00:00

What caught your attention. You know it's the price data that catches my attention. But let's run through the numbers. As you mentioned retail sales on a headline basis Rose. But the core which goes into GDP did not. It was flat on the month of the month prior was revised lower. So that has poor implications for third quarter GDP at this point. Now all of this is being framed by the Federal Reserve and what they're going to do in reaction to all this. And I take you back to Jay Powell at Jackson Hole who said our decision at the September meeting will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook. So what's the totality of the data. Well jobless claims Tom you were excited by this. They're at two hundred and thirteen thousand. That's the lowest since May. They've been going down suggest strength in the labor market. Empire manufacturing minus one point five. But look where it was the month before. A big gain there. Philadelphia Fed does fall. But now those two indexes reported big drops in prices paid. And that probably matters more to the Fed. Import prices fall. And then that stuff that matters. This is the data that the Fed is going to be watching. This is what we're going to care about. Retail sales flat as I mentioned that semi positive because it does suggest maybe things are slowing. That's the Fed's job. Payrolls were positive. But does that mean a jump in wages and salaries. I mean that was the question raised by jobless claims. Earnings were up 5.2 percent. So that was a negative CPI 60 percent of the categories are over 4 percent at an annual rate. So that's negative. Financial conditions are looser. So that's negative. Add it all up and maybe you make the case for 75. Does it make a case for 1 percent. That's much harder to make. I think.