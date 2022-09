00:00

Joe what a day to have you. What a week. It seems that it is going to be on a scale of one to 10 one being extremely nervous and 10 being highly confident. How are you feeling right now about the merch. I am 10 highly confident. We think it's gonna be probably nothing and probably nothing is a playful phrase in our ecosystem that indicates that sarcastically that we think it will be enormously impactful. But it'll also be very likely nothing in the sense that there's no disruption that's going to be experienced by end users. There's virtually no disruption that's being experienced by software developers. It'll be as smooth as if your iPhone or your laptop has upgraded its operating system automatically overnight. OK. In terms of impact in the history of our ecosystem there've been two major events so far. The advent of Bitcoin and the development of a theorem a much more programmable and expressive block chain technology. The slots in as number three. My opinion. Well Joe you're kind of painting a picture of smooth sailing. No one's going to notice it's going to be seamless. Yeah. This also isn't necessarily real world proven yet. What is your biggest concern about things that potentially could go wrong. Tiny little concerns. There's been so much testing that the merge itself is overwhelmingly likely to be very smooth. But we haven't tested it in the context of the whole big ecosystem which is becoming an economy in its own right. And so there are lots of little projects that maybe read from the block chain or depend on it. In some ways it's possible that some of those little projects 7 to upgraded what they need to upgrade to in order for their own smooth transition. But all the major services that depend on the block chain not have already done the work.