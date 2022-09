00:00

That takes us to our question of the day. Does a four and a half percent Fed funds rate crash stocks once again with Kate Faddis and Grace Capital President. And C I o Kate do a good DAX 20 percent down in stocks to be good for 2 1/2 percent. I agree with Dalio. I think sadly I think we're going to get that that down move no matter what. But definitely four and a half percent gets us there. I mean stocks are not. Underpriced by any means stock stocks are still overpriced. So I think we've been an overpriced situation for so long that we we forget fundamentals matter valuation matters and it's a perfect storm. What message are you hearing from the Fed and what message do you think the market in aggregate is hearing from the Fed that the Fed has been crystal clear. Their number one objective is to crush inflation. I think they can't. They couldn't be more clear. They want to crush inflation. They don't care what happens to employment. They don't care what happens to the stock market for now. They don't care what happens to the real estate market. I mean look at what's happening in the real estate market. Pretty soon you're going to have mortgages at 8 percent with IBEX to stream. So to that point you said yet when it came to stocks and that was the point we're just talking about earlier that the Fed put is there it is different than we're used to thinking and it's a lot lower than we thought. What do you think the Fed put where you think that is. I'm not sure the Fed foot is there and I couldn't begin to speculate where it is. I think that the problem is things can get out of hand. The market goes down 20 25 percent. People will panic. And that put no fed put. It's going to be a stampede out. We have a lot of retirees a lot of people who rely on the market. So I think you'll get a very ugly situation. What do I do therefore if that is my base case. How do I. How do I invest CAC invest in that kind of scenario. ISE that you hold. Cash you hold treasuries utilities maybe maybe energy. Stay away from mortgage rates. Stay away from tech stay away from banks and financials. Investment banks are going to suffer. There's not going to be much deal flow on Wall Street. I mean I think it's it's really what to avoid. Yes. If you buy short term treasuries that reprice you can take advantage of it. But everything else I think is going to be ugly. It's going to be just plain ugly. OK. You mentioned cash holdings and we've seen overall cash holdings at the highest level since 2011 which is when we had the downgrade of the US credit rating. How active are you going to be in doing that cash. It sounds like you're painting a pretty grim picture. Are you trying to wait to find a bottom or a rollover of inflation. That's substantial enough. I I at some point there's going to be a contrarian play. At some point the market will get so ugly that the contrarians are going to be willing to step in. And I might be one of the contrarians at that point right now. I think it's about asset preservation. I think the market is going to bottom in March. I didn't say March 20 20 3 or March 20 24. But think about it. We bought it in March of 20. March of 0 9. Well March of 0 3. So beware the ides of March. What is what is that. You bring up a whole series of cycles that what is the nearest analog to what we're going through now. Is that an analog to what we're going through now. There is an analog. The analog is 2000 2000 2001 tech telecom bubble Internet stock bubble. That is the analog. There was a lot of money chasing after these stocks. Valuations went crazy. They've gone even crazy. Crazier price to sales of 20 times its main stocks and FTSE bitcoin cryptocurrency things that make no fundamental sense. Not casting aspersions no fundamental sense is all I'm saying. One has been pointed by one. Is it a hold. When is it a sell. Nobody knew. That means stocks made no sense. This is much more like the late 90s 2000. So I think that's what that's the closest analogue. It would also feels different though Kate is that there's more fiscal support coming. I mean really from any government that you look at whether it's in the Inflation Reduction Act which still has a lot of money to spend on stuff even over in Europe you're gonna be spending billions and billions of dollars on clean energy and also capping gas bills and trying to help the consumer etc.. What's the conflict between when central banks are doing and what governments are doing. Does that change the the cycle that we're in. It's going to be a very strange cycle. Remember we've had what one two million employees workers just disappear. So we're if we have a recession we're going to have a recession with full employment. That's pretty weird. We also have the supply shop situation with with what's going on with China. Now we have jobs migrating back into the US. People are trying to get away from the chips relying on the old supply chains. So there's a lot going on that is counter to what the Fed is trying to do. The Fed is trying to dampen demand. The demand is coming in from other sources.