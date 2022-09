00:00

In some ways it's a sort of. This is a two pronged story. You have on one hand a slowdown through lockdowns and some bump business in terms of the trajectory of demand and the supposed Covid of Reno normalization. On the other hand what you're seeing is a lot of volatility and uncertainty continue to exacerbate the supply outlook mean that most companies that ought to be investing in future production particularly the majors are not. So since we're kicking the can down the road in terms of a tightening of the fundamentals in the meantime potential just in enjoying course probably the best word but ultimately taking advantage of some of the slowdown that we've seen visiting China and some of the impacts of inflation. Christine when we spoke with you last time we spoke about your report talking about the inability for a lot of oil producers to actually produce enough oil and that boy really had not counted in that potential shortfall. We're just getting some headlines for Opaque Pack where Saudi Arabia telling the nations that produce oil that they increase production up by more than 11 million barrels per day basically showing their ability their capacity to increase output. Does that give you any confidence. Have you said anything to change your view on that front. Absolutely not. In fact it's probably consolidated our view because what you have is effectively Saudi and sometimes other members of the JCC essentially subsidizing through adding barrels into the market. The oil price. But ultimately that is a limited amount of reserves. Right. So we were literally keeping their powder dry through this spare capacity. We do believe Saudi can go north the twelve twelve point two million barrels. But the reality is that we can't just rely on opaque in Saudi to provide the marginal barrel because what you then have is U.S. shale slowing down because council falling because of logistics supply chain issues. It's amazing. Pre and post Covid. So you've dismantled it. A few things have gone rusty. Put it back together again. And it's just not as effective in terms of supply growth from shale. And then you left with everybody else a non DCC non US which is the majors the overseas and they're doing everything but investing in oil. And that's particularly because of all the uncertainty not just about the front end volatility in the price but social tax windfall tax giving cash back. So oil CapEx has never been as far back in the queue. So that leaves more reliance on Saudis ultimately fill the gap. But the message I think around the future is that it can't be just opaque that on the right will fill in the deficits when needed. And this is part of our super cycle thesis. In the end we're going to see a structural deficit that can't be managed or met quickly enough through short cycle barrels. So does anything make you question your super cycle thesis at a time when you've got Morgan Stanley and you have UBS moving away from some of their previous forecasts and actually cutting their near-term outlook for crude prices. Are you doing the same or are you doubling down and saying are missing the boat. Yeah I think we're probably in the latter camp of doubling tripling quadrupling. I mean we've been bullish for two years now and we've just all we've seen is this. So gyrations particularly led by uncertainties around demand. I think there is a degree of sort of confusion as to where demand will ultimately emerge or a trend to over the medium term. We still believe that demand will ultimately continue to grow 200 700 million barrels by 20 30. And the issue is this. If that's right and we have a shortage of all fuels and we're back to the same issue which is where how do we fund how do we meet this energy deficit in the future. You can't be coal. We can't be gas. We're maxed out on energy. It's got to be through solar and wind. And then when you've gone through that we still have a major deficit in oil which basically means that we're going to see repricing of oil significantly higher. And so we still stand by our upside case 950. Kristian a question that speaks of the moment. I've got to get a ways to go here. But I think we have to speak of the continent of Europe and the hope and prayer of finding energy in the next 12 months the next six months maybe even the next six years. Maybe it's away from your remit. But do you have an optimism Europe can succeed in staying warm this winter. I think ultimately where we're okay for this winter and that's because we've had Nord Stream on. We've had we have gas gas storage up in 90 per cent. A recast capacity is roughly 85 percent. We've got the flex time. The issue is not this winter. It's into next winter. And then we start to debate Will how do we actually structurally fix this that this long term supply issue of energy. We can't just provide quick fixes and kick the can down the road. So if anything I'm more concerned about as we go into the second half of 2023 how we manage particularly as China comes back. I think in some ways China has appeased this deficit this crisis in Europe by virtue of having lockdowns. If you have lockdowns ease China re-emergence as a marginal buyer of an energy then we will have deficits in Europe and energy that can only be met through through gas on as we have gas to oil switching which is clearly bullish demand for oil particularly through next year which is why we struggled to take numbers down on demand when all we can see is more will demand for foreign oil particularly as it's still the cheapest fuel relative to all other.