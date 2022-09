00:00

BOTH PRESIDENT CLINTON AND PRESIDENT BIDEN. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING WITH US. LET ME ASK YOU TWO INITIAL QUESTIONS, WERE YOU SURPRISED AND ARE YOU DISAPPOINTED? GENE: ONE CANNOT DENY THAT WE WERE HOPING FOR BETTER. I THINK EVERYBODY WAS HOPING FOR BETTER ON THE CORE INFLATION NUMBERS. THAT SAID, WHILE THIS DID NOT MEET MARKETS EXPECTATIONS AND NOT OUR HOPES EITHER, IT IS IMPORTANT TO RECOGNIZE BASICALLY INFLATION HAS --HEADLINE INFLATION HAS BEEN FLAT FOR TWO MONTHS IN A ROW. YOU STILL SAW THE NUMBER, YOU ' RE OVER YOUR NUMBER COME DOWN. YOU SEE POSITIVE PLACES LIKE GAS PRICES WERE DOWN A PERCENT IN JULY, 11 PERCENT ARGUS, OVERALL ENERGY PRICES ARE DOWN 5% AND I DON ' T WANT TO DO WHAT I ALWAYS PROMISE NOT TO DO WHICH IS TRY TO PROJECT TO THE FUTURE, BUT I DO THINK THERE ARE THINGS IN -- THAT ARE HAPPENING NOW, THE INCREASE IN INVENTORIES I THINK IS LEADING TO DISCOUNTING. I THINK SOME OF THE COOLING AND HOUSING PRICES AND SOME EVIDENCE WE HAVE SEEN ON EVEN RENTAL PRICES STARTING TO RETREAT A LITTLE MAY TAKE A LITTLE WHILE TO WORK THEIR WAY INTO THE CPI NUMBER. AND WE SAW AN INCREASE OF ALMOST 800,000 IN LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION AND AREAS LIKE AIRFARE, ETC., WHERE WE DID SEE PRICES CONTINUE TO GO DOWN. IT IS NOT THE REPORT THAT I THINK ANYBODY WANTED TO SEE BUT I ALSO THINK IT IS WORTH RECOGNIZING WE BASICALLY HAVE SEEN FLAT INFLATION FOR TWO MONTHS IN A ROW AND THAT THERE ARE I THINK STILL A LOT OF SIGNS THAT CORE INFLATION WILL BE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. DAVID: YOU AND YOUR COLLEAGUES AT THE WHITE HOUSE HAVE A CONSISTENT SAYING, ULTIMATELY OF MONETARY POLICY IS UP TO THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND THEY ARE WORKING AT A GOODNESS KNOWS, THEY ARE RAISING RATES AND LOOKS LIKE THEY WILL RAISE MORE. IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN DO AT THE WHITE HOUSE? YOU ARE THE COORDINATOR FOR THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN. SOME PEOPLE SAY THAT IS PRODDED THE PROBLEM -- PART OF THE INFLATION BUT SOME MONEY HAS NOT BEEN DISTRIBUTED YET, WELL OVER $1 BILLION. COULD YOU REPURPOSE THAT TO COVID TESTING BEING ASKED FOR? GENE: I DON ' T THINK THAT IS AN ACCURATE VIEW. OF THE $1.9 TRILLION IN THE IRAQ AND RESCUE PLAN, THERE IS NO QUESTION SOME OF THOSE FUNDS WERE DESIGNED TO SPEND OUT OVER TIME LET ME GIVE YOU A GREAT EXAMPLE. WE NOW KNOW WE HAVE A REAL LEARNING LOSS ISSUE ACROSS THIS COUNTRY. THAT MEANS WE WANTED THOSE FUNDS NOT JUST TO OPEN SCHOOLS SAFELY BUT TO BE THERE FOR AFTER SCHOOL , HIGH-IMPACT TUTORING, SUMMER PROGRAMS OVER THIS YEAR AND THE NEXT. MOST OF THOSE FUNDS ARE BEING PLANNED AND USED AND ALLOCATED, SO IT IS NOT LIKE THERE IS JUST FREE MONEY SITTING AROUND THAT IS AVAILABLE. WE REALLY SHOULD ALLOCATE MORE FOR WHATEVER WE NEED ON COVID. I THINK WHAT IS MORE IMPORTANT IS WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY WITH THE CELEBRATION OF THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. WHAT YOU ARE SEEING THERE IS THE FACT THAT CONGRESS AND THE PRESIDENT AND TO DO THINGS TO LOWER PRICES AND YOU SEE MEDICARE PRESCRIPTION DRUG COSTS WILL COME DOWN BECAUSE OF ACTIONS TAKEN BY CONGRESS AND SIGNED BY THIS PRESIDENT. HE WILL SEE THAT IN TERMS OF PURCHASING ENERGY-EFFICIENT PRODUCTS, YOU WILL SEE THAT FOR 13 MILLION PEOPLE WHO WILL SPEND $800 LESS ON HEALTH CARE. THESE ARE ALL THINGS THAT HELP THE FAMILY POCKETBOOK. AT THIS TIME WHERE WE ARE STILL TRYING TO BRING DOWN PRICES, WITHOUT GIVING UP THE JOB GAINS WE HAVE HAD. DAVID: I DON ' T LET YOU GO BEFORE ASKING YOU ABOUT SOMETHING VERY MUCH ON ALL OF OUR MINDS, LABOR NEGOTIATION FOR RAILROAD WORKERS. YOU ARE NOT NEGOTIATING SPECIAL YOURSELF BUT WE HAVE A DEADLINE OF FRIDAY AND MIDNIGHT. LET ME ASK USED AS SOMEONE REALLY INVOLVED IN THE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, WHAT IS GOING ON STRIKE DUE TO THE AMERICAN ECONOMY? GENE: IT ' S VERY HARMFUL FOR THE ECONOMY. THAT IS WHAT I THINK FROM THE PRESIDENT TO THE SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION AND AGRICULTURE AND THE SECRETARY OF LABOR, THERE IS A CLEAR MESSAGE THAT THE COMPANIES AND UNIONS HAVE TO STAY AT THE TABLE AND THEY NEED TO RESOLVE THIS AND THAT A SHUTDOWN IS NOT AN OPTION, NOT AN ACCEPTABLE OPTION. THIS ADMINISTRATION IS TRYING TO GIVE THE NEGOTIATORS A SPACE, BUT ALSO DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN AND THAT INCLUDES INVOLVEMENT FROM THE PRESIDENT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE DO GET TO THAT AGREEMENT BY FRIDAY. THAT IS OUR MESSAGE TO THE NEGOTIATORS, FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION. DAVID: YOU MENTIONED INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, THERE WILL BE A CEREMONY AT THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY. PART OF GETTING A DEAL DONE AS I UNDERSTAND IT WAS PROMISING JOE MANCHIN, THE SENATOR FROM WEST VIRGINIA, THERE WILL BE PERMITTING REFORM. IN CONGRESS, WE TALKED TO THE MAJORITY LEADER ON THE HOUSE SIDE WHO SAID IT WILL BE TOUGH. HE WILL DO HIS BEST AND TRY TO GET IT THROUGH ON THE HOUSE SIDE. IS THE WHITE HOUSE COMMITTED TO GETTING THIS DONE PERHAPS ATTACHED TO A CONTINUING RESOLUTION THIS FALL? GENE: I HAVE BEEN AT THIS GAME TOO LONG TO MAKE PREDICTIONS ABOUT LEGISLATIVE TIMELINES, PARTICULARLY WHEN THEY ARE TIED TO THINGS LIKE BUDGET ISSUES. YOU AND I HAVE OFTEN THROUGH THAT BUT THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WE WANT TO STRESS TODAY IS ON THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, THE BENEFITS IT IS DOING FOR LOWERING COST. AS COORDINATOR OF THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN, I HAVE TO SAY TODAY WE SAW CHILD POVERTY GO TO THE LOWEST NUMBERS IN HISTORY, NEARLY CUT IN HALF TO 5% OR 6%. SO MUCH OF THAT WAS DUE TO WHAT WAS IN THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN PARTICULARLY THE CHILD TAX CREDIT. POLICY MATTERS, MATTERS WERE REDUCING PRICES, REDUCING INFLATION, FOR LOWERING POVERTY AND GIVING ALL OF OUR CHILDREN A FAIR SHOT. DAVID: GLAD YOU RAISED THAT CHILD POVERTY BECAUSE I SAW THE NEWS