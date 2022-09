00:00

Is this market even investable at this moment. This is whether something is investable always depends on the investor. Right. That's the real question. The disposition of the investor is always the question you need to ask. And I think it kind of speaks to the point of risk mitigation which I think isn't so much about protecting an investor against the market but it's protecting the investor against himself themselves. I think this year has taught us nothing else. It's that we're gonna get this wrong. These grandiose forecasts are really not the way to to do this. You need to be agnostic. Marcus Aurelius you need you need to retain the option to not have an opinion. I think that's really important for investors. So what do you think people are getting wrong the most right now. You said that we get it wrong all the time. What what what is the biggest thing. Well the problem here is what's what's weird about this sort of what's called a crash for lack of a better word this year is that we've been. The market has been really following the Fed down and the Fed is really trying to crash the market. Let's recognize in the context of modern history this is a very unusual thing. We can think of the more normal type of crashes or sell offs or recessions where the Fed starts tightening and then it builds up in the system and then the market and the economy rolls over. And the Fed is desperately trying to stop that from happening and event and ultimately has. But now we have that sort of regime one and now we have what I would call regime two very unusual type of crash where we actually have the Fed leading it down. We saw sort of a micro instance of that in late December 18 and now we're seeing that this year play out. It's kind of the difference between sort of trying to get up a herd to move which the Fed is doing this year as opposed to trying to get a spooked stampede to stop. And I trust me as a rancher I know a thing or two about this but so it's very different. I think the litmus test for which regime we're in is can the Fed stop this this sell off or this plunge at any time. And clearly today they can't. They could utter a pelican or a couple of words and the market would completely reverse. We could argue about what that mean for inflation. This wasn't the case in other crises that we can we crawl how desperate Bernanke was to stop it in 0 7 0 8. So does the Fed want to stop it. I. The Fed wants us to believe it's a sort of psyops. I think the Fed wants us to believe that they're willing to do this. But you know we've come so far. I I I've been a broken record on this. I don't think that the Fed can ever normalize rates again ever again. And this is just sort of a function of how far we've come. You know we've been kicking the can down the road and now we're down the road. And here's the can't. You can't turn this around. It's sort of an arrow of time here. You mentioned the tinderbox. You know the Fed has been suppressing wildfire wildfires for a quarter century. And now they expect us to you know the forest ecology has changed fundamentally. The Fed can no longer now sort of let us believe that they're gonna do a controlled burn which is what they're doing this year and change everything. So this kind of I think explains why the volatility has been different this year. It's been a much more orderly sell off. This year it's been a different type of sell off. If the Fed can't hit the economy too hard. Mark good morning. It's guy. If the Fed can't hit the economy too hard how does it manage inflation. This is this is the fundamental problem. And I think that the Fed's going to have to choose. Ultimately they don't want us to think that of course. But I think they're going to have to choose. There isn't a big difference. People like to compare this to the 70s but I think there's a fundamental flaw in that in that the 70s the debt was nothing like today. And that debt structure that we have today is it. It's the elephant in the room. You can't say something about Fed policy without understanding the implications of the debt. The debt to GDP today is total debt to GDP is 3 to 3x what it was in the 70s. There's no comparison. Yeah it's interesting. Trying to work out what the impact of a 75 basis point will have on the economy vs. what it historically would have done. Mark what do you think about the balance sheet. The Fed is the Fed is tightening there as well. Cutesy has started in some ways. QE was this huge wealth creation machine. Q T is the exact opposite. What happens when liquidity starts to tighten here. Well I'm glad you brought the balance sheet because let's let's remember that's hardly moved. It's moved about a percent and that's pretty alarming. Again I think it's psyops. I don't think that the Fed is going to be able to move it very much. It may intend to but I think that the destructive us remember we are the Fed is tightening into we can argue about whether it is or moving into a recession. This is this is unknown territory. I don't think it's going to be able to do it. So what if I'm wrong about that. So this is the risk. If the Fed continues with the sort of regime two as I describe it type of a sell off regime to can turn into regime one that controlled burn can turn into a wildfire cascade. That is the real risk here. And that's what investors need to think about not the type of losses that occurred this year but rather the type of losses that this can turn into where the Fed actually can't do anything to stop it. OK. So what you're talking about here is the potential for life changing portfolio effects. This could really blow up a lot of people's investments pensions you name it. Talk to me about how therefore you should hedge that risk. What do I what does a portfolio look like. And every investor is different. But what are the basic building blocks of a portfolio that deal with this risk. This is a fundamental problem. You know people tried to follow the Fed. As I said they try to make these. They tried to invest by forecasting. And that has been so wrong. It will continue to be very wrong. The Fed following the Fed leaves a trail has left a trail of destruction in its wake. Let's let's just be very clear about that. So it's not timing. And as we saw this year you know traditional risk mitigation strategies have have not worked. You know it's a fundamental trap. The Fed hurts people in both ways. In inflation we know how inflation hurts everybody particularly the poor. But people's portfolios and now the Fed is going to try to back out of inflation. You know the Economist Fund Mrs. described this idea of creating inflation and then trying to help people by getting really deflation is driving a car over someone and then thinking you're gonna make it better by backing then proceeding to back over that person to back out of it. So in both directions it's going to be really bad. I mean you've really I can't stress enough that I think how important is from a risk mitigation strategy to just be able to be strategic about it and comfortable with what happens and not be sort of spooked or be squeezed in and out of the market because this is how people just get it so wrong. I guess it usually is. You owe a 60 40 portfolio. Oh it's the dollar. Oh it's gonna be gold lambs. I'm just saying the typical things that we expect that we sound like that's going to work this time. So how do you think is it alternative assets that are going to help not stress you. Well we've seen some things that have done OK this year. The CTA is would be an example of some alternative assets. But you know I think the way I look at risk mitigation you've got to look these things in turn in terms of their cost effectiveness. You can't just get how they do one year. You've got to look at how they do over large periods of times. Have they been cost effective. I differ a little bit sort of on modern portfolio theory which says that risk mitigation just be about lowering the volatility in your portfolio at the expense of your wealth. I think that risk mitigation should really be cost effective. It should add to one's wealth. We've demonstrated this at Universal that it's perfectly possible to do. But all these risk mitigation strategies over time have been very very costly. It's sort of it sort of speaks to this term diversification. It really hasn't done very much for investors to lower their volatility. So what kind of returns are you guys seeing right now and what do you think investors should really concretely expect in the future. Well I can't speak to returns of course but our our performance has been consistent with our expectations in this in this market path. You know we're all about protecting against big big downside you know and that's really the name of the game for us. That's how we move the needle. That's how an allocation universe has raised the compound annual growth rate of the end users portfolio. But this is not for everyone. I mean I think part of what's so important about what we do is it allows people to not not be squeezed. As I said before it's going to be an ugly path going forward. And who knows which way it goes. I say that the Fed will never be able to normalize again. That doesn't mean they might not. They might not try. I can't say that that poll necessarily agrees with me. I suspect it does. I don't think he's stupid and I don't think he's suicidal. I just think he's on the Fed is incredibly hubristic. So if I'm wrong about this it's going to it it will be undoubtedly be very very bad. You can't tighten into a recession. Very very bad. A tinderbox. Significant downside much. You've used these words. You've listed these words Mark throughout this interview. Can you give me a call some of what you think the potential downside could look like like if the fire was lit. Keith I just described to me what you think these markets have the potential to do. This whole run up since the global financial crisis has been based on artificial distorted markets thanks to the Fed. So you could that we should be taking most of this back. I'm not necessarily predicting this because I think that the Fed is going to have to choose protecting the markets let's say as a result rather than inflation. I think the Fed is going to have to live with some inflation. I don't think that they are going to continue what they're doing. I don't think that the balance sheet is really ever going to come down. So it's not necessarily all doom and gloom to the contrary. But I'm happy to be wrong. And maybe happy is the only word. My portfolio would be happy to be wrong. I wouldn't be so happy. You're wrong. OK. You talk about the Fed. Learning to live with inflation basically by the sounds of things. That's the discount rate. That's that's kind of what we all work off if we're thinking about our portfolios long term. What do you think the level of inflation could be. What do you think the Fed could live with to protect the markets. Well I mean the Fed can bring. I think we should worry more about deflation is really what I'm saying. I think that's a huge huge risk that people aren't thinking about. If the Fed pops this bubble where we will be in a deflationary spiral and then there are delayed effects here we don't know if when the Fed has pop this bubble. So that's the real problem. I mean that would make inflation I think look a lot more benign. So you know it's hard to say. You know things are already rolling over. We've already seen the effect of a lot of what they've done. And we've also remember inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. It's not caused by supply shocks. It's not caused by droughts. I don't care what anybody says. That's not inflation. Inflation is a monetary phenomenon. God knows we've had a monetary phenomenon. It's. It's caused by the monetization and monetization of a fiscal debt spending. And this is precisely what we've seen. None of us should be surprised. But if the Fed's going to try to normalize rates they're going to bring that down very very quickly. But it's also going to cause devastation.