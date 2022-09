00:00

No doubt the Fed are signaling that there is more work to be done. They are keenly focused on price stability and reducing inflation and that does mean sacrificing some real growth. It's not really about whether we're going to get 75 or 100 in September to bring inflation back down to 2 percent over two years. We could be looking at 3 million additional people out of a job and also deep recession. I think investors just have to hold onto their hats right now. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. We have a deal. The line from London from audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on TV and radio alongside some cane at Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro equity features positive. A little more than a tenth of 1 percent. T.K. strikes on strike self. It looks like strike's off. Widely predicted strikes off maybe because of President Biden's jargon will go into the math later. I like with Greg Valliere who says this is a staggering deal. The velocity of wage increase has to be front and center for every other negotiating. That's what we need to discuss Lee said. It's the return of bargaining power employee power at a time when you have a shortage of workers based on the jobs that need to be done. And the fact that really employees do have to step up. It also highlights the precarious nature of some of the supply chains even now at a time when people are warning of pretty dire circumstances should this strike go into effect. We'll catch up with the same in Washington in about 10 minutes time. We've also got to talk about this market. What happened to the bounce up another tenth of 1 percent today. We're all looking at the bond market looking at stocks and some for me with 40 basis points higher on the two year off the highs of June. I get this equity markets still 7 8 percent above the lows of June. Can you work that out for me. I really go to high Mark Gurman. It was a high. I can't go there other than maybe consumers better. You know we're going to see a surprise here and earnings like we saw last quarter. I will say John there's some incredible bond math. Stay tuned for that this morning on radio and TV. There's some real tea leaves of breakthroughs to higher yield that chain for the bond market today. I don't want to do it right. Stand up and walk out of the building. But there's some NIKKEI cool bond math going on right now. I am going to walk out the building about 50 knot. It's not as it one of the punishments to happen is for something else just positive. Two tenths of one percent on the S & P 500 top as well by three or four basis points this morning. Good morning to all. Yields are drifting higher once again on a 10 year 343 93. I believe the two year Rameau is higher for six on the great session. Yes. Now a two year still flying. Yeah three point eight 1 6 2 percent. Right now. At the moment we've seen a complete repricing. And it's interesting to say see that we actually are now pricing in a four point four percent peak Fed funds rate by the middle of next year. That is a reset 830. Am we going to data down for the United States. Yes it is. Jobless claims retail sales empire manufacturing among other data points. I'm really watching retail sales. How much do we get a boomerang effect. And this is what I'm watching because. Because gas prices have come down. How much do people have extra money to spend on services and other aspects of the economy before the winter. Sort of making it difficult for inflation to roll over because if gas prices rise up again how much do you get. A difficult scenario. I know this is kind of complicated but it's something that shakes. General Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is delivering remarks from Maryland on tax code changes following the Inflation Reduction Act. We haven't been hearing that much from Janet Yellen. And I want to hear what she has to say about what we're seeing in the economy. She was in the transitory camp. She did a big mayor culpa. Where are we now. Especially as the Fed is poised with possibly raising 100 basis points possibly now. We're going to catch up with you on a 100 basis points Rochester in a moment. That is middle name National. And today China's President Xi Jinping meets with Russia's Vladimir Putin for the first time since the pandemic started. They're gonna be meeting and it was Becca Stein. I want to see first of all whether we get any relaxing on the zero Covid policies. B what kind of commitment there is from China to Russia and see whether there's any sense of some sort of capitulation on Vladimir Putin's side as a time when they're really not doing that well in this war convention of the dictators we talked about it yesterday. I'm looking forward to that. That's what it is isn't it. It's shooting 0 5. It is Central Asia. And it is something that Mr. Putin would suggest is his territory from previous time and place that matters a lot of tension and might be the case as well. America ignores this. It's actually a big deal. We're clearly not ignoring it. We know right where he said this was over for most of the second day. Jordan Rochester joins us now. That's what a 100 basis points are. Chester G10 NSA strategist at Nomura. Jordan 100 basis points next week for Unity. Let's stop that. Why is a big call. Look at the US inflation number was horrific. If you look at the details of everyone who was looking for peak inflation you got it in the headline. Thanks to Joe Biden's oil SPRO withdrawal but the actual details. So we're seeing firms are raising prices much more than what we'd expect for core CPI. So with a rollover in gasoline prices and input prices all the surveys we follow say down inflation has peaked. But core inflation keeps rising. Keep surprising. And I think the savings that everyone has built up still from 2020 and last year that's still playing through. So it was a strong number. We got the 82 basis points price. Usually the Fed doesn't do anything unless it's priced in. So I am concerned if it's not priced in a bit more they won't do 100 basis points. But look we've got this Friday. Is there a leak to The Wall Street Journal as to what the Fed will do that will move the market price. We tend to see that blame but the only one that doesn't see this as soon as that number came out. Lisa and I said well you know do you think maybe we get one of those newspaper articles again from NIKKEI Timorous. That's very Tom Keene carry on. I mean this just because you know my is to know about this. That's what happened last time when we shifted to 75. You know remember that some of the Greg Sausage roll you brought both of them home any time. Jordan I want to talk about pound one 15 17 after the Fed meeting I believe the Bank of England will meet. How have you adjusted your sterling vector in the momentum of. Given what he has to do because of what Chairman Pound asked to do but with the debris of the British economy. Indeed the risk is the east the Bank of England more forceful next week. We're kind of looking for 50 basis points from them but they could do so. What does that do to Sterling. I think short term whenever a central bank does more unexpected you'll have probably for 20 minutes sterling strength let's say to do 75 percent say 100 basis points. But the UK is not suffering from the same problems that America is facing. Suffering from bigger problems with energy in terms of the terms of trade shock. The pound's facing the trade. Well I wouldn't get it quite right. So I think Sterling goes to 110 by the end of October and we could be talking a horrible one to six by year end. So we come back first week in November and now we come back for Paris. You're looking for the place and is not returning. When we get to parity period that's that's that's my call. But Jordan is raising a really important point at least from we've been discussing get these massive plans from this government. How are they going to execute them. Do they need high yields. They need a weaker currency. As Tom pointed out we're back to 150. Yeah and that seems to be what a lot of people are saying. And yet some of the recent inflation data out of the United Kingdom has been somewhat supportive because some of these planes have lowered petrol prices have lowered gasoline gas natural gas prices and their energy bills. So this is sort of the boomerang effect that I'm worried about that I've been looking at. If they can lower energy prices it actually encourages people to spend creating a stickier type of inflation. Do you think that really the tipping point here is higher yields and basically a Bank of England that has to come out even more aggressively from their incredibly honest stance of just a few months ago. Well the bank figures although one of my favorite central banks for the transparency. So they have forecast with recession GDP negative for five quarters in a row and inflation being below that target the end of the forecast horizon. Many of the central banks are not forking forecasting recessions. So the Bank of England has already got a tough job raising rates into this recession. They're being very honest about that for the second round effects. You're absolutely right. Our energy bills in the U.K. at one point would have been six thousand pounds a year on average in January. Now it's to be around two and a half thousand. That's fantastic. It means you can keep the lights on. Keep the heating on. The hot tap on the sauna. Whatever you want to do. Your electricity you go do it. The prices won't be as high the hotter. But that's a big problem for the trade balance. Like you consumers won't reduce their energy usage Anna Edwards and industry slips back in place. Indeed. So the trade balance will turn even more negative. The U.K. is a bit of a cliche to say but the U.K. is trading like an emerging market. You have eight percent current account deficit. That's crisis territory in Q1. I think it could be around 8 percent over the next two quarters. The bank thing and raising rates it's helpful. It's softening that blow. It will attract foreign guilt investors. But let's look at equities and FDI. It's not the same story. Just quickly you also have a pretty bold call on the euro this 90 figure that has gotten a lot of attention at a time when we're seeing it just kind of still hanging in there around parody. What gets us to a 90 level on the euro is zero point nine zero. Indeed. Clients were asking me just last week look we had a big move in Europe. What's the catalyst. What's going to get us tonight to get a few things coming up. But the big picture is euro. Its terms of trade has collapsed just like the U.K. is. The US has things that Europe needs natural gas LNG. So I think when Germany starts to ration energy it'll become clearer to everyone that oh my God the trade balance of the German economy is going negative. Paper plastics acrylics metal all of that won't be made if factories are turned off. Were you going to buy that from your flight from America with the cost of electricity of six seven times less. And China said that trade story is what gets us there in the medium term triggers for it. Or if you see the face free coming from Germany or if you see Russia turn off gas supplies if more those sort of triggers will do it. But the other part is the Fed. So next week if the Fed does do 100 basis points it will change people's dynamic for Fed pricing and that will boost the dollar in the short term. Jordan this reminds me of when Italy shut down that weekend back in a pandemic in 2020. It wasn't real for many people until that moment when we saw it happen in Italy. Is that what they're waiting for again. Then you just said it. Are we went in for that moment even though was so clear to all of us that Europe's about to go through a really really difficult times. We need somebody screaming at us like this winter. I kind of think we are raising the alarm bells. I hope we are. It's been written about quite a lot in the media at least. Well look I think what will happen is Germany will get through the winter. People will be able to heat their homes because factories have reduced their output. The demand for gas went down. That is recessionary. It sounds nice to keep the heating on. But it's recession where you are not producing those goods. The German economic models are being challenged. All these sort of. Base metals these sort of high energy goods are cheap but you need a lot of them to run your economy. They're going to come from abroad. Nomura Hong Kong just e-mailed me and they said I haven't given you renminbi call today. Two standard deviations we are through seven yuan per dollar is at an important level for the government or they're waiting for eight yuan. Well we're looking for 720 which is the sort of recent high in recent years. I think that's going to be achievable by you rent that. The Chinese have to look to slow down the move of the currency. We've seen move from the central bank. We've seen comments about the weakness. So we've seen quite clearly remember on a basket basis is being very stable. So against its peers euro yen Korea very stable but against the dollar yes it allows for some strength to come. So should we look at the basket. No. I think the trade is in dollar C and heights rather in the basket. We squeeze the same. Just a quick yes or no yield curve. Control that the. Is it gone before you're right. No. OK. But next year maybe. Who knows. All right John. Richard quick question. Will give John a thank you. He gave us a note. Okay. One more detail. No. Good. We've got to go. Coming up we see his career next. Jeff Bridges great city mayor market strategist at MAC in New York Mellon. You thought you leave it after the first blow. That's that's the way to grab a little bit more ass. Futures up a tenth of 1 percent. People some excited about that. Three hours and tip that guy you're counting down. That's down the line from London. This is Glenn Beck. Keeping up today with the news from around the world with the first word I'm Angel Feliciano. There's a tentative deal to avert what could have been a damaging railroad strike in the U.S.. The Labor Department says that railroad companies and unions representing more than one hundred thousand workers came to an agreement after 20 straight hours of negotiations. The government says the deal quote balances the needs of workers businesses and the nation's economy. The price of natural gas rose again in Europe today. Traders are weighing whether the EU steps to contain the energy crisis will be enough to curb prices. The plan includes a mandatory limit on peak power demand and raising one hundred thirty nine billion dollars for consumers from energy companies and earnings. The leaders of Russia and China meet today and is back in song for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine. Shortly before the attack in February Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping declared a no limits friendship still after suffering humane humiliating losses on the battlefield. Putin shouldn't expect much help from G. China has resisted sending military supplies or financial support. The CEO of Shell will step down at the end of the year. Band Van BURDEN has been at the energy giant for almost 40 years and has been chief executive since 2014. One of his first big moves was the 50 billion dollar takeover of rival Virgin Group that's now paying huge dividends as natural gas prices soar. Van Burton will be replaced by Shell's head of gas and renewables. Well so on global news 24 hours a day on air ads on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Angel Feliciano. This is Bloomberg. I am really concerned about the inflationary policies that we see coming out of the Biden administration. Anybody who thought that this was going to be short lived has been shaken because what we're seeing is the persistent result of bad policies deflationary policy. A young kid that a Republican from Virginia. Live from London this is Bloomberg. And here's the price action for you. Equity futures up a little more than a tenth of 1 percent on the S & P 500 tire. Once again by three or four basis points on a 10 year to 344. Twelve on a ten year on a two year. We think climbing now for six straight sessions and getting used to comfortable with life in and around three. I'd say just dumb real stuff. Two things to say. One are we all looking forward to the former vice champ rich cloud of fat. They all want coming in to the news conference and coming out of the news conference as well. They said next Wednesday it's gonna be really interesting to hear how the deliberations are taking place and how to interpret. Perhaps those will be RTX to understand what the communications are although I think it's been pretty clear the very coach came to break DAX what his former boss exactly thinks about the economy right now. So that's what I promised to write Daddy out of Bridgewater with him. I'm going to say it pretty punchy. Coty CAC looking for the prospect of rates going to 4.5 percent producing a 20 percent negative impact on those occupations that people make every day. And it depends on which indices you're looking at. You know we make jokes about that down the S & P and Nasdaq. But the truth is each index is different to get you to that 20 percent statistic. And I'm sure Mr. DeLeo can expand it. But well before we get to the consequence of high rates let's talk about the prospect of high rates 4.5 percent after the print we had this week. Yeah. Doesn't feel that out there at the moment to say it feels priced in. That's the amazing thing priced into the Fed funds rate. And what Ray Dalio is saying that it was 20 percent negative impact from here from where they are. That was what he was saying. And he said about 10 percent of that was because of the negative earnings impact. Basically how much the economy would have to slow. It goes to the Mike Wilson point. This goes to many other people who are raising this issue. How do you get that out. And I think that that's going to be really the theme of so many discussion. Thank goodness Lisa actually rates this stuff. Yeah it's one of those there as well in the commercial right next to me. Let's continue here on the Romance of American Railroads. I love the back end of it. It was the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Pennsylvania Railroad dumped into New York City that the Greenville rail yard in New Jersey. Hugely historic back in 1984. History is out the window today. Jack Fitzpatrick in Washington. But first at Greenville. Gupta joins us this morning. Kitty what were these two sides arguing about. Tom you know everyone right now is looking for higher wages but further railroad workers there. It's a different story. It's about sick leave. It's about access to just easier working conditions. I mean look if this goes back to the rhyme right. You have working on the railroad all live long day. This is a very intensive industry 12 hour days that require you to be on call and then show up to work with about 90 minutes notice. So that's really what it was at the core of some of these worker issues in addition to of course pay which it looks like they got. But one of the questions is how do you deal with things like sick days like health coverage even after labor. Those are all things that are up in the air. Brilliantly said folks. In the articles I've read in the last 20 minutes we really don't know what the social aspects are of this agreement. Jack Fitzpatrick There are the political aspects of this agreement that President Biden win this morning with this tentative agreement. Yeah. If the tentative agreement turns into an agreement period then that's a big win. The risk of putting him in an uncomfortable position with unions the risk of economic damage from the strike. Less than two months before the midterms that would have been very very significant. The real officials had said it could be two billion dollars in economic economic damage per day. If there were a strike and extended one would have been really bad. Assuming this does go forward and it's more than just a tentative agreement it's a really it's a bullet dodged by the president politically. Critics the details you've given us some information about a 24 percent wage increase through the five years 2020 to 2024 as well as an immediate part of that eleven thousand dollars. Do we have a sense of how close we are and whether this will actually be enough to avert any ceasing of activity in the short run since I believe the agreement's already up. Well Lisa that's the fear here and if you actually look at the fine print of what we are still waiting on the full details with some of the fine print here is that eleven thousand immediate payout. That's what seems to be new in this agreement. The backpay was already discussed the 24 percent increase and to 2024 was already discussed. I remember going back to my earlier point the sick leave the kind of extra safety around working conditions. That's really what's at the heart of the matter. And remember Lisa some of the damage is already done. You already have the Amtrak canceling a lot of their long distance train mounts. You have oil shipments that are halted. You have feed shipments that are halted. Grain shipments even as we were coming here to Greenville Yard. There are actually trailers of new vehicles that are just put on the sidelines because they have nowhere to go right now Lisa because everything is being put on pause for fear that this strike will actually go through could a great way. Thank you. Could he get to that. And Jess Fitzpatrick on the latest at the United States. Tom I've got to say Scotty Welsh absent from the conversation that but you'd have to imagine that the labor secretary former union guy gone back to his early 20s had a big role to play here in the conversation and an authentic voice to both sides. He's someone who has a huge integrity. This coming from Dorchester in South Boston reunion battles of Boston. But John and another time and place and as Greg Valliere lays out this morning the math of this is a stunning lift in wages but also is it a sea change to a new labor power as Lisa mentioned earlier. I've got a couple of steps further Tom. It's a big moment for union power right now because more broadly labor bargaining power of the last two years has been phenomenal. And for a president in the White House who keeps referring to himself as a union guy. This is a moment where unions both for rail we just discussed that. And in the L.A. ports are in a position where if they wanted to they could hold the economy hostage in a big big way. And the fact it's not going in that direction yet. And I hope it doesn't. As Jack Fitzpatrick said that's a bullet dodged for this White House. Just to give you some scope on what kind of bullet that would be. It's about two billion dollars of cost every day. It's about you know however many tons of corn of some of the fertilizer that's used for all of these crops. It would stymie so many different industries. And so yes it's a bullet dodged. But it's the reason why there is this presidential emergency power to come in and provide some sort of emergency response. President Biden just want to do that because he is pro labor. So he doesn't want to be seen as doing that which is a reason why this is incredibly awkward on so many levels. It could have been a whole lot more tense than I think it's actually become. And let's hope maybe this is the deal and it doesn't fall what happens in the United Kingdom. Well the real strikes Tom cooled off for the queen's death. Yes. So this stuff is going to bubble to the surface again in the next couple. Here it is. Here's a little bit different than America. It's a change. Union participation just like an American. Thomas changed so much over the last few decades. It's not the 70s now is it. It's not the 70s. Now back in the 70s there was for a union participation is very different. Listen some this has got something to say about is it foreign rain or rain. And five minutes later a right in this one. Listen to it. I didn't know the name Bubba last month. This is Glenn Beck. Lots of London this is Bloomberg Markets the price action equity futures positive by a tenth of 1 percent on the S & P 500. If you were looking for a rip roaring bounce you didn't get one of the. It's just a couple of days ago. Yields are still climbing by four basis points on a 10 year 344 and a two year through 388 in the last 24 hours. Mike Ferrari over at JP Morgan has some things to say. Chief economist is pushing back against this hundred basis points. So he says we think the odds of a 100 basis point move though certainly not zero lower than a third. Good drivers don't increase their speed as they get closer to that destination. That last line put the sound switched to just yesterday and got a ton of pushback on that last line. Are we getting closer to the destination. Well if we just found that we're a bit further away. Well also some people might disagree because I know a lot of good drivers who might go a little faster as they get closer. That's a nation to get because they're excited. But that is the question right. Are we getting close enough to the destination. And if you don't go hard enough if you don't go faster do you get further away. And this is what a lot of people are raising including Larry Summers that is so well franked. So that's pretty good. Okay. That's pretty good scoop really. Thanks for your thoughts on Morgan Stanley. Just the opposing view. Q Were there speed which is the first derivative of product innovation. And what Furrow is talking about is do we want central banks gaming the second derivative of the accelerator forces up and down. There is no history. They're able to do that race and hold some race to maybe full hold for the whole of next year. Measured things Guy Johnson measured for years in the equity markets as Liz Ann Sonders chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. She has been of huge value to us. She joins us today. Lizzie I'm going to wrap up the script and go to something that Mr. Farrell said earlier which is the linkage of the bond market to your equities space. How linked are bond dynamics right now to what we see day to day in the equity market. Only marginally so. I think that the bond market maybe especially in this kind of environment. But I think you can say this generally tends to have I don't know maybe a more rational rational not irrational message about what's going on in the economy with inflation. I think the equity market can sometimes be a bit more irrational and the two have not been sending the same message. And I think the bond market is sending the more appropriate message. You didn't see that kind of weakness in the equity market. You would have expected when we recently saw spreads really pick back up. But I think the volatility associated with that would probably be greater with any upcoming blowout and spreads it flat. If we get that watch what they do not what they say. What is retail doing though and for that matter institutional doing on equity flows. Well in the past month or so and this is broad flows not just within equities but across all asset classes. So this is not just specific to Schwab. A big renewed interest in bond funds. In fact over the past month you've seen close to 45 percent of all inflows have been in not just broad bond funds but government bond funds specifically. And I think that's because you've got not only helps out but really yields as well. So I think there is a bit of that caution but also taking advantage of the fact that there's income in fixed income now. Lisa that's really working out isn't it. Well I mean it is if you start now. Right. But if you started six months ago maybe it would have been a different story. Liz Ann we were talking earlier about the Ray Dalio call of a 20 percent decline in broad stock indexes. And he talked about how that's an average. And you go onto the hood and they're more or less with the acceptance of a four and a half percent Fed funds rate. Now that's almost what's being priced into the Fed funds rate market. Do you agree with his assessment of how much more the equity market has to fall to be in coherence with that. So I mean the short and honest answer is I don't know. I don't know whether we've got another 20 percent downside. I'm not sure. The fact that I don't know matters all that much. Would it would it shock me. No. I think we we have had a bit of a retreat in valuation certainly a retreat in valuations relative to where we started 2021. But of course that had been valuations had been artificially boosted by virtue of the pandemic related plunge in earnings. We've got the recovery and earnings that brought valuations down to actually pretty reasonable levels at the lows in June and then they pop back up again. Of course inflation is a variable. Now we've got the rolling over in the E earnings estimates which is putting upward pressure on all else equal on valuations. You've got high inflation in a zone right now that historically is only supported on average a multiple in the eleven to 12 range. I'm not suggesting we have to go all the way down there because inflation is on the move and the market can discount the to Tom's point. It's our second derivative. Rate of change but the sweet spot of 0 to 2 percent and inflation for valuations where you've traded on average at an 18 multiple or so two. To John's point about destination there's a long way to go before even just the math allows inflation numbers to have a 2 handle on them. So the valuation story still suggests that there is more downside unless the retreat in inflation happens much more quickly. More downside that could potentially be more dramatic than perhaps some people are factoring in Lazard. How close are you to the Oksana Aron of J.P. Morgan View where she's holding some 70 percent of her portfolio in ultra liquid assets preparing for a better entry point. Well it depends on who you are as an investor. That might be an appropriate strategy to have either if you're trading oriented or trying to catch the shorter term moves in the market. But if you are a long term investor that has a fairly high risk tolerance you don't need the money. You're not living on the income associated with what's generated from your portfolio. Then I'd say you can take a more risk tolerant stance. If you are a retiree you've got a nest egg and you're living on the income associated with that and you can't afford to lose any of the principal. Yeah. You want to take a much more defensive stance. It really depends on who the investor is not what mine or anybody else's opinion on what the market is going to do. Losing an on dollar strength. We just hit 7 4 0 0 yuan per dollar. You go back to September of 2019 maybe a level of seven point one a something around there. That brings us to this quarter's earnings. Are we at a point where efforts recalculation for American multinationals is a tangible distraction. So did the fact that the dollar has been so strong. The math suggests that we should have seen a bigger hit to earnings but there were positive offsets. I think multiple hits are likely to come more to fruition once we get to third quarter reporting season. The dollar being one of them. The fact that we've got the demand profile that is weakened at the same time that you've got labor costs now as a share of revenues to just profit margins to full percentage points lower than where they are right now. And I think just the beginning of this rerating of earnings estimates. So we all thought we'd see it a little bit more in the second quarter although ex energy earnings were negative 2 percent. I think we're going to see it more in earnest in the third quarter. I gauged waiting for small cap to pop and the basic idea is small cap mid-cap. There's a domestic feel away from efforts dynamics. Do you buy the theory. I do accept that you've got a lot of lower quality companies and some of the bigger small cap indexes not least being Russell 2000. And that's where some of the zombie companies have been housed and living for a while. So that's the rub. Yes. You get that more domestic bias in general to them but you also have a bit of a lower quality profile valuations because of the underperformance of come in and the valuations spread. It alone is supportive of small caps. But I think we have to weed out some of those really low quality companies before I think there can be a call that small caps are ready to have a period of sustainable outperformance. Liz Ann before we let you get on with your morning I have to just give you a victory lap here. Your charts that you put out on Twitter are always fabulous. You really pinpoint many of the main issues. And I wonder if there is a another pivot point data entry that we can be watching for. For example the CPI print was a pivot point for the market and I don't mean it in the Fed's way. What's the next one. What's the next most important data point. Well it may not be a data point. I think it may be what Powell has to say in the press conference. You know the big debate that erupted after the CPI report was was it going to be seventy five. Is it going to be 100. We're still leaning towards 75 just because I'm not sure Paul wants to do shock and awe a week in advance of of the meeting. I think it's more to John's point earlier about you know what's the destination how long is it going to take to get there. But importantly once we get to the destination are we going to go in and stay for a while. I think the you know the pivot idea to go back to the Fed's meeting and what the market was pricing in in June was that when we got to the destination we'd say hi. And then we turn around and go the other way to rate cuts. I think the Fed is trying to just put that completely to bed. But anything that gives us a better sense of the level of aggressiveness it's likely to continue through at least the end of this year and firming up this notion that once we get there we're going to stay there for a while. I think that's the next important message coming for the market isn't just about speaking sense of the at the moment. Lisa because I haven't heard of the song went right before. I just never. You fired from right here. You're failing at something. That's what it was. We know that Spotify like this. Okay good. Right. And so this guy gets the guy to stay with me. Is not a thank you. On why we are in London. And it is a day of reflection. You actually walked what King Charles work yesterday. He is taking finally a day of rest after. The agony of the last number of days in his leadership of the nation. What can you imagine. In that step that they were doing. That's a tough walk yesterday. Isn't it. What's for anyone who's lost a parent. Could you imagine playing that out. No. Publicly and walking behind the coffin in that way in front of crowds of people and the way he has done. And at the same time you need to fill a whole host of obligations where you have to go through the to the four nations that make up this union. You too did this. I talk about it. You guys actually did the walk over the weekend John. The way that you put it to me yesterday. Not on air about how it's an entire nation empathizing with the understanding of losing a parent. And then you put the pageantry on top of it and you feel the power of that. And I think that that was very well framed. The loss is deeply deeply emotional whether you support this monarchy or not. The queen in state for the next several days through to Monday morning before the funeral service here in London from London. This is pulling back. Keeping up today with the news from around the world with the first word I'm Angel Feliciano. A marathon bargaining session has led to a tentative agreement that to avert a railroad strike in the U.S. The Labor Department says that after 20 hours of talks railroad companies and unions representing more than hundred thousand workers reached a deal. A strike would have frozen critical infrastructure that transports about 40 percent of all long haul cargo in the U.S.. Ukraine is solidifying control over territory. Its troops have retaken from the Russians. That's according to President Vladimir Zelinsky. He meets with troops in his room the biggest city recaptured last week. Ukraine's general staff says Russia is again targeting civilian infrastructure. Top executives from about 20 leading global firms have committed to flying in for Hong Kong's financial summit in November. Bloomberg learned that CEOs at Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are prepared to come. Attendance by many of Wall Street's chief is still contingent on Hong Kong ending its three day quarantine for incoming travelers in China. Economic growth has slowed so sharply that several major banks don't even think a 3 percent increase is achievable. Projections have come down steadily since March and the consensus in a Bloomberg survey is for the Chinese economy to expand three point five percent this year the second weakest in more than four decades. The official data for August comes out Friday. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Angel Feliciano. This is Bloomberg. We have diversified our gas supplies. We have secured sufficient let us off underground fast storage and we have made a agreement for the national Covid so that they can get a lot of fast consumption. And we have done or so that we will be. But I think that you haven't got all that supplies. The European Commissioner for Energy that launched from London. Good morning to you. Equity futures positive and now negative. We're down a quarter of one per cent on the S & P 500. That's a turnaround in the last 10 minutes or so as the dollar starts to shove a little bit more strength. Euro dollar negative almost a tenth of 1 percent and ninety seventy. The headline from the last 20 minutes or so is a dollar against the Chinese currency that's now 3 7. That's a big change from where we've been. This dollar is a whole lot stronger and you it's not a whole lot higher. Those two things are connected. Yields up four or five basis points on a 10 year 345 on a two year that two year. Lisa can you keep up 363. Seventy three eighty. We could be having a conversation about for pretty soon. Well it's that's the real question. Jez this bond market start to price in the likelihood of a Fed not only raising rates to 4 but even keeping them there for as long as potentially they're saying they're going to they're saying they're going to. People just don't believe. Big feature the market conversation this morning. They feature the conversation here in London. Front page of the Financial Times. This is one for the city itself. There has been a bonus cap so-called bonus cap for bankers since the financial crisis at two times salary. So if you want to pay someone a two million dollar bonus Tom you've got to pay them a billion dollar salary. That makes sense. OK get out a small violets. They haven't been able to do more than that since the financial crisis. The Europeans have had an agreement on that. Some the chancellor the FTSE reporting this morning that the chancellor is having a serious look at getting rid of that bonus cap because they want to be very very aggressively. So very very process. This is as is pointed out in the article this is fixed versus variable costs and flexibility of firms giving crisis. You have less less flexibility is idiotic policy in Europe. What they need to do is to go to a realistic policy and sell it to all of the United Kingdom. If you make the city reinvigorated with a rational American like structure it helps the Tories it helps Labour and helps the Lib Dems. It helps everybody. Do you think Labour's going to see it that way. I don't know. You're the expert. I imagine the front page of the newspaper can be very very different. Yes I would say that they would say this is a tone deaf timing that basically you're trying to get people paid more at a time when everybody else live out on their backs. That said the sentiment of trying to get the city back up and running and make it competitive on an international scale. Right. I understand. Let's take some much I'm dead on in this bear market. Marco Cohen over at JP Morgan. He's in New York. They want to up on this. They want a little little sad. It's a little hung and tumor. They're just making sure the sarcasm isn't lost on anyone. The bottom line is it got up if you got a piece of meat in New York and you want to bring them over to London so they have no incentive to show up period. Well you want to make sure that that meets and I don't want a quote employee to. So that's what we used to call me once and makes use of my Riccio isn't going to Paris isn't go to the major European financial centers. Tom. We're really trying to I guess highlight this is between the U.K. and the rest. This policy is labor proactive as well as Tory. Tell me I'm with you. But you know what politics is like the politics. The policy will be spun pretty good. Michael McKee. Why did they show up for this discussion. Joining us in New York Michael McKee in charge of Bloomberg Economics and retail sales theory. And we're thrilled he could join us today. Michael I'm sorry to go on like that with John very quickly here. Retail sales includes inflation right. Is it a good study this morning. If it's inflation affected we're going to have to adjust for that mentally. The problem is it's not adjusted for inflation but each category would be adjusted separately. So at this point it's not going to be an easy task but we get a rough idea. And at this point when inflation is running at about 8 percent you can take slash about 8 percent off of your costs there. I did just talk to the boss Tom and he said you pieces of meat over in London and since you're in London you're going to have to have your salaries cut. Thank you. Mike I appreciate it. Thank you for being with us. I'll let you stay for another question. There is a question about retail sales and whether we get a sense of how much people like diverting money away from their gasoline bills that they had previously been spending. Now that they're saving a little bit more compared to where they were let's say a month ago. Are they putting it more to services. Is that just increasing spending elsewhere. How much of a reading will we get on that today. We don't get a huge reading on goods versus services because the only services in this report are bars and restaurants. It'll be interesting to see if that picked up at all. Of course it is during the summertime when people are more likely to want to sit outside and. And maybe. A pint here in the U.S. but the question of whether they diverted money that they would have spent on gasoline is going to be an interesting one and not necessarily a clear cut one because it's also back to school time. So we may see a rise in say department stores. General merchandise stores apparel. That is going to be hard to separate out from what where the money came from. But we also see that people still have big checking accounts big money in the bank and they've been using their credit cards more. So they had the need been making up for the gasoline prices or have they been spending some of the money that they weren't spending on gas. So not not an easy read on that today. My NIKKEI. Thank you sir. I'm sorry if I haven't got a chance to be in the small print at the end of the show every day at home. Just on the screen I think. I think so. Sorry. I think. I'm just. I'm sorry. Maybe we should just apologize for the reason the compensation thing is a big deal. When you took your place in Knightsbridge four bedrooms it was really. A guy like you know redo the kitchen if you redo the kitchen. It helps labor somewhat on the same page. I agree with you. I'm just saying that when Jihye Lee to to over once you introduce a policy like that at a time like this the newspaper start looking like the newspapers would look. As Lisa pointed out that that's so you're you're like four blocks from Harrods towards the Ivy Restaurant. I mean if you're out for a long time. So that's just what you want to wear since we're next to each other every day. Anyway Chris let's finish with this. Just I want you up a little bit more. It's bad news. Bad news today. It's good. What are you doing. I'm getting more and I leave in six men. You are exactly right. I know that I might not get back for retail sales but it's good news. Bad news and it's bad news. Bad news. Bad news is bad news is good news is bad is too sexy. Not diplomatic for anyone looking to get this equity market with down two tenths of 1 percent again. There are some people who truly believe what you just said. I mean if you get bad news right. If you get something that signals you're getting more of a slowdown then that goes to the earnings and that goes to the profits coming down. Right. I mean at what point do you get back to this Fed put idea that if they pause or if they lower rates A that they're going to do that when they're saying we're absolutely not going to do that. It would be that that's going to help support equity markets. If the pain is that deep. So if it's bad they've got to keep hiking anyway. And if it's good they've got to hike a little bit more. Exactly. That's classified the way it's being priced out. That's the situation right now for the markets Tom. That's incredibly difficult. Futures Tom DAX Tents Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index negative point to 0 standard deviation. So it's nowhere near what Chairman Powell wants it. And that's because of the power of corporations the consumption spirit on a higher nominal GDP which is what we're seeing and I believe will sustain somewhat. But do we have to crush that to get inflation back to tape. There is a school of thought that believes you have to crush it. That's the correct line. But you know I can say I can say Jeff you explain why Mellon isn't built in some. That's right. You'll see the facts. Just hang. Mrs. King just e-mailed me which is why don't we have a place in Knightsbridge. You can have money pretend to care. It's your first time here just to clean that up before you start sending me a piece on Twitter about having money for a place in Knightsbridge. I do not have features that two tenths of 1 percent. You're off to important meetings with. I'm going with the new administration the new government and the governor from London. I don't know where I'm going. This is. No doubt the feds are signaling that there is more work to be done. They are keenly focused on price stability and reducing inflation. And that does mean sacrificing some real life. It's not really about whether we're going to get 75 100 in September to bring inflation back down to 2 percent over two years. We could be looking at three million additional people out of a job and also deep while session. I think investors just have to hold on to their hats right now. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning everyone. Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz Tom Keene. We welcome you to Queen Victoria Street our studios here in London as we move to a funeral for the queen. On Monday we'll have all that coverage for you on Monday. But before that yes coverage on what is going on in London but around the world as well. And Lisa I think to distill it for the Bloomberg world is what we're seeing in the bond market. You've got the chart up there. Own the terminal. It's extraordinary the movement of yields. What you're seeing right now is a two year yield that is adjusting to a more hawkish fed for longer. You are taking a look at the concept of all of a sudden a peak Fed funds rate at least has priced into the market a four point four percent. Now the question is how do you price out the rest of risk markets at a time when there still is enough resilience in the market to keep the Fed hiking. Were so important. I want to go on his math right now. Lisa can't do this job but I can do it with Lisa John Tucker on assignment in the next couple of hours as well. I want to talk about the Bloomberg Total Return Index with aggregates and in this case aggregates in U.S. bonds. And we have not broken down to new low price high yield. But on my moving average basis we are at new low prices on the summation of the bond market. Yeah it's a bear market. Another way to put this and yes it is almost actually technically a bear market down 20 percent in bonds which is unheard of. Unheard of my historical perspective. But if you take a step back this is an entire world that's been fueled by debt readjusting to the concept of rates that are way beyond what we had ever thought was possible in the new reality of low interest rates low inflation and low growth suddenly that's been flipped on its head and has the world readjust. And what's going to be easier for us to get through the brief here. Very quickly to go to our wonderful guest this hour somebody came up to me at the hotel him out and they say when are you going to have Jeff you on. So we're going to do that here in a minute for global Wall Street. Thrilled to do that for you. What Jeff is going to do is folding curtsy dynamics which are in kind of equities into bonds and with 7 yen on CNN. It's historic this morning. Yeah breaking through the psychological levels. ISE China came out and continued to withdraw liquidity from the system and did not ease rates yet again which was a big concern. We're also seeing a little bit of a continuation of weakening in the S & P but currency very much front center. Let's get on a brief right now Lisa Abramowicz to get you started on a retail claims Thursday. It is retail sales Thursday although it's hard to know exactly how much this will change the dialogue. Eight thirty a.m. we get us initial jobless claims as well as retail sales which we were talking about Empire Manufacturing a whole host of other data. I want to see whether we get any view into stripping out autos stripping out gasoline prices. What kind of spending power is this. And this really speaks to that to the CPI data we saw which was services inflation really picking up. How many insight do we get into that. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today is delivering some remarks from Maryland. We're talking about tax code changes on the IRS on the IRS. But that will reflect the Inflation Reduction Act and what's going to be happening with that. And really I want to hear what she has to say about the trajectory of the economy as well as some of the latest moves by President Biden. We haven't really heard from her as much as in previous years. And state Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin for the first time since the pandemic. Kind of an amazing meeting after they're doubling down on their partnership a pretty anti United States rhetoric. How much should they actually put action behind that. And do we get any insight into 0 Covid end to the war on Ukraine. Interesting to see to say the least right now on the events of a quieter Thursday with King Charles a third resting today before a Friday a weekend and a funeral for his mother. On Monday we speak with Guy Johnson guy. Still a somber mood in London. Absolutely. A very somber. Tom. And that will continue as you say through to next Monday. The U.K. is paying its respects. The world is paying its respect. We're going to see many leaders gathering here in London a logistical nightmare in some way for the security services here but they will manage it. And I am sure that it will go off without a hitch. Then walk. I think you think a big question here. Guy we've been hearing a lot about not only that yes things are closed but on the periphery things are still happening. We're hearing proposals about some of the energy proposals from Liz Truss as well as the cap on bonuses for bankers being lifted. How is that really shaping the conversations. What happens next week after the funeral. So next week is going to be for an exec in so many ways. We are gonna be building up to Monday but think after that Lisa. Things get really interesting for the UK. We are entering a new world a new era for the UK. It starts I think on on Thursday with the Bank of England. Are we gonna get 75 basis points. Are we going to get 50 basis points. But I think the bigger challenge at the moment is that in some ways the monetary and the fiscal authorities are pulling in different directions because we think on Friday we're going to get this new mini budget from quality quoting the new chancellor. He has talked about Liz Truss has talked about this idea Tom. We are we aren't going to produce 2.5 per cent growth. How do you setting a target. Great. How do you actually achieve that target. It is more difficult and much more nuanced Tom. I'll say for Americans really extraordinary to see almost supply side economics coming out of the world of Guy Johnson Guy Johnson. Thank you so much. This is a joy to have. Jeffrey you were the senior IM a market strategist at Bank of New York Mellon with us here at Queen Victoria Street. And more importantly for this entire half hour Jeff you I need to go to Beijing today where they note 7 yuan and see an age. I went back and looked September of 2000 nineteen seven point one nine for our listeners and viewers worldwide. What are the ramifications of you. One moving without without pause. Up to seven. Or dare I say you were pretty well. So fundamentally if you had any hope that Chinese demand was going to help the growth story right now you can forget about that because you know from especially emerging markets going to be in general have a weaker currency reduces your spending power that's going to be problematic. So Chinese growth this is a domestic and it's not right driver. It's a right off. You and I studied this. How close are we to the classic race to the bottom where it was stronger or not. It was record levels but how it just seems everyone's slipping away. Well here Beijing is probably happy that D.C. is looking more at Tokyo you know rather than Beijing right now and rest of Asia ism. NIKKEI take it. If you look at the trade exposures a lot of Asian central banks that want to hike rates you know they're seeing high energy prices with the Korea. You look at Taiwan you look at Thailand even though they are exposed to Japan as well you've got maybe 15 30 percent that basket yen. So let's talk about this. We've heard about this intervention and verbal intervention which yesterday I had some skepticism about their coming out saying we could do something we could do something any time. We are going to tell you what that something is. Do you buy any of this is having legs. So the markets now taking a bit more seriously. If we look at our flow data for example I think what we're seeing is less assertiveness in dollar buying but that doesn't mean markets turning around and trying to buy yet the same time because let's be frank we've heard this before. Ultimately it's going to be action. So where's Ministry of Finance going to paint this. And I think we discussed this a few months ago once Madam Yellen going to opine on this as well. That will tip things over. So what would happen let's say if aside from trying to intervene with just buying more of something or else other just abandoning the yield curve control abandoning some of their policies how disruptive would that be to market. So the disruption I think to GDP markets would be much more severe. A competitor affects markets. IBEX markets have been somewhat anticipating this and maybe since 125 130. Right. So you've got a good 20 big figure runway all the way into that. But why C.C. that's been a cornerstone of Kuroda. That when you think of Kuroda when we look at his legacy. Yes. From now it's going to be why C.C. is it going to be a chaotic end to ICC or does he want to see it through. Personally I think he wants to see it through. And now folks a with Jeffrey you coordinated versus an uncoordinated intervention. The Bible the Dawn Bush Bible is if it's not coordinated it it work. Can Japan affect an intervention of somewhere unilaterally. It's probably not going to work. If they do it unilaterally they try to do it the other way. I recall. I think they still hold the record for the biggest single day intervention by the central bank. 120 billion dollars worth. Was it two big figures. And it went right down there. And not long afterwards favorite coordinates. It sends a message. You've got the world's central banks on one side. Please try not to take them on and people can do the math for it over a strong dollar. The former president Mr. Trump would be daily on television saying this is un-American. This is not the way to go. We're clearly through the Trump being to some new level of strong dollar. Should President Biden be outraged over word dollars. I think at this point going back to the room and asking to almost view of you know benign neglect I think that that is probably the best way to this is that the secretary treasury not the dude from the. Thank you. I appreciate you. And and and looking at no from the Fed's point of view because if you start to push back into strong dollar you're effectively saying the Fed should be hiking rates aggressively. That is a problem in itself. Well Jeff you have been. Why Mel. And stick with us. We're going to. Having you for the next segment but I got to tell you that Tom this really is at the heart of the issue with respect to the Japanese peg and what would happen if they are forced to do something about it. We have not really contemplated the market disruption. But there's others out there including Amazon. I would suggest Lisa that it is the litmus paper of the system the world. Jeff you it's something everybody has to follow even if sometimes we have no clue what Jeff was talking about. And it's slipping into slipping my mind. But there was a guest who said that one of the many things that would have to come together to get 5 percent 10 year yields would be Jack Japan abandoning the yield curve control. And so people haven't really considered the ramifications the ripple effects of damage. Right. And a lot of people are saying well they're not going to do that as Jeff was just saying. He wants this to be a linchpin. But then what happens to the yen. How much can they actually intervene to make it stronger in the wake of in the face of 100 basis point rate hike or a 75 basis point. Rachel from Indiana. Thank you so much for watching today. She says I don't care about the Pacific Rim. Just tell me how much my plane ticket is going to cost to London. So we have to come back and talk about sterling. It's weaker. It's demonstrably weak. It's demonstrably weaker. And the euro as well which has been. So we'll continue this discussion from London here. Manufacturers roaring back just as I've been in office we've already created 10 million new jobs. Unemployment rate is three point seven percent near 50 percent low a 50 year low. But there's more we can do. But the American people should have confidence that we are on the right track. The president the United States fired up and certainly been fired up in the last 10 days or so. We welcome all of you to Queen Victoria Street in London our continuing coverage of the services and the moment for Queen Elizabeth. Looking to the funeral here on Monday I do want to point out as the president mentions a man unemployment statistic under 4 percent and Lisa Abramowicz. That's a key thing to speak to Richard cleared about. Yeah I said basically is it too low to achieve what the Fed wants to achieve which is not a conversation that is comfortable for any policymaker. Because nobody wants to see people go out of work. We're also seeing the strength in the dollar and we continue to see that we're now back under parity for the euro. Ninety nine. Seventy seven. And we still have with us Jeff. You see here EMEA market strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. And I wanted to talk to you about DAX. We're speaking with the Mirror Store in Rochester earlier. He sees a 90 for the euro as very plausible. Do you agree of the on the other side of that. Actually if we look at our custodian data right now so we are now basically more short euros our clients compared to the eurozone debt crisis and nearly at global financial crisis levels. Are we really seeing European banks falling over each other every other day. Are we really talking about existential risk eurozone breakup things like that already. Fiscal impulses coming good. You're talking about windfall taxes. There is a plan here. CPI OMT that probably never even needs to be deployed. So I don't think. So this is really important. Are you basically saying we have seen the weakest levels for the euro versus the dollar and it can only strengthen from here. I would say it can. It's very difficult. The bar is very high for it to weaken from here. I don't need it to strengthen aggressively higher back to fair value say you know 110 150 anything like that. But so we need to get to maybe half as short as where we are right now in terms of positioning. And I think that's more than adequate. And if you look at ECB itself and its forecast revisions actually towards the benign side. So I don't think things are that bad from that point of view. I want to do the window into Jeff you research because you on the high ground and granularity nation and they shouldn't spend your homework for years. And I want to go to something you said here when we were going back and forth in the break. And you look at Mr. Kuroda and Lisa's talking big figure Bank of Japan Ministry of Finance numbers. And you go down to I've got here Chuka Soba 2 meter ramen in Japan. You take the actions of the governor of the Bank of Japan down to a pack of ramen in Tokyo. How do you do that. Well so I hope Japanese give us the correct me if I'm wrong but I believe you can still get a bowl of Rahman for three hundred and ninety yen. So you take a 500 yen coin you can still buy a bowl of ramen. Good quality run at some point if you can't do that anymore. People notice that people in Japan are already noticing and Kuroda had to apologize for that. So on the one hand it's going to be domestic pressure that will push to be okay at the end of the day. And Madam Yellin on the phone to a counterpart in Tokyo. So that's why CCF potentially will need. I wanted to get to I knew the answer you really give me and it's precisely correct. Are we going to see the same domestic pressure from say in London and across all the United Kingdom where the 114 113 sterling. I think people here are feeling it already. If you look at real wages here that some nerve being beaten down and it's quite a good correlation with spending. For example it's one of our supermarkets. And this week has basically limited the amount of so cheap ISE some good and that people can buy. Not because people are starting to hoard such items. So people are feeling it already but more from market methods. Japan might be but I can't emphasize enough Lisa this analysis is so important. We talk about ethics in the Bloomberg Real Yield like fancy fancy people moving or a million dollars. It's a pack of ramen and Tokyo. It's a pack of ramen. It's going to the grocery store. Jeff was also talking about how they set their prices and they're going to reset them at the end of the month. And if they set them much higher people will feel it and they are feeling it all around the world. The response politically has been to make markets a little less free markets. And we have seen that consistently. You could argue that jobs are no longer a market. They do not trade. How do you as a market participant factor in these sort of anti market practices that are increasingly adopted by by policymakers who find the market inconvenient. Well you can only go for the least bad option so to speak. Let's look at the energy cap in the U.K. It was an anti market framework. The energy price cap to begin with. Into this crisis and as we know right now. Well a seeming that they implement those factors basically energy supplies are gonna be able to cap energy price and not pass on potential energy price declines on the way out to claw back some of the costs. You RTS market on the way in and to market on the way out. What's the point. We'll begin our coverage right now of a Fed meeting on Wednesday. We do that with Jeffrey. You have been in Mellon and Radio and TV Claire Gertler DST. You and I know the math of dynamic stochastic general equilibrium theory. I would suggest Jeff to the former vice chairman and everyone at the Fed all that fancy talk is out the window. What is someone like cleared or worried about in behavioral monetary theory. Not the mathy monetary theory from the behavioral point of view. How do you condition the household. How do you condition the business to adapt to this new anti market reality as we are talking about. Because if that framework no longer works you know those automatic adjustment mechanisms and that the lesson the three rational expectations. How can you have rational expectation. Don't get me wrong. Exactly. No idea. How can you be rational when the people make setting these policies. You don't see that point. So so angry at me. Once lifeforms Covid mouth. Jeff took it just to sort of put a bow on this 100 basis point rate hike off the table. I don't think it's off the table. I think anything's off the table right now. But if I had to pick one 100 basis point he has a higher chance of that next week. It's not the Fed. It's probably the S & P really the Swiss National Bank. So that's fast. They are going to go positive finally and they realize some bubbles. So finally they because they have shown in June that when he took that way ahead of DCP your old expectations out the window. They want a strong franc. They can sell reserves to support the franc. They want an outright strong franc to bring down inflation. CAC City on strong Swiss franc. How does it play to their trading relationships and wealth relationships with Europe. Those are two very separate of the two. You don't get your general counsel about what to do to Credit Suisse a share price. I think. Well that's more of an interest rate view. But I think still financial services companies that they will like that in Switzerland for that with my private wealth management hats on it makes the discretionary model much more viable. So I think net net wealth managers they can maybe go back to the good old days and to come see holy guy in the world can answer that question in that good faith. Jeffrey it is a pleasure having you. Thank you. Have you. Really appreciate it. Really continue. Here is this much much more to talk about sort of eclectic views and wonderfully qualified as well. Coming up the gentleman from the Dartmouth bubble. We're thrilled that David Blanchflower. Yes. With his relationships to the Bank of England. David Blanchflower on Card of Football. David Blanchflower on a weak sterling. Good morning from London. Bloomberg Surveillance this week from London with our wonderful team Qantas came over with us and has been really great at herding cats here to get this done every day. We will continue strong through the week. I will be here Monday for the funeral of the Queen honored to do that with Anna Edwards and with our David Merritt. Lisa and John will head back to really get prepared for a Fed meeting. And Lisa we're talking about James Taylor fire and Rain. Liz Ann Sonders brought up traffic as well. And there was a trio back then that was outstanding. Stiglitz Blanchflower and Powell were outstanding for trial. Wow. Are they far apart in this Fed debate. So who is the singer of the three Blanchflower Shery Ahn thing going nuts. Well they are absolutely a mile apart because they are basically arguing there is no need to double down on rate hikes. In fact keep it where it is or even go further. And even some people propose I think Danny is one of them cutting rates. But the idea here is this concern that the Fed will stymie economic activity at a time when it's already deteriorating. And it is a real debate. It's a real debate that unfolds into the market check as well. The market check this morning's very sort of we're waiting for retail sales on an hour in 10 minutes. A lot of other data today that Michael McKee will bring us. Cathy Guy Johnson scheduled to be with us as well. But what's important here the nuance is Lisa I'm going to go to week sterling second time down. That gets my attention. What do you look he had in the market. Well I think that the big news of this morning currency right was with the Chinese yuan to seven level seven level. That is a psychological breach of weakness versus the dollar. It really continues to be the two year yields. That has set the tone as people have reset their understanding of just how far the Fed is willing to go and for how long and how much momentum is of the economy to allow them to do that. Joining us right now a member of Stiglitz by foreign policy retired from the folk circuit. David Blanchflower joins us. Professor of economics at Dartmouth College and of course formerly with the Bank of England as well. Professor Blanchflower thank you so much for joining us. The basic idea as a public official Jerome Powell Joe Stiglitz and Dean Baker write it up. They're wrong wrong wrong. And you're nuanced. You don't have the view of Stiglitz. Don't raise rates. There's more to it. Describe your stance here. Well a couple of things. I was looking at GDP growth yesterday and since 1991 there have only been a few periods that have been negative growth. All of them every one of them as bank as part of a thing that the NBER is called recession 2001 2008 2020. This is the fourth one. The US appears to be in recession and the NBER is likely to call recession at the start of the year. The UK is probably in recession now too. Also in 2008 inflation in August 2008 was five point six percent. By August 2009 it was minus 2 percent. We've had two months of zeros on the CPI. If you get that if you get that continuing forward you'll actually get two point three percent inflation by next June. With every expectation that the number will be lower. Right. So my view is that actually recession the likelihood is that inflation is actually tumbling very fast. And in those circumstances to get the rhetoric you would actually be cutting rates. Right. The other one. If you look at the Bank of England's forecast the Bank of England is forecasting in the UK that in 2024 there's a fifty five percent probability of being below 1 and a 25 percent probability in negative. So the reality is that what are people looking at the expectations inflation. What David. And we're in recession. We're looking at what we're looking at. And we're all working off of our models from another time. And whether it's stochastic moves and inflation twice from 47 to 52 or it's Volcker's 79 to 81 whatever anyone's model is or believe. Can we utilize those models given the multiple huge impulses of a pandemic. Well I actually Thomas a fantastic question. ISE teach a class at Dartmouth called pandemics and financial crises. And I think the story you have to look at is great war followed by a pandemic excuse me followed by a financial crisis and then deflation and high unemployment. What are we seeing in the last dozen years. Financial crash pandemic war. So that's the reality. Anything since 1945 tells you nothing about how the world is central banks were negative. They weren't doing QE. Perhaps the reality is that we have to look back at the period where there was crash pandemic. We've had crash pandemic supply shocks earthquakes hurricanes come into Florida which causes that shock to the housing market. So the real. Is that we should look at history family. The class has been actually looking at the history of inflation. What happened after the black market. What happened after. OK. The rocks. Danny Davis may be the mother you need to look at. With all due respect a lot of people are looking at their growth on Dallas. A lot of people are looking at their rents. A lot of people are looking at how much it costs to go on a trip and stay in a hotel or go on a plane. And these are the things that are the anecdotal notes that are not saying that inflation is slowing down and that next year it won't either because people are still spending on these items. So what is your concern. How high of an inflation rate would you be able to tolerate over five years. Let's say that would allow you to say look even if it only gets down to 4 percent we're still winning. Well the reason we had inflation the last two months has been no inflation. So everything has been driven by base effects. And as we move forward the large base effects drop out first. No one denies second that inflation hurts people. But the evidence is I've written about it in the new papers are coming out now. A 1 percentage point rise in unemployment increases pain by 10 times more than a 1 percentage point rise in inflation. Part of the reason I just told you that inflation plummets. We're going to see a plummet to probably zero within nine or 10 months. My guess would be unless there's unless there's another war unless there's another wave of the pandemic. So the reality is that inflation disappears. Unemployment doesn't. So you're creating a situation in which is worse. Yes. It's true that inflation hurts people. The question is is the solution that you're creating worse. And the answer is undoubtedly that's true. So it takes much longer to get rid of unemployment. Unemployment hurts the unemployed and hurts everybody. Despite what the rhetoric says lately evidence it's completely wrong. There are a lot of people who say that unemployment is not a goal but it may be an necessary side effect. And just that it would rise a little bit a little bit being the key. And those are the projections that we're seeing from the Fed that there's slack in the market. People who have savings who have not gone back into the labor market gotten jobs because they don't have to. How do you push back against that and say that this labor market is not nearly as tight as people think and that the unemployment right rate could rise much more considerably than they're certainly counting on. Well let's go back if you go back to September 2008 the same discussion was going on the Fed said oh you care about using inflation. We don't think a recession is coming. Actually the unemployment rate then. Well it went to deflation. No no no no. I told you. Unemployment went to 10 percent after they said that nothing was coming. There was no recession. So the reality is these people missed the Great Recession. So how can we trust that. The reality is that unemployment is going to rise. And if you look at the labor market that the employment rate is about 7 million jobs below where it was in 2000. So I take a complete contrary view to that. But you shouldn't trust what the Fed says. They missed it last time. They said it was all about inflation last time and it wasn't. And unemployment went to 10 percent which is every expectation it will do this caused by the Fed and the conversations you're having with the. With us folks David Blanchflower Dartmouth College and Bloomberg Real Yield Bloomberg Television. David that course you study. I think you taught 10 years ago at Dartmouth. Blanchflower On supply side economics. I think for people signed up for the course. Tell me about trusting in supply side economics. Tell me about it. Fear in my gut. Yeah well my my classes are waitlisted these days. I have to tell you I got people out in the kazoo trying to come to the. Well I think the reality is pretty interesting. I've written endlessly about trust in the sense that the things that they've read and about which has improved the supply side go for growth change the remit of the Bank of England do tax cuts and corporation tax cuts. That's all very well. None of it's going to have any effect on the ordinary person who can't pay their bills. And that's how the reality is going to hit. All we've heard is an announcement in the last couple of days fire the boss of the Treasury and raise the cap on bankers bonuses. Well this is going to be the only anti populist government you've ever seen because reality hits this week as bills come into account and as pubs close. So the supply side is all very well but the same people hoping it'll happen years. So the reality is that what are you going to do by Christmas. And I've heard zero. I have observed the Blanchflower lecture folks and it's quite something to see the aisles absolutely jammed at Dartmouth and Douglas Irwin the giant of trades sitting in the front row. And to say the least. Danny thank you so much. Next time the football he is with Dartmouth College. There's a lot there. Release to unpack. What did you hear. What I heard was this fear of the wrong symmetry of risk an asymmetry of risk that we talk about. Right. And this is one thing that Jay Powell has talked about that the asymmetry of risk to runaway inflation is more perilous than potentially stymieing the economy. And what Daniel was saying is that that's wrong and that there's actually a greater fear of the unemployment rate going high enough that it would not come back down and cause more permanent scarring. And that to me is the debate underpinning a lot of this discussion to me. And this goes to the jobs report that we'll see here first week of October I believe or are we back in New York by then. I think we are back there playing the same game. Yeah. You're going to try and go in here. But I think what's so important here it's the elephant in the room. The labor market has moved and they have to wait for that. And they don't understand. This is a big misunderstanding in markets right now. How tight is the labor market. Because a lot of anecdotal evidence would suggest very very. Projections have come down steadily since March and the consensus in a Bloomberg survey is for the Chinese economy to expand three point five percent this year the second weakest in more than four decades. The official data for August comes out Friday. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Angel Feliciano. This is Bloomberg. We're starting to see some easing of goods inflation. That and more should come. Given what you've seen from container costs coming down supply chain issues easing but the demand side there's still a lot of inflation there. Michelle Meyer with an exceptionally important set of comments on her wheelhouse which is housing dynamics in America. I really can't say enough about that. Go back and listen to Michelle Meyer and our digital product on YouTube and such. She's just expert on rental and homeownership housing. And Lisa what we heard from Michelle Meyer just very simple was the consumer is there. They haven't walked away you know and she has a front seat view on that. Given all the air flows with MasterCard and the data there. But with housing they're also not walking away. There's a reason why rents continue to go up despite some of the higher rates. We welcome all of you. Jonathan Ferro on assignment today. Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene on radio and television through the week and the funeral that we will see of the queen of England. We will see that on Monday Anna Edwards and with David Merritt. We'll have coverage of that right now. Return to the markets. I'm interested in foreign exchange. I'm interested in bonds. But also the truth is over. A beverage of our choice. Last night Lisa Abramowicz had a complete tantrum and said if we don't talk credit tomorrow she's gonna get on the next plane out of Heathrow. Why don't you bring in our esteemed. I wish that were true though. It'd be very fun if that were helpful. We really are pleased to have you with this co portfolio manager at Oaktree Diversified Income Fund. And perhaps I should have had a tantrum yesterday because we were having all these fabulous we're having these fabulous debates unsaid between people who think that credit is pricing in some sort of downturn and others saying not even close that there needs to be a lot more work done. Danielle I love your view of where we are what we're pricing in and a sense of how far people have kind of reset their expectations. Well thanks so much Lisa. I appreciate you and Tom having me join you. I wish I was a part of those conversations because I'm a bond geek just like you. And I have got to say that credit looks as attractive to me as it has in many many years. In fact I see an opportunity today to get equity like returns in fixed income markets. OK. Can you elaborate on exactly where. That's a pretty bold statement. In other words 10 percent returns plus in credit. Yeah that's right. You know our oak tree diversified income fund ticker ODI DAX right now has an average yield of over 10 percent. And the way we allocate that fund is into our highest conviction opportunities across oak trees performing credit platform that's in both public and private markets. Today about 75 percent of our fund is in performing stable high income generating private credit. And then the other remainder in public liquid market securities that have dislocated mostly driven by rates and are now approaching yields similar to private credit. Whenever someone can promise equity like returns the warning bells start going off. What kind of risk are you taking at a time when there is so much uncertainty in your getting rate hikes. Not similar to anything we've seen in decades. How do you sort of gauge what risk is appropriate. Take. Yeah we're always focused on risk. That is a tenet of our core investment philosophy that our founder Howard Marks penned over 25 years ago. And our approach at Oak Tree is focused on bottom up fundamentals of the companies that we lend to. I think unquestionably fundamentals for the broader economy have weakened. There is a reduction in stimulus. Quantitative easing has has ended and we are seeing rates higher. And this creates a very challenging market for credit. But the quality of the credit market is much better than I was you know heading into Covid especially the high yield market. And so we are thinking that defaults are going to be lower than expected by most in this next economic cycle. That's right where I wanted to go. Danielle this is really important and goes to you have to have a really sharp Dixon type kinda role go when you're intimidated by Howard Marks one of Howard Marks heroes. And mine is Daniel Fosse of Loomis Sayles who constructed Bond total return as an act of God by credit upgrade. Are you suggesting off of Dan Force's seminal work that we're going to see bond market total return completely outside the Zeit Geist because of credit quality upgrade. You know I hate to forecast anything because no one knows. I think the best that we can do is pick high quality companies that are you know offering us attractive income and hold those for the long term. You know we really are trying to construct a portfolio that's agnostic to market movements but we see value today. And so we are in the credit movement. I get that you sound like the rapper on a prospectus from 20 years ago. Danielle are you betting that we will see credit quality improvement. No I'm not Tom. I think that we have seen some fundamentals weaken. And while income has risen for example in the senior loan market incomes a double edged sword that increases the interest burden that these companies have and the senior loan market as compared to high yield bonds for example is not as strong of a market from a quality perspective. And so it's really important to prioritize credit selection. I think broadly credit will see some downgrades. But if you can really focus on individual companies and credits yeah there's an opportunity there to be had. How do you get scale. Danielle when you're investing in individual opportunities. Really good question. Yeah. You know we in public markets have a very large toolkit at our disposal. So we invest across not only high yield and syndicated loans but in more niche areas like convertibles emerging markets structured credit in particular both real estate and corporate assets silos. An area we think is very attractive. On the private side it's a combination of directly sourcing and negotiating loans with private borrowers. And we have a very deep bench of talent at Oak Tree that does that. And then also working with equity sponsors where we have strong relationships in leveraged buyouts. You know I think so are doing your apology was with 0 3 a nice walk through there on the challenges of actually managing money not being a strategist and guessing and gaming the market. But you've got money at risk. What I couldn't get out of her and this is important is no one is looking. Lisa no one is looking for a credit improvement right now. And that's how you pop that total return of the giant influx. In fairness the reason why you couldn't get it out of her is because Howard Marks prides himself on not making market calls. And he is the founder of Oak Tree. So what he's trying to do is measure the risks and understand what risks are being mispriced in markets. And basically this has been an argument that a lot of people have been saying that certain credit's certain names certain stocks have been thrown out with the bathwater. Right. The question is how much does that get thrown out. If there is some sort of exhaustion a shock. But it is such a difficult moment to invest in. And I think that that's the takeaway. So day to check it right now. Help me out here Lisa. You were flying but I mean I got Dow futures down a little bit. I got to say that because fear. Exactly. The VIX here are on a Delta 27 level. So it's you know off of the reset that we saw of the last economic data. We've had two days of quiet markets waiting for what we're going to see here in 35 minutes. Waiting for Godot. It feels like because it's hard to see what could actually shake the markets in the same kind of way that the CPI does. Unless Vegeta J. Palin does come out with a tattoo of a hawk on his arm and a hawk on his shoulder screaming like a hawk because other than his speech I'm not sure what else he can do. It does great. He's through level to see if he's looking to take levels level three here. I think that the actual December test existential coming up. Coming up Jim Paul Sweeney Dow Jones chief investment strategist Lucille Group and far more. We'll continue to monitor the markets in the Michael McKee and that important economic data from London. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. The consumer is healthy there's strong balance sheets that consumers fill out their spending and they're navigating this inflation environment. The cool part of inflation is proving to be sticky and persistent. We're already seeing a reduction in forecast earnings expectations growth expectations and will be proved to be way way way to be bullish in the grand scheme of things. The Fed strategy and the domestic inflation story here dominate. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Countdown to retail sales. Good afternoon. Good afternoon. If I'm going to do the two word I over in London I don't have a British accent. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance on Bloomberg TV and radio. John Farrell Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene. John Farrell off Tom Keene very much here with us. Tom Keene. John is off on an assignment. I am looking right now toward retail sales to figure out whether we get a confirmation of the robustness of the economy. That's going to lead the Fed to be more hawkish. Wouldn't call it the glass from my reporting glass. When the J.P. Morgan and Michelle Meyer MasterCard on the same page is here is the data. Here's what we see and what it says is a buoyant American consumer. How many people push against that. Well pushing against it not have its buoyancy that they're seeing. But what the Fed has to do to get inflation under control given that consumers aren't getting the message that they need to stop spending so much. And I think that that's the kind of that's the sort of good news bad news bad news bad news thing that you're talking an umbrella. I mean to me it's not a behavioral aspect. They have one exact tool McKEW. We'll talk about this up to Wednesday when we speak with Richard Claire to the former vice chairman of the Fed. And they don't have a behavioral construct here. They have a simple tool. And to your point although with Jordan Rochester said earlier this morning the Titan from Nomura 100 beeps is an out of the realm. I can't get there. I don't see a stick. It's called the stick folks. You raise a stick. We haven't seen that. They're known lives I would suggest. And a lot of people sort of discount that 30 percent of the market is given that right. That's Michael Barr only over at JPM Mark. And what people are looking at is not just 75 basis points. Net we next week are 100. They're looking at the possibility that rates could grow up to four point four percent as a base case which you're seeing priced into the market right now. This is important. Life goes on out moments ago Adobe. We all know them. The PDA people and all that. They're going to buy sigma for 20 causes million dollars cash and stock. It's a figment of my imagination. I have no idea what figment is. What I know is this signals Lisa. Life goes on. And to your point Tom capital markets are reopening after having been closed for the bulk of earlier this year. And that is notable especially when you guys have futures here that are down a quarter of a percent. You have this sort of sustained softening that we saw a couple of days ago. You do the data check. You do it better than me. But the bottom line I'm going to start with Sterling under a one point one five again. If I'm the prime minister of the United Kingdom morning this queen celebrating this new king. I'm sorry. I got one eye on the Bloomberg and the answer is sterling weaker. And they have also another eye on our energy policy. If they have to come out with some more details on next week after just proposing one of the biggest federal plans we're also seeing a 10 year yields that is getting higher price down yields of three point four or five percent. But I'm really watching the two year yield having broken through 380 and sustained there in this feeling of how far that could potentially go. Well before we get to Jim we're not in the 4 percent watch out of the 2. I mean we got to get to 390 to play that game right. Well I think that you can you can play whatever game you want. We are seeing is the velocity of that yield rise and what it infers. I think that that's important to note right now. The question I have is ultimately what kind of earnings pain has to come along with a 4 percent 4 and a half percent benchmark Fed funds rate. And Jim Paulsen chief investment strategist at Lewthwaite Group has it passing through this. Someone who has been concerned about the ramifications of tighter Fed policy. Jim what is your view on whether the market is adequately grappling with the likelihood the probability if you view markets pricing as such a four point four percent Fed funds rates next year. I think four point four percent Lisa is not in the market. I don't think it is. And I I think that I'd be way overdoing it. And I think the risk is now that it does overdo this. I think much of the free bond market is pretty good. Me that the 10 year yields been good for months really since May. It is three to three and a half area thinking the Fed probably quits at the three three and a quarter. Doesn't look like that at the moment. But I you know I think that if the Fed's going to manage monetary policy on the basis of what was the hottest report in the last 30 days I think they're going to make a big mistake. To me there's a lot of contractionary force from past economic policies already in the pipeline that are that have lagged effects on the economy and on inflation in particular that are going to continue to put downward pressure on inflation well into next spring regard. If the Fed would do nothing from here you know a tremendous drop in money growth and fiscal juice a big rise in the dollar massive rises and bond yields all of that still working the way through the pipe putting downward pressure. I think the Fed's going to lose its case to keep raising rates maybe sooner than we think. You know I think I want to say David is going to hear a lot patient in a bigger way. Know there's a lot here and we have to start unpacking some of that. We can talk about rejecting the idea of their pivot even though they're saying we're not going to pivot. But there's also this question of what would be the ramifications if the markets. Right. If the Fed funds rate does get to four point four percent next year how much downside could there be in equities. Well I. I think that I think that someone would blow between by the time we got there and would would cause things to to stop it. And quite frankly if we stopped the tightening of interest rates I think the market would probably come out of that OK. Earnings would come off much more than we currently think. But I think multiples would expand as we're as is kind of where I'm at. You know if I could just point out that for an equity investor when I look back Tom all the way to 1940 we've had seven major inflationary peaks. And when I write I find major is over 6 percent. And of those of those seven the stock market bottomed almost coincidentally with the peak annual peak in inflation in every one. But one of them. And it isn't about how fast inflation comes. Dow Jones more when it peaks. And it doesn't escape my attention that the CPI inflation rate peaked in June. And right now the market low is June. Right. And I'm not so sure that it isn't already working its way back up. Jim false. If those young Bloomberg Real Yield we are honored to have the backdrop of St. Paul's Cathedral here at Queen Victoria Street. And as Jim knows the last time the Minnesota Twins one was in there were topping out the dome in seventeen ten with Christopher Wren. I would suggest to them even more so that if you go back to 17 10 in Queen and you're going to find a gloom permeates and the system fixes it. Explain how the corporate system and the economic process. Adam Smith's micro system solves an inflation conundrum. Well I think you're exactly right Tom. I think everyone thinks that the Fed is the only thing standing between us and runaway inflation. It just isn't just isn't true. I mean that the money supply was has fallen from real money supply for two plus twenty five percent on March 21 to minus three and a half today. Fiscal juice was 18 1/2 percent of GDP. It's now for the dollar's risen 20 percent in the last year. And free market yields started to go up in 2020. So my point is is there is a lot of tightening that's done not by the Fed. Unfortunately they did it long time ago which is why inflation is already rolling over now. If it was up to the Fed I don't think we'd be doing anything yet on inflation front. So we're good at it. Don't forget. Supply side is starting to show signs of improvement as well. We've created a lot of jobs this year but we've done it with a fresh new supply in the labor force which means wage inflation hasn't been excelling. That's another good one. Find out for one final question here Jim. There's too much optimism. Jim Lease is going to fall off your chair. Jim I want to final question if one final question if we could. Michelle Meyer MasterCard James Glassman over J.P. Morgan James Paulson over at Luther's Group are saying the Zeit Geist is wrong wrong wrong house. Chairman Powell treat a Zeit Geist worried about his world versus the three of you saying look at the consumer. Look at America. You know I don't know. He's got a tough job I agree with that. I guess I would hope that the Federal Reserve. I'm sure they realize that there's lagged effects of these other policies. And I don't think you keep raising rates up to the moment we get back to 2 and 2 percent inflation. That just makes no sense whatsoever. We're clearly have peaked inflation. I think we're clearly coming down across a wide array of different measures. And I think at a minimum the Fed can slow down its rate hike. And I still think Tom they will. The leaders of Russia and China are meeting today and is back east on for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine shortly before the attack in February. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping declared a no limits friendship still after suffering humiliating losses on the battlefield. Putin shouldn't expect much help from G. China has resisted sending military supplies or financial support to the Biden administration. Today will unveil some of the planned changes for the Internal Revenue Service. They include efforts to dramatically bolster the capacity of in-person and call in support services. Congress approved 80 billion dollars in new funding for the tax collection agency and legislation passed last month. The offshore Chinese yuan drop pass the key 7 per dollar level for the first time in more than two years. It's a combination of a fragile Chinese economy and a strong greenback. The People's Bank of China has taken steps to strengthen the yuan but all it's done is just slow the decline. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Angel Feliciano. This is Bloomberg. No doubt the feds are signaling that there is more work to be done. The internal rate was three and three quarters. That probably moves higher. Let's say four for four and a quarter to four and a half percent by the end of twenty three. And very likely they start to incorporate a slower economy. So higher unemployment into into their forecast. Really nuanced interview with Edward O. S.E. senior interest rate strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Lease. I thought that interview was great about the multiple dynamics as they do raise rates whether it's 75 50 whatever how many times they do it. It's not a one single static analysis. There's a lot of dynamics here especially the read through effects and when it actually starts to inflict the pain that the intention is to inflict. I'm just watching right now a two year yield. And you pointed this out Tom three point eighty five percent. That upward trajectory you were saying we're going to play that game. The what. The point for like. WERMAN Yeah not there yet but we're getting there. But do you get there. I don't know. We've got markets on the move. We've got. They've got a beautiful chart on radio. What you need to know is curve inversion is happening at a vengeance. And this goes into a 10 minute call where Michael McKee steps up with your economic analysis right now. Joining us on oil on jet fuel. Stephen Schork president of the Short Group. Stephen we will have coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. And it is a metaphor for of how hundreds of world leaders will descend on London by airplane. The United States aeroplane business is booming right now. How big is jet fuel is part of the Schork world now. Absolutely. Especially here Tom. And so they're reading. We have one of the top jet fuel facilities on the East Coast. So service both the entire I 95 corridor. So clearly jet fuel is an extremely important component of the analysis we do as it is both natural gas oil and rice products. What does it look like for the autumn more watching weaker oil prices I believe I saw an eighty seven West Texas Intermediate bring that over to what it means for our listeners and viewers in the distillate market. Yeah absolutely. We're looking for a little bit of relief with regard to oil prices at these levels. Let's keep in mind a high eighty dollars that is there. Ali that is a good price for both. The consumer can continue to move along. And more importantly the producer has enough incentive to go out and drill more and bring more products to the market. Tom the problem here is with the digital market we're on the eve of the fall. HORWITZ Which means that we're going to see significant uptick in off road diesel demand as we begin to bring in all of the crops we plant last spring. And then of course we transition over to the winter. Now here in the Northeast that winter poses a scary proposition because when we look at crude oil excuse me distillate stocks heating oil stocks in Pennsylvania New Jersey New York all the way up to Massachusetts we're at or near all time lows. So we're going into this winter as we are with the natural gas market in a rather precarious state. It all depends on Mother Nature. If we get walloped with a cold Halloween into Thanksgiving and then into the holidays. We simply have a not enough product in the market that could not prevent what prices for homeowners spiking because of the dearth of barrels we have in the market right now. Stephen a lot of people could paint some nightmare scenarios but in a base case a normal winter based on where we are and the provisions that people have made. What kind of pricing are you expecting on some of the major oil benchmarks that you look at later this year. Yeah. Currently Alix Steel we're right now in the lull in demand. Refinery activity both here in North America and in North Europe two epicenters in the northern hemisphere. We're going into what's called the turnaround season. This is the maintenance season. So they shut down units they retool they refuel to get ready for the new fuel season. So right now we're in that level of demand and hence we have the pullback in crude oil prices back into that 80 dollar mid 80s high 80 dollar range in this based on our modelling is exactly where I expect the prices to hold for the next two months. That is the say. And let's release Brent as the global price fall around price of ninety dollars plus minus five dollars. If you thought for ninety five dollars is the market's marching orders in the next two months. But as we transition into the holidays just fuel demand will pick up. Gasoline diesel demand will pick up as we go into the holidays. And there that is next potential catalyst that gets us back and revisit oil at that one hundred dollar range. Stephen how much of this has anything to do with Ukraine has anything to do with Russia and the war that they have waged that they appear to be backing off a little bit at least when it looks when you look at some of the troops leaving the regions. Well certainly Ukraine has been a huge catalyst. The president hasn't any reason. Of course oil prices were spiking well before Russia's eventually invasion into Ukraine. Then we kind of hit a lull. I think there was a lot of doubts at best four for five months after initial success that hey can Ukraine actually pull this off. Well of course the headlines we seem to be all right now me indicates that we might start to see an end to this travesty. And that's a good. All commodities. And certainly at Lisa I do believe that is contributing to the psychology of this market. Steve you think we are John for oil and gas. We did not. The Philadelphia Phillies have been an act of God since the All-Star break. They've won five in a row here. They're launching above anybody. Is this the 1 September since time began where the Phillies don't crater. I'd never say never Tom but if you're a betting man and you follow the trend as I do bet against Phils. Sorry Kelly. There you go. Steven Schwartz thank you so much for that with a short report. Lisa bring this up because it's the same with the Fed game the parlor game into Wednesday or that it's that we think you've got it all figured out. I know you think you got it all figured out. And the fix change. Well with baseball and the Phillies that's what's happened. They've been phenomenal. You know you're not wrong. I think that you raise actually a really important point which is the narrative right now is uber hawkish and you might say peak hawkish. That requires a soft CPR. Correct. So what happens if we get a slew of weaker reports that show some weakness or we don't know very clearly the data. What then is the response from the Fed. And the fact that we're trading so aggressively in all of these is pretty. No. What's the reset in five minutes. One second. You know the retailers reset is if there does seem to be incredible strength in spending it will reiterate that there is plenty of momentum. So the Fed can afford to be more aggressive. It will be a hawkish and not a good news kind because let's go back to what matters to matters of foreign exchange and then. But I think Lisa's right about the two year you're speaking volumes. What's the why of the two year vaulting year 4 percent. I said reset from CPI. We got. How do you take it back. You know people talk about a decline and we've seen peak inflation. Yeah but not in core has continued to climb. We begin our discussion to go to the Fed reserve meeting on Wednesday. We are thrilled to say I believe we will all be in New York for the Fed meeting and with us will be the vice chairman the former vice chairman of the Fed Reserve System Richard cleared out of Columbia PIMCO. I'm thrilled he will join us on market economics on this moment. Michael McKee next in Kathleen. But John sic from London this is Bloomberg. Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene in London Mr. Farah on assignment this morning both of us wish Michael McKee was here so he could explain Richard Clara's is dynamic stochastic equilibrium theory. Instead we'll stick with market economics with important economic data. Here is Michael McKee time. Our cup runneth over with numbers this morning. So let's start running through them. Retail sales Italy's premier number of the day. It is up three tenths percent on a headline basis and that is much better than the tenth of a percent decline expected. It is better than the flat reading from last month. The ex autos number down three tenths. So autos contributing more than people anticipated to retail sales. The control group which is what everybody follows in the economic game is flat at zero. Last month is revised down to just a four tenths gain from an eight tenths gain. So this isn't a particularly great report. It is not a bad report on the face of it. And I'll get some details on it in just a second. But it is not telling you that the economy is super. Now a lot of this may be dependent on the amount of service station work that was done or spending that was done in service stations were down four point two percent because of course gasoline prices fell and this is measured in dollars. Jobless claims jobless claims. Look at this guys. Two hundred and thirteen thousand the number last week was revised to two hundred eighteen from twenty two. So jobless claims going in the other direction. The labor market looks like it is staying still very strong. One million four hundred and three thousand continuing claims which is down from 1 1 million 473. And so people are getting jobs. That's really good news. The Empire Manufacturing number rises to negative one point five. But remember it was negative thirty one point three last month. So a correction there. Business is better. We see that new orders are up and shipments are up. In the New York Fed's measure of manufacturing. It also shows a big drop in prices paid which the Fed will like Philadelphia down in the Philadelphia Fed. Their reading falls to nine point negative nine point nine from positive 4 I mean from a positive six point two which is pretty good. The I mean it is a bad news not pretty good. What is pretty good is the price is paid. I'm looking ahead at that twenty nine point eight down from forty three point six. So that's two regional feds telling you that companies are paying less and charging less. And then finally we get the import price index. It falls a one percent drop. That is after a one and a half percent drop last month. And that is largely going to be due to oil prices. But it is also a sign that maybe inflation is beginning to get arrested. Now all these are backward looking numbers but they are better on the whole than perhaps we expected. We need more data. Mike. Thank you Frank. God we get it done. There's there's more. I'm sure that there's there is more. Right. The industrial will be inventory. Business inventories will come out around 9 15. We're looking right now at a muted price reaction. But on the margins the bad news is good news. Sorry to do this Tom. But what you are seeing S & P futures now have retraced some of the losses down just to zero point one five percent. The euro gaining a little ground over dollar dollar softening just a touch in a two year bouncing back from some of its most extreme levels. What are you looking for Mike when it comes to retail sales not coming in as robust as expected. Will that be enough to do anything with the Fed's meeting next week. Well they've got to take apart the numbers. No not not not change anything next week. But in terms of the longer term outlook what is the difference that lower gasoline prices have made. This is also the back to school season. And taking a look at the clothing and accessories category. It's up only four tenths at general merchandise stores now up five tenths of department stores up nine tenths. So some money did go into other areas. But whether it comes out of savings or not we don't know. Food services and drinking places that's the only services number in this is up one point one percent which is a reasonable gain for that. So people did spend a little more money maybe that they weren't spending at the pump on other things. Michael McKee thank you so much. In New York and of course good economic data. Here we are data dependent to the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Some of those this is Kathleen Hays John Tucker chief U.S. economist it out for economics. Kathleen I would suggest the rhetorical debate right now is the strength and the spirit of the American consumer taking an aggregate or maybe the haves booming maybe the bottom of the rung helping the haves get along with life and the middle class flat on their back. Which is it into this Fed meeting. What is the state of American consumption. Hi Tom and Lisa I happened to be with you. So you know looking through these numbers it looks as if we lost some momentum for the consumer overall and particularly that core retail control number that Mike talked about. That's one that we look at because that feeds directly into consumer spending and GDP. And that did look a bit slower. And that's sort of in line with what we're thinking is we're going to see less ability to tap into those excess savings. Will you talk about the different cohorts. Will the lower and middle classes really probably extinguished all the excess savings where it really lies. You know two trillion or so which is sizable is really both upper income households which are less likely to use it to tap into that. So the key is going forward in the mix of everything is is really the labor market because if we're correct and we're thinking the labor market is going to start to slow here and that's what the Fed reserve wants that's going to hurt income and then eventually it's going to slow consumer spending. So how does a slow labor market with two hundred and thirteen thousand claims. That's exactly where I wanted to go and cafes and that's where I wanted to pick up that. Right now we are looking at a labor market that's incredibly strong in the latest numbers that we saw with the unemployment filings just confirms that suggesting there really is not that much slack in this labor market. What's your sense of how that's going to change. Yeah. You know you're correct. And it really does put the Federal Reserve in a tight spot. I think what it means is they take more ultimately because what's gonna happen if the labor market doesn't loosen and weaken as we think and we do think that will happen. The Federal Reserve just has to do more. They need to bring wage growth down because its service job. Wage growth that's really driving core services in the CPI report rate. And ultimately that's what the sheriff has to start to bring Lower County. This is something that drives our listeners and viewers nuts. We want a institutional government policy to diminish wage growth. Is that what we really want. It doesn't sound great but at the end of the day it's overheating. It's too fast for the economy's own good rate. That's the problem for the medium to long term. Pre pandemic wages were running 3 percent year over year. Now you could argue me that was low but now we're 5 percent and we don't have the productivity gains to go along with that. So you can see corporate profit margins squeeze and that's what's going to lead to slower labor and employment growth. Really take over something. We haven't talked about it. It's odd that we haven't done that from across the Atlantic and that is X minus trade. There's trade in any way exports and imports. Does it devolve into the Fed discussion announced Wednesday plays a minor role. I know we're still largely a closed economy compared to other countries. Now we will see some knock on effects from the recession we believe is going to unfold in Europe. That looks more than likely at this point but it's really the confidence that's going to have a confidence effect on CEOs. Not so much a direct impact but if you look at European exports for the U.S. it accounts for 2 percent of our GDP. So it's pretty small. I think the bigger issue may be for the Fed and they won't pop heavily about it but it's the strength of the dollar. Right. And that's there's good news and bad news. The good news is it helps bring inflation down. Bad news. It hurts multi-national companies when they repatriate their earnings back to the US. Right. So just answer the idea that we think eventually companies would have to pull back on the high end range. So I want to go back Kathy before we let you go to the philosophical point. The Danny Blanchflower of Dartmouth raised where he said that there is an asymmetry of risk and that Fed Chair Jay Powell is looking at it wrong and that if we get unemployment higher which is essentially by design with some of these rate policies that it will become entrenched and it will be a bigger loss for the economy than just leaving rates low for longer. What's your view. Well if no one wants people to lose a job. Right. And to see the unemployment rate go up. But the worst outcome I believe would be if we see inflation remain elevated to the medium to long term. It just obscures it. It gets in the way of business decisions. And it really does put paid disproportionately on the lower income households. They're facing much higher inflation rates than the rest. So it's a little bit a pain in the near-term. Hopefully it's in a mild recession but it does look like it's recession. And the Fed's going to it's going to take that bet right. A strike would have frozen critical infrastructure that transports about 40 percent of all long haul cargo in the U.S. and China. Economic growth has slowed so sharply that several major banks don't even think a 3 percent increase is achievable. Projections have come down steadily since March and the consensus in a Bloomberg survey is for the Chinese economy to expand three point five percent this year the second weakest in more than four decades. The official data for August comes out Friday. Top executives from about 20 leading global firms have committed to fly in for Hong Kong's financial summit in November. Bloomberg learned that CEOs of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are prepared to come. Attendants by many of Wall Street's chiefs is still contingent on Hong Kong ending its three day quarantine for incoming travelers. Adobe has agreed to buy software a design startup figure in a deal valued at about 20 billion dollars. It's the biggest ever takeover of a private software company. The acquisition will help Adobe expand its tools for creative professionals figure that allows customers to collaborate on software as they build it. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than hundred and twenty countries. I'm Angel Feliciano. This is Bloomberg. Bloomberg Surveillance from London again we'll continue our coverage of the remembrance and ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth and very importantly we'll have coverage for you of the funeral Monday morning in the wall in the 12:00 noon hour roughly in London and in the early morning of New York. Anna Edwards leading our coverage there as well. We will continue our coverage here through the day and tomorrow as well. Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene John Farrell on assignment. And joining us now is someone who understands one of the great engineering marvels of America is in Pennsylvania. He is the senator from Pennsylvania Pat Toomey. And he knows that Altoona there is a place where the Norfolk Southern Railroad plain and simple makes a loop. A term to see it folks is to believe it. And this is the Pennsylvania railroad deep in the heart of his Pennsylvania Pat Toomey on the railroad strike. The president suggested it is Union America. Is it Union America. Well I'm not sure what exactly he means by that but local it's good news if we've averted a strike that could have cost the economy two billion dollars a day. So I'd like to see the details. Let's see if this actually is going to hold. It was described by the White House as sort of a temporary thing but this would be pretty devastating if this strike went forward. So let's hope we've dodged that bullet. This is something we rarely touch Senator but I must touch it today. Kailey Leinz who does a crypto show says you must do it now with Pat Toomey and that is Bitcoin and crypto. And the frustration over what the S.E.C. has done led by guns. So you'll have hearings on this. This week Kenneth Rogoff of Harvard University told me he was thunderstruck at how slow regulators have acted in the United States. He is definitive on crypto. Have they been too slow. So I think the problem is that the FCC isn't sharing with us the framework that they're using. Gary Gensler famously argues that virtually all crypto tokens are securities. I think reasonable people can disagree with that. He would exempt Bitcoin from that classification but pretty much everything else he says is a security. But then he doesn't go on to say how we would apply the existing frameworks that we used to regulate securities issuance and trading to a very very new and very different technology where some of these things don't fit. Custody rules clearance rules these these things don't have any application. And he hasn't provided any clarity on that. I think actually Congress should step in and provide some guidance. I think crypto is sufficiently different even if you you want to argue that that these tokens are securities. You gotta make the argument but you can't dispute that they're very different from a stock or a bond. And therefore Congress ought to step in and provide a framework. I'm working on that. That's going to be really hard to get done in the meantime. Chairman Gensler owes us much more clarity on how and why he intends to apply S.E.C. regulations. Senator I know that you are retiring from the Senate. Do you plan to go into the crypto industry and private sector. I have no such plans whatsoever. I don't have anything lined up. I have got no commitments no offers nothing I'm not pursuing then until I'm out of office I've got a big job to do. I'm gonna run through the tape to do this job and then come January or February of next year. I'm sure I'll start having conversations but I've no idea what those conversations will be about. Senator we got some some data earlier this morning showing a lot of resilience in the economy. So much resilience that people are suggesting the Fed has to go pretty far with respect to rate hikes including an unemployment rate that continues to remain low. Are you comfortable with an unemployment rate rising in response to tighter rates if that's what it takes to get inflation under control. So first let me say I've always been a skeptic about the Phillips curve. I'm not convinced that you have to have significantly higher unemployment in order to get inflation under control. But the Fed's first job has to be a stable dollar. We don't maximize employment over the long haul unless you have a stable dollar. I also think Jim Paulson on your show earlier this morning made some very very important points about all the ways that tightening is occurring outside of the Fed funds rate per say. That's all going to work his way into diminishing the pressure on inflation. And I'm hoping outlook the Fed's got a great luxury that you don't have in other parts of the world and that is they have the ability to tighten at a time when the economy is still very strong. Employment is very strong. They need to get the inflation job done here. Listen to me. Your history is one of those. Are you okay. There's something we relate so far. OK. Gary ISE you Senator. I noticed your sterling academics your work in foreign exchange. And then you did one of the toughest things in the world which is run a restaurant. It is tough tough tough. This is a restaurant in Allentown Pennsylvania. Years ago people run in restaurants right now are getting hit over the head totally with inflation with fixed costs with variable costs that are becoming Vicks fixed costs and also the labor conundrum. What is the action we can see from the Washington New Leave to Assist Rookies restaurant in Allentown. Look the most important thing is to end this volatility this this upward trajectory right. I mean there's some companies are gonna be able to easily pass on price increases and the inflation is not gonna be that big a problem. But a lot of companies can't do that. And the small restaurants are a great example. People can choose not to eat out. People can eat at home. These these small businesses mom and pop operations restaurants and otherwise are the ones that are most vulnerable. That's why I think Congress should stop throwing gasoline on the fire. Our Democratic colleagues want more increases and more supplemental spending. Even now even Covid spending for crying out loud that we should not do. And the Fed's got to stay the course. I think that's the best outcome for our everybody working in our economy. Senator Toomey thank you so much for joining us. Pat Toomey is the right call them good friends for having me. Pennsylvania what do you said there Lisa. That is just so so so important. It's not an aggregate effect of inflation. Some people let me suggest Apple Computer. They can deal with it. Right. A given restaurant in London in Pat Toomey is Allentown or anywhere else is getting absolutely hammered. Well it's this fear that some people have raised of a consolidation in big big business in big corporations that have the bargaining power with some of the suppliers that we work with trying to reestablish supply chain lines that will be more effective. And it's the smaller businesses that feel it more in their margins. And that's what a lot of people have been saying. And that's the reason why some people would argue small cap stocks have underperformed so dramatically because of that. Less resilience to some of these. Yeah. Liz Ann Sonders I thought was brilliant. This is something Larry Covid seen at RBC Capital Markets as well as well. Miss Saunders focusing on maybe the profit quality if you will of selected small caps isn't what it should be. I would I would go Lisa with his equity market after Wednesday of next week. We do a Fed meeting. Let's say we get the assumed and soon to 75 basis points. Then what. Right. And what is their guidance. What's their projection. And do they start to price in higher rates lower growth. When do they start to pull a Bank of England type move where they start factoring in the pain that a lot of people are expecting. Or are they going to just push back and say we don't buy it. ISE you're just wrong. The headline this morning and I use this word too much the swirl of market data that we see is claims as reported by Michael McKee two hundred thirteen thousand. That is a stunning point. America statistic coming up. Michael Purvis of TALKBACK back from London. Stay with us. This is Boomer. This is an extended edition of Bloomberg Surveillance. This just shows that we are in a very hot economy. We can't afford to. I was taught and I will may be wrong. The key is going to correct me but the weekly high frequency data has a value. Well and waves tell me this is not a troubled American which is the reason perhaps I'm sorry but good news being a bit of a bad news as a pair rejoice down two tenths from the thirty nine fifty eight on the margins. Right. Not catastrophic. NASDAQ down a little bit more. And this is sort of the theme here. Any time you get the idea of a fed that's going to raise rates more aggressively. The NASDAQ sells off disproportionately down three tenths of a percent. Twelve one to eighty. And you can see really in the yield space time that's where I am right. CHANG It's just the two year yields continue to grind higher to a three point eight to eight percent off the earlier highs. But nonetheless driving curve inversion across the board with 30 year yields even lower on the day. We had some important economic data crossing the wires this morning. U.S. retail sales leading the way although Tommy you're right. Unemployment data was really actually saying that was great. Jobless claims a Michael McKee. What caught your attention. You know it's the price data that catches my attention. But let's run through the numbers. As you mentioned retail sales on a headline basis Rose. But the core which goes into GDP did not. It was flat on the month of the month prior was revised lower. So that has poor implications for third quarter GDP at this point. Now all of this is being framed by the Federal Reserve and what they're going to do in reaction to all this. And I take you back to Jay Powell at Jackson Hole who said our decision at the September meeting will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook. So what's the totality of the data. Well jobless claims Tom you were excited by this. They're at two hundred and thirteen thousand. That's the lowest since May. They've been going down. Suggest strength in the labor market right. Empire manufacturing minus one point five. But look where it was the month before. A big gain there. Philadelphia Fed does fall but now those two indexes reported big drops in prices paid. And that probably matters more to the Fed. Import prices fall. And then that stuff that matters. This is the data that the Fed is going to be watching. This is what we're going to care about. Retail sales flat as I mentioned that's semi positive because it does suggest maybe things are slowing. That's the Fed's job. Payrolls were positive. But does that mean a jump in wages and salaries. I mean that was the question raised by jobless claims. Earnings were up 5.2 percent. So that was a negative CPI 60 percent of the categories are over 4 percent at an annual rate. So that's negative. Financial conditions are looser. So that's negative. Add it all up and maybe you make the case for 75. Does it make your case for 1 percent. That's much harder to make. I think I don't want to get to our guests here. But as we go to the market opening as well my head spinning Lisa's head spinning you're in charge of the economic data. What of this economic data if any. Does Chairman Paul and his set of pitch actually use to make the forecasts before the Wednesday meeting. Well you know it's interesting. They're going to be looking particularly at the inflation data that we've gotten. But they also recognize that most of it is backward looking. That's why I highlighted Empire in Philadelphia today. It's more contemporaneous data on what companies are seeing. And so they can't really base their forecast on the August CPI because that is older data. And they've got to figure out what's happening. And if the economy is starting to show signs that prices are going down then that would influence how far they want to go. Michael McKee thank you so much greatly appreciate it. Each righteous note that we look at has a unique character to it. With global equities senior research analyst at Invesco and Anya Diet joins us right now with an exceptionally cogent research note that describes many nuances to this market alone. When you look at the monitor you mentioned one of them folks I might point out as we happen to be growing older. Thank you for having Tanya. I didn't need to know that. But as I look at the nuances of the research note it's what do I do with cash. Does cash have value now. So thank you for that Tom. And great to be here. So mantra just I yes to give some context is a nifty little acronym we created to talk about the big themes that excite us mass affluence. That's the M E. The world is getting richer. And T is new technology. We're living in a time where data is deluding us are is restructuring. There's always a part of the world or the economy that is reconfiguring itself and it is aging. All of us storm as much as you. And within that we find lots of interesting areas to continue to deploy capital while being mindful obviously of macro uncertainties and the state of affairs. But to answer your question directly Tom where should you put your cash. You know if we could just go back to Einstein for a second even Einstein said it right. The most powerful force in the world is the power of compounding. Buffett is frequently said compounding is the investor's best friend. So you want to put your cash in a place where it will continue to compound. And for us that means high quality companies that have the wherewithal to survive periods of turbulence that are inevitable. And so that's that that would be my reaction. We've been having a debate all morning about what the Fed has to do and their role in torpedoing some of that dynamism that you're talking about and companies in order to get inflation lower. We had on one hand the Danny Blanchflower saying they really don't have to do much. You just can sit where they are. Others saying no not at all. They have to go much further. Where do you sit on that. What's your base case. Obvious case Lisa is that we ultimately look for companies that can take all these various macro variables and still live to fight another day as a starting point right. So we stop with companies that have pricing power because no matter where inflation falls and if it ends up being out of control you want companies that have pricing power. That usually comes from having a strong position in the economic value chain being self-funded having clean balance sheets and throwing off copious amounts of free cash flow. So that is almost the starting point. And in some ways it indemnify as you against the various range of outcomes that are possible out there. Now in terms of if you look at all the recent data we've been getting it's not implausible as a general base case that we still sort of sail through this with you know a few bruises but generally intact as far as economic outcomes go. We've just come off a full week of very strong conferences investor conferences at which most investors have been surprised by the upbeat optimism of management teams. They're all very focused on cost cutting. Not a lot of lot of them are focused on missing revenues or having existential crises TBD. But that seems to be the base case today. Ammonia what's the argument for selecting the right companies and getting that all right versus just investing in a two year and getting three point eight percent which is real income for the first time in a very long time. Yeah. So if you invest in a company that can compound the capital it takes in at a return that's higher than its cost of capital. You should do well above the opportunity cost of investing in a two year. Part of that is looking at companies that have the ability to continually compound earnings that have all the you know sort of the characteristics that we've just been talking about. And a good part of it is also looking at companies that have sensible valuations. And at some point as they go through there's still more oil you're going to find things that are prized or outcomes that are still bearish as sell offs continue that they're almost you know buying them at the right time is a tried and tested recipe for outperforming the two you're at. At any point in time. Look come on you. It's a mix of investments right now and the complete total mystery and uncertainty there. Part of the Invesco Act is its short term result. One year two years five years as well. I like what you say about quality equities but what about quality bonds. What do you do with quality corporate bonds and the mother of all bond bear markets. Well Tom I focus on equities that's a very good question as far as what bonds go do. So what I would tell you as an equities investor is as we look at balance sheets out there. Most corporate corporate balance sheets are pretty healthy to the point that you've been making earlier this morning right. We think consumers are healthy. Corporations are healthy. Most companies that had a balance use the Covid sort of refinancing opportunities to refinance and push out their debts. So from the equity point of view where when you think of debt you know we worry about is the debt you're going to take down the company and sort of leave equity or those empty handed. We don't worry about that policy. Thank you so much. An honor Ligaya with us with Invesco today. Greatly appreciate the perspective there and the equity market and a touch of bonds as well from one of the great bond houses of America in the world. Invesco we used to talk about something today that has to do with Newtonian calculus which is the rate of change and the rate of change of the rate of change of something that matters getting inside it Wall Street. And I'm sorry we haven't talked enough about it this morning. The inversion speed right now is breathtaking. What we are seeing right now is just the size and scope is just dramatic. The two's 30 spread. These are different. Basically the two year deal the most versus the 30 year going to the year 2000. The five year versus the 30 year. And it's an important benchmark inverting to the most since around then as well. All of these metrics telling you that right now the Fed is going to have a policy boosting room cushion. With all the research you read what is the ramifications of Tuesday. Turn the video spread coming down with a vengeance to negative 40 basis points and the unimaginable breaking through that cup of coffee we had negative 60 basis points. What does that signal into a Fed meeting in about nine months. Twelve months recession. Typically that has been the read through into economic terms from a Fed's perspective. Is this by design. And that is why I want to see that projection. So they are also seeing a downturn as they say we're willing to do that by lifting rates or using a certain way. This is important. You're suggesting that was in your reading and talking in NIKKEI. Don't talk to the key folks but Lisa does all the time. Are you suggesting that we're going to go to Governor Bailey here where the chairman of the Fed that's modeling recession. I don't buy it. I don't know if the Fed can afford the same type of honesty as Governor Bailey. However how much just some of the projections the economic forecasts of the individual members start to reflect that perhaps a lot lower growth than they previously had Soledad. Well you know Ruth Sears was a divine image today folks. And again just for a cup of coffee here we had sterling under 115. The history of the Chinese. You won through seven weaker Chinese renminbi this morning. And I was in the quiet of the equity market. Dow negative eight points. What's that about. There's a lot going on. All right. Well coming up we've got a lot going on in particular getting the market open here in about 17 minutes. Also joining us Julie Field portfolio manager at Kayne Anderson Rudnick. They will talk about some of the big debates that we have been discussing. And Tom I find it really compelling this question. And we heard this from Jim Paulson the Fed not going further being positive for stocks letting the effects take hold. Can they afford to do that politically. That's a Fed Tom Keene Jim Paul Sweeney saying ignore. The Fed right now is saying futures down three tenths of a percent. From London. This is Bloomberg. Don't forget no class build American. A new news bill. The middle class. Why am I so pro union. They don't give you the credit. The American people don't understand for you to get to be go through The Apprentice program and other trades you've got four or five years like going to college. You get paid little bit not a lot but you're working like hell before you get certified. President Biden speaking earlier today in Detroit. We do have some more economic data crossing the wire as it's go ahead. Back to Michael McKee. We are looking at the totality of data. As Jay Powell suggested it industrial production has some clues to where the economy is. It falls by two tenths during the month of August. That's after a half percent gain revised down from six tenths. Capacity utilization is a little bit lower 80 percent compared to eighty point two. Manufacturing up just one tenth on the month and autos production despite what Joe Biden was saying. Auto production one of the reasons that manufacturing slipped from a six tenths gain in July. That also mentioned that the reason the headline dropped so much is a big drop in utilities. I thought it was hot during the month of August. But Lisa Tom I think maybe people didn't have to run their air conditioners around the country as much. All right Mike thank you so much. We have gotten a deal also on the railroad side. U.S. railroads and union negotiators have reached a tentative agreement after 20 hours of talks. President Biden saying quote a statement quote These rail workers will get better pay improved working conditions and peace of mind around their health care costs. All hard earned. We have Annmarie Horden during here. Emery what do we know about the agreement and what it took to reach it. Well it took at least 20 hours of straight negotiation. That's what we learned from the Labor Department with also the president phoning in on these discussions. Remember this is something incredibly close to him. He was just yesterday in Detroit being introduced by a union labor worker who said this is the most pro union president we have ever seen. So it could have been incredibly catastrophic really for his presidency and ahead of the midterm elections if there was no agreement. But we should note right now there's just a tentative agreement. What we do know is there does seem to be some open language when it comes to attendants on medical leave. There's a 14 percent wage hike effective immediately. Twenty four percent overall over five years and is according to the National Carriers Conference Committee. But this scheduling of sick days at this moment it does seem to be that that's a gray area. And we should note that while this does extend this cooling off period which basically means that you cannot go on strike. So there will be no strike on Friday. You still need to get rank and file of these labor unions to sign off on this. So it's not a done deal just yet. But obviously all things look a go. What do Republicans think of this. I haven't got a straight word from anybody. How does the GOP handle this two day mess. Well they handled that yesterday by putting legislation to the Senate. That would basically be a vote on the agreement that the presidential board that President Biden set up that these contracts and this agreement that they said that you should potentially accept this was what one of their advice basically was. They said this should be the law. And both sides should accept this. That was struck down. Senator Sanders objected to that. And really for the Republicans it was almost a way that they were almost game theory playing this out. If there were to be a strike and the Republicans were the ones that put this legislation on the floor to avert it it would have really blown back. But right now there's not much they can say X at the end of the day. There was a tentative agreement that is reached. Annmarie Horden thank you so much. Greatly appreciate it. Here as we move forward here on the debates in Washington to the midterm elections Julie Bill is keen interest in Road DAX. She does not look at the midterm of elections. She's looks at the mid capitalization of equities with some real expertise in small cap mid-cap as well. Julia looking at the mid-cap small cap and particularly away from mid-cap towards small cap is everybody cheerleaders and they don't happen until they happen. And then it's boom small cap takes up takes off. Are we there now. I don't think we're quite there yet right. Because there's still so many contrary indicators to how well the economy is doing. We know that employment is strong. But the fact that employment is strong is actually what gives the Fed the most amount of room to be able to raise rates pretty proactively. And I think they have to after all of the most recent print. So you know I think it's important to keep in mind that quality small and mid-cap names have demonstrated that they can be resilient and downturn. This is really critical folks. What you just heard there are some grizzled pros. She's not grizzled but we'll go with it. This is really really important. Everybody knows how to figure out of Apple Amazon Bristol Myers if their quality. How do you determine on the income statement that a small cap is quality. Well I think what's really important is to look at the durability of earnings so anytime we're looking at an interesting business here it can. What we do is we just look at the financials through the last financial crisis and some of our companies have financials going back 20 30 years and we just see how well they did. How well are they able to reduce their costs in a downturn. Do they have a lot of variable expenses. Are they able to keep their contracts with their customers. Are they mission critical software that you can't get rid of. Those are the types of businesses that can really weather the storm. Look at Jack Henry. That serves. Financial services. You can't tell that I went through a financial crisis on its income statement. Julie Beal it's just real quick here. You are going to be sticking with ISE how invested are you. And this is sort of the tipping point of people who are bullish versus bearish. And you say we're not quite there yet in terms of recognizing the pain. How are you arranged for that. You know for us that came. We don't try to forecast the macro. We think that that's pretty pointless. Right. Were you able to predict a pandemic. Were you able to predict a war and that had a material impact on asset prices. So we believe in the concept that it's time not timing. So we stay fully invested through cycles and we just try to find these durable businesses because they tend to do well in good times. Joining us now with a look at stocks moving at the opening bell our own Abigail Doolittle Abby. Hi there Lisa. Well we do of course have this bearish tone on the morning but one bright spot the real stocks Union Pacific in particular up one point seven percent. This of course after the Department of Labor earlier this morning did say that the rail companies did reach a tentative deal with the union. One issue around it health care seems to be a reason to think that it will stick. So you can see a bit of a relief rally. Union Pacific entry today down 6 percent but mostly to the downside. We have other stocks Amazon in particular down seven tenths of 1 percent. This of course yields are higher. That's pressing on big tech. But Amazon also California saying that they are keeping some prices artificially high. Investors not liking that. Exxon Mobile. Energy down. As oil falls and then Adobe really plunging down thirteen point three percent. This after the company gave a revenue forecasts. That's not quite great. And they also made it a 20 billion dollar acquisition of Gitmo or figment excuse me the collaborative software deal. They think that it's going to be a big positive. But as you know Lisa often when acquiring companies announced the deal the stock falls as investors try to figure out what it means for the numbers. Abigail thank you so much. Big name investors warning of further downside in stocks Kailey Leinz. Joining us now from New York for more Kelly. Yeah at least I feel like someone should check in on the billionaires because it seems a couple of them have caught the gloom bug possibly from you one of them being Ray Dalio who earlier this week was publishing on LinkedIn saying he sees interest rates potentially needing to go to between four and a half and six percent perhaps the upper end of that given the upside surprises to inflation. And he did the math and says that would equate to about a 20 percent plunge in equity prices back down to around the 30 100 level because he says those high rates are going to bring down credit growth and spending in the private sector. And then the economy overall. And it's an eerily similar warning we got from Jeff Gundlach over a double what. You said earlier this week he is worried about the Fed overdoing it and damaging the economy and that he agrees with calls that we could see stocks dropping another 20 percent by mid October. He ultimately has a target for the index around the 3000 level. So pretty in line there Tom. It's a lot of bearishness that is out there. I will just say we can't change history. And then as a guide here just in terms of the performance of the S & P 500 in recessions in the past. Oxford Economics took a look at that. The current draw down about 24 percent from the peak to the trough in mid-June. That is in line somewhat with U.S. recessions. Right. Over the past 15 years the average drop there was 34 percent. But in severe downturns like 73 for example it's a lot more than that Tom. And for those who had a radio that was a grandma chart for every phone line. Thank you. Let's talk to the billionaire Lisa Abramowicz about this right now. I mean the gloom is tangible out there and frankly away from the fancy people. Do you see it on the tape. Were a bid just can't be found. Dow down 88 points as VIX we went through three hours ago. We'll be tracking that throughout the day. I do want to bring some breaking news that Roger Federer the tennis champion has announced his retirement. ISE said after this season it will be his last. And he was writing a memo a letter to his tennis family and beyond which he posted on Twitter. And he said that he's worked hard to return to full competitive form from all of the injuries. But I also know my body's capacities and limits at its match to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I must recognize when it is time to end any different style. I go back to Stan Smith on this. But it was grass. And I remember when he stunned the tennis world. He was a young thing out of Switzerland and he beat a guy named Pete Sampras. And I was like Oh who is that guy. And basically earning well in excess of a hundred million dollars. He's done that for his entire career. Who is this guy. Yeah. He doesn't want to play. He doesn't do well at the French Open. Well he broke the mold of big serve. Big serve. And that was the end of tennis. There was actually more of a game. What a game. Yes. And he truly was with Pete Sampras years ago. Who is this guy. Mr. Federer. And of course with a lot of philanthropy as well. Right now we continue dialogue here. ISE VIX down 15 points is well down sliding as well. Michael Purvis with us CEO founder of TALKBACK and Capital Advisors and continuing Julie Beale continues with us as well. Michael I got to talk about the good luck DeLeo gloom that's out there. What does that signal to a grizzled. Equity guy like you. Look I mean I think there's there's been a wide range a chorus of very bearish views not just from those guys but from others there. I think you know to my mind the economic data that we've been getting has not been fantastic but it has not sort of really spoken to the oh yes we're clearly going into a recession. And I think there's another case that I'm partial to which is really that we're in a high nominal GDP world that's really chaotic. There there are some recessionary trends and so forth. But that doesn't necessarily have to mean mean gloom there. And if you look at forward earnings estimates so far you've seen that borne out. If you look at the ESM so far you've seen those really you know retain you know pretty healthy levels especially after a massive surge last year. That's pretty unusual here. So I think it's you know it's it's it's a if we do go to 6 percent on the 10 year. Yes. There's no question you're going to see economic implications and and probably some more PE contraction. OK. Thank you Andy. You got to answer this. You got to respond to Michael Purvis on this. And he like me is looking at a unique nominal GDP. Is that animal spirit enough to support revenue change and earnings change. I think you have to ask the U.S. consumer how they feel about nominal versus real income growth because they're still driving two thirds of the economy. We're coming into the very critical holiday season where so much of that economic activity actually happens and their wages are not keeping up with inflation. So I remain concerned that the consumer is on pretty shaky footing particularly if housing rolls over and that is the primary source of wealth for most average Americans. It's pretty concerning to me why they're going to be out there and continuing to spend. And you know we talk about the U.S. consumer like it's this thing on the side. But where are U.S. consumers too and where business owners and managers. I think business confidence isn't as strong as it could be. And I think it's only going to continue to weaken as we go through the year. Michael we've been talking a lot about how obnoxious the good news is bad news and bad news is good news and bad news is bad news. Whole paradigm is and we hate it and everyone's saying yeah but it's kind of true. Are we in that bad news is good news and good news is bad news paradigm or is that sort of too simplistic at this moment. A IBEX. That's the best lens to look at the markets. You know look at the CPI print that we got the other day and the market reaction. Well the CPI print off the June CPI released in early July was arguably worse in many respects. But the market reaction was benign whereas the May CPI print it was a pretty ugly reaction like what we've just been experiencing this week. And I think you have to look at two things there. You have to contextualize this the CPI prints for what is the level of the equity risk premium coming into the print which was way too low this week which was way too low coming into the May print. But it was actually pretty healthy coming into the into the June print there. And the other condition also if you look at the price reaction in equities and bonds back in May and off the May print and back off this print we got this week is that the technical position and the absolute level of the 10 year Treasury yield was really vulnerable. You are looking at fresh highs here. So then you get a report that sort of affirms that we're opening a new range of 10 year interest rates and all interest rates. Right. But but but for equities the 10 years what I focus on and all of a sudden 4 percent doesn't become an idea becomes much more of a tangible reality there. And that that I think was part of the problem there so that you know how how how these inflation prints get. You need to read how the set up is coming into the print. It's really important. Julia I'm curious from your perspective with looking at specific companies and what can withstand whatever weakness we see how much conviction is there to invest. Would you reward a company for investing in growth later on. Or is that a warning sign for you that they're not recognizing some reality. Well I think not all investments are created equal and when we meet with our companies we talk a lot about how they measure the return on their investment when they're investing in sales and marketing or R and D and following a lot of the technology businesses. You could say that they were spending hand over fist without any kind of real clarity on what the return on investment was going to be because all they were chasing was revenue growth. And now that the mindset is about durable profitable earnings that's different. So I think again it's helpful to have history and people to talk to companies and see how they're measuring the productivity of their investment. But I think great businesses are able to invest into downturns and further solidify their competitive position. So depending on the investment it just it just depends on the quality of how they're thinking about it. So you the time that we've got left to do Michael Barr service folks is going to continue with this. I am watching in real time. Second derivative acceleration or convexity in the two year yield. Bring it over to the equity world. The fact is literally with Lisa John and I moving break to break half hour to half hour in our blur in London the two year yield is just walking away from us on a vector to 4 percent. What does it actually mean I should do in the equities space. That kind of rate volatility but motion higher. I think you just have to be more thoughtful about valuation and you really have to be confident in the level of your fundamental earnings right. Because if we're gonna be discounting them at higher rates they're going to be worth less. So I think that's really the critical focus. And you see that time and time again were high valuations. Stocks get punished. Does does that signal that we get what Michael Purvis calls a buoyant nominal GDP that the x axis of big nominal GDP stuns us and continues forward. Is that part of the mix of the two year signals. Yeah I think that's possible. I think it's really possible for that to be the impact of it but the thing is it's really hard to tell because that's the thing about demand is it can turn around pretty quickly. We've seen that happen before. So if if housing rolls over for example you're going to see a major pullback in demand. It's going to be powerful. Julie Beale thank you so much for being with us. Michael Purvis you're sticking with ISE. Coming up we'll take a look at what to expect with Europe facing new hurdles as the block attempts to contain the energy crisis. That's been a huge theme for us. And Tom as we fit here in London just people grappling with this and the prices that keep rising it's really incredible. And we knew before you get to live it to see it here is shock. Yes especially. And the question of how do you control it. We were speaking about this with Jeff. You how much can some of the authorities control markets in ways. And then on the front end around the back end in a way to make it more palatable for consumers as they deal with the very tangible reality of just enough gas in the arts debate. And this goes to clarity. I'm sorry but this this thing with Richard Clarett on Wednesday folks mark your calendars 2:00 p.m. ish Wednesday afternoon the three of us with Richard Claire to the former vice chairman of the Fed. And this is a different Richard. Claire is a public official. He had to really toe a certain dialogue a certain set of adverbs and adjectives. This will be a different Claire. I'm fascinated what he thinks is the response to higher inflation not now but ended November December and into next year. I just want to ask Sheffield. Kashkari has a Bloomberg terminal on his desk and he's looking at the financial conditions index saying it never stops are too are too high. Let's bring them to ask is the former dean of Columbia economics. I don't think he's going to go there. All right. As in previous years S & P I should say is open to trading down two tenths of a percent. Thirty nine of thirty seven from London with Tom Keene. This is Bloomberg. I think that it is very important to send a clear message. We take care of all households and business. But at the same time we are not going to give any discount to Russia. Sanctions are here to stay. We stay by Ukraine as long as it takes a big issue of Europe. Investors weighing whether the EU steps to contain the energy crisis will be enough to curb prices. Bloomberg's Todd Glasby and Taylor Riggs joining us now. Todd let's start with you. We've heard a number of steps efforts to try to cap prices different approaches from the E.U. from the United Kingdom. What's the latest on the EU's plan. Now we're one of the latest things out of the EU at the moment is this. New talks with Norway to try to cap the price of gas that the EU can import from Norway. Bear in mind Norway isn't an EU member but it is in its interest to kind of produce some more price stability. So this is the latest in a wave of reforms that the EU is trying to put in place to kind of stabilize the market here. On top of plans that were announced yesterday including a sort of windfall tax essentially a sort of a cap on the price of power that's produced by non gas and non coal fired generation. Also a windfall tax on fossil fuel generation and fossil fuel producers and also targets too. Most interestingly perhaps targets to reduce power demand at peak times across the EU as we head into winter sort of managing and mitigating the risks of blackouts across the bloc. And Taylor we've really seen the ramifications or the effects. I shouldn't say negative there really in terms of the energy crisis positive and driving downs from the natural gas prices in Europe. What's the latest and the thinking of how much further it has to go. Lisa let's go through the price section for you. This really tells the story within the data. Take a look first at the massive dollar strength. Really that has been the theme of the year that continues a little bit today. And then of course the pressure that that is putting on commodities as you see crude copper even gold sort of decline here on the day. Maybe some concerns here about the economy a slowing economy as you really get a lot of the Fed moves pushed forward. And that also contributing to some of that dollar strength. You are in Europe. Lisa I do this chart for you. Euro nat gas futures a volatile ride this year and of course a big outperform or when you think about some of the U.S. nat gas contracts as well. So really seeing some pressure there on those energy prices over in your Europe year to date Lee said just take a look here. We're taking look at the Bloomberg Energy Spot Index. Huge agriculture of course as we're talking about some of the ripple effects of maybe that rail strike at least for now that has been mitigated. But really it's sort of the industrials and those precious metals that are on the decline year to date really some concerns about the economy led by a slowdown in Europe and how that ripples back through here to the US. Todd Gillespie Taylor Riggs both of you thank you so much. This is the pressing issue for so many in Europe and saying it is going to trickle out to the rest of the world. Michael Purvis still with us CEO and founder of Tailback and Capital Advisors. And that's really the key question is how much is the roll off and inflation at least headline simply due to energy and due to some of these sort of top down efforts to lower prices and how much is due to demand destruction. That will be a more persistent disinflationary force. Well you know that's one of those questions that it's really hard to answer. But I think one thing that is pretty obvious is that the supply side here across hydrocarbons and many metals will be probably very tight for a long period of time. If you look at the behavior of how corporations are reacting to this you know yeah sure they're playing ball with policy makers in some form or fashion but there are a lot of structural factors that are going to support a tight supply situation. So it's hard to imagine a lot of prices staying going back to the levels that we associate with pre Covid. And and I think that is going to be sort of one of those reinforcing factors of why currencies like the euro and the yen which are very hydrocarbon vulnerable relative to the dollar are going to stay in a weaker longer position. Margot. That's right. Or wanted to go. We can celebrate this till the cows come home. Michael But the bottom line is you have one of the great calls on RTX m y excuse me RTX y I should say which is a Pacific Rim currency complex x the yen. And it is a pervious chart that is absolutely grim. What kind of path is that if it stays weak. If ATX Y goes out the new weakness. Michael at some point institutionally those nations have to break. Yeah well you saw the yuan you know which anchors that index. You know get through seven today. One of the interesting things about the Chinese currency is simply that you know in 2021 it was one of the few major currencies that rallied against the dollar and you could look at real rate differentials. And that told you that story. No real rate real rate differentials were were actually favoring the yuan last year. But if you look at inflation in China it's starting to accelerate. It was extraordinarily low. You know whoever would've thought you'd have 8 percent CPI in the U.S. and 2 percent in China. But those trends as as as as high as inflation is here the trend is starting to turn relative to Chinese inflation there. And that sort of underscoring there that they're creating more weakness there. And that of course has knock on effects to all sorts of GM assets equities and credit. Yeah Michael I know your favorite is Bright Pink but let's talk Korea. I've barely talked about Korean 1 and I'm sorry on a long second derivative basis it's an on line. What are the ramifications for the Pacific Rim. Are here great weak currency call of a Korean one. Absolutely hot and bad. There's no other way to put it. One of the interesting things that this may be changing over the next couple of weeks there. But. But if you look at option pricing on the on the one it's not really that dramatic. It's been coming up there. But every currency vol you know has been in a different place over the this year certainly relative relative to the two to last year there. So it's not really signaling. Oh my gosh. Shocks are what we may be looking at is a much sort of a slower motion weakening of the Asian condition relative to the U.S. as opposed to sort of what we associate with August 2015. That shock devaluation in China that that really kind of you know had massive ripple effects through risk assets around the world including the Michael Barr. Michael Purvis of Tabak Capital Advisors thank you so much for spending the time and that really to me is sort of the underplayed story the currency story of Asian Pacific region in particular. Yes it's about the weakness that you're seeing in China. And that really has been what's driving it. And the allowance by authorities to let it weaken. And that I think was notable today with some of the withdrawal of liquidity from Israel. I mean my memories are of the great inversion call going back to pre our territory here in the 2s tends spread. That's a purpose did on Pacific Rim. He said look this is what I observe. He didn't do a time bet. He didn't say six months from now all the other strategists malarkey. He just said this is a structural weak currency. I'm looking to do for those you on radio. You look at CNY and CNN. I don't I use CNY because it's old school. But the bottom line is 7 1 we're here. It's like today is a big deal. When you look at Asian currency dynamics I have to say you know you're talking and the more you talk the more markets are going up. So it seems like people are kind of rejecting the bearish. Just had a bit of a turn and they are now positive and it's ready to restart. Start is red and green. Dow is up five points up a whole tenth of a.