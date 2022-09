00:00

How much of a correction are we still do in European stocks given this rampant inflation. Yeah so we probably more on the side of we haven't finished this bear market yet. I was listening closely to what Christine said that I also agree with her point. You can't trust these rallies at moment of us. The valuation is still not quite cheap enough. Europe is a lot cheaper than the US but the US is the market that really matters for setting the time and the valuation of the stock market. There isn't particularly cheap not even versus the last 10 or 20 years. So. So that's the constraint I think. Still writes obviously Christine Covid that very well. You've got higher interest rates everywhere. Really very hawkish. Central banks want to fight inflation still. Thirdly I think you have still deterioration in growth. That's absolutely what central banks want to achieve growth to come down so that they can fight inflation. And then lastly I don't think people have got variously enough positioned and there's some signs of that. There's been lots of outflows from European stocks but we still had inflows into the US this year. So my view is we're not quite finished with this bear market yet. Sharon you're absolutely right. These rallies that we do see do look very very fickle indeed. So what are the conditions you're looking at then to get a sense of when that trough is there in a material way. I think probably the key things are one thing. I think that's kind of unnecessary. It was not sufficient to get markets tumble. It's quite necessary. It's cheap valuations particularly in the US. The multiples that we're on at the moment are still quite stretched. Then they just as they were a year or two ago. But a P for the S & P up some 17 18 times forward earnings is not especially inexpensive. So I think you need to get a little bit cheaper when you have previous troughs. You were generally low valuations. And then the other thing is people need to be confident that the rate hiking cycle is coming to an end. And I think we are some way from that. So what exactly Sharon is priced in at the moment in European equities. So Europe I do think looks cheaper. Of course I think you need to see a turn in global markets. That really depends on the US. But Europe I think does look a lot more expensive. And the reason of course is that Europe has suffered from more problematic economic environment. As a moment high energy prices are very much a bigger spike in inflation that hit real incomes. The geopolitical risks are really centred around Europe. I think in the way the European markets performed it seems to be discounting or implying growth slowing but not a real recession yet in that if I look at the way the markets performed that is sort of implying PMI is the person manager surveys in the high 40s just kind of where they are at the moment but I think they could dip a little bit lower. So again I think the European markets get on board too. I wouldn't expect another 20 percent down in shares. I think that is quite bearish particularly on European stocks that send them down to the kind of valuations they write. The financial crisis but a little bit further down. Yes I think that's the risk. Okay so Ray Dalio may be being a little overly bearish with that with that 20 percent call on downside for equities is a replay Sharon around European equities stocks companies that have sales exposure to the US on euro competitiveness. I absolutely think there is. So the euro is the euro's collapse. Sterling's collapsed. And I think there's still a little bit of downside risk of those currencies. But absolutely I think the companies and this is one of the reasons actually European earnings in aggregate for the overall European market had quite well. There are so many companies with overseas profits in Europe European companies supra international around I think slavery and half of European company sales that are made outside Europe with a very large proportion of that in dollars. So the companies with a lot of dollar exposure those are the companies that will be gaining either they're gaining just because they're translating back or those lucky dollar profits into euros or sterling or make them do stuff in Europe is slightly cheaper and then they can export it to the US and again make dollar earnings. So absolutely. I think the companies with a lot of international profits are doing relatively well and will probably continue to be.