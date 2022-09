00:00

Stocks are declining yields are rising. All eyes awaiting the Fed's next move. I'm Taylor Riggs. This is Bloomberg Markets. Let's take a quick check of those markets you're looking at some significant right on the screen here in S & P 500. Thirty nine twenty is the level that we're trying to hold. You're off about six tenths of one percent. Take a look at the Nasdaq and the Nasdaq 100 below 12000 now. The clear under performer you're off about one point one 5 percent or so all because of the huge rate of change again within the yield story. Take a look. Sort of a two year yield a refocus of another seven basis points higher. We had 18 basis points then three then today another seven 386. Now here on a two year yield as we really talked in the beginning about the path of that Federal Reserve to move higher. And what that means is the 2s 30 inversion the highest this century. That's a good headline catching number the highest since 2000 is another one of those as you get further inversion there of course about 38 basis points on the 2s 30s three month tenure though not quite inverted just yet. Now of course amid all of this volatility earlier today we caught up with investors and Narnia. Lydia of course asked for her best advice. In this kind of market the most powerful force in the world is the power of compounding. Buffet is frequently said compounding is the investor's best friend. So you want to put your cash in a place where it will continue to compound. And for us that means high quality companies that have the wherewithal to survive periods of turbulence that are inevitable. Joining me now of course for more insight on this market Nadia Level senior U.S. equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. Danny great to have you here. And talk to us about sort of the further equity a sell off the pressure that you see the courage to stay invested in these markets. Yeah I mean what do you think about it Joe. This has been a somewhat range bound market. I mean markets really at the same level it was back in the spring. You know despite the fact that we've had a more aggressive fight. So I would think about it from despite the volatility it's been somewhat a resilient market. You know even in the face of these headwinds you know partly because earnings have been holding it better. You know we haven't seen those massive cuts yet but we do think that there are common. And so that's going to keep a cap on this market. And so we think about where we go into year end. We're looking for thirty nine hundred. Kind of where we are today. So we think from a positioning standpoint you do want to be selective in that. ISE echoed earlier high quality stocks on health care consumer staples. You know couple that with energy which you know we expect further upside too. I'm just given that as we look out to the supply market is technology high quality. Yes. But you have to be selective with the technology. You want to look for those companies with a high portion of free A and revenue that will be better whether any sort of downturn. Is there a cap on yields are you looking at peak yields that are behind us. I think when you look at it from a 10 year standpoint you know three and a half percent that we thought back in June. We do think that that's likely the peak in this cycle. However as we know with in the bond market you know there's some volatility remains high. So you could overshoot that. But we are looking for three and a quarter percent on the 10 year by year. And we sort of think that when you get into 2023 and inflation starts to abate and growth start to slow that we think that the tenure comes back down to two seventy five. So we're looking for this sort of trading range between 275 and three and a quarter. You mentioned sort of at thirty 100 as you think about year end. The problem is the path to get to year end. How volatile how choppy are you thinking when you're navigating to year end. I think it's going to be a choppy market. We still have the upcoming earnings season. We'll see how that comes through. So far this week through conference season it seems like the earnings for you know 2 3 are a holding in there. But when we look forward to 2023 we still think those numbers need to come down. I mean telling the consensus is looking for 8 percent CPS growth. That's already a trend. You know you have an environment where we continue to debate whether we end up in a recession or not. So high single digit earnings growth somewhat seems somewhat peculiar to us. And so we think like the cyclical sectors still remain at risk particularly consumer discretionary remains vulnerable. And so we think that you're going to see some volatility as those earnings estimates come down. Nadia it's funny that when we talk about sort of the equity desk now maybe more than ever in touch and in conversation with the fixed income desk as well. What is your fixed income team asking you within your world of equities. The most important signals that they're looking for. I think what they're really looking for is to see what corporations are saying in terms of in terms of balance sheets where they're putting money to work. Our resilient the consumer is on. That's what sort of brought low fixed income market is is looking for us to get a sense of like you know is there an increasing chance of recession. Because obviously that has implications for where the bond market goes as well as the equity market goes. When you're taking a look at those recession indicators do you look at it too tends to twos thirties within your run of equities. Do you look at a threes three month tenure that has not in Vernon where you really focused on the three month tenure bender indication for recession. We know that two cents are already inverted but it's not it's not very good at a time in a recession. There's a longer window in terms of getting to a recession when two tenths first but there's a shorter window. You've got a six six months and a Windows 1 to 3 3 1 10 years or so in as you're thinking about allocating as you mentioned within equities is inflation or the labor market a bigger concern for you both. You know inflation of course is top of mind for the Fed. We know that policies really focus on that. And so obviously we have to be very cautious central to that and where we saw the high CPI print this past week. And so when we look forward to next week I mean we are looking for a 75 basis points. I think the market is already there. Well of course the job market is also important because we want to watch it wage growth very closely. We also think that the Fed wants to create some slack within the labor market so as to keep wages under control because we know that ultimately speeding through to higher inflation. What a pleasure to kick us off this next hour. Not a level of UBS Global Wealth Management. Really appreciate your time and your perspective. We want to get the time in perspective now with our Bloomberg First World News. And for that we go to Mark Crumpton Taylor. Thank you. President Biden is praising the negotiators who reached a tentative railway labor agreement. Speaking from the White House Rose Garden the president called it a good deal for both sides. Today is a win. I mean this is really a win for America. Together we we reached an agreement. You reach an agreement that will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruptions to our economy. Mr. Biden who has pledged to be the most pro union president in U.S. history joined the negotiating talks virtually Wednesday evening. Negotiators had until Friday to reach a deal to avert a strike. The US House January 6 committee has received some new evidence ahead of its public hearing later this month. It includes text and chat messages between Secret Service personnel on the day of the capital assault. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson says he can't say yet whether any of the messages are among those thought to have been missing or erased. He says staffers are going through all of them calling it quoting here a work in progress. The head of the European Union's executive arm is in Kiev. It's Ursula von der Laden's third visit there since Russia invaded Ukraine. She's there for talks on economic cooperation and progress toward recession in the bloc a day earlier. She pledged in her annual State of the Union address to work to guarantee what she called seamless access for Ukraine to the bloc's massive single market to help its economy recover from the war. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in over 120 countries. I Mark Crumpton. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets Taylor Riggs U.S. railroads and unions reaching a tentative deal today averting a rail strike that risked a huge disruption to the supply chain. Just a day before that deadline really pleased to say. Joining me now Bloomberg's pretty Gupta on the ground in Jersey City which is why I'm here because you're there doing the real reporting on the ground. And the keyword is tentative right. The keyword is tentative. Remember we still have a couple of steps to go here union membership. The two biggest unions specifically have come to this agreement but they still have to have it voted have it ratified by midnight tonight. And even if they don't Taylor there is some fine print to be aware of. This is where that keyword tentative comes into play because we do know that the Biden administration Marty Walsh specifically the labor secretary has been very active at making these negotiations happen. Well in that fine print means that if they don't vote on that union membership they don't ratify it. You still have about three weeks where the negotiations are ongoing and the strike is then further delayed. So those are going to be what we're watching for here. If it isn't ratified how much kind of supply chain pain is there still left in a week where you've already seen a lot of companies shut down some of their operations and potentially keep them shut for a little bit longer. Talk to me about that. Amtrak of course one right canceling a lot of things in anticipation of a strike thing coming out and saying OK we'll quickly work to resume operations. What is that transition from a cancellation back to normalcy. Well it's just like anything and really the commodities flash cargo transportation world it's not like a switch. You can't just turn it on. I would say the exception here is Norfolk Southern which actually did earlier in the day say that it is resuming its operations as soon as possible. It was one of the people who said it's stopping its intermodal cargo shipments. That basically means when a cargo hits a ship to a train to a truck they're stopping that procedure because they don't want cargo even hazardous material left in the middle of nowhere if no one's really operating on that kind of machinery and that kind of cargo. So it is a slow transition to come back. And it looks like Norfolk Southern is very positive on this union membership being ratified. But tailor to your point Amtrak still waiting. Scheduling is not that easy. Stick with us. Kitty of course joining us. There was some good reporting on the ground. I want to bring in Matthew Shay president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. And Matthew is sort of your quick reaction to the big version that we just diverted here by at least reaching a tentative agreement. Well Taylor I think we're all pleased to see this kind of progress and commend President Biden for his personal engagement and and especially Secretary Walsh the labor secretary for the really Herculean efforts over the last 24 hours all of last night into the wee hours of this morning to try to bring people together. So it's extraordinarily important for our economy for consumers American families workers that we get this deal ratified. We can't tolerate any further interruption in service. We know the challenges and the pressure the supply chain is already feeling. Consumers are facing increased prices across all commodities and virtually everything else they're buying. So this is a great we hope a great outcome. And let's hope that they get this completed and get it ratified as quickly as possible. We talk a lot about the pain and the supply chain whether it comes to auto vehicles when it comes to oil even grain shipments that have been halted not to mention the commuting. Retail has had a little bit of buffer. Of course we know you represent the National Retail Federation working with the likes of Wal-Mart Bloomingdale's Macy's Target you name it. Walk us through why the inventory build up in retail perhaps creates a little bit of a cushion when it comes to these supply chain issues. Well the inventory issue is really fascinating because we know that early in the pandemic two and a half years ago we saw how quickly consumers pivoted away from certain categories of goods. And that caused retailers to then try to quickly backfill and stock the things that suddenly became very popular. And then as we came out of the worst days of the pandemic and the economy began to recover in new ways we saw incredibly stimulated demand because of the voluntary and fiscal policy the ten trillion dollars we put into the economy over the last 18 months. And then consumers really began to spend. And so you know you've seen this push pull at the moment. Now based on historic averages we're actually relatively low in the aggregate relative to historic averages of the amount of inventory currently held for dollars of sales. So normally we'd hold about a dollar forty five in inventory for every dollar of sales. Now we're averaging about a dollar 20 an inventory. So it's relatively low historically but it does provide a bit of a cushion. And as you were saying you can't just flip a switch and turn the supply chain back on. And hopefully in some of these categories if we have shortages we can compensate for that because we've got a little bit of extra inventory there. Well speaking of that a lot of planning for the holiday season. It feels like a crime to even mention given we're just starting fall here. But I'm curious about how prepared retail is right now for the holiday season specifically when there are these supply chain issues there are these labor issues in the works. Does that mean we're going to see a leaner Christmas this year. I agree. I think what we're going to see this year is we'll see retailers continuing to be able to anticipate where the demand is coming from. We know that they've had to change pretty dramatically from earlier this spring. We saw the rapid pivot from customers away from certain categories as inflationary pressures really started to peak in the spring. And so retailers I think have a good indication of what we're in for this year. There's a lot of resilience in the consumer segment of our economy. Retail sales were released today for the month of August on on a year over year basis. By our calculation up about seven and a half percent over last year last August which itself was up 14 percent. So there's a lot of robust consumer behavior here notwithstanding the price increases. And so I think we're going to see maybe a little more promotion this year. We know consumers are looking for real value but we think our members will be prepared to meet the demand they find. Talk to me about that. The deflationary forces inevitably that come from the discounting. Yeah. I think the thing to keep an eye on in certain categories certain segments because consumers are going to be under pressure is they're going to look for value and they're going to go to certain categories. They're going to go to certain segments and sectors of the industry. And again I think you know we see promotions every holiday season at some level and those promotions are generally planned and thoughtful and deliberate. So we know where you're going to discount and promote in order to attract the market and to generate some attention. And the question now is you know can retailers balance the demand in the market in higher prices against inventory levels. And we feel like they know what they need to do and they'll be well positioned to make that a successful holiday season. Really appreciate it. Matthew Shay president and CEO of the National Retail Federation in a very in Bloomberg's critique group. We'll be in touch with you soon as well to continue that reporting there on the ground. In the meantime we do want to get you an update on some of their business flash headlines of course of the big stories in business that we're following right now. And it is all about those retail sales numbers because it was a little bit of a surprise in those latest numbers that we got this morning. Purchases unexpectedly rose in August after falling the month before. SALES were up about three tenths of 1 percent. While inflation of course is having an impact. The report suggests that consumer spending is far from collapsing. Rapper and designer Konya West says that he is terminating his partnership with the ailing apparel retailer Gap. Lawyers for West sent a letter to Gap arguing that the company had failed to release apparel in open stores. West will now move forward with opening easy retail stores and Adobe of course agreeing to buy software design startup figure. In a deal valued at about 20 billion dollars it is the biggest ever takeover of a private software company. The acquisition will help Adobe expand its tools for creative professionals. Sigma allows customers to collaborate on software as they buildings. And those of course are some of your business flash headlines that we're following at this hour. Still ahead Bloomberg Businessweek out with the latest ranking of business schools. We see which ones topped the list in which parts of the world. That conversation next. This is Bloomberg. This is the Bloomberg Markets. I am the force Taylor Riggs Bloomberg Businessweek out with the latest ranking of business schools around the globe really pleased to say. Joining me now to walk us through the results are Bloomberg senior editor Dimitri Cassavetes. I was just saying it's been too long since you and I have spoken because you know why I do this wonderful thing every year. Talk to me about the rankings the standouts to you. Well we have the top schools and we have Stanford at the top of the list again this year. So no surprise. Several years running. I think it's been on a run. It is a big undertaking but people really are very excited about just doing this every year. So we've got Stanford is number one Chicago and Harvard. Number two Northwestern came in at four and Dartmouth's at five are the top of the list has not changed much. But you see some little changes in what you see a lot more of is shifts that we're talking to schools about that are starting to happen. I think Covid really had an effect on how people are thinking about what they're teaching what they want to learn you know how they're learning these hybrid models of education the last two years. Some of those pieces are sticking and and continuing at schools in ways that schools are offering up more flexibility. So there's a lot of that that we don't capture in the ranking but that we do capture in talking to the students in the schools. Let's just sort of that biggest change that you realized year over year about some of those big long term structural impacts from Covid. Well I think you know the last one that seems to be most lasting is that technology and the tools that were developed for remote learning. Now they're trying to really think of much more innovative ways to apply them to really tap into bases of students that are farther away that would never consider maybe coming to New York or going to Chicago or going to Cambridge. So the technology seems to be something that they harnessed it in a certain way the last two years. And now a lot of the schools are saying well how can we be more strategic in how we're going to use it going forward. And then the other thing I think that Covid in the last two years has done is changed people's priorities. So we also measure jobs. Of course paramount compensation what people earn. Very important. And the top three consistently have been consulting finance jobs and tech. But now again as you talk to schools you're saying you're hearing them say that students are more interested in ESG. Yeah there are a lot of schools we're hearing rumors about that are going to soon be announcing specializations and ESG. We might have some news on that in a story next week and we'll have you back. Climate change you know Columbia Business School we're doing a story that will roll out next week on that. And Columbia Business School has a new campus a new buildings that are being constructed at the same time that are new climate schools. And they're really developing now a curriculum that is extremely tied to the climate school to the engineering school because these are going to be so integral for leaders of the future. We only have a bit about a minute left. We've heard a lot about loan forgiveness and affordability or any of those conversations translating from undergraduate to business schools and making it affordable to some degree. They are not quite the extent they are undergraduate. But you're certainly seeing pretty high price tags for some of these programs. The difference of course is that when kids kids they're not all kids. Some are older but that working when students come out of these programs you know they're they're often moving into jobs that are pretty well-paying jobs again. That's why you're seeing the demand for the consulting jobs the finance jobs and so on. And there's a little bit more of an ability there to deal with that. Also it's a shorter program right. You're maybe in school anywhere from three to six six semesters at the very most but not that much. So it's not quite the issue that it is at the undergraduate level. But here and there you do hear talk about it. And I think Covid taught everybody the question what those price tags and symbols are because they were learning in different ways. Well said. Always need more time with you. Dimitri CAC is of course our Bloomberg senior editor. I did do my finance in my mid 30s so I'm still a child. Sometimes at heart when we think about it's never too late to go back to school. Coming up stick with us. A good focus on the markets. The labor strike of course that tentatively was avoided. You're looking at an S & P that tries to climb back into the green. This is Bloomberg. I'm Bolton. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. I am Taylor Riggs John as we always do let's get a quick check on these markets. We'd look at it. Actually some significant more read earlier on the day the S & P was trying to flirt with some positive territory. You're still up here by about two tenths of one percent. Nasdaq 100 more firmly under pressure but certainly off the deeper lows of the session that we had maybe just an hour ago. John you could be the buy signal way. Take a look at a 10 year yield. No buying here. Yields are rising. That's price lower. And John the significance of this we think of an 18 basis points then four and then another seven basis points higher today. Rate of change story really going on within a two year yield and twos thirties inverted fight the most since 2000 negative 38 basis points John. We think about duration of the inversion as well as the deepening magnitude of that as well. Really helpful context Taylor in terms of the individual moving sectors today while there's been an appetite for some financials tech as you outlined with that broader performance still a bit of a mixed story. We're watching the story of Adobe which is spending big bucks on a software deal. But there's a stock reaction to the downside without one. There are a few analysts comments today that are boosting names like Netflix which is up about 8 percent. Evercore with a bullish call there. Some bullish comments were quite at squeeze on Wynn Resorts is helping that storm to the tune of about 8 percent. And Taylor just coming back to the real story obviously we've been covering it very closely. So has Wall Street. Case in point Union Pacific shares up around 2 percent at this hour. Really appreciate all the micro individual stock stories John that you're always so smart to bring us outside. Of course some of the big moves in the markets. Big story here John when you think about some of the other big headlines a tentative deal that was announced between U.S. railroads and of course the unions a breakthrough tentative breakthrough that looks to avert what could be a huge labor disruption. Earlier we spoke with freight wave CEO Craig Fuller to get his take on the deal. I think this is just one more disruption than a continuation of disruptions. If you think about supply chains I think shippers are the ones that are folks that are buying capacity on the railroads. I think largely what we've seen is that we haven't seen a lot of pressure on pricing rates which is suggesting that everyone is in a wait and see mode. Wait and see mode. There is a bit of a sigh of relief with respect to the threat of a strike being over now that the US railroads and labor unions have reached this tentative agreement. Earlier this morning averting what would have been a massive disruption in freight deliveries amid the ongoing global supply chain issues. And our own Kitty Gupta has been tracking it all from the field and she joins us. Moore you've been tracking it all from the Greeneville Yard in New Jersey through do they. Kitty you know this story Mark Crumpton was getting at some of the specifics that got everybody onside but maybe you can walk us through some of those specifics. You know it's been fascinating. This is not a new concept John and Taylor this idea that people are renegotiating their salaries inflation is high. They want more money. But for railroads specifically there is actually a bigger story here. The idea of sick lives of mobility of the idea that if you have an emergency and you have to take off work you won't be penalized for it or even terminate your job terminated for it. That is something that's new to the rail system at a time when the industry has lost a lot of workers post Covid. So that stress that's been put on a really intense job 12 hour days in a very manual labor kind of role that actually now exacerbated even further with the supply chain issues. Now the solution here that's really been the game changer for this particular agreement is that now the Biden administration has helped negotiate and want additional pay day less costs when it comes to health care benefits. You can now get those health care benefits and not pay extra. It's something that the railroads are really vouching for. And then thirdly just the idea that if you have to go to a doctor's appointment get a surgical procedure just get a wellness check. You can do that and not be penalized for it. Christy Gupta of course sticking with us down there on the ground doing some great reporting. I do. And also bring into this conversation Sarah House Wells Fargo managing director senior economist. Really pleased to have you. Sarah how were you thinking about the inflationary versus disinflationary or deflationary forces that may have been avoided given at least this tentative deal that we're hearing about. Yes sir. Thanks for having me. I'd say the near-term impact of this tentative deal. It looks like it will keep inflation in check here in the near term where you don't have that additional inflationary shock to the supply chain. But I think when we think about this more medium term it just shows that there's still quite a bit of inflationary pressure out there. The fact that the 24 percent increase in wages. Granted it's over five years but that's still a far cry from that gentle two and a half three percent wage trend that we saw in the 2010s. And I think it is illustrative that we still remain in a very tight labor market where workers continue to hold great sway in terms of their bargaining bargaining power whether it's on this unionized or even individual basis. And it's going to be hard to bring inflation back down to 2 percent on a sustained basis when you have this sort of wage and compensation growth. Sara it's an important point and I do wonder as more and more people continue to see all the headlines surrounding inflation does that start to factor in to inflation expectations. In other words as it just become more of a conclusion that this is going to be a key talking point in any labor negotiations. The longer central banks are struggling to bring down higher prices I mean inflation expectations. They're on the top end of historic ranges. They've gotten some help from the fact that we've seen some declines in the most visible prices out there for consumers. So gasoline and more recently at least some slower growth in food prices. So that's gone a long way in helping inflation expectations over the past few months. But like I said there's still elevated. And I think just the longer this high inflation environment goes on that it does risk the chance of becoming more entrenched. And that's really what the Fed is worried about even as there are signs of inflation pressures beginning to eve. Given how high those inflation expectations are the Fed is in no mood to it to let off the brake just yet. Sara I'm curious about the methodology here. I mean we have so many economists talking about the labor issues as you are as well. But this is such a unique issue at the core of it. It comes to working conditions. It comes to things like remote working. It comes to fewer hours from a structural point of view. How does an economist quantify that kind of change. Well I think what we're seeing is you know as you pointed out in just a few minutes ago that this wasn't completely about wages. It was about some of the benefits some of the flexibility about being able to take things like like sick time. And I think when we think about the labor market going forward we have to remember that we are in an environment where the labor supply is slowing on a structural basis. Just look at our demographic trends. And so I think that that suggests that the labor market is likely to be somewhat tighter than not for a relative place in the economic cycle. So continuing that shift towards worker strength even at least when we're we're controlling for the business cycle. Sarah as the markets start to prepare for that next Fed move just give us a sense of what you and the Wells Fargo team are thinking about when it comes to the Fed's plans for next week. So we think that they're going to go ahead and hike 75 basis points. I know there's been some chatter about what could they possibly go with 100. But I think we saw going back to the June meeting some unease with surprising markets like that having to essentially float their plans through three reporters. And so I think they're likely to try to avoid that at all costs. But I think with the hot core CPI print that we saw on Tuesday really does seal the deal for it for that 75 basis point move. But the Fed has done quite a bit of tightening just over these just over these past six months. And so I think that that's another reason why they're there maybe not really ready to to accelerate it further. Given how much tightening has been done to date and that they want to see some of those effects take take place. Sara very quickly 30 seconds here if it is 75 basis points next week will it be the last 75 basis point hike we see from the Federal Reserve. That's our baseline expectation. But as Chair Powell we'll tell you it's going to depend on the data particularly that inflation data. Sarah I really appreciate it. It's interesting we are you guys hearing from the L.A. port chiefs saying that he seeing minimal disruption from the rail talk. So trying to get some of the ease of congestion from the rails out to the ports as well. Really appreciate everyone's perspective. Critics of course in Sarah House Wells Fargo senior economist. Coming up Lululemon founder Chip Wilson announcing a record breaking conservation donation. We'll hear from him next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets. I'm John Erlichman alongside Taylor Riggs and Tay for those who follow the retail sector. Chip Wilson well known as the founder of Lululemon. Well he just announced a big donation through a foundation he runs with his wife Summer. British Columbia's Parks Foundation will receive a hundred million dollars Canadian. It is the largest private donation in Canadian conservation history. I spoke with Wilson earlier. Here's more on what he had to say. Our family's been one that we know for holidays. We go hiking and and so we've been all over the world. And yet we keep coming back to British Columbia and we've got to a province the size of twice the size of California. And we just recognize that only so little of it is inhabitable. It's so rugged and it's so beautiful and it's relatively inexpensive. So our ability to put money into buying parks we can buy massive swaths of land one for ecology two for climate change three for the beauty and four for something that we all think about. That's the I think it's the Iroquois Indians the king seven generations down. So we're we're really looking at making the world and seeing this for for multiple generations. The other big question about the world right now is is where the economy is going. A lot of big questions. As someone who's had a lot of success in business and you're seeing the same headlines everybody else is seeing right now. What's been your assessment of of of the road ahead. Well I've just finished reading the book by retelling of the changing world order and looking at successive civilizations and their rise and fall it definitely seems that we're in stage 5 six of the fall of the North American empire so to speak and the seed stage five is over printing of money. Inflation is very polarizing. And I think the next stage is you know maybe some sort of civil war which is maybe what you saw even on in the White House last year with kind of revolt there. So these are these are I'm sensing that there's there's something happening in North America. It's definitely not right. I think we have to probably reset our constitutions for 20 years from now. And I think if we don't set our constitution to change for them for the speech the road is changing. We're going to lose very quickly to China. It is a really challenging time. And yet in the business world we do see some brands that can continue to navigate through the storm extremely well. Lululemon actually is an example of that. Obviously you have watched as it's continued to grow and the new management team is continuing to focus on growing the business. What do you make of the resiliency though of of a brand like Lululemon at a time when there are a lot of other brands that certainly have been struggling. Well you know Lou I'm sort in 1998. It went through the 2001 crises the 2008 crisis etc. It's not this Lululemon. I know. I have I'm also involved with other brands such in the Terex or Solomon Peak performance Atomic Wilson Sports. I think what you're basically seeing is just the change in the way people are spending their time. And you know as I go back to the vision of a family of providing components for people live longer healthier and more fun lives all these brands are providing what people want. Now it's no longer the era of the 50s or 60s where people are smoking and drinking. They're not you know they're not eating at bars or going to gyms to workout. They're going outside there. They're there. They're meeting you know the opposite sex in a different way. And you know I think with the it's all sitting in the digital world that we have where people sitting on their butts and they know doing that they're going to die early. So I think if we can't get away from digital so then we've got to meet the outdoors and athletics work. So I think my friends that I'm involved with they're just in the middle of the perfect storm to that supplies the consumer with what they want. Chief Wilson the founder of Lululemon speaking with me earlier. More of that interview on the being in Bloomberg Web. Coming up we will continue our coverage of that tentative agreement to avert the rail strike. Pete Birrell economists at the American Institute for Economic Research will join us next. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Markets. I'm John Erlichman with Taylor Riggs and President Biden hailing the tentative agreement between U.S. railroads and unions after they reached a deal to avert a work stoppage and threatened the US economy. Let's keep that conversation going now. Pete Earl joining us now an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research. It was getting awfully close. P what's your reaction to everything we've learned today. Thanks for having me. Well I mean you know this dispute really goes back to 2019. There are a lot of delays and posturing along the way. But I would say overall the union's pretty much got what they wanted. There are some there still needs to be approved. But I think for now pretty much a major threat to the economy on top of the inflation numbers we saw earlier this week has been averted. What are you learning though about the fragility of these supply chains in this inflationary environment. Yes. I mean over the past few years we've seen virtually every link in the supply chain either bender break. Right. We still lingering problems with ocean shipping or trucking. But rail was actually the last one that really didn't show any major problems. Rates rose a little bit but not as much. So with the unions if they were on strike the last most feasible means of land transport would have really seen the cost of ship or to ship goods rises exponentially. Really it would've been a huge blow to the economy that it happened. Clearly there were multiple factors to get worked out. And we've talked a lot about that Pete. But earlier this how Fowler Sara House of Wells Fargo talking to us about the longer inflation stays elevated the more conversations we are going to see between companies industry and labor unions. And I wonder what you're watching for on that front. So most collective bargaining agreements have a cost of living allowance built into them and typically they involve some use of the CPI or some range you know within maybe point five of a percent one way or the other. But I mean we've had a substantial rise within the last year year and a half. So I think what you're going to see is any collective bargaining agreement that comes up is going to be this could be a higher risk factor especially if that industry is significant on a macro economic level of problems. Big picture coming off of the CPI data that we got this week. The retail sales that we got this morning. How was the health of the consumer in this inflationary environment. It's a very mixed bag right now. We shouldn't be surprised that the economic numbers look strange because we're coming into a very strange environment with the pandemic. But one thing I would say is that we have a very strong jobs market still. There's still almost two openings for every individual looking for a job. And in addition to that consumer sentiment which was dipping seems to have rebounded. And we still have a lot of savings. There's still a lot of people who have savings from the stimulus payments all that sort of thing. So consumers are OK for now but that can change pretty quickly. And it has in the past typically unemployment and all the bad all the bad features of recessions tend to happen up to a year after we have the dip in GDP. So there's still a lot of time to figure out what kind of situation we're in. Peter all economists at the American Institute for Economic Research really appreciate your time and your perspective there. John as we're thinking about not only really the labor strike but sort of big picture what this means about the supply chain the fragility the inflationary versus the disinflationary headwinds on the horizon. And a market here Don that's trying to find its footing here in S & P 500 under pressure just a little. Well look and you talked about the retail numbers right now the health of the consumer. We did get a bevy of new economic data points to chew on today but it feels like the market is still hung up perhaps quite warranted on what we got from the CPI print on Wednesday. And now we're looking ahead to next week with the Fed decision in a market that is taking it pretty cautiously right now as we see evidence in that intraday performance day. My favorite story that just crosses the wire traders still debating. Seventy five versus one hundred. As we push forward to at least here in the U.S. John that big Fed meeting that you mentioned the results of that coming of course on Wednesday that sort of does it. Of course for John and for me a quick check again here on these U.S. markets. Equities under pressure yields just continuing the relentless climb higher. A two year yield three spot. Eighty five further inversion on Tuesday hens and twos thirties. This is Bloomberg.