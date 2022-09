00:00

Adam I want to start with you. What was your initial reaction to Zach goes testimony seemed like not a good day for Twitter. Yeah. He claimed that the company's security was lacking. I think the company we know the company has disputed that in detail and others have pointed out it was his responsibility to strengthen security in this role. This question of whether the company is security is sufficient I think will ultimately be one for the Federal Trade Commission to determine. I will say that when I worked with in tech companies you know no company likes hat likes having their internal disputes and challenges aired publicly. That may be especially true here given that there were clearly conflicts between Echo and Parag Agro all but ideally when the dust settles companies can often learn from criticism and improve from it. I think with with security it's a hard topic because despite the kind of the political table pounding the reality is nuance. Twitter has had a few high profile hacks but they're not a regular occurrence. And I think in the realm of security you know everyday without a hack of which Twitter has had many is a success. Of course there's no prize for a day without without breaches. Could most companies including Twitter do more to improve security. Almost certainly. Does Twitter do security better than most companies. Almost certainly. Alex what are your big takeaways about you know sort of the big revelations here and you know what this might actually mean for its dispute with Elon Musk given that it didn't seem like bots and spam which is his main point of contention really came up. Yeah so I'll start with the takeaways that are not musk related related to what Adam was saying there was allowed a lot of political table pounding and a lot of calls for increased enforcement increased regulation. And Emily there are some kind of surprising allies in those calls. You saw folks like Lindsey Graham the Republican from South Carolina aligning with Elizabeth Warren the Democrat from Massachusetts saying we're working on something to better regulate tech companies. You heard Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley also lean into this idea. And Senator Blumenthal actually suggests that maybe we need a new regulatory agency to regulate big tech. All of that is very much in the realm of D.C. and this ongoing conversation of the role of big tech and where regulation comes in. The Elon Musk part kind of plays into a little bit of that. What we heard from Zach Coe in terms of what he described as almost a cultural kind of aspect of the company where he said the company kind of fights fires moves from fire to fire was the quote make short term changes isn't thinking long term about security. They're only really thinking long term about growing revenue and users. So that point right there Emily even though it's not specifically one of the three reasons why you has given to back out of the deal I think that would be the one that Musk might be most interested in. He has kind of leaned on this idea that the board and the executives have misrepresented data. So while we didn't hear a lot about bots or spam accounts that cultural element might be the one that we see pulled into the argument that Musk is poised to take into court in October. Interesting Adam what do you make of that. Our Bloomberg intelligence analysts have concluded they don't think this testimony will have a material adverse impact on Twitter's attempt to hold mosque to this deal. They still think there's a seventy seven zero percent chance this deal goes through. What do you think about what Zach Cole said that could potentially rise to the level of impacting whether or not this still happens at all. Well I'm not a stock analyst. I do agree. One of the things that was surprising to me was the extent to which the box question really didn't come up today. And that was surprising to me because in the past one of the things we have seen a lot of is particularly Republicans in Congress fairly eager to talk about Twitter in a way that you know is very much in line with Musk's goals. And so that was a bit of a surprise for me. But I don't think that I know. I think that that is really a separate process. Right. And what was unique to me about this was interesting cause I compared this a lot to the Francis Halligan testimony last year on Facebook which I think led policymakers to introduce a number of bills. There were eight different bills introduced last year as a result of the Halligan testimony mostly dealing with social media. But today's testimony was really uniquely about Twitter and its security practices. I think that question is most likely to be looked at in great detail by the Federal Trade Commission. And then the question of bots really which didn't come up today is as we know a central question of the litigation that that the companies engaged with Moscow. So I don't think that there wasn't anything necessarily new today that came out of the hearing that I think changes the direction of litigation. Well and comparing it to Francis Higgins testimony. You know that was really impactful seemed to have a significantly adverse effect on Facebook which you know has since changed its name and it has been still working on trying to clean up its reputation in part in response to that. And of course other things you know. Well one more question about the Elan Musk part of this Alex. Twitter has responded saying there they stand ready and willing to complete the merger with Elon Musk. They say ninety eight point six percent of shareholders today approved Elon Musk doing this deal that was expected. But you know Twitter still Twitter still saying we're gonna make this happen whether you like it or not. Yeah it's a it's a funny situation Emily right where the owner could be a man who has now had three ticks in the I don't want to do this deal bucket. I think that that shareholder approval that you saw today is significant. It was expected but it is significant that at least that very large majority thinks that this is the best kind of path forward for shareholder value for this company. But certainly Emily will we'll be following the play by play going into October. We've already seen a little bit of drama. The judge coming to mosque saying you need to give up your text messages. The judge going to Twitter is saying you need to reveal more data. So there is certainly going to be more fencing back and forth as we go into the next couple of months here. But this at least is kind of another checkbox for this deal to continue to that litigious end that we're set on right now. Now Adam one of the interesting things that Sacco said is that Twitter is more concerned about foreign regulators than U.S. regulators. What did you make of that. And if it'll goad potentially the FTC into taking more aggressive action or other regulators. Yeah. As you as you point out the FTSE has an existing consent decree. That's eleven years old with Twitter it will surely take a close look at whether it is living under the terms of that but I don't think there's any doubt. One of the things that was a big topic of conversation day was whether the federal government has enough resources. You saw Lindsey Graham talking about let's create a new agency. But the reality is that we're not funding the agencies. We have the FTSE. Last year there was a proposal for example by the Biden administration to create a whole new bureau at the FTSE focusing on privacy and data security. And that's a very good idea. But unfortunately Republicans killed that proposal right. That was going to be a billion dollars in funding including some of the same Republicans who were complaining today about the FTSE not doing enough. So there's a lot more policymakers can do. They can also pass a consumer privacy bill. They've been stalling on that. And the FTC has been looking at this question of issuing more comprehensive data security rules for all companies to follow. They've been reluctant to do that. They prefer instead to reach settlements with individual companies. But the problem is that doesn't set clear security rules for other companies to follow. They've just recently kicked off a rulemaking. And I think there's a good case to be made that that rulemaking should focus as much on data security as on privacy. Alex what's next. We're now about a month away from the day that this trial is supposed to start. Elon Musk V. Twitter. Yeah. We are. What's next is is going to be continuing this kind of evidentiary process for them against this backdrop of what's going on in D.C.. Emily you know there's a homeland security hearing tomorrow where one of Twitter's executives will be there alongside Metta YouTube and tick tock exactly as well. So I think for Twitter they'll have these kind of dueling perhaps distractions big ones at that for whether or not this deal gets done with mosque. We saw that mosque was watching today. He was tweeting perhaps a little bit cheekily. But we do know that with you. One must sometimes the jokes do turn serious. So I'm sure that there will be continued to be kind of bobs and weaves on that side of the deal as well in as in D.C. in terms of if there is any kind of action here. To Adam's point after Francis how can the Facebook whistleblower did you know go down to Washington. There are a lot of bills proposed. There hasn't been a ton of significant changes yet. So if there is any moves on the kind of political worry side on data privacy if history is any guide those might be a little bit slower than what we might see on the than the the deal that is expected to go to court in October.