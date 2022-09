00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Matthew New Zealand was once a fortress when it came to Covid no more. What restrictions have been removed. What's the state of play now. Hi Paul. Yeah. I mean look most of the major restrictions had already been lifted and of course the border is now fully open. What remained was a requirement for people to wear masks and certain indoor see things like supermarkets. And for some workforces to be vaccinated I mean their removal will make some difference though in reality I think most people have stopped wearing masks. But you know it's an important moment. It marks the end of two and a half years of pretty tough restrictions and signals really that New Zealand is learning to live with this virus and treat it more like a normal flu.