With global equities senior research analyst at Invesco and Anya Diet joins us right now with an exceptionally cogent research note that describes many nuances to this market. And when you look at the monitor you mentioned one of them folks I might point out as we happen to be growing older. Thank you for having Tanya. I didn't need to know that. But as I look at the nuances of the research note it's what do I do with cash. Does cash have value now. So thank you for that Tom. And great to be here. So mantra just yes to give some context is a nifty little acronym we created to talk about the big themes that excite us mass affluence. That's the M E. The world is getting richer and T is new technology. We're living in a time where data is deluding us are is restructuring. There's always a part of the world or the economy that is reconfiguring itself and it is aging. All of us storm as much as you. And within that we find lots of interesting areas to continue to deploy capital while being mindful obviously of macro uncertainties and the state of affairs. But to answer your question directly Tom where should you put your cash. You know if we could just go back to Einstein for a second even Einstein said it right. The most powerful force in the world is the power of compounding. Buffet is frequently said compounding is the investor's best friend. So you want to put your cash in a place where it will continue to compound. And for us that means high quality companies that have the wherewithal to survive periods of turbulence that are inevitable. And so that's that would be my reaction. We've been having a debate all morning about what the Fed has to do and their role in torpedoing some of that dynamism that you're talking about in companies in order to get inflation lower. We had on one hand the Danny Blanchflower saying they really don't have to do much. You just can sit where they are. Others saying no not at all. They have to go much further. Where do you sit on that. What's your base case. IBEX Liza is that we ultimately look for companies that can take all these various macro variables and still live to fight another day as a starting point right. So we stop with companies that have pricing power because no matter where inflation falls and if it ends up being out of control you want companies that have pricing power that usually comes from having a strong position in the economic value chain being self-funded having clean balance sheets and throwing off copious amounts of free cash flow. So that is almost the starting point. And in some ways it indemnify as you against the various range of outcomes that are possible out there. Now in terms of if you look at all the recent data we've been getting it's not implausible as a general base case that we still sort of sail through this with you know a few bruises but generally intact as far as economic outcomes go. We've just come off a full week of very strong conferences investor conferences at which most investors have been surprised by the upbeat optimism of management teams. They're all very focused on cost cutting. Not a lot of lot of them are focused on missing revenues or having existential crises DDD. But that seems to be the base case today. Ammonia what's the argument for selecting the right companies and getting that all right versus just investing in a two year and getting three point eight percent which is real income for the first time in a very long time. Yeah. So if you invest in a company that can compound the capital it takes in at a return that's higher than its cost of capital. You should do well above the opportunity cost of investing in a two year. Part of that is looking at companies that have the ability to continually compound earnings that have all the you know sort of the characteristics that you've just been talking about. And a good part of it is also looking at companies that have sensible valuations. And at some point as they go through there's still more oil you're going to find things that are prized for outcomes that are still bearish as sell offs continue that they're almost you know buying them at the right time is a tried and tested recipe for outperforming the two your right at any point in time. I look good on you. It's a mix of investments right now and the complete total mystery and uncertainty there. Part of the Invesco Act is its short term result. One year two years five years as well. I like what you say about quality equities but what about quality bonds. What do you do with quality corporate bonds and the mother of all bond bear markets. Well I focus on equities. That's a very good question as far as what bonds go do. So what I would tell you as an equities investor is as we look at balance sheets out there. Most corporate corporate balance sheets are pretty healthy to the point that you've been making earlier this morning right. We think consumers are healthy. Corporations are healthy. Most companies that had a balance use the Covid sort of refinancing opportunities to refinance and push out their debts. So from the equity point of view where when you think of debt you know we worry about is the debt going to take down the company and sort of leave equity or those empty handed. We don't worry about that policy.