00:00

Dad you always see with the bad news I find. Well. Well I'll try and spin it positively if I can. Towards the end. So starting a countdown clock. Now here we go. So three and a half percent. That's where we are currently. Consensus forecasts. We've obviously seen you know you can get a wrap of all these stories really on the Bloomberg today things from this collapse and onshore and offshore bond issuance. And of course the big story out of the IEA. And they're basically seeing for the first time since 1990 an annual contraction in oil demand from China. Thirty two years ago. So how do things look as far as growth forecasts and concern. And here's really the headline of all of this right now. It's really when you look at how the consensus growth forecasts have changed. We're almost down 2 percentage points from the start of the year. Five point to us a consensus in January. We're not three and a half. And really how that's fallen quicker than economists have revised. And obviously China's part of the global equation how this has all to fall into about two point nine percent. Now how does this look. Point six percent. Now this is something that to be clear we don't normally see. You don't normally see China barely growing faster than the global clip. You know it's and it's now it's quite discernable. In fact when you look at times and very very few years over the last 40 years where it's basically been the same in parity. 1989 1990. And as things stand and if things don't change to be clear point six percent is that growth differential between China and the rest not the rest of the world or the global context. Now if you don't believe me this is how it looks actually on a Bloomberg chart. And again to be clear from a sort of visual perspective you know you couldn't even chart Chinese growth and global growth on the same axis just because of this differential from 1990 all the way to even just up a couple of years ago. And really you see that right now you even have to sort of zoom in to see how close these growth clips are right now or the lack of growth. And eighty nine and ninety is on this side of the chart as you can see on your screen. So it's the narrowest growth cap in thirty two years. And here's the positive spin guys. The reason we're looking at this now there's a data dump that's coming out tomorrow. The July numbers were what precipitated this latest round of downgrades into three and a half percent. If tomorrow comes in good or better than expectations then this might be the low point of the year. And that's as positive as I'll get for now.