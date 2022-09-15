Beyond the Bell 09/15/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clues starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Caroline Hyde Taylor Riggs gotten down to the closing bell here to help take us Beyond the bell it's our global simulcast. We're joined right now by Carol Massar and Tim Steinhafel. We welcome them and we welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio and YouTube. Another wild day here Carol. We're off the lows of the day but still significantly in the red. Yeah which makes me wonder Romania. It's something Caroline you brought up yesterday about the volatility index the VIX. Why isn't it higher amid all of this volatility. We're just looking it up. Just a hair at 26 45 but well off of what some people say need to kind of hit 40 on a consistent basis Tim to really show that maybe we're seeing some changes in the market longer term. Yeah. Makes me also wonder if we're going to retest the lows that we saw back in June. I look at a company like Microsoft that you know fell 5.5 percent on Tuesday falling again today dragging down the Nasdaq 100 dragging down the S & P 500. It's trading at levels last seen back in July. And we need every test those lows. I keep hearing people say that. I don't know. I mean. I mean I don't know if if Taylor you put on your technical analyst hat with the CFA. Well the only tactical analysts I've heard from this week is Katie Stockton and she kills it every time. And I think it was her who said that this actually Caroline would be a positive because we saw this June 14 lows as a positive signal that we sort of found that bottoming now. So being able to test those would be another positive signal that we're not going below that. So that level around thirty six thirty seven ish certainly would be the number that I'm here in other calls for maybe even Justin Trudeau 9 which takes us to nothing. Right. But then what was it back in February when we were at forty three hundred some people thought that was the bottom. And then again back in March we were at like 4000. They said well that was the bottom. And how swiftly we go back in June down to that 36 66 level a lot. I'm not protecting the land. Yeah. I mean I'm not arguing. Arguing. All right. We'll get him. The closing bell is up here in New York on this Thursday afternoon a down day five tenths of a percent or so in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. As we wait for these numbers to settle the S & P 500 lower by about 44 forty five points one point one percent thirty nine. Oh one looks like it's going to be the level that settles that. So basically that is actually your first level of support on the pivot graph 39 0 1. We'll see if that holds in the morning. The Nasdaq composite down one point four percent and the Russell 2000 guys going to finish the day by seven tenths of a percent in the hole and remain even a more negative tone. If you dig a bit deeper into let's say the S & P 500 where most of the names 358 to be exact to the downside a hundred forty two actually holding on to some gains. Day three unchanged. But more to the downside. Taylor Yeah. Carol you see a little bit of a lot of that downside right for the radio audience. We break out the sector best performers the sector worst performers. And there's a lot of red even in the best performers. There's only actually four sort of subsectors that are still in the green on the day its banks. It's a lot of this hardware equipment auto and pharmacy. So really that's not telling us a lot things. So maybe the clear outperformance say you're up about one and a half percent on sort of that higher yield narrative Carol. Everything else though really red on the screen. Take a look at the bottom here. Even with the quote worst performers. So looking at software and services technology semiconductors and then of course energy is in there as well. You're off almost 3 percent or so. All right. So which made me a little nervous that my gainers weren't going to hold on to their gains but luckily they did including Netflix with their shares closing up about 5 percent here. And we're seeing that being the best session since August 10. So certainly some positive tone when it comes to shares of Netflix topping the S & P 500 top of the Nasdaq 100. Why. Well we did have Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney come out upgrading his view specifically on that company. And it's really the latest sign that Wall Street is growing more optimistic about the potential advertising of advertising I should say on the service. Keep in mind though Netflix shares still down about 60 percent so far this year. Humana also now performer up eight point four percent. Managed care companies overall up this as Humana set a target of thirty seven dollars for adjusted earnings per share in 2025. So we're talking about a targeted 14 percent annual compounded growth. It expects to increase earnings at least as quickly too in the years beyond to some outlook there. Topping the S & P 500 on that one. One more for you. When resorts up about seven and a half percent here topping the S & P 500 Credit Suisse out there reinstating their coverage on the casino operator with an outperform rating. They had been rated neutral before moving to restricted back in May of 2021 according to our data. And they talked about Macao Vegas trends and they also talked about a compelling stock valuation for reasons for that called him. All right. Well we got a lot of interesting stories about why stocks moved lower today. Let's start with Microsoft finishing the day down by two point seven percent. It was the biggest drag on the S & P 500 along with Apple and Adobe. We'll get to Adobe in just a minute. It did fall 5 4 in 5 percent on Tuesday. Now trading at levels. Last seen back in June Adobe finishing the day down by close to 17 percent. Today it's the worst drop since 2010. You have to go all the way back to 2010 to find a single day drop like this. This all because of its 20 billion dollar in cash and stock acquisition for figure. It's interesting. Some analysts and investors clearly think that Adobe overpaid for this. Look at what Oppenheimer said. Now that Adobe overpaid. Here's why. Microsoft also might be lower today by more capital markets said it's expensive but defensive. It keeps it out of the hands of Microsoft. Yeah it's something they keep an eye on. I just want to point out real quickly we've been talking a lot today with folks here about the potential for that return of cash to investors and whether that would continue in a down market. Now here in Austin Texas Instruments are saying that it plans to actually boost its dividend and authorizing. I added 15 billion dollars worth of buybacks here. So Texas Instruments kind of boost that dividend Caroline and add 15 billion dollars worth of buybacks to that program. So got some confidence coming from certain corporates a desire to satisfy their investor base at this moment. We have companies that are worried about a U.S. dollar. Texas Instruments that maybe as an exporter outside of the U.S. might be worried about the strength of the currency at the moment. We did see once again King dollar back on top. The Canadian dollar. Of course the loonie is at stake. Friendly term is we're off about well weakening five tenths of a percent. Now as we see oil drop down to of course significant today we see the British pound weakening by six tenths percent. The Norwegian krona also weakening. Why. Because of the commodities trade. WTI crude up by three points 10 percent. Brent crude off by 3 percent as well. Maybe the U.S. won't be building up its emergency reserves as quickly as had been anticipated and indeed was still worried about a slowing global growth story. Natural gas really plummeting maybe on the good news that we managed to prevent that freight that rail strike that we were so worried about. Natural gas dials back by some more than 8 percent. I'm looking at sovereign bonds that once again were not a haven of choice on the day in Japan. We sell off in Norway we sell off in Europe across the board. Taylor I mean definitely across the board and really within full faith and credit again today. I never saw three straight days of yields in this relentless climb higher that we've been talking really all day about. I point out once again another seven basis points here on a two year you'll just in the last three days really migrating north from the lows of 350 up closer to four. I think if you talk about that conviction of the lack of conviction in this market you are seeing conviction right now in the bond market. When you look at what we're seeing on the short end of the curve 30 something basis points just this week alone you add that to the 17. And then when you look at that inversion and I know Carol you're big into the inversions here when you look into those inversions and you know what is it. What does that telling you. What does that telling you. Are you still glass half full. Well Carol just quickly when you think about when we had always asked what our peak yields. People always said maybe on the long end. But we're not peak yields on the front end. If you believe this Federal Reserve and looking at a Fed funds rate that eventually has to get to what that two years telling you. I mean it's hard when you continue to see strength in the labor market. Right. How important that is to keeping people out there spending. We've got some retail sales data of course today. But I mean I do think about it that starts to come undone. Maybe then the glass is in half full. But at this point we haven't seen that at least not yet. I mean I think that's why the conversation has shifted not necessarily from 75 to 100 basis points at next week's Fed meeting but how much more does the Fed have to hike to find that terminal rate. And in order to bring inflation down because you know we are seeing weakening in other parts but inflation is still really persistent. And that's sort of the takeaway from the last few days of data that we've gotten. And that's why we were hearing from Jeff Klein told over at Charles Schwab that tomorrow's date is going to be important. The University of Michigan sentiment the fact that we are going to get some rate is an improvement. We know that because gas price has been pulling back. But what are the future viewpoints on inflation the 5 to 10 year. We're expecting what two point nine percent. That is actually relatively close to a 2 percent level but it's still low that it in five to 10 years in the near term four point six percent is when the market sees it or indeed the individual. What do you guys make of the idea. I mean we heard from gun lack of who is a Cathy Wood. And of course you know certainly line must idea that the Fed 19 just go to 25 basis points and then Paul I mean and see what happened. Look I think with Cathy Wood and with you on most gifts remember that they hold a lot of you know equity in companies that would benefit from low interest. You don't get not talking about like I mean you know Tesla wants to see low interest rates ARC Invest wants to see interest rates lower. Right. But there there was an argument there. And I think a gun like sort of articulated this a little bit better than than what musket and what did. The idea that the lagged effect of these rate hikes we haven't really seen that effect yet. And of course you know certainly line must idea that the Fed 19 just go to 25 basis points and then Paul I mean and see what happened. Look I think with Cathy Wood and with you on most gifts remember that they hold a lot of you know equity in companies that would benefit from low interest. You don't get not talking about like I mean you know Tesla wants to see low interest rates ARC Invest wants to see interest rates lower. Right. But there there was an argument there. And I think a gun like sort of articulated this a little bit better than than what musket and what did. The idea that the lagged effect of these rate hikes we haven't really seen that effect yet. And that is there a sort of an argument to be made for a pause or at least a slowdown in the pace or the severity of those. I go back to what Danny Blanchflower said earlier on surveillance. And when this is his concern well he's concerned that the Fed's overdoing it when it comes to interest rate increases. And he thinks again that this is going to start impacting the labor market at some point significantly.