00:00

By now you've already heard of a major turning point of the war in Ukraine. My name is Bobby Ghosh. I'm a foreign affairs columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. I'm going to try and answer some of these questions. The war began about 200 days ago and there've been three distinct phases in the first. The Russians tried to take Kiev. They were pushed back but successfully took a lot of other territory in eastern Ukraine in the second part of this war. The two sides kept lobbing missiles at each other was a war of attrition. And now in this third phase the Ukrainians have made major advances. Ukrainians have taken back around 3000 square kilometers of territory that the Russians had previously taken from them. It could be a pivotal moment in this war. The key question now is whether the Ukrainians can hold the territory that they've retaken. How the Russians regroup and come back into the fight because almost certainly they will. And whether the Ukrainians can then maintain that discipline in not going too far into Russian territory. The other aspect that will be tested now is whether the West and all the other allies that have been supporting Ukraine can continue to help that war effort. There's still a lot of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands. Thousands and thousands tens of thousands of square kilometers. It seems unlikely that Ukraine can reclaim all of that. But you know just a couple of weeks ago it seemed unlikely that the Ukrainians would make even this advance. So it's impossible to know how far the Ukrainians can actually go. The Russian president has put a lot of his personal prestige on the line in this war. The danger is that he will now get more reckless in trying to regain the momentum that he will use bigger and more dangerous weapons more missile attacks on civilian targets which has already begun to happen. And the ultimate danger is that he will use tactical nuclear missiles but it can't afford to feed his whole persona. The political idea around Putinism is one of success is one of reclaiming Russia's great military strength. So losing and especially losing to a small country that he has projected as a walkover would be very very damaging for him politically. It would it would make Russians reassess how they feel about him. No dictator can tolerate that kind of self-examination. This is the turning point in the war. The war is not over not by any long shot. The Russians will regroup. You can be certain of that. They will not walk away. There is no talk of a peaceful negotiated settlement. Both sides are still aiming for the maximum. Russia wants to take all of Ukraine. Ukraine wants to retake all of the territory including Crimea that Russia took from it. So this war could go on for months on end. It could last well into 2023 perhaps even beyond that. But the fact that the Ukrainians have demonstrated that they can give the Russians a real hiding forces Putin to recalculate what exactly he's trying to achieve in that country.