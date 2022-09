00:00

WE ARE ALSO FOCUSED ON U.S. DATA. KAILEY: ANOTHER POTENTIAL SUPPLY CHAIN HEADACHE. LET ' S FIRST GET UPDATE ON THE MARKETS. IT WAS A MIXED DAY IN ASIA OVERALL. STOCKS HIGHER IN JAPAN AND HONG KONG BUT DOWN IN CHINA. IT WAS LOWER BY A QUARTER OF A PERCENT. THERE WAS ONE GROUP THAT OUTPERFORMED. OF COURSE, CHINESE OFFICIALS WOULD LIKE HELP THE SLUMP IN THE CHINESE YUAN. THEY ALSO LEFT RATES ON HOLD. TRYING TO LEND SOME SUPPORT FOR THE CURRENCY. WE ARE VERY CLOSE TO THAT CLOSELY WASH SEVEN-FIGURE. ALL THIS TALK OF VERBAL INTERVENTION IN THE JAPANESE YEN, NOT GIVING A LIFT TO THAT CURRENCY. MATT: IN TERMS OF U.S. FUTURES. NOT A LOT OF MOVEMENT HERE. REALLY UNCHANGED. WE DID NOT GET MUCH MOVEMENT BY THE CLOSE OF TRADING YESTERDAY. AFTER THAT BIG PLANS WE SAW ON TUESDAY, MARKETS HAVE BEEN IN A HOLDING PATTERN. COMING UP, IT IS STILL HOLDING IN THE SAME RANGE THAT WE SAW IT JOB UP TO. IMAX CRUDE RIGHT NOW, ALSO MOVING ONLY $.18, $.21. EVEN AFTER THEY EMERGED. THAT AFFECTS EITHER BUT INDIRECTLY AFFECTS CRYPTO. YOU HAVE NOT SEEN MUCH REACTION AT ALL IN TERMS OF EITHER OR BITCOIN THIS MORNING. ANNA, WHAT DO YOU SEE IN TERMS OF EURO? ANNA: IN EUROPE, IN TERMS OF RISK APPETITE, THE SPANISH MARKET IS DOING PRETTY WELL. U.K. MARKET IS UP AROUND HALF A PERCENT. FRENCH FIVE YEAR YIELD DEMONSTRATED. IT IS NOT DRAMATIC THIS MORMON BUT IT IS PART OF A THEME. WE ' RE SEEING THE BANKING SECTOR RESPOND. ESPECIALLY SPANISH BANKS SEEM TO BE DOING WELL. ENERGY IS UP BY HALF A PERCENT. THE CL HELPED BIG -- BUILD UP THE GAS BUSINESS. IT IS HEAD OF THE GAS UNIT HE WILL BE TAKING OVER. TALKING OF GAS, THIS IS A NATURAL GAS PRICE. WE WERE BELOW TO PERCENT OF EUROS. NOW THEY CAME BACK UP TO BELOW TWO 30 ' S. IS THERE ANY DOUBT? THEY ARE DOING OTHER THINGS TO TRY AND DIVE -- DRIVE DOWN DEMAND. KAILEY: WE ARE GOING TO HAVE MORE ON THAT CRISIS AS WELL. LATER ON TODAY, CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING AND THE RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN WILL HOLD THEIR FIRST MEETING SINCE RUSSIA INVADED THE UKRAINE. FINALLY, WE WILL GET MORE ECONOMIC DATA AROUND 8:30 A.M. YOUR TIME. MATT: DEAFLY PAIN ATTENTION TO THAT. IT WILL COME OUT OF TALKS TO ADVERT U.S. RAIL SYSTEM SHUT DOWN. THEY CONTINUE EARLY INTO THIS MORNING. NO WORD ON IF THERE WILL BE ANY PROGRESS. ABOUT 125,000 WORKERS CAN STRIKE FRIDAY IF THERE IS NO AGREEMENT. IF THEY DO, IT WILL JAM UP GOODS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AFTER WE HAVE ALREADY HAD SUCH A SUPPLY CHAIN HIT. KRITI GUPTA JOINS US. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TALKS? KRITI: WHAT WE DO NOT KNOW IS WHERE THE DEVELOPMENTS ARE. IT IS ACCESS TO SICK LEAVE, MEDICAL LEAVE. THIS IS A LEGACY OF THE PANDEMIC. RAILROAD WORKERS ARE THE BACKBONE OF THE ECONOMY. AROUND 30% OF AMERICA ' S CARGO GOES THROUGH FREIGHT. THEY ARE WORKING LONG HOURS. DURING THE PANDEMIC, SO MAY PEOPLE LEFT THE WORKFORCE WHICH MEANT THEY HAD TO CREATE A NEW WORK SYSTEM. YOU WERE NOW ON HOLD 30 MINUTES-90 MINUTES ADVANCE OF YOUR SHIFT. IF YOU DO NOT HOLD IT, YOU GET PENALIZED. THAT IS WHAT IS AT THE HEART OF THE ISSUE. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT A 24% INCREASE. THAT IS NOT WITH THESE WORKERS ARE MOST CONCERNED ABOUT. KAILEY: ON THE SUBJECT OF THAT WE JUST HAD A BREAKING HEADLINE. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR IS SAYING THAT THE REAL COMPANY AND UNION HAVE COME TO EIGHT TENTATIVE PACKED. THE OPERATE OF WORD THERE I GUESS IS TENTATIVE. WE WILL HOLD TO SEE WHAT THOSE DETAILS WILL LOOK LIKE IF IT WILL GET UPHELD ON THE LATER SITE -- ON THE LABOR SIDE OF THINGS. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT WHAT WOULD BE MOST EFFECTIVE SHOULD THE PACT NOT COME THROUGH? KRITI: THE HEADLINE IS CRUCIAL. THERE IS HISTORICAL PRECEDENT. CONGRESS HAS HISTORICALLY HAVE HAD TO IMPOSE THOSE AGREEMENTS. IT GOES FROM AUTO TO RETAIL. ALL THE NEW VEHICLES AND AUTO PARTS ARE TRANSPORTED THROUGH FREIGHT, THE MOST EFFICIENT WAY. THINK ABOUT OIL COMING FROM CANADA. ALL OF THAT WILL BE PUT ON HOLD, INCLUDING COMMUTING. WE KNOW THAT AMTRAK CANCELED THEIR LONG DISTANCE SERVICE. CHICAGO, THE REAL SYSTEM ALREADY WARNING THEY MIGHT NOT HAVE THEIR LOCAL SYSTEM AND SERVICE. SAME WITH MANY HAPLESS, SAN FRANCISCO. IS BECOMING A NATIONWIDE ISSUE THEY COULD PUT THE ENTIRE ECONOMY ON HOLD. KAILEY: KRITI GUPTA REPORTING FROM THE FIELD. WE WILL LOOK TOWARDS HER UPDATES. LET ' S GET TO OUR CLUBE ARE -- BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT REPORTER. JUST TO REITERATE BREAKING NEWS, THE RAILROAD COMPANY HAS REACHED A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT. HOW DIFFICULT HAVE THESE NEGOTIATIONS BEEN? > > PRETTY DIFFICULT. IT IS A HIGH-PROFILE DECISION TO HAVE THE LABOR SECRETARY PLAY A KEY ROLE TO TRY AND GET AN AGREEMENT. IT SHOWS THAT IT WAS DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOLLOWING UP WITH THE LABOR SECRETARY AFTER THE PRESIDENT ' S EMERGENCY BOARD RECOMMENDATIONS DID NOT SEEM TO MOVE THINGS FORWARD. THERE WAS A QUESTION YESTERDAY AS TO WHETHER CONGRESS WOULD HAVE THE WILLPOWER TO REQUIRE BOTH SIDES TO AGREE TO THE OUTLINE. IT DID NOT LOOK LIKE THERE WAS SUPPORT. THERE WERE A COUPLE SENATE REPUBLICANS WHO TRY TO BRING THAT MEASURE UP AND IT WAS BLOCKED BY BERNIE SANDERS. THERE WERE VERY FUNDAMENTAL QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW EXACTLY THIS WOULD MOVE FORWARD. MARTY WALSH HAS TAKEN A PRIME ROLE IN MOVING THAT AHEAD. IF THIS DEAL STICKS, THAT IS A HUGE SIGN. IT WAS SOMETHING THAT THE ADMINISTRATION WAS STRUGGLING WITH RIGHT UNTIL THIS DEADLINE WAS COMING UP TONIGHT. ANNA: LET ' S PIVOT TO SOMETHING DEVELOPING. THE LEADERS OF RUSSIA AND CHINA WILL MEET TODAY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE INVASION OF UKRAINE. BEFORE THE ATTACK IN FEBRUARY, THEY DECLARED NO LIMITS TO THEIR UNSHIPPED. AFTER SUFFERING HUMILIATING LOSSES, CHINA HAS RESISTED SENDING MILITARY SUPPLIES OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT. HOW MIGHT PRESIDENT BIDEN VIEW THIS MEETING? VERY SYMBOLIC BUT WITH REDUCED EXPECTATIONS ABOUT WHAT SUPPORT WILL COME FROM THE OTHER? > > THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS TRIED TO KEEP KEY PLAYERS BY CHINA AWAY FROM A FORMAL ROLE IN HELPING RUSSIA. THEY HAVE BEEN VERBALLY SUPPORTIVE AT TIMES. THE KEY QUESTION IS, WOULD THERE BE MILITARY AID, MORE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AID FROM CHINA TO RUSSIA? IT DOES SEEM TO BE SOMETHING THAT WILL COME UP FROM THIS MEETING. A POLLUTANT AID HAS TOLD THE TASK SOURCE THAT THEY EXPECT TAIWAN AND -- TO BE DISCUSSED. IT IS NOT SOMETHING THEY WILL IGNORE. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND ON A BIPARTISAN BASIS IN THE U.S., THERE IS THE HOPE THAT CHINA WILL NOT TAKE ANY CONCRETE STEPS FORWARD TO PROVIDE ANY SIGNIFICANT AID TO RUSSIA. MATT: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. THE AGREEMENT REACHED FOR REAL WORKERS AS WELL AS THE MEETING. LET ' S GET TO CRYPTO. THE MOST IMPORTANT COMMERCIAL HIGHWAY JUST GOT REPAVED. BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK COMPLETED THEIR BIGGEST AND MOST AMBITIOUS SOFTWARE UPDATE TODAY. YOU ' VE PROBABLY HEARD ABOUT IT A LOT. YOU VERY LIKELY HAVE NO IDEA WHAT IT MEANS. IT SHOULD NOT MAKE THINGS LESS INTENSIVE. SONALI BASAK JOINS US FOR MORE. WE HAVE THE MERGE COMPLETED, WHAT IS THE NEXT STEP? > > A LOT OF CONFUSION IS THAT THE MERGE IS JUST ONE STEP. THE IDEA IS THAT THIS WILL IMMEDIATELY IMPROVE TRANSACTIONS AND GAS FEES. THIS IS ASSUMING THEY ALL GO CORRECTLY. THIS IS A REAL PIVOTAL MOMENT. THE BIGGEST SOFTWARE UPGRADE AND SPACE. IT MOVES OVER TO A SYSTEM AND IS LESS RELIED ON THAT. IT CHANGES THE ECONOMICS OF THE SYSTEM. YOU HAVE THE CO-FOUNDER TAKING TO TWITTER TO EXPLAIN WHAT IS GOING ON AND SHOW THE EFFECTS. THERE IS SOME PERFORMANCE BEING IMPROVED. THE ULTIMATE GOAL FOR ETHEREUM, MAKING IT MORE SCALABLE, MORE SECURE. MATT: GAS FEES WILL BE IMPROVED. ANNA: HAPPY MERGE TO ALL. YOU MAY HAVE DEALT WITH WHAT HAPPENS IN THE SHORT TERM. AS MATT WAS SAYING EARLIER, I DOUBT WE WILL BE WELL RECEIVED. WHAT ARE THE LONGER-TERM CONCERNS? > > I THINK YOU SEE SOME MUTED REACTION. WE KNOW THAT THE MERS HAS HAPPENED -- THE MERGE HAS HAPPENED. PEOPLE CREATING THINGS THAT LOOK LIKE THE ETHEREAL NEW NETWORK THAT WILL ATTRACT CUSTOMERS TO THEIR OWN ETHEREUM. THAT IS ONE CONCERN TODAY. YOU ALSO HAVE A LOT OF CONCERNS IN THE LONGER-TERM. SOMETHING THAT REGULATORS ARE TAKING A LOOK AT. OTHER EXCHANGES HAVE NOT TAKEN IT ON AS A BASIS -- AS A BUSINESS. IF IT DOES NOT DO THAT, THERE IS A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW MUCH CAN BE DONE AND HOW MUCH IT CAN REALLY IMPROVE ACCESS TO MORE PEOPLE IN THIS COMMUNITY. MANY HAVE GOTTEN INTO TROUBLE OR REQUIRE MORE OVERSIGHT. IT IS A HUGE QUESTION AND UNTIL THERE IS MORE CLARITY, IT IS A QUESTION AROUND SYSTEM. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL HAVE MORE ON THE MERGE LATER WITH JUSTIN DRAKE. OF COURSE, BE SURE TO TUNE IN. I DO WANT TO TALK ABOUT THE BREAKING NEWS WE RECEIVED MOMENTS AGO. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SAYING THAT REAL COMPANIES AND UNIONS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT. PRESIDENT BIDEN RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT THE AGREEMENT REACHED IS A WIN FOR THOUSANDS OF REAL WORKERS WHO WILL GET BETTER PAY, PEACE OF MIND, A VICTORY FOR RAILWAY COMPANIES. THE HARD WORK DONE MEANS THAT WE CAN AVERT THE SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE AND HE SHUT DOWN WOULD HAVE BROUGHT. TENTATIVE PACKED REACHED. WE WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE YOU ON THIS BREAKING NEWS. WE ALSO WANT TO UPDATE YOU ON SOME STOCKS MOVING. I WANT TO BEGIN WITH OUR BIG CONGLOMERATE. PACKAGE DESIGN, REALLY TRYING TO NARROW THE FOCUS AROUND SCIENCE AND HEALTH. INVESTORS SEEM TO REALLY LIKE IT. ANOTHER STOCK MOVING HIGHER IS NETFLIX. THE COMPANY IS EXPECTING 40 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS BY THE THIRD QUARTER. YOU ALSO HAD AN UPGRADE AT EVERCORE. THAT GIVES IT ANOTHER LIFT. ONE TO THE DOWNSIDE IS NEXT ERA. AN OFFERING OF ABOUT $2 BILLION OF STOCK. THAT STOCK IS DOWN ABOUT 3.6% FOR THE BELL.