[CC may contain inaccuracies] Steve how about the situation in Hong Kong with the financial forum in November is that even going to happen. Hotel quarantine is not lifted. Well I think it's going to happen. It's just a big question of who's going to come. Right. So there's already been some misgivings by some top bank CEOs. We're hearing whether they would want to come. If there is still quarantine even if they were given exemptions would they come because they would face a potential backlash. Now the latest person to say that he is coming is the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank and that is Bill Winters. That's after as well. We heard that HSBC stopped meant no Quinn would also attend. It makes sense. I mean banks like HSBC and Standard Chartered have you know disproportionate exposure to the upside to the Hong Kong market. Their key key constituents of their global footprint is here in Hong Kong. So it makes sense for them. The bigger question is if Hong Kong does not relax or eliminate that three days plus for hotel quarantine would bankers would outsiders come to this financial forum which is scheduled for November 1st and 2nd ahead of the weekend rugby sevens big sports tournament which is going to make a return after several years of pandemic suspension. So we're still waiting and we're still have sources saying that the government of John Lee is considering getting rid of that hotel quarantine requirement by November 1st. But still no confirmation yet. But again a good shot in the arm for that financial forum to have Bill Winters say regardless of whether there will be a hotel quarantine or not. He's coming.