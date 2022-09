00:00

I'm Caroline Hyde. Welcome to Bloomberg triple take. Where we have one key topic we split into three unique angles and today what we focus on the real strike that wasn't at least for now U.S. railroads unions reaching a tentative deal we understand but a breakthrough at least that stays off a major risk to the supply chain. President Biden actually avoiding what could have been a major political pothole remain. Is the crisis averted. Seems to be held off for the time. Well it is a tentative deal. That means there is a cooling off period here too. I think a couple of weeks. So assuming they sign off on it. Well yes we have averted it. We're going to talk about what's in that agreement what the unions were actually asking for and wasn't just pay or a lot of other issues here on the table. We're going to talk about the pressure on commodities. Remember we talk about the rail freight in this country and how dependent certain industries are on it whether it's moving coal or corn or even cars. And of course we want to talk about Biden and his relationship with the unions. Of course he is probably one of the more pro union presidents we've had. But has that actually translated into union support for his presidency and presumably his candidacy to run again. We'll talk about that. But first let's get some of the reaction that we heard today about the deal. Take a listen. It's extraordinarily important for our economy for consumers American families workers that we get this deal ratified. We can't tolerate any further interruption in service. We know the challenges and the pressure. The supply chain is already feeling the near-term impact of this tentative deal. It looks like it will keep inflation in check here in the near term where you don't have that additional inflationary shock to the supply chain. But I think when we think about this more medium term it just shows that there's still quite a bit of inflationary pressure out there. I think shippers are just used to dealing with what would normally be called black swan events. But these events that disrupt supply chains and I think they're just waiting and see. Overall the unions pretty much got what they wanted. There are some there still needs to be approved. But I think for now pretty much a major threat to the economy on top of the inflation numbers we saw earlier this week has been averted. We are also getting some very interesting breaking news FedEx of course was set to report next week. We are getting early preliminary first quarter fiscal results from then. The big headline they are withdrawing that 20 23 earnings forecast. You're really seeing a big decline in the after hours market. Let me run you through some of these numbers of course that we were getting on an early basis. First quarter revenue comes in relatively light twenty three point two billion estimates had been for 23 and a half billion first quarter adjusted operating income. Also light one point to three billion. Estimates had been for one point seventy four billion dollars. That also means a big drop in the bottom line. No first quarter adjusted P.S. 344 a share estimates of 5 10. Now they are planning to reaffirm that buyback of about a billion and a half shares. But again the headline you guys withdrawing that 2023 earnings forecast I bring you the CEO comment in this press release. Global volumes declined as macro economic trends significantly worsened later in the fourth quarter. Both internationally in the US we are swiftly addressing these headwinds. But given the speed at which conditions shifted. First quarter results are well below our expectations. They're citing the disappointment in the performance and coming out early with these numbers. And let's remember I mean this is the first time that we've seen an about face by FedEx over the last couple of years remember. I think it was was it earlier this year we had a similar situation where they came out just after a few weeks of reporting earnings coming back and saying that things have deteriorated at least in terms of their ability to sort of forecast the outlook and that they were going to sort of revise things lower here. I think when you talk about how fast things have moved right now in this economy over the last few years over the last couple of years and the idea that as a CEO and there's actually a great story on the Bloomberg terminal about CFO is and how important their jobs have become in this environment how hard they have become. How do you forecast the type of demand that a Fed ex has to deal with in an accurate way given how fast this market is relatively new CEO. We've got to remind ourselves as well Raj some Romanian has been just outlining the three year plan. The first strategic outlook under his guise overall. And this is a company that I've been targeting high value customers squeezing efficiency in its networks but now has to once again like we've had from many think about cost cutting. How do they do that. Does that end up being jobs. Does that end up being more structural overall. We've got plenty more analysis coming straight from Thomas Black who I understand of course is often a black reporter on this on the company. Thomas talk to us about what is a company that's under duress under cost implications and indeed global volume declines because of macroeconomic trends. Yeah this is surprising especially just because they had an Investor Day in June and kind of laid out this whole forecast and they had a new CEO come in and rolled it out. And that we're seeing that they're having to take those numbers back. So it's a little surprising that they're saying it's global weakness. Well we'll be able to dig into the numbers a little bit more next week to see exactly where that weakness shows. Well for now they're saying the U.S. and global that it seems pretty widespread. And so on the back of that Thomas are looking at a lot of these cost initiatives. Walk us through the significance. You talk about a reduction in flight frequencies. They're looking at a drop in volume related reduction in labor hours a deferral of staff hiring a closure of 90 FedEx office locations. Does that feel widespread cost reduction to you. It is indeed. I'm just like you. I'm plowing through this release right now. It's quite a kind of reversal of what they were talking about just again a couple of months ago. Strong demand in that e-commerce was still moving along. We have we have seen a recent dip in U.S. imports that might have something to do with it. Of course as we know that the Fed is raising interest rates quite a bit to try to temper demand. So maybe these are some of the first signs there. But then again we have to we'll have to dig into these numbers next week to make sure it's not more company specific than accounting you know the economy wide. Well let's talk a little bit more about that here Tom because I mean we heard from UBS back in July. I think where they reported their earnings and they actually talked about a potential slowdown particularly with folks not necessarily stopping shopping but trading down I guess to lower priced goods. And I guess that it affects the volume at least at U.P.S. handles. Is there a broader issue going on right now with regards to the shipping space and more importantly with regards to consumer spending. Have you heard that that's an issue. There was anticipation that this year wasn't going to be as strong as last year. Just as the economy opens up more and people aren't as skittish about Covid-19 or going back to stores. So that means that instead of maybe. Having this ordered through Amazon and dropped at your doorstep. Don't don't go to the store. So there was that anticipation and also of course there was there were thoughts that the consumer could be weaker just because inflation is high and they're looking for bargains and looking for ways to cut back on spending. We want to thank you of course so much that of course coming into us not Mr. Black we thank you for some of that analysis. Now let's move on. Of course legal Haskell's with us something like intelligence who can walk us through a little bit of the numbers as well. And of course this is as we said a new CEO a CEO that had outlined 20 25 financial targets. They that Mrs. Subramaniam does say this aligns with that strategy. But talk to us about the aggressiveness the swiftness with which the having to change to macroeconomic headwinds at the moment. Yeah. Hi. Good afternoon. I'm actually just reading through the releases we talk. But you know it's obviously not good news with the volume shortfall. And they're just trying to I guess be reactive to the change in volume expectations. You know it seems like they're trying to right size the resources to a much less volume expectations. You know FedEx is a long history of really not meeting expectations. And sentiment has been pretty low on the day for quite some time. And that's really been driven the outperformance that we've seen with the name over the last couple years. Lee it's not lost on us said you know three days ago said that this new CEO took over in June quote has his work ahead of him. Is this part of the world the uphill battle that this company is now facing. Yeah you know listen this is a highly acid intensive business and when volumes start declining or they're not as good as you originally planning for there's a real deleveraging of the network and that's what they're facing. So they have to you know they started doing Sunday deliveries and Sunday deliveries cost them a lot of money because they didn't have the density. And according to the release or they're taking back the Sunday delivery in certain regions looks like they're closing a bunch of their FedEx office locations and holding off on hiring as well as parking some fleet. So yeah. He has a lot of work ahead of him. You know the network has been challenged by a lot of things that other companies have but some other companies such as UBS have seemed to have been dealing with the challenges a lot better than FedEx has. And there was of course that big ramp up in capital spending that you're referring to when we see of course in that release that they're going to trim that just a little bit. I am curious. So Ali when we talk about whether this is FedEx specific or industry why we seem to have heard similar comments out of Amazon about that maybe they overbuilt a little bit or over hired a little bit when it came to sort of trying to meet all of that pandemic demand. We've heard some other companies including in the trucking industry something similar here. Is this more of an industry wide issue. Should we start paying attention to some of the other and smaller companies for that matter to see similar announcements. Elephant At the end of the day the economy the economic growth is moderating and you know that the profitability or of a recession is now 50 percent. You know I'm not on the net to be all doom and gloom. You know on some of the good news I was just at a shipyard conference earlier in the week and you know there was a lot of optimism among shippers whether it's about peak season whether it's about demand. There are certain sets of the market that are that are struggling that have higher inventory levels relative to sales. But there are plenty other subsectors of the market that have lower inventory levels. The sales relative to historical averages. So you know it's not all bad news. There are pockets of strength just like there's pockets of weakness you know and unfed acts. You know I think that Raj the CEO and president has his work cut out for him. He's really got to figure out you know what does this company look like not only in the next year or five years but 10 years because you know its network is very different than U.P.S.. It doesn't have an integrated network like U.P.S. does. Its ground network is separated from its express network. A lot of people on the street kind of challenged management about you know does that really make sense. So he does have a lot of work out about it from. But the benefit of is you know listen we might be hitting a little slump over time. GDP growth is going to continue and that's going to be more create for them. HEADLEE What do you make of the commitment to the shareholder by continuing to buyback one and a half billion dollars a shares. I mean you know they're not going to invest in capital equipment or reinvest into their network because they don't see as much growth. They have to do something with the capital. And so if you do that through share buybacks or dividend. So you know I think that strategy makes sense from my perspective. Really appreciate it. Lee Glasgow of course RBI analyst who has been all over this FedEx story. Really appreciate you jumping on the phone with us. Really pleased to say jumping running on to set with us our very own Ed Ludlow as well who's been also covering really just all the fray in general. We talked to you out at the ports. We've talked to you all about logistics. So again just to recap all this FedEx is withdrawing that guidance really looking at the macro economic picture. It is on a decline. Yes it's a cost issue. Right. And it's interesting to see Amazon lower in after hours as well. So you think back to July in that quarterly earnings. The street kind of cheered this idea that Amazon was taking prudent steps to combat the rising costs. There's a line in the FedEx earnings which really catches the eye which is slowdown in orders. Right. And there was a theory that perhaps the type of customer that uses prime is not the everyday American. Right. That's feeling the pain of inflation. Now what we're seeing is actually there are some jitters Amazon stock in after hours. And I guess the theory here is that actually they won't be immune if we see this kind of broader pullback of possible traffic along with the costs that they are continuing to face. And we've been talking all day long about this idea that consumer spending certainly isn't as resilient as it once was. We did get those retail sales numbers. But when you when you sort of back out kind of the essentials food gas autos for a lot of people which are essential it was pretty dismal. And there's a sense here that the FedEx is of the world U.P.S. ISE of the world. Now of course Amazons of the world aren't faring that well. We had a great story in the Bloomberg terminal just a couple of weeks ago. How Amazon sellers end up to third party sellers are actually very worried about this upcoming holiday season. Right. And then we think back to the dump of eco data this morning. Right. There is evidence that retail spending is softening. It's a timing issue. It seems like if you're a market participant you're sitting there. You're trying to review the eco data this morning. You're trying to gauge the health of the consumer. And then FedEx comes out twelve hours later saying it's not just costs we're facing. It's the consumer pulling back. And what they're sending for me to be actually perhaps the situation and the pain the consumer is feeling particularly in North America is Western Fed Caroline Hyde. Just want to point out we've had a lot of analysts on this program say get ready for the earnings season and you get preannouncements. It's going to be volatile. This was the year and you're getting the comment in the statement. If you can't make your year end targets now's the time when you're going to pull the plug. And we're really at least for one company starting to see a lot of that volatility play out. And we were meant to get the earnings next week. Also the fact that they're coming out just a week in advance I felt that they had this information already to give to the investor community. Taylor I think is notable. I think also what's so focused on this particular company and many is the fact that we're likely to hear these CEOs having to say that the pace has gone away from them. You know the fact that they still got a week until the earnings the fact that they're saying with the speed at which the conditions shifted the first quarter results are below our expectations. And he only had an investor meeting in June. Two things that jump out. There's only so much company executives can control right in FedEx's statement. They point out they did take action to mitigate costs to make efficiencies. It lagged the pullback in what the consumer is doing. Another point I just talked about North America. We're here in New York. FedEx global company Global Volumes declined. It's macro Asia. And you've got to look to Asia. You've got to look to Europe and where inflation is comparable. And we might not be sitting there but they're feeling what we're feeling too. All right. In conversation right now with Ed Lowe Ludlow sit tight for one second here. Want to get out to critic Gupta Bloomberg anchor here who was actually out at a shipyard rail yard I should say in New Jersey. You were actually there to cover the rail strike Christie. But I am curious. We've been talking so much about how clogged these rail yards are. These shipyards had been here. Has there been some degree of moderation in the volume that we've been seeing in these areas. There has been moderation. But you know what. I think there was a little bit of a setback this week when you saw a lot of these companies that are actually transport things like corn. You mentioned earlier oil auto vehicles and even hazardous material. Those are all put on pause because of an anticipation of rail strike. Romaine when we got here we saw trucks and cargo units filled with brand new vehicles that are waiting to get shipped. This is a place in New Jersey Greenville Yard. That's actually an intermodal yard. The idea here being that cargo is coming from ships onto trains and then into the truck. So here you're getting really all three right on the port of close to the port of New Jersey. What's important to keep in mind here is that yes you did see a little bit of moderation but really all the focus has been on the trucking. No one's talking about the shipping side simply because there's this expectation in the market. And you saw this in FedEx you saw this in U.P.S. even Amazon that a lot of the shipping activity would come down simply because of what's going on in China where a lot of these shipping companies are extra exposed. Renee you and I spoke at one 130 p.m. today around the same time that we were also hearing from the Los Angeles port chief as well. In that briefing he said that L.A. port airports had dropped 22 percent to just 400 and 4000 units year over year. Has all of this started to become signaled in the rest of the supply chain as well. It absolutely has. And actually this is something that we talked about with in the 1:00 p.m. with the National Retail Federation president Matthew Shay and we said look these inventory levels is the retail space. Actually perhaps having a little bit of a buffer when it comes to those issues. And right now there is that lag between the import situation that you just pointed out in the ports and then what's actually happening on the retail level. For that to all catch up comes back to Romaine Point earlier that in the holiday season there may be some sort of I wanted a come to Jesus moment almost some sort of reckoning. This idea here being that that could actually be a leaner holiday where all the issues all the lower imports you are seeing at the ports at the trains at the trucking level all show up at the retail level. And that's where you might get a leaner Christmas. Already pushing us ahead to that as well. We thank you so much. Could you give us who's been on the ground all day for us out in New Jersey. We thank you for it. We want to continue this conversation about logistics about the resilience or lack thereof of supply chains in the moment and some of the pulling back and order ordering with Jean Graves executive director with the United Shippers Alliance. Jean thank you for joining us because of course we were. That's still what your membership. This involved in international and of course and an import export perspectives. We wanted to talk to you about the aversion the avoidance of a strike here in the US. But now we look to a company such as FedEx that signals macro headwinds that talks about a sudden grinding halt and perhaps slowing down in some of the underlying growth potential of this economy. Is that something that you'll seeing within your members. But yes they are you know real quick on the racetrack. I think the whole United States had a collective sigh this morning and I want to applaud the unions the railroads and the administration for working out a deal without having to do any kind of legislation. Yes I remember. I just did an 11 day trip and this is a lot of our importers. And the two words I keep hearing was excess inventories. And what we're seeing is a slowdown on the ocean carriers. Six months ago you had to beg borrow and steal to get on a ship. And now now there's there's I would say there's plenty of space but there's space available on vessels. Product is moving transportation logistics as a three to six months leading indicator to the economy. So what we're seeing now I think is is bad news coming down the road. And the Fed is doing what they can as it was mentioned earlier. There's no way that there's going to be a soft landing with this. Well let's see. Well we see that. Well Jeanne let's talk a little bit about how some of these shippers and particularly the shipyards are prepared for this. We know some of them actually did try to build out capacity or at least enhance their capacity in order to deal with that big push during the pandemic here. There was also a rotation of some ships away from the traditional ports in Los Angeles in Long Beach to sort of I guess secondary ports if you will like Savannah Georgia and some other places along the East Coast. Is there going to be a rollout a ripple effect from that particularly with some of those secondary ports. Do they lose in this situation or can they hold some of those gains. Well well obviously it a couple of different dynamics here. One Aladdin and it shifted from the West Coast to the East Coast because the negotiations that's going on with the IOW you get that the longshoremen on the West Coast. So there was some transfer to the East Coast housing New York Savannah. To be absolutely slammed and enlarged with congestion there. Somebody some of that. Then there was the merger of some very small ports for example on West Coast ports. Why maybe which is just north of the L.A. area. Small port was taken up and now they're not there. They're not moving their estimate back into the L.A. area. So there will be a big impact on all small but large ports particularly on the East Coast. I got to tell you to have a lot of cargo. It was interesting that the L.A. port chief also said though that it's more the inland rail terminals like Chicago for example that are jammed that the backlog is what's holding them up as well on the port side of things. Do you see more jamming up as we move inland for example. That's also causing backlogs. Yes I do. And Chicago is a great example that that has really been jam a lot. I'm here in the Columbus Ohio area. We've had some issues here. I have a member I talk to who's in Nashville and he said he's coming in to the national terminal. It takes 10 days to get it out and deliver it. So he's picking it up at the port of Savannah and trucking it all the way to Nashville. Really appreciate it. Jim Graves of course executive director with the United Shippers Alliance given us a great perspective on sort of this FedEx breaking news as well through the rail strike and sort of all of the logistics area. Really pleased to see and get back to some of that breaking news as well. We're gonna do that with our very own Spencer Soper who's been covering the Amazon in Seattle Center at least from the market price reaction after hours. Amazon taking some of those cues from FedEx. What do you hear about of the macroeconomic and the logistics of your Amazon. Well Amazon is definitely looking at a softer selling season at least based on a lot of Amazon sellers we've spoken to. And thanks Romaine shouted out a story we had a couple of weeks ago where they're just nervous and they these are people who sell more than half of the even half of the items sold on Amazon. So pretty good insights and allowed them started seeing you know predicting a weaker Christmas season earlier this year around things like Mother's Day. I spoke with one seller who said that like a popular bath products you know Mother's Day bath product is sold. SALES were down like 50 percent this year compared to a year ago. And so he's nervous. He's like man if people are people are skimping on mom it's going to be a bad it's going to be bad. Holiday and there and revamping entire catalogs like trying to sell snacks and stuff. And so they don't really spend a lot of time sitting around crying the questions. All right. They're not buying this. Where what are they buying and what they're seeing people buying things like luggage you know things for travel as they get back to travel. Things are getting back to school those sorts of things. What do we know about inventory levels right now. Spencer I know it's kind of hard to read particularly with some of those third party sellers but that big buildup that we had been talking about for so many months. Is that still going to be an albatross. Yeah that's a that's a great point. And what happened is if you like your earlier guest was talking about last year people rushing to get inventory in and a lot of them didn't make it in time. So you have a lot of these sellers who rush to get inventory for Christmas didn't make it through inventory maybe arrived in February. They're just sitting on it hoping for a good holiday to clear it out so that you've got the inventory glut combined with consumers pulling back. And so basically a lot of people know they got take a haircut this holiday if they're going to just get rid of inventory taking a haircuts. I miss your long bad Spencer. Great to see you back in the office. Thank you so much. Spencer SOPA a close Bloomberg Technology. We're going to be well he's gonna be talking a lot more about this man. And just too quickly to his point I had ordered some hangers did no joke early 20 21. I got an e-mail about a month ago saying they had just come in and they explained why it took so long. If there is discounting why is household furniture increasing five times in the last six months and retail sales data this morning. I don't know. I don't get it. I keep hearing of this discounting. We're not quite seeing it just yet. Are we. Well why are you on the lookout for some cheap furniture. I'm always on edge. I think good value shopper Scott got to walk around the a lot of stuff. Just people. You surprise me. I remain scrounging people to. What I had. Meanwhile we'll just mull over remain Covid chase. That may give you Emily Chang. Dream big tech. Let's bring back.