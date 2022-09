00:00

Your report aims to share a state of the world sort of a state of the state if you will and it sounds like we're behind on just about everything. When you look at this what's the most encouraging thing you see and what's the most discouraging thing you see the most alarming. Well these 15 goals set by the U.N. in 2015 are these goals set by the U.N. in 2015. You know we were making substantial progress on so many things. HIV malaria under five deaths for children under five. Before the pandemic. But the pandemic really set us back on so many of these goals. And the most alarming to me is gender equality. It has set us back three generations on gender and gender equality. When we spoke in March of last year you told me that women are in crisis. How would you describe it now. What state are women in. I would say still in crisis. You know women's livelihoods were destroyed by the pandemic whether you were in the informal sector maybe in South Africa or whether you had a job. Women are saying I can't do my job at the same intensity as before or at all if I don't have safe and affordable childcare. That is just a problem. So we've pushed women out of the workforce and we have so many girls across the world who are not in school anymore. How could a recession or a prolonged economic downturn make this worse. Well it could mean I mean inflation also makes it worse. Right. So that economic downturn the fact that it's you know more expensive to get food or to get fuel means that we are seeing already more hunger around the world. And we're seeing because of Ukrainian crisis you know there's less food to support Africa. So we're seeing even more families in a state of hunger and particularly women of all the people who are food insecure. Three out of five are women. The report doesn't mention the overturning of Roe vs. Wade but you have made it clear that you think America has taken a huge step backwards. What is the foundation doing to support abortion rights. What are you doing at pivotal to to support abortion rights. And where do you think the work and the urgency needs to be focused. Well at the foundation we're continuing to work on family planning and that's for low and middle income countries because women are still crying out for that. And at pivotal I'm really focused on how do we get more women in political positions of power in the United States. We would not have these laws overturned if we had more females in our House of Congress and in our Senate. Of that I'm certain there are so many different approaches to this. For example the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation has been one of the biggest backers of IUD. Is that kind of work you think should be accelerated or double down on. Is it a kind of work that you think could be in peril in certain states. I think absolutely. Those IUD are something that are is a tool women use all over the world. And it means that they can time and space their births. And so we absolutely need to get those long acting contraceptives out to women in the United States and women all over the globe. That's imperative. I know you've worked with McKenzie Scott and I'm curious if you think there's an opportunity here for you know a new generation of powerful women to have a different kind of impact through their philanthropy than the philanthropists of the past. I think you're already seeing women have an impact in philanthropy and she is one of them. She is the way she is doing her giving and the talking about through her own writing about her giving. She is changing giving as are a number of other female philanthropists. And I think there are many ways to give. And but you're seeing women say these are the things that are important to me and how I give is important to me. In your masterclass on giving you talk about how anyone can be a giver. Even if you don't have a big check up checkbook you can do something for people who might feel who. Look at this. The overturning of Roe vs. Wade or maybe it's gun violence and they feel helpless. What should they do. Why. I would say to them go out and vote and make sure every single person you know is registered to vote and goes out and votes. You can use your vote in your voice to make sure that we have the representation we want in this country. The other thing I would say to people is look even 10 dollars goes a long way. You go on the Internet and buy a bed net for somebody to sleep under in Africa so they don't get malaria. Your ten dollars will go a long way. Now when it comes to the foundation you and Bill have said that if you found you could no longer work together that you would step down as co-chair. By 2023 how is your working dynamic evolved. Are you finding that you can continue to work together. And do you think you'll still be there next year when that deadline comes. So Bill and I have worked effectively together for a very long time including while we were going through a difficult time in our family life and through divorce. We showed up. We worked then and during the pandemic and we do today. We now have a board. We met for the first time with our board of trustees last week in person. And what I think they would all tell you is that Bill and Melinda remain completely committed to this institution and to working effectively together. And that's what we're doing today. So how is the board going. I know you added a few new board members up to four. You said you would might consider adding more. How has that changed the dynamic and do you think you'll add any additional members. I think for right now we have the board that we would like to have and that's fantastic. We met for the first time. And the way it's changing the dynamic is they're pushing on our thinking. And that's what we wanted from a board and we wanted good governance. It's just time. You know Bill and I aren't getting any younger. And what I know is that the board asked fantastic questions last week about resource allocation about partners about our internal teams and how we're working and incentivizing and motivating them. So I'm really looking forward to even more discussions with the board. The Wall Street Journal reported that you plan to spread across your giving not just to the foundation but through pivotal and other efforts. How are you balancing your time or changing how you're balancing your time and your efforts. Yeah. So we founded the foundation in 2000 and then in 2015 I started something called Pivotal Ventures the foundation I'm deeply and continue to be committed to. My values are baked in there. I love working with the employees. So that is my global platform. Then with pivotal ventures I'm really working on social inequities here in the United States and particularly lifting up women and people of color. And so I give my time equally to those two institutions. So how does your work change in a downturn when it comes to this report when it comes to you know everything costing more food costing more people hurting more based on what you've seen and this new report. Do you see shifting your priorities at all given what you're finding. What was the reason that we published this report is to show where we are as a world and it's a stark reality this year that a lot of those global goals have been set back. And so what we're saying is a foundation is we are actually increasing our pay out. We know that the world is in need. There are dire consequences for people who are going hungry right now or who don't have any income. So we're increasing our pay out of the foundation and we're going deeper and gender inequality because we have to go to these root causes. If we're going to change society and what we know is progress is possible and we're calling on governments to invest now and not to wait so we can accelerate progress. So what's your hope for what the report tells you next year. Obviously we're in a recession and we're in an ongoing war. We're behind on almost everything. But there are people like you and foundations like yours trying to do good in the world. My hope is that we turn next year and are able to say you know what the world went ahead and double down on a lot of these issues. We invested in people's health. Again the way we needed to we put money into the global fund. We made sure that food systems really started to get up and running and servicing the people who needed them. And we've started to be able to point out points of light again on gender equality. And so it's more that we'll have points of light in darkness. My hope is. But start to get build back on that path of progress.