performing credit platform that's in both public and private markets. Today about 75 percent of our fund is in performing stable high income generating private credit. And then the other remainder in public liquid market securities that have dislocated mostly driven by rates and are now approaching yields similar to private credit. Whenever someone can promise equity like returns the warning bells start going off. What kind of risk are you taking at a time when there is so much uncertainty and you're getting rate hikes not similar to anything we've seen in decades. How do you sort of gauge what risk is appropriate to take. Yeah we're always focused on risk. That is a tenant of our core investment philosophy that our founder Howard Marks penned over 25 years ago. And our approach at Oak Tree is focused on bottom up fundamentals of the companies that we lend to. I think unquestionably fundamentals for the broader economy have weakened. There is a reduction in stimulus. Quantitative easing has has ended and we are seeing rates higher. And this creates a very challenging market for credit. But the quality of the credit market is much better than it was you know heading into Covid especially the high yield market. And so we are thinking that defaults are going to be lower than expected by most in this next economic cycle. That's why I wanted to go Danielle. This is really important and goes to you have to have a really sharp Dixon type kind of rogue when you're intimidated by Howard Marks one of Howard Marks heroes. And mine is Daniel Fuss of Loomis Sayles who constructed Bond total return as an act of God by credit upgrade. Are you suggesting off of Dan Foster's seminal work that we're going to see bond market total return completely outside the Zeit Geist because of credit quality upgrade. You know I hate to forecast anything because no one knows. I think the best that we can do is pick high quality companies that are you know offering us attractive income and hold those for the long term. You know we really are trying to construct a portfolio that's agnostic to market movements but we see value today and so we are in a restricted credit movement. I get that you sound like the rapper on a prospectus from 20 years ago. Danielle are you betting that we will see credit quality improvement. No I'm not Tom. I think that we have seen some fundamentals weaken. And while income has risen for example in the senior loan market incomes a double edged sword that increases the interest burden that these companies have and the senior loan market as compared to high yield bonds for example is not as strong of a market from a quality perspective. And so it's really important to prioritize credit selection. I think broadly credit will see some downgrades. But if you can really focus on individual companies and credits yeah there's an opportunity there to be had. How do you get scale. Danielle when you're investing in the individual opportunities. Really good question. Yeah. You know we in public markets have a very large toolkit at our disposal. So we invest across not only high yield and syndicated loans but in more niche areas like convertibles emerging markets structured credit in particular both real estate and corporate assets silos. An area we think is very attractive. On the private side it's a combination of directly sourcing and negotiating loans with private borrowers. And we have a very deep bench of talent at Oak Tree that does that. And then also working with equity sponsors where we have strong relationships in leveraged buyouts.