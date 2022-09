00:00

ECONOMIST FOR SF INVESTMENTS. LAURA, GREAT TO HAVE YOU WITH US. TAKE US INTO THESE NUMBERS. IS THERE ANY GOOD NEWS? LAURA: YOU KNOW, I THINK THE ONLY REAL ISSUE YOU COULD POINT TO AS A POSITIVE IS THE FACT SOME OF THE FACTORS DRIVING INFLATION ABOUT A YEAR TO 1.5 YEARS ON USED CARS SHOW KEYS COMING BACK BUT THE REAL ISSUE IS IT IS WHACK-A-MOLE AT THIS POINT. EVERY TIME YOU SEE ONE AREA OF DEFLATION OR INFLATION START TO BACK DOWN OR COOL, ANOTHER AREA HEATS UP. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT RENT, THIS REPORT SHOWS RENTAL PRICE INFLATION REMAINS HOT. GASOLINE PRICES CAME DOWN BUT GUESS WHAT, HOUSE SPENDS A LOT OF MONEY ON NATURAL GAS. BOTH OF THOSE CREEP SIGNIFICANTLY. AND MEDICAL CARE COSTS HAVE ALSO REALLY RISEN. THIS COULD GET THE FED ' S ATTENTION BECAUSE THIS IS A PLACE WHERE WAGE INFLATION REALLY IS ALSO VEERING -- REARING ITS UGLY HEAD. I THINK THIS IS A KIND OF REPORT THAT REALLY TAKES A LOT OF -- TAKES A LOT OF BOXES TROUBLING MARKETS AND WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE, THAT MEANS WE COULD HAVE YET TO REACH PEACOCK IN US. DAVID: LET ' S UNPACK SOME OF THAT, THE RENTAL COST AND COST OF SHELTER, IT IS UP SUBSTANTIALLY, BUT ONE OF THE THINGS I FOUND REMARKABLE IS WHAT A LARGE COMPONENT OF CPI IS, SOMETHING LIKE 32%. LARA: THAT ' S EXACTLY RIGHT. I THINK THIS IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT SOME PARTS OF CPI LIKE ENERGY AND GAS GOES UP FAST, THEY ARE VOLATILE BUT THEY COME DOWN FAST AS WELL. WE CAN RENT INFLATION TO BE STICKY. PEOPLE WILL RENEGOTIATE RENTS ONCE PER YEAR AND HIGHER RENTAL PRICES ARE EXACTLY THE KIND OF PRICE PRESSURE THAT CAUSED WORKERS TO GO BACK TO HER EMPLOYER ' S AND CALL FOR HIGHER WAGES. IRONICALLY, FED RATE HIKES ARE DAMPENING NEW CONSTRUCTION. THAT IS MEANING PEOPLE ARE PROBABLY GOING TO STAY IN THE RENTAL UNITS FOR A LITTLE LONGER. IT IS KIND OF A GOOD EXAMPLE OF WHERE RATE HIKES ARE COUNTERINTUITIVELY MAKING INFLATION HIGHER, AT LEAST PROBABLY FOR THE NEXT FEW QUARTERS. DAVID: PICK UP ON THAT SPECIFICALLY, ARE WE SEEING EVIDENCE YET WHAT THE FED HAS ALREADY DONE AND WHAT IT HAS ANTICIPATED IT WILL DO IS HAVING A REALLY AFFECT ON INFLATION? I ' M NOT SURE I COULD FIND IT. LARA: THE FED REALLY CLINGS A LOT TO THESE PHILLIPS CURVES MODELS, WHICH IS -- CONNECTING THE DOTS THROUGH GROWTH TO RATE HIKES VIA LABOR AND HIGHER UNEMPLOYMENT. THURSDAY WE WILL GET INITIAL CLAIMS, SOMETHING EVERYBODY HAS BEEN WATCHING CLOSELY, BUT THE LABOR MARKET REMAINS ROBUST. JOB OPENINGS ARE HIGH. I THINK THE OTHER ISSUE YOU WILL SEE IS OUR ECONOMY IS JUST NOT AS INTEREST-RATE SENSITIVE AS IT USED TO BE. IRONICALLY, HIGHER ENERGY PRICES DO MORE TO REDUCE DEMAND THAN FED RATE HIKES. THE HOUSING MARKETS IS GROUND ZERO FOR RATE HIKES BUT YOU ADD UP GDP, PRETTY SMALL PIECE OF THE PIE. WHEN IT COMES TO THE REST OF THE CONSUMER AND GDP OUTLOOK, Q3 IS SHAPING UP TO BE A LITTLE BETTER THAN WE ORIGINALLY THOUGHT. DAVID: WE HAVE CPI NUMBERS OUT TOMORROW. WHAT DO YOU ANTICIPATE THERE? LARA: COMMODITY PRICES CONTINUE TO RISE. WE HAVE SEEN SOME OF THAT ENERGY PRICE, ESPECIALLY THE GAS, PETROLEUM, COME DOWN FROM WHERE WE SAW OIL PRICES CORRECT DOWN, BUT LOOK AT FOOD PRICES. THAT WAS A BIG PART OF TODAY AND I THINK IT WILL BE A BIG PART OF CPI AS WELL. WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF OTHER COMMODITY PRESSURES COMING FROM OTHER AREAS. IT IS JUST NOT A SIMPLE ENERGY STORY LIKE IT WAS DURING THE 2007 DOWNTURN WHERE HIGH ENERGY PRICES PLAYED A BIG PART. NOW ENERGY PRICES ARE A REALLY SMALL PART OF THE PEACE. THE GENIE IS OUT OF THE BOTTLE FROM EVERY DIRECTION. DAVID: ONE LAST ONE, WE HAD A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY THIS WILL START TO CORRECT ITSELF AS THE SUPPLY CHAIN REJUVENATES ITSELF AND COMES BACK ONLINE. ARE WE SEEING EVIDENCE OF THAT YET. -- YET? LARA: ONLY A LITTLE BIT. THIS IS WHERE WE LOOK AT DURABLE GOODS, CARS, THAT IS ONE PIECE THAT NEEDS TO START TO REDUCE SOMEWHAT BUT A LOT OF THE DUST -- A LOT OF IT IS DOMESTICALLY DRIVEN. LOOK AT THE HEADLINES, CONCERNS ABOUT STRIKES, NURSING STRIKES, THESE ARE PLACES WHERE WAGES ARE STARTING TO RISE AND WE CANNOT DISPLACE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ANYMORE FOR THE FACT INFLATION IS TRULY FEELING BROAD-BASED. DAVID: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US, REALLY APPRECIATE IT, THAT IS