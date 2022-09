00:00

I visited a Manhattan shack with Katie Fogarty. Our first stop inside the restaurant was an ordering kiosk. And on the burger side you can see the option here for the bourbon bacon jam burger with salads on top. The avocado bacon burger as well. The left smoke shack. The kiosks are an investment in engagement. We just see a guy kind of sit with a menu and really appreciate and understand how they can customize their order for the different add ons that they have. So we really do believe that this provides them with an even better experience than going to the cash register. What's the payoff. I mean the cost to put one of these in compared to how much more a customer spends on a kiosk. We do see a very nice lift off at the kiosk. And actually this is not even you know very fancy. Yes technology is an iPod. What has more investment tied to it is just the constant innovations that we've had to make. The kiosk functionality better and better. And you know we're driving towards kind of a parody situation where the kiosk and the cash register have exactly the same functionality. And we want the kiosks to be able to identify who you are and what you like to order. When you come into the shack improvements like these take resources. Shake Shack general and administrative expenses have risen as the companies put capital behind digital initiatives and the changes ripple out from there. As our digital evolution has been underway we've had to make a number of adjustments to the layout of our current existing shack base and really rethink the flow of the shack that we're building in order to really capitalize and enable and let our digital business thrive in many shacks. We've taken out cash registers we've moved them around. A lot of times it's two or three cash registers that are just taken down to one. We've had a really rethink the way that the flow of our guest journey is in our shack. So one perfect example of it is we put in pickup shells here at most of our restaurants guests who are looking for that to go experience can come in and pick up the order to go. And they don't have to sit there and wait with everybody else who is who is waiting for their food ready to be made. We are constantly monitoring and identifying ways to be better in the kitchen. And it also goes on to the products and the types of offerings that we have. We never want to have something that is going to really complicate our team members journey. We don't want to have something that's going to slow us down operationally. So you'll see a lot of our LTL is just really be building on for menu ingredients and allowing our teams to kind of do a little bit different with what we already have. LTL stands for Limited Time Offer. It might be a special shake flavor or partnerships like a recent venture with Distiller Maker's Mark but Shake Shack core offering is the burger. And it's not just any burger. The company pledges the store's premium meat that's ethically raised and costs more even when inflation is not at historic levels. I've heard a lot about the importance of the quality to you guys in terms of ingredients. Doesn't that good expensive especially right now. Quality beef must be in the rising. Rising. In terms of price. I mean we've always used premium ingredients and those premium ingredients that come at a higher price. We always have an eye on the margin. But we know also at the end of the day you're running a very dangerous game if you're trying to reverse engineer into something that you know you want. From a piano standpoint the gas might not like it. Jay CAC standing firm on quality. It's also practicing transparency announcing plans to raise menu prices by 5 to 7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Shake Shack is the best example. The definition of a fantastic value proposition. However not all customers across this country have you know that change in their pocket to pay for that average ticket at lunch or dinner. And I think they're very comfortable with that. And I think it's very interesting and very different than what others are doing. I mean it is who they are. They're not trying to escape it. They're not trying to be something they're not. And the fact of the matter is if they picked a different path and it's fine it would be hard to pivot back. We are serving fresh whole muscle hormone antibiotic free beef. That is a totally different thing than you're going to eat at nearly all other restaurants certainly traditional fast food. And you got to pay more for that. And you should want to. And when you see things like 10 for a dollar or two for five dollars we can't do that because our ingredients cost more than that to bring it to you. And you should want to pay more for that. And frankly who am I to argue for crunchy bacon. Bacon. So frontier. Oh it's delicious. I might finish this.