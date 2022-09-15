Ethereum's `Merge' Upgrade Is Complete

00:00

Ethereum just got revamped. According to its co-founder Vitalik Buterin the blockchain network has now completed the cryptos most ambitious change to date We're now joined by James Butterfill, head of research at Coinshares. James great to speak because I think last time you were in a banking job right then now you're you're kind of like crypto. How excited are you about this change and the fact that they're becoming greener. This is massive. I mean a theorem has been trying to shift to a proof of state protocol for many years. But what's very important for crypto currencies is that they have a large network and a proof of work where they mind is a good way provides an economic incentive to build a network. Now it's done that and it's shifting to this proof of stake where it stops mining. It will offer now a 5 percent yield. So and so far with the merge which happened at 740 this morning everything looks to be progressing well. I love the fact they've called the merge. It's suddenly like you know you've taken over they've taken over this term that we used to use all the time. So where does the proof of systems for. Is there and understand like how much percentage of the population actually understand what this means. And if you think it's a small percentage can you explain it to everyone. The proof of systems this is a large decentralized network and you need people to validate it and then have an incentive to validate it as easy and simple and a proof of what where you mine and a proof of state concept. It's a lot harder. Right. So the idea is you issue a yield you print more a theorem essentially to to issue a yield. But what's very interesting about this is very very sad and complex is on the flip side they are burning an element of yield. So it will be the first crypto currency where you see a net issuance of either neutral or slightly negative. So it's a deflationary curve critical Abigail Doolittle. I mean there are pros and cons. So what what is the number one drawback to this. The main problem I think is political or regulatory interference with bitcoin. There is no leader to subpoena but here we have with a theorem we have the and foundation and they can be subpoenaed and that could influence it is unlikely. It looks like now where they are much more environmentally friendly they will reduce energy costs while the energy costs by nought point two percent. So it looks like they'll be a much more politically friendly opinion towards does it make them more vulnerable or what are some of the vulnerabilities. Yeah some of the vulnerabilities are that there could be some sort of political attack. It's less decentralized. So theoretically you could see a much larger stakeholder a 51 percent attack so to speak. At the moment though we're seeing there's 420000 validators in on the theory and proof of stake. So it seems highly unlikely that that will occur.