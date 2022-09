00:00

2008 I remember it well. So do you I'm sure as well. I remember talking to you at the time. It was brutal. You say this reminds you of of what we went through. Then why heaven's where you hide. Spits Nagle yesterday. You've got eclectic Hendry Day. I'm afraid it's the same thing. I want to raise the stakes. I actually fear this could be more severe than 2008 because we may have muted the ability of the Federal Reserve to underwrite a binary situation in 2000 in March 2009 just before the advent of quantitative easing. Right now Citigroup treated I think at 9 bucks which was the same price as prevailed in the 1970s. But nine bucks was nine bucks too much. It was bankrupt. The system was set to reset to zero with the bankruptcy of the global financial system and the Fed underwrote the financial system. Or I would say as an agent of all of us it underwent financial. Will it be able to do so again. This market once that question answered and like Mark said this market is going to go it's like deep sea diving without air is going to go to a depth below the surface probably in that 30 to 50 percent below the all time high. And it's going to wait and it's going to say to the Fed what you're gonna do and what will I do. And that's where you know it's what the Fed is doing now which is the concern because they're not listening to happens. What was it. It's what they call Lo Zoo. The mythical Asian philosopher. And he said treat the world as you find it. Don't interfere with it. Accept it. Okay. What do I mean by that. I mean bubbles are fine. They're not fine but they're kind of sustainable as long as there's kind of. No. The zero financing. But the Fed has become aggravated and is changing. Yeah. Mortgage rates in America have doubled to over 6 percent. We're seeing various credit credit yields blowing out you know within. We're seeing drama in Italy. We're seeing drama in the foreign exchange markets in the most unsuspecting places like the solidity of the yen has just slipped like signed into the sea. Okay. Why. Because the Fed is tampering and is calling upon the spirit of Volcker from the 1970s. Why is that. Why could that be catastrophically wrong. Because the 1970s was 40 years after the bankruptcy of the US financial system. Right. And we had 40 years will be deleveraged and global debt was like 1 times GDP. Today is five times. If you raise rates the whole edifice of this system to crash to Mark's point that's too much dry tinder out there. If you like the fire. How fast does it burn. Absolutely. This is all about color. It is profound. Market turning points are all is about collateral. Always about the undermining of confidence in collateral. Collateral is money. Okay. When you start raising rates that the ECB remember the ECB are rather blind. These are the agents who rose rate raise rates in June 2008. The freeze rate. Tricia. Tricia there's the veil. Cliché is to is to lie make of that what you will. It would be the certainly couldn't see the future. OK. They just raise rates. What 75 basis points last week. Consequences okay. Consequences. Back in 2012 when Draghi said beekeepers we stand behind them 10 year Italian bonds are the equivalent of boons. The problem is the German government doesn't produce enough bonds and bonds are money. And so what happened is the euro dollar financial banking system the system that creates and prints money across the world decided to use Beatty's piece. This is an apologist to the global cartel. The global banking system using mortgage backed securities as collateral with the conceit and the arrogance that this was a great idea until it wasn't. And what we're discovering is if the ECB insists on 75 75 70 vote the confidence in using B.T. piece as collateral across the world we'll be called into it is being called into question. The reason why the dollar is surging versus the euro is at the margin. Banking counterparts are topping their neighbors and saying please take the Beattie bike. I need dollar treasury bills. So at the margin what's happening. You're sailing euros and you're buying dollars. So Hugh first of all it's Alex in New York. And truly great to see you. You're really bumming me out. Have a picture that's going to evolve. Where's the biggest mispriced then in the market. If we're looking at this kind of huge mistake that's going to just wreck a lot of assets. The markets the the market's a genius. No I never set out to outperform the smartest minds on the planet. They're smart right. So that is God. How could I play this. Right. So if if we approach this. If any of this comes into play you want to be long volatility right. That's really really hard. So you've got to be creative and think about it. Okay. And I have you know I sit on my island in the Caribbean and I think the cheapest source of volatility can be found in the cross rate between the remember or that is to say the Chinese one for us is the US dollar. And even then it's not that cheap because implied I the pricing structure built into the price of future movements is higher than realize. So you're talking cold spreads but like a cold spread 730 750 dollars. CNY is a source I believe of getting long volatility. And if anything any of this happens. Boom you're going to make money. So boom you're going to make money. Lot of volatility. I get that. Our central banks I think more importantly to some extent policymakers going to allow that kind of volatility. Have let let me let me. I am here. I represent to you and to the world. The five there are no more than five people who understand money in the world. And I assure you they do not work for central banks and they do not work for investment banks or hedge funds. NIKKEI. When the when the the poor monarch of the United Kingdom the departed queen in 2009 with visiting dignitaries she said with all of this genius why did no one see 2008 coming. Okay. Because no one knows the identity of the five. Well I do. And I do. That's. Hey listen. Yeah I'm here giving you the cheap sources of volatility. That's for people to do their own homework. I have made a vow of trust never to reveal. But let me tell you. You walk past them every day. They serve you. They have long hair. They certainly don't wear suits. And they're controversial. OK. You paint a picture. Sorry Alex. Oh no. I was just going to say so. If that's the case then you're implying that. Yes policy makers and central bankers are just gonna make a lot of mistakes that contradict each other. It's not like we're going to take away from that point about the five smart people. Central bankers do not understand money. They pretend. I ask your audience. Tell me the last time the Federal Reserve got it correct or any central bank for that matter. Yep. I don't know. They get things wrong. I know there is a conceit. This year began with two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction in the United States. What is the response of the Federal Reserve. It's not a recession. I'm getting on in years and for as long as I've been on the planet. Guess what is a recession. Okay. And they say no. Wait until the wise economists at the NBER confirm it. I dare you. Wait wait. Because if you look at the charts the S & P is typically down 50 percent when the wise guys get it. How do you think about Katie. How do you think about the liquidity squeeze that is coming. May I repeat myself. I'm the private banks create money through collateral and taking reputational risk sharing with their their neighbors. OK quantitative easing QE did not generate inflation. Let me quote create greater liquidity. A created liquidity. OK. So the federal what happens when we reverse that process. The Federal Reserve has studied this. There is a recent Federal Reserve paper which maintains that a two trillion dollar reduction in the Federal Reserve balance sheet would be equivalent to twenty seven basis points of hiking. Is the joke OK is a joke right. The greatest danger is the unwinding and the lack of confidence and collateral. The big event is look at the yen. Heavens the ISE. A twenty five year low is why. Because Japanese money center banks are not interested in landing into Japan. The more moribund economy. Right. They have become the Asian distribution platform for dollars into China. That is to say their short dollars. They are short treasury bills and their long duration commercial risk within China. And what we're seeing in the currency isn't hedge funds. It is banking. Counterparty is across the world saying get me out. I urge the audience look at five year C.D. s for Mitsubishi. You F G. You won't see me. You'll see something just beginning to wake up. But when the risk offices is at the largest global banks in the world seek to reduce their Japanese bank exposure. They're going to buy that seat. Yes. What is. What is the safe answer. There's no such thing as I was. What is this. What is the safest asset. Oh it is the safest. You won't like that if you people are. People are beginning to get worried. Charlie I started to get worried. People thought OK people are starting to get worried. Where do they put their money. How do I. I remember I remember two. They are over 2000 2008 in particular. Where do you put your money in that kind of environment. Where do you if you're not buying if you're not buying volatility. Where are you putting your money. This is again I've been around way too long. Okay. And between the NASDAQ crush March 2000 and 2002 the German stock market fell 80 percent. The DAX. Okay. I made 3 percent in a mutual fund. My competition. The other mutual funds sought to have me disbarred. Why. Because in answer to your question. Dismissed. Walk away. The hottest thing you can do is walk out of the casino again. I dare you. Is that the Bible says for a rich man to enter. Haven't you like that. You walk out of the casino then watch what you put in the bank. I don't care. Just don't like put in your pocket. I don't care. Right. But don't invest in assets. Don't take risk at this point. That's the that's the gamble right. Maybe wrong. Okay. But the thing is. Okay. The call is will the Fed buckle. Probably. Will we make new all time highs of inflation is at 7. We don't know. Okay. So are we in a redux of of this 70s stock price performance which was an excruciating trend with it with a ceiling on the price you get to the high and people would buy for the breakout and you go to the low and people would sell for the breakout and you go back to the high maybe but you'd like there's too much drama before then. Yeah I know. With the Costco. Few Hendry or ISE capitalism.