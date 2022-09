00:00

WE SEEM TO HAVE DELAYED THE SHOCK FROM WALL STREET BY THE EUROPEAN STORY WITH REGARD TO RISK ASSETS HAVE KIND OF STALLED BUT THE ASIAN MARKET MOVES. KAILEY: THEY HAD TO PLAY CATCH-UP TO THE PROFOUND LOSSES THAT THEY SAW. THE WORST DAY GOING BACK TO 2020. IT WAS ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL, AND AS A RESULT THE BEST WAY TO CAPTURE THAT IS THE GMM FUNCTION. ESSENTIALLY WHAT YOU WILL SEE IS A SEA OF RED. MOST OF THE MAJOR EQUITY BENCHMARKS ARE DOWN. YOU HAD A SELLOFF IN BONDS AS WELL IN PLACES LIKE SINGAPORE AND THE PHILIPPINES. WE SAW MULTIPLE YIELDS MOVING ACROSS THE SPECTRUM AND MOST CURRENCIES WERE WEAKER AGAINST THE DOLLAR. ONE NOTABLE EXCEPTION WAS THE YEN. IT GOT VERY CLOSE TO THE VERY KEY 145 HANDLE ON DOLLAR-YEN AND THEN A REPORT THAT THE BANK OF JAPAN HAS BEGUN RATE CHECKS, WHICH IS TALKING TO BANKS INVOLVED IN SEEING THIS AS A PRECURSOR TO FX INTERVENTION LEADING TO A STRONGER JAPANESE YEN AND STRONGER AGAINST THE DOLLAR BY .8% AND TRADING AT 143-45. MATT: WE WILL BE WATCHING THAT CLOSELY AND I AM STILL REELING FROM IN A SENSE THE DROP THAT WE SAW YESTERDAY. A HUGE DROP ON THE S & P AND 4.3%, AND WE WERE OFF MORE THAN 5% ON THE NASDAQ AND THESE ARE THE LARGEST DROPS WE HAVE SEEN GOING BACK 20 YEARS. YOU CAN GO IN AND PUT IN 2020 AND YOU WILL STILL NOT SEE A BIGGER DROP THAN WHAT WE SAW YESTERDAY. ABSOLUTELY MASSIVE AS THE MARKET MAY BE FINALLY STARTED TO BELIEVE THAT THE FED WILL NOT BEGIN TO PIVOT. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT WE HAVE IN FUTURES. AFTER A DROP THAT BAG IT FEELS LIKE THERE IS NOWHERE YOU CAN GO BUT UP. FUTURES ARE HIGHER BUT THAT IS NOT TRUE. BE CAREFUL AND AND JUST ABOUT FOUR HOURS, 4.5 HOURS UNTIL THE U.S. OPEN. YIELDS RISING AS INVESTORS LET GO OF SOME OF THE DEBT THAT THEY BOUGHT. THE 10-YEAR YIELD STILL RELATIVELY HIGH. 350 IS THE PEAK FOR THIS CYCLE, IF YOU WILL. WE GOT CLOSE TO THAT AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO GO HIGHER. THE BLOOMBERG-U.S. DOLLAR INDEX IS BACK UP TO ALL-TIME HIGHS AFTER THE DIP THAT WE SAW OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. WE WERE ASKING IF THIS WAS A DIP OR ACTUAL TURNAROUND. IT LOOKS LIKE A DIP FOR NOW AND BITCOIN TRADING AROUND $20,357. IN LIGHT OF THE HUGE DROPS WE ARE STILL AT THESE LEVELS, SO I THINK CRYPTO IS SOMETHING TO WATCH. IN EUROPE YOU ARE SEEING A STALL? ANNA: SOMETHING OF A STALL. SOMETHING TO DEAL WITH INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND THE INDUSTRIAL SIDE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY SO IN FOCUS BECAUSE OF ENERGY DEMANDS. THAT NUMBER HAS FALLEN BY 12% AND THAT IS WORSE THAN HAD BEEN ESTIMATED AND THAT IS ANOTHER DAY THAT LOOKS WORSE THAN ANTICIPATED. THE EUROPE EQUITY MARKET STALLING. RETAIL STOCKS DOING WELL. UTILITY STOCKS DOING WELL AND WHEN WE COULD SEE NATIONALIZATION TALKS GOING ON. LITTLE BIT OF THE FIGHT BACK IN THE EURO, WHICH MIGHT BE A STALL. THAT CERTAINLY DOES NOT DO AWAY WITH THE BIG DROP IN THERE WAS ALSO THE U.S. CPI PRINT. THE RENT PRICE, -- BRENT PRICE, WE HAVE KIND OF STALLED ON THAT TALKING ABOUT WEAK DEMAND ON CHINA AND THAT HAS DOWNGRADED THE OUTLOOK THERE. THIS IS THE OWNER OF A CLOTHING CHAIN AND THIS IS MOVING UP BY 5% ON THE BACK OF THE NUMBERS THAT HAVE BEAT ESTIMATES THAT ARE ABLE TO PASS ON THE COSTS IN THE FORMER HIGHER PRICES WHICH AS GONE WELL WITH CUSTOMERS. THIS IS AN INDUSTRIAL SUPPLIES BUSINESS IN GERMANY, THINK WAREHOUSES AND TRUCKS AND SOME OF THE ANALYSTS ARE TALKING ABOUT THE WAY THEIR CONTRACTS ARE BOARD -- ARE WORDED THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO PASS ON THE HIGHER COSTS IN THOSE CASES. KAILEY: DEFINITELY A LARGE PLUNGE, WE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON IN THE DAY, WE WILL SEE THE FIRST BIG CEREMONIAL AS THE QUEEN ' S COFFEE THIS IS BROUGHT FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE TO WESTMINSTER HALL. AND THEN THE CHINESE PRESIDENT WILL VISIT KAZAKHSTAN WHICH IS HOSTING THE SHANGHAI COOPERATION ORGANIZATION SUMMIT WHICH WILL GIVE HIM A CHANCE TO MEET VLADIMIR PUTIN. ON THE ECONOMIC DATA FRONT, MORE INFLATION FIGURES, WE WILL GET U.S. PPI SO THESE MARKETS BETTER BUCKLE UP AGAIN. MATT: WE ARE WATCHING ALL OF THESE CLOSELY ESPECIALLY AFTER THE BIG MOVES THAT WE SAW. THAT ALL COMING AS WALL STREET DEBATES THE FED ' S NEXT MOVE. HOTTER THAN EXPECTED. MARK MOBIUS SHARED HIS VIEWS WITH DANNY --D ANI EARLIER THIS MORNING. MARK: THE FED HAS A GAME PLAN AND THEY BELIEVE A HIGHER INFLATION IS THE WAY TO KILL INFLATION. YOU HAVE 8% CPI AND MEANING THAT WE HAVE 9% INTEREST RATES. WE WILL SEE HIGHER AND HIGHER RATES IF THE CPI NUMBERS KEEP COMING THIS WAY. MATT: DANI HAS THE LATEST ON THE FED DEBATE, WILL IT BE 100? DANI: THE MARKET IS SAYING THAT IT IS A ONE OUT OF THREE CHANCE AND IT IS A FED BLACKOUT. SO THERE IS NO ONE TO TELL THEM YES OR NO. SEPTEMBER PRICING HAS 83 BASIS POINTS AND THAT IS WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT WHEN I AM SAYING ONE OUT OF THREE ODDS. IT IS NOT THE SEPTEMBER MEETING BUT THE TERMINAL RATE HAS BEEN PUSHED OUT TO OVER 4%. JUST BEFORE YESTERDAY WE WERE HAVING THE DEBATE HAS INFLATION PEAKED, IS IT A WEAKER DOLLAR AND CAN STOCKS RALLY ALL OF THAT GETTING CHALLENGED BY HOT INFLATION NUMBERS. FOR THOSE IN THE 100 CAMP, WE HAVE HAD SUMMERS TWEETING ABOUT THE SAYING THAT HE THINKS THAT THEY SHOULD GO 100 RATHER THAN 50 IF THEY HAVE TO CHOOSE WITH " CORE INFLATION RUNNING ABOVE 7% AND GIVEN RENT BEHAVIOR IT IS UNLIKELY THAT THE PEAK FED FUND RATE AROUND FOUR WILL BE ENOUGH TO RESTORE TO PERCENT. -- 2%. " A VERY STICKY FACTOR DEALING -- ESPECIALLY SINCE IT HAS TO DO WITH WAGES AND WE NEGOTIATE RENT ONCE A YEAR. A BIT OF BOOK TALKING BUT IT ALSO APPLIES TO DEBATES THROUGHOUT THE GLOBE. U.K. NUMBERS THIS MORNING, HEADLINE INFLATION CAME DOWN SLIGHTLY BUT FOR THE RADIO LISTENING AUDIENCES I HAVE A CHART SHOWING THAT CORE INFLATION HAS TICKED UP SLIGHTLY SO IT IS AN ISSUE IN THE U.K.. IT WILL BE A DEBATE FOR THE BOE CONSENT DURING THE FISCAL PICTURE IS ALSO PRECARIOUS. ANNA: ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC THAT CONVERSATION ABOUT HOW MUCH THE ENERGY PRESSURE HAS GROWN. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. PRESIDENT BIDEN HELD A CELEBRATION FOR HIS SIGNATURE CLIMATE AND TAX LAW, BUT HE DID NOT MENTION THE HOT INFLATION DATA THAT HAD BEEN ROILING MARKETS. HE SPOKE IN DELAWARE YESTERDAY EVENING. PRES. BIDEN: THE STOCK MARKET DOES NOT REFLECT THE STATE OF THE MARKET. THE ECONOMY IS STILL STRONG AND THE UNEMPLOYMENT IS LOW, MANUFACTURING IS GOOD. I THINK WE WILL BE FINE. > > ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THE INFLATION NUMBERS? PRES. BIDEN: I AM NOT. ANNA: R BLOOMBERG WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT JOINS US WITH MORE DETAIL. SO THE ECONOMIC MESSAGE, HE THINKS THAT WE ARE OK. ANNMARIE: THAT IS THE MESSAGE AND HE SAID IN A STATEMENT AND ALSO TALKING TO REPORTERS IN DELAWARE IN WHICH HE MADE THE TRIP TO VOTE IN THE PRIMARIES, THE FINAL GROUP OF PRIMARIES, WE SHOULD NOTE THAT DURING THE INFLATION REDUCTION LAW CELEBRATION THAT YOU HAD REALLY HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE, IT WAS MORE LIKE A CONCERT SOMEONE QUIPPED BECAUSE YOU ALSO HAD SOME PERFORMANCES. THE PRESIDENT DID NOT MENTION INFLATION WANTS. OF COURSE IT WAS AN AWKWARD TIMING TO BE CELEBRATING THIS MASSIVE CLIMATE AND HEALTH CARE AND TAX LAW THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO GET THROUGH CONGRESS AND IT IS CALLED THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT AND IN THE SAME DAY YOU HAD INFLATION COMING WORSE THAN EXPECTED AND HE COMPLETELY IGNORED IT. SPEAKING TO REPORTERS HE SAID HE WAS NOT THAT CONCERNED. OF COURSE THIS IS BEEN A PERSISTENT PROBLEM AND IT STILL WEIGHS LARGE AS THEY HEAD INTO MIDTERM ELECTIONS. MATT: THE NAME WAS A GIANT PIECE OF SPIN AND WE RECOGNIZE THAT. LET US TALK ABOUT THE WE ' LL STRIKE -- THE REAL STRIKE THREAT WHICH IS THREATENING STOCKS WHEN WE ARE ALREADY REELING FROM SUPPLY CHAIN SHOCKS FROM THE PANDEMIC. WHAT ARE WE LIKELY TO SEE? ANNMARIE: ONE IS THAT WE ARE SEEING SHIPMENTS THAT ARE BEING HALTED, THINGS LIKE AMMONIA WHICH IS USED FOR FERTILIZER AND EXPLOSIVES AND YOU CANNOT HAVE THIS SITTING BY AND IF THERE IS NO AGREEMENT AT THE NEGOTIATING TABLE. ALREADY YOU SEE THIS CRIPPLING SUPPLY CHAINS AND IT COULD JUST GET MUCH WORSE IF THERE IS NO AGREEMENT BY FRIDAY. THE LATEST OF WHAT WE KNOW IS THAT THE WHITE HOUSE IS DRAWING UP CONTINGENCY PLANS SO THAT IF IT CANNOT BE PROVED -- MOVED BY RAIL THERE COULD BE OTHER AVENUES TO GET MATERIALS ACROSS THE COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY KNOW THAT THIS WILL IMPACT SUPPLY CHAINS AND THAT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON INFLATION AND THIS IS NOT A GOOD LOOK FOR A PROUNION PRESIDENT JUST UNDER TWO MONTHS AWAY FROM THE MIDTERM ELECTION. THE SECOND BIG PIECE OF INFORMATION THAT WE NEED TO BE CONSCIOUS OF HIS THIS MORNING THERE MIGHT BE NEWS BECAUSE LABOR SECRETARY MARTY WASH -- MARTY WALSH WILL BE MEETING WITH RAILWAY LEADERS, BUT POTENTIALLY AN 11TH HOUR DEAL. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. NOW THE E.U. IS AIMING TO RAISE 140 BILLION EUROS BY CAPPING REVENUES ON LOW-COST TOWER -- POWER PRODUCERS AS PART OF A SERIES OF RADICAL STEPS THAT WERE SET OUT IN THE STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH TO SEND -- TO CUSHION THE BLOW FOR CONSUMERS. MARIA HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THAT SPEECH AND SHE JOINS US NOW. WHAT DID SHE SAY? MARIA: YOU NAMED IT, 140 BILLION EUROS THAT THE COMMISSION THINKS IT CAN BRING TOGETHER WITH SOLIDARITY CONTRIBUTION FROM COMPANIES THAT GENERATE ENERGY NOT BASED ON GAS BUT ALSO THE FOSSIL FUEL INDUSTRY AND THEY TALK ABOUT DEMAND DESTRUCTION. A LOT OF THIS WILL GO FROM VOLUNTARY TO MANDATORY. I THINK THE GOAL IS TO REALLY STOP THE ROCKETING PRICES ESPECIALLY IN PEAK HOURS. GOING BEYOND THAT WHAT WAS REALLY STRIKING WAS THE LANGUAGE AND THE TONE FROM THE HEAD OF THE EUROPEAN CONDITION -- COMMISSION. THIS WAS A VERY HAWKISH COMMISSION ON RUSSIA SEEING THAT VLADIMIR PUTIN IS WAGING WAR ON UKRAINE BUT ALSO ON THE EUROPEAN ENERGY MARKETS AND OUR ECONOMY AND THIS IS NOW A FIGHT BETWEEN A TALKER SEE AND DEMOCRACY. OVERALL IF YOU THOUGHT THE PRICE PRESSURE WILL SEE THE UNION BACKTRACK, I THINK TODAY WHAT WE HAVE SEEN AGAIN IS A LANGUAGE THAT SHOWS THAT FOR THE TIME BEING THE EUROPEANS ARE IN IT AS LONG AS IT TAKES WHICH IS A TAKE AWAY FROM THE HEAD OF THE COMMISSION. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. TURNING TO WALL STREET, WALL STREET GIANTS ARE SEEING -- ARE FORECASTING DEEP DECLINES IN INVESTMENT BANKING AS INVESTORS ARE SPOOKED BY INFLATION, THAT HIKES IN THE POTENTIAL FOR A RECESSION. OUR GLOBAL FINANCE CORRESPONDENT JOINS US FOR MORE. IF YOU COULD HELP US PUT THIS SLUMP INTO CONTACTS. IS IT GOING TO GET BETTER AND WILL TRADING HELP OFFSET THE SLUMP? SONALI: IT IS A GREAT QUESTION BECAUSE THERE ARE 16 DAYS LEFT AND THIS IS NOT BEEN A GREAT QUARTER BECAUSE NOT ONLY YEAR TO DATE HAVE THEY SEEN DEAL VOLUMES IN MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS DROP OFF BY $1 TRILLION YOU WILL SEE A LOT OF DEALS STARTING TO BE CANCELED EVEN THE VOLATILITY OF THE MARKETS AND THE CHANGE IN SENTIMENT AND THE WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE DEBT FINANCING FOR DEALS AS WELL AS INVESTOR SENTIMENT FOR COMPANIES THAT ARE PURSUING DEALS. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THAT DEVON THAT UNDERWRITING HAS STALLED PARTICULARLY IN EQUITY MARKETS THAT HAS A READTHROUGH TO TRADING. EQUITY TRADING IS ALSO GOING TO BE UNDER PRESSURE. DEBT TRADING IS ALSO SOMEWHAT UNDER PRESSURE ALTHOUGH REALLY THE BALLAST, OVER JP MORGAN YOU ARE SEEING THAT THERE MIGHT BE A RISE IN THE BUSINESS OVERALL THEY SAID MAYBE ABOUT 5%. CITIGROUP IS SAYING THAT PART -- THAT CERTAIN PARTS ARE NOT GOING TO OFFSET. MATT: SPEAKING OF EXPECTATIONS, AT LEAST THAT WE CAN TAKE SOLACE AND WE ARE EXPECTING A TON OF ISSUE IN THE MONTH. SONALI: THIS IS BEING HIGHLY WATCH BECAUSE THERE ARE DEALS ARE HEAD -- DEALS AHEAD. $3 BILLION WORTH OF DEMAND IS A SIGN OF LIFE IN THE MARKET. THAT IS A GOOD INDICATOR AND I WOULD SAY THE BANKS ARE LIKELY TO TAKE A LOT OF LOSSES NOT ONLY ON THIS DEAL BUT FUTURE DEALS TODAY, ACTUALLY I AM SPEAKING TO THE HEAD OF APOLLO AT A CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK AND HE HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT THAT KIND OF FINANCING AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE DEAL MARKET AND THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW SOON THAT CAN START TO BE LIFTED AND HOW MUCH THE PRIVATE CREDIT MARKETS CAN TAKE OFF THE HANDS OF THE BANK. KAILEY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. LET US TAKE A LOOK AT THE STOCKS MOVING IN THE U.S.. I WANT TO START AGAIN WITH TWITTER BECAUSE SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED ELON MUSK FOR THE DEAL TO BUY THE COMPANY AND THE ISSUE IS THAT ELON MUSK NO LONGER WANTS TO SEE THE DEAL THROUGH AND NO LONGER WISHES TO BUY THE COMPANY. I CASE BULLS BE TRIED ON -- WILL BE TRIED ON THE 14TH OF THE -- 14TH OF MARCH. A BIG GAP. A MORE POSITIVE STORY FOR STARBUCKS, THE COMPANY LIFTING ITS SALES OUTLOOK FOR THE NEXT THREE YEARS AFTER THE BELL. A LOT OF THAT HAS TO DO WITH THE EXPECTED RECOVERY IN THE CHINA MARKET IN PARTICULAR. STARBUCKS IS UP 2.6%. I WANTED TO CHECK ON THE STOCKS THAT LED THE BRUTAL LOSSES IN THE U.S. YESTERDAY. APPLE WAS DOWN NEARLY 6% IN THE TUESDAY SESSION BUT WEDNESDAY MORNING RECOVERING A TOUCH ABOUT .7%.