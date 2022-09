00:00

So what is your big takeaway from this report. Aside from we're moving way too slow. Thanks Emily. So I think we are looking at the goalkeepers report that came out today. We are seeing big takeaway is that women have been taking a major hit. Gender equality is as stalling and falling behind. Melinda said it so well. And we are in a state right now where the hits just keep coming. We've got inflation I floods impacts and climate related crises food insecurity. And we're really looking for ways that we can find new tools and interventions that can help us overcome some of these really difficult situations that we're finding ourselves in the pressures that women are facing in the labor force participation and inability to recover. Looking for those points of light in the darkness as Melinda had said. And I think the one point that we are actually seeing progress that we got to highlight in that goalkeepers report in gender equality is around financial access. And for the first time since we've been tracking this data and recording this data we actually are in the last year seen the gender gap and financial inclusion narrowing. And that's during even this really challenging time. And it looks like a lot of that is due to growth of mobile money especially in developing countries and and women taking up mobile money services in the last couple of years. Talk to us about what you mean by mobile money because you're talking about this as a tool that can help increase gender equity. What do you mean by that and how does it work. How is it working. Yeah. So mobile money is essentially a basic financial product that you can access on a basic phone with basic connectivity. That's essentially a service that is in large part provided by your network operator. And so it is a financial tool that where you can receive money send money maybe even save a little bit of money. And in the developing world. Tons of interesting innovations that are happening with mobile money where it's connecting to other types of tools and things that women need like the ability to pay for health care services to pay their children's education fees to buy goods and services to sell her own goods and services. If she has a small business pay utility bills and even pay your toll when you're driving down the highway in Nairobi. So it's a it's a it's an alternative to bank based financial services that we're seeing and the developing world. And it's in it's very popular because the barriers to entry for a mobile money account are much lower than a bank account. And there are you know the majority of people in the world still 84 85 percent have a phone whether it's a basic phone only to a smartphone in their hand. So you can bank on your phone without it being a bank account that usually has more stringent requirements for opening that account. And those type of stringent requirements tend to be disadvantages for women. Well it's good to know that on at least one measure things are getting better. That's sad. You know horrible day in the public markets today. You know new numbers that show inflation is still rising. How much do you worry a prolonged downturn could set women back even further than they've already been set back. Yeah absolutely. I mean we're seeing a lot of pressure on women I know. I think what we're seeing is that digital tools and being able to participate in the digital economy and the new digital future that we see coming and we saw massive acceleration of digitization globally in the last couple of years. It is going to be through being able to fully participate equally in the economy of the future. That is going to help move us from just trying to keep track and not fall too far behind and maybe recover a little bit to actually becoming like a resilient robust economy and society. And that's true everywhere in the world. So we need a gender equal digital future. We need to have women on equal footing with both access to digital tools access to digital the digital economy and equal footing on the ability to use the digital tools that are out there and that are coming. And I think through all of that is what we're gonna see a lot of acceleration in the pace of change. Mobile we saw mobile money accelerate in the last couple of years because we found ways to make it accessible to women to meet their needs to try to get that equality and access. And it's helped women not only get through this challenging time but to actually recover out of it. And so I think it's going to be a kind of multi all hands on deck approach that we're gonna have to take in order to ensure that the tools of the future are things that are women's hands and made for women. And I think that that's going to be what gets us through to the next more resilient future that we're going to need to ourself.