00:00

All in anticipation on tenterhooks for this reading. Are you expecting any surprises here out of the prices in the US. We're not. As Kathleen Hays just said you know the headline figure I could be a good indicator that that's the way we've had take inflation. But inflation will still stay high and the Fed's interest rate policy will still be tighter. I think one thing though that is interesting Richard is that you know there's sort of life is beginning to factor out you know a hard recession and there's more know the data is quite positive for a sort of soft landing. So that's quite good. The risk that basically these interest rates have gone up is taken down inflation and things won't be that bad. So sure. Okay. Know how do you look at all this from the prism of the Federal Reserve. Because mean they have to balance jobs data economic growth numbers as well because of their due remit. Well I mean I think the Fed's a real focus is going to be on core inflation. And I think it's also going to be on the on the wage growth and on the level of unemployment. And while that's coming down the touch it's still quite strong. I mean it's good news that the energy prices are coming down. So I think though you know if if this sort of slightly softer inflation data you know carries on then I mean the Fed continues to hike because they're NASDAQ knows the economy can and can take it. And that's why I think you know the market if you look at market pricing is there's just pricing on the 75 basis points hike this month. But I think the danger is is that if you're looking going forward the Fed futures that they're looking at are a cut next year. Now we don't think that's right. We think that we'll get to a peak of inflation somewhere around outside interest rates of around three point five percent. And then it will stay for a while. And that's why the market has a big difference. All right Sean. Market sentiment dictated by inflation on the one hand dollar on the other. I mean there's so much excitement that the dollar is weaker for a third day but the longer term trend for the dollar is still upwards. Right. I mean given where euro is right now with its deepening energy crisis given that Japan maintains its easy policy can you see the weakness in the dollar persisting from your. I could see it persisting for you know for a few days if the headline inflation data is taken positively but I can't see it lasting very long. For all the factors you've said I mean we're going to get some data on Friday from China that's not going to be positive given the lockdowns etc. Japan you know days away I've been slightly better. It's still incredibly weak relative to history particularly the consumer. The you know the European situation is still difficult. I mean there was some more positive news coming out of military advisers on Ukrainian advance to Russian territory over the weekend. But you know that as a Russian held territory over the weekend you know you don't know what the implications of that are yet. And we've also got this geopolitical meeting. And it would be very interesting to watch between President Xi and Putin coming up where we're going to. But that's too early to make a decision on what what could be impacted. The. Given what you have just said how do you play the E in spades right now. E.M. averages down 20 percent year to date. But you know what. When you take a look at Asian Iams fundamentals are intact. They've been oversold. Some markets are looking very interesting and they have to be selective. I mean we've been quite bullish all year on India Indonesia Brazil and those markets. Still we'll still I think carry on doing well. Know India's a quite expensive but I think it will retain that premium. The key is in some of the markets in Asia. I mean you know Korea and Taiwan are quite cheap now but they're still probably being driven more by the tech cycle in the US and the spending cycle which we feel is more from goods into services. So demand might be a little bit slower there. And then the key the key is going to be China. And the longer term catalyst for China have got to be the end of Covid 0 and more focus on the economy which might happen after October the 16th. Housing policy I we've heard over the last 24 hours more talk on housing but we haven't yet seen that much relief from the government. That might change after October the 16th. And then finally the 80 hours is obviously foreign sentiment is on the ideals is very important for the sum of the parts of the market. So yeah I mean I think going after the policy conference going into next year Asia will look good relative to the rest of the world but too early to get overweight. Now. Should just got this question where the life he wants us to ask. I guess it's what is the best trade ahead of the FOMC decision. That's the first part of my question. The other thing is that it's nice he didn't have any product placement behind you. Yeah I mean I think the best trade at the moment is actually Asian bonds. That's all we've got the highest forecast for ex China property. So we think that Asian bonds have sold off because of interest rates in the US and also because of the issues in Chinese property and that the investment grade space has been affected. But it's lower level duration than us higher yields and no good fundamentals. So that's one area where we would be encouraging clients to to invest in and and also we are investing more in.