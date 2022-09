00:00

Was this a surprise for you. Good morning. Well you know as soon as the CBO details the end zone when we've seen the print coming down to 6 1 7 percent last month we had already cautioned that it was going to rise again in August and September because the base is not it. So we had expected it to come in at 6 or 9 percent and it coming in at 7 percent. Still a little bit of bad news coming in from the CPI. Basically the fall of last month of being completely the worst in the back to a 7 percent hike for the month of August. And I expect this to fall off a tiny bit and lovable. We suddenly get a fall off a cliff and we start seeing much bigger things in the second half of the suspended. Is this enough ADT to prompt the RBI to revise up its inflation target. Also how do you think it will respond in terms of monetary policy. So you know as far as the Monetary Policy Committee is a forecast for inflation for the second floor I'll be discussing the origins of July to September quarter. We actually think that is going to be mighty on the sharks. So despite the thing that began in August and a slight uptick the good expecting full on September we do think that obviously benediction made for our second quarter is going to be on the shore. And if the commodity price downtrend sustains will be that valuable they're going to end up with much better going to be graceful and complete. And I don't see it as dire although NBC along with what he can produce will do CAC would increase its inflation projection for a five degree at this point by. Some of it's also coming from the weaker rupee isn't it. And you know how do you see India's current account deficit. How do you propose it. Do you think that they're going to find it easy to finance it on top of that. How do you then therefore see how the currency behaves itself looking at the months ahead. You know as far as the current account deficit is concerned we're definitely getting into two levels which are more comfortable now. We've had a couple of really large our trade deficit and saw for the month of July and August and they expect that they will get more than a half percentage of GDP. Current account deficit for the first half of this is you will put these six months in that that's where they've been. All financing is going to be concentrated for the second half of the year. We do expect that the current account deficit is largely a couple of reasons. One the commodity price pressure should be low. We also think that the food and petroleum imports of probabilities will return down under. There's been a huge volume increase in Poland going imports in the last few months. And we think that something that's set to ease a little bit. And just tell you on a seasonal basis exports tend to be a lot stronger in the December quarter and the March quarter. Although look songs on that of our global economy and how much demand is going to sort of floating in exports the seasonality of those on a strong record does not export. So I am hopeful that we will end up with a GA deficit that's going to come back down and we'll 3 percent of GDP in the second half of the up although not as a little be of and a half percent of GDP which is you know it's definitely not comfortable with the foreign exchange or those have come down a keystone. The foreign oil portfolio inflows have long by so much better numbers coming in in the last few weeks. And I think that the media or financing a current account deficit this lot is behind us. Coming back to your question on the one hand because Kabuki we are looking at another mistake coming in later this month before yesterday's because it would be a step down for thirty five respawn type. But seeing that inflation and that it goes back up to 7 percent and a full list and that it's only going to be retired in September. Altitude is going to work with a bigger. Very quickly here. What about the upcoming sowing season for various pulses and the like here as well. You know this is looking quite good so that should alleviate some pressure very quickly. So a lot of and swim season we expect their acreage is Mark Crumpton just delivered. But I'm the one that was not very high winds and heavy rainfall in the last month and a half and the ground water level should be good. So we expect that the weakness we will do have a tiny daughter. That's generally.