00:00

I don't really know if we can necessarily compare Bitcoin in a Syrian like head to head. I mean Bitcoin at the end of the day has a very different purpose than a theorem kind of as you know that sound bite you played it said you know a theorem is really like the Apple app store for apps in a decentralized world. Bitcoin has mostly been a peer to peer payments system as it was initially designed to be. It does have the ability for applications to be built on top of it and have smart contract capabilities similar to a theorem. However the developers and the community have not chosen to go down that path just yet. So it's kind of remained just this very basic value transfer system. That said I think that you know both have their own place and kind of like the future financial world that we live in. What about specific a theorem rivals. It's one thing a theory versus bitcoin. But what about Solana polka dot avalanche. How could this ultimately position those against a theory. There's so many it's interesting like I've been in this space for about four years and in that time I've seen so many kind of layer one is what they're called competitors come out against a theory. I'm either trying to offer a better smart contract platform experience faster speeds like to hide or transactions and they've all use different kind of scaling solutions that have been you know talked about for the theory and road map. I think Joe Lubin just discussed with you like starting that's going to be implemented next week. That's already used across some of the different ones. You know I think that some of them have made a good go at trying to kind of capture the market share from a theorem. But at the end of the day theorem was first. It's been around the longest. And as a result it's got kind of the smartest minds in the space working on it. And so it's gonna be hard to catch up to their lead.