00:00

Sanya how much has this impacted equities were people really expecting a pivot. Oh yes they were. I mean the rally we've seen over the past week clearly pointed to investors expecting a Fed that but it is not going to happen as we saw from this red hot inflation data yesterday. And the market was in for a rude awakening. We saw the biggest drop in the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq since 2020. Pretty dramatic stuff at the same time. Keep in mind that yes the sell off look big but it basically just reversed the rally that we've seen over the past week. And U.S. futures are actually ticking up higher today. So there might be a pause after the sell off despite all the rising risks. Yes. So the Nasdaq is down more than 5 percent. But look it's up six tenths of a percent. So you know we'll take that pass at capitulation. Are we there yet. Because any what do the courts have to tell us. Well yes. So Bernstein has a very cool note out this morning saying that this U.S. bear market is hardly over. They're looking at the past bear markets in the S & P 500 going back to the 1930s. And they're saying that generally the bear markets go up from peak to trough with 28 percent while the past years bear market. With that we've seen just 20 percent. So they're saying that there's more pain to go for U.S. stocks. But in the longer term they are bullish on the US stock market. And they say that we're in for a rally over the next 12 months.