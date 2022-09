00:00

Take a look at some of the many moments right now big rate volatility. We've talked a lot about it within full faith and credit. Yesterday coming off of yesterday's CPI print of course yields continuing to rise say on the front end of that yield curve. For more on really Treasury volatility but other assets within fixed income really pleased to welcome in Jamie Iselin head of municipal fixed income for Neuberger Berman. What has been just the reaction from yesterday to today with I guess a rejection of the pivot a refocus on really hot CPI and huge rate volatility under way. Taylor People were set up for weak CPI and we got the opposite yesterday. And so anytime you have people with chips on the table like that and you get the wrong number the reaction as you point out was really violent. Yields shifted up. But again I keep pointing out for fixed income investors we've been stuck in an environment for so many years where there has not been enough yield in the asset class. With rates rising this year and the move yesterday yields are really really getting interesting right now. You can buy two and a half percent on the short end of the yield curve and munis. Those were in the teens and 20 basis points last year. So things are getting interesting. What is the psychology though behind investing in an asset class where bond price is going lower and yields are going higher. The conviction to stay in that market do you see those yields. And it's attractive. But if yields go up your book your price goes down. It's all about asset allocation decisions. And we Neuberger we really recommend that most investors focus on short to intermediate munis. That strategy allows you to stay the course. This has been a really really tough year and fixed income. But if your durations are short enough you'll have plenty of bonds that will mature and you can reinvest them at these higher yields and start pushing up the book yield and the expected return of your portfolio. So it's really about creating that right framework to stay the course at the top of the hour. We talked about maybe a rejection of Tina. There is an alternative to equities. Finally fixed income is one of those within your universe. Is there an alternative. Are munis the attractive asset class relative to treasuries. On the short end it's getting close. So when muni ratios to treasuries get too low sometimes you've got to jump over and buy treasuries. But when you look at right now you can buy high quality munis in 10 years and north of a 3 percent yield on a tax equivalent basis that's over 5 percent. That looks great against the 10 year Treasury. It's all about the money that you keep after taxes massive outflows from bond funds. Is that the retail investor getting scared of the headlines and they pull out. What do you do to tell that retail investor to stay invested. Again it's it's that there are better days ahead. Your yields are going to give you the yields you get and those funds are going to give you a lot of carry and tax efficiency going forward and just stay the course. We've had a huge move in rates it seems late in the game to keep bailing on the asset class. So I'd say hang in there quickly here. Credit is it hanging in there. Credit hanging in there. We think it's peaked. We had a great economy last year but credit quality. We're entering a period of volatility and a very good place as it relates to credit quality for munis.