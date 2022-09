00:00

Queen's coffin is making its way from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. It's already been down power. Male horse guards parade its approach to Whitehall really places people outside the UK perhaps just names on the Monopoly board. But this is the Queen showing her old adage too. She needs to be seen to be believed. The coffin is going to arrive at Westminster Hall and it will be she'll lie in state until Monday when the funeral happens and people are going to be able to file past and pay their respects. They've been queuing for days overnight despite the rain despite the warnings of a 30 hour queue. But really this is the magic of monarchy isn't it. The king is going to begin his reign with this sharing of the national outpouring of grief. You've got this king flanked by his children his siblings on foot by the coffin. It really is a symbolic moment and it evokes the memory of when Charles and William William and Harry behind their own mother's coffin 25 years ago.