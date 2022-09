00:00

Isaac one of your calls is to add duration hold on to your quality names. How long do you see this current environment of volatility lasting for. I think this is an environment that could really last quite a while we we still we still don't have the market grasping the full narrative that the feds put out there and that is that that they need to get rates higher to moderately restricted levels and then they just want to hold them there for a long period of time at the moment. The market is still expecting a higher terminal rate than rate cuts. That's a recessionary call. And that is going to continue to breed in volatility at least for the next couple of Fed meetings. We think until it becomes clearer that the Fed will deliver what it said it's going to deliver. So a recessionary call in there but you don't see a recession as the most likely outcome do you. Or how about an earnings recession. Is that something that you're looking out for. We don't think a recession an outright economic recession is likely. We also don't see an earnings recession over the next year. We think what is what is going to happen here is the Fed will get rates to restricted territory and the economy will slow. The US Fed the US economy will slow to below trend but won't tick down into recession. And this is going to be an environment where inflation is slowing and margins are somewhat protected and revenue growth is okay but not phenomenal. And in ending that scenario we actually think earnings could be relatively good next year in the US and we are talking about high single digits here and that's better than what the market is pricing in the market currently looking for sort of 4 percent or so. Earnings growth over 2023 we think that's a little pessimistic relative to the likely economic scenario. Is that how big of a divergence will we see between those stocks that are exposed to foreign markets to those that are in this GTA V chart on the Bloomberg just showing us that those that don't have exposure to foreign markets have actually outperformed those that do. Given of course the strength of the dollar recently. It's it's an important question. I think there's a few factors that are helping to support those domestic economy domestic companies rather than the ones that are exposed globally. And the dollars part of it. But a big part is that there are parts of the world out there that we would classify as being in recession already. Europe we think is in recession. China we think is in recession. China's probably closer to the end of its recession than Europe which is really just starting out. But that's going to be a painful divergence. We think over 2023 we haven't seen it in 2022. And I think that's because the market is probably going to be a little bit late. That story there's still still not quite come around to the view that Europe is in recession. It will be a painful one. It could be protracted with energy prices and with the ECB looking to hike. So that will be a challenging scenario for those companies next year. Senior and they'll say China Chinese also in a recession while lifting of Covid zero policies be enough to bring the economy back. And what are the implications for the markets there. It's an absolutely necessary condition to allow China to escape its recession. It will not exit recession without Covid 0 being rolled back. It's not sufficient. I think it will also need more monetary policy support more fiscal policy support perhaps more targeted credit support. But once that Covid zero policies rolled back and we think we'll start to see that softly rolled back at the end of this year then China will start to exit recession from a low base of growth. And that is going to be a very positive outcome relative to what is a very pessimistic set of circumstances priced into the Chinese equity market at the moment. Well we do have the party Congress coming up in China. Do you see investing conditions in China changing materially after that. I think in time it will. I think after that National Congress in October we rolled through to November. I suspect that there will be opening of the internal Chinese borders and gradually that will give way to opening of external borders as well. And that policy change will be really really important. I think it will be managed cautiously. There won't be a rush to reverse this. But at the back end of Q4 this year early next year where we start to see those changes and they are going to be so important for China to get an escape velocity from what has been very weak growth and a recession in our view over most of this year while easing inflationary pressures in China be enough to promote that monetary stimulus measures that everybody has been looking forward to. It's going to help. I think that we're clearly seeing inflationary pressures remain pretty contained in China. That does give scope for more policy easing. I think it's coming anyway. I think that the the authorities of the PRC are fully aware that Covid 0 is dragging on the economy causing a recession. They are looking to ease if if inflation continues to give him that green light we'll see more rate cuts over the back into this year. I think we'll also see some credit support for the housing sector targeted in a way not widespread. And that's going to be a really important supportive policy given that Covid 0 will continue for a couple of months at the very least.