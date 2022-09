00:00

> > EUROPEANS DOCS ARE DOWN. -- STOCKS ARE DOWN. THE ONLY SECTOR IN POSITIVE TERRITORY IS IN THE PHILIPPINES. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS NOW. > > THE COUNTDOWN IS ON IN EUROPE. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: EUROPEAN CLOSE" WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. GUY: THE STOCKS ARE DOWN, WE KNOW THAT. EUROPE HAS ALREADY CLOSED. I THINK THE ACTION IS IN THE MIDDLE. THE DOLLAR IS SURGING AND HAVING A VERY SOLID PITCH ON THE BACK OF THE CPI ESTIMATE. WE WILL DISCUSS THAT IN A MOMENT. WE ARE NOW WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND WE HAVE RETIRING YIELDS AT 3.1 ON A TWO YEAR. THE TIMING IS MORE COMPLICATED. THE FED LOOKS LIKE IT IS LOCKED AT 75, WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE THE BANK OF ENGLAND? ALIX: WHERE DOES IT LEAVE THE EQUITY MARKET IN THE U.S.. S & P IS UP .3 PERCENTAGE POINTS. AND NOW THE NASDAQ 100 THE LONG TEXT STOCKS DOWN 4%. PART OF THE REASON WHY IS ETF HAS A 2.6 BILLION DOLLAR INFLOW YESTERDAY AND THEY MADE THAT TRADE AND THEY ARE REALLY HURTING TODAY AND THAT IS PART OF THE STORY YOU ARE MENTIONING. IN THE BOND MARKET WE SEE 16 BASIS POINT JUMP IN THE TWO YEAR YIELD, AN UNBELIEVABLE MOVE. WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE 4% WE THOUGHT HE WAS CRAZY. JP MORGAN IS A SINGULAR STAT. ALSO WE ARE GETTING SOME READ THROUGH ON WHAT THE REVENUE WILL LOOK LIKE, TRADING REVENUE IN THE THIRD QUARTER COULD BE UP BY 8% BUT THE INVESTMENT BANKING COULD BE DOWN 45 TO 50%. WE WILL BREAK THAT DOWN THROUGHOUT THE HOUR. GUY: ABSOLUTELY, LET US GET BACK TO THE DOLLAR STORY. THE BUCK IS UP, THE DOLLAR SURGING AFTER THE INFLATION RATE WAS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED BUT DID NOT DIP AS MUCH AS THE MARKET WAS LOOKING FOR. THAT IS CONSIDER WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE DOLLAR. THE DOLLAR WILL BE ROLLING OVER FOR A FEW DAYS AND IT IS BACK WITH A BANG TODAY. IT IS NICE TO SEE YOU. IT HAS BEEN A WILD. > > NICE TO BE BACK. GUY: THE DOLLAR IS BACKING A BIG WAY AND YOU THINK THAT THIS CYCLE COULD BE BIGGER THAN ALL OF US THINK, THEY BE NOT YOU, BUT MOST OF US. > > I HAVE DONE SOME INTERESTING RESEARCH LOOKING INTO WHAT DRIVES THE DOLLAR CYCLE AND IT TURNS OUT IT IS INNOVATION CYCLES AT CENTER OUT OF THE UNITED STATES. WHAT IS INTERESTING IS THAT THIS ONE IS DIFFERENT IN PART BECAUSE OF THE MARK SHORTER INVESTMENT CYCLE AND THE RAPID PACE AT WHICH INNOVATION IS TAKING PLACE SO IT IS EXPANDING FURTHER. AS YOU LOOK, THE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BOOM BEHIND IS MUCH MORE EXTENDED THAN IN THE PAST AND MUCH MORE AMERICAN CENTRIC. GUY: DOES THAT MEAN THAT IN DIFFERENTIALS, I AM LOOKING AT THE CPI AND WHAT IT WILL MEAN FOR THE FED, IN TERMS OF TRADE, A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT THE TRADE STORY IN EUROPE AND THINKING THAT COULD BE ONE OF THE REASONS WHY THE EURO IS DOWN. TO WHAT EXTENT DO THOSE STORIES PLAY IN AS WELL? I THINK WE WERE WATCHING A STRONG CPI COMING THROUGH. MARVIN: COMING WITH OTHER STORIES AND MONETARY POLICY IN THE YEN CASE. IN EUROPE IT IS A TRADE STORY. THE INTERESTING STORY ITSELF IS WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT, WHAT IS DRIVING UP INTEREST RATES IN THE U.S. RELATIVE TO THE REST OF THE WORLD, WHAT IS DRIVING THE DEMAND CREATING NEW INFLATION THAT PEOPLE WERE NOT EXPECTING INTO THIS MASSIVE INVESTMENT BOOM AND A LOCALIZATION DRIVE TO BRING THINGS BACK TO THE UNITED STATES. ALIX: IT SOUNDS LIKE THE SKY IS THE LIMIT. WHAT BREAKS? MARVIN: ULTIMATELY THESE THINGS TEND TO SHIFT TO OTHER CURRENCIES WHEN YOU SEE THAT PASS ON TO THE REST OF THE WORLD. THERE ARE TWO THINGS ABOUT THIS CYCLE. ONE IS AS I MENTIONED BEFORE, YOU HAVE THE CYCLE MUCH SHORTER IN TERMS OF THE TECHNOLOGY TO BUILD AND NEW INNOVATION TAKING PLACE AND THAT IS STILL ALL COMING OUT OF THE U.S.. SO IT IS HARDER FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD TO CATCH UP. THE SECOND IS THAT THIS IS ABOUT LOCALIZATION AND BRINGING THINGS BACK TO PRODUCE IN THE U.S. AND UNDERMINING THE WHOLE GLOBALIZATION TRADE THAT WAS BUILDING UP THE REST OF THE WORLD WHICH IS A PROBLEM FOR MANY OF THE REST OF THE WORLD'S ECONOMY AND SUPPORTS THE DOLLAR. GUY: SO INFLATION STAYS WITH US. MARVIN: THAT IS ULTIMATELY SOMETHING THE FED WILL HAVE TO ADDRESS WHICH WILL SUPPORT THE DOLLAR. AND I THINK THE U.S. ECONOMY HANDLES IT BETTER. ALIX: WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE IN THE FX MARKET? MARVIN: LOOK, I DO NOT WANT TO CALL A SPECIFIC TOP, I DO NOT SEE THE END OF THIS ANYTIME SOON. I HAVE BEEN CONSISTENTLY AGAINST THE MARKET IN DOLLAR STRENGTH, SINCE ABOUT 2018. AND I MADE A CALL BACK THEN AND IT WOULD BE MUCH LONGER AND MUCH HIGHER PLATEAUS THAN IN THE PAST. I DO NOT SEE THE END OF THAT YET, SO I CANNOT TELL YOU WHERE THE TOP IS OR WHEN IT IS, WHAT I CAN TELL YOU THAT I CANNOT SEE IT FROM HERE. GUY: SO SOME WAY AWAY, WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE THE BANK OF ENGLAND? MARVIN: THIS IS A REAL PROBLEM NOT JUST FOR THEM BUT FOR CENTRAL BANKS AROUND THE WORLD. I ACTUALLY THINK THE BANK OF ENGLAND IS IN A BETTER POSITION. THIS COUNTRY, AS LONG -- AS MUCH A PEOPLE LIKE TO DUMP ON IT IS A TECHNOLOGY PRODUCER. YOU THINK ABOUT THE CAMBRIDGE CORRIDOR AND ALL OF THE TECH THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE AND IT IS A LEADER IN AI AND AEROSPACE, A LOT OF STUFF HAS TAKEN PLACE. WHEN YOU GO TO EUROPE THEY WERE MUCH MORE LEVERAGED TO THE GLOBALIZATION TRADE BREAKING DOWN AND FACING A SEVERE INFLATION SHOCK. BUT I THINK THE ECB FACES THE BIGGER PRESSURE AND A LOT OF THOSE EMERGING MARKETS THAT WERE SO LEVERAGED. ALIX: I AM JUST WONDERING WHAT THIS DOES THE EURO SO IF YOU WILL MAKE A BULLISH OR CASE FOR THE U.K., WHAT ABOUT EUROPE? MARVIN: I THINK WE ARE ON THE WAY DOWN IN EURO-DOLLAR. I DO NOT THINK WE SHOULD DISCOUNT THE LOW 90'S BY THE END OF THIS YEAR. WE COULD PROBABLY PUT THE DEBT CAP DOWN RECENTLY ON THE ECB'S HIKE LAST WEEK AS WELL AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE. IT IS FAR FROM OVER AND IT WILL NOT TURN AROUND QUICKLY ENOUGH FOR EUROPE. WE WILL SEE SUSTAINED PRESSURE FROM ALL OF THIS. GUY: IN THE PAST WE HAVE SEEN EMERGING-MARKET CRISES CAUSING THE FED TO RETHINK POLICY, RUSSIA AND THERE ARE PLENTY OF EXAMPLES. WILL THAT HAPPEN AGAIN? IS THERE A FEEDBACK LOOP FOR WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE UNITED STATES BACK INTO THE FED THAT FORCES ULTIMATELY TO HANDLE WHAT IS HAPPENING? MARVIN: THIS GOES BACK TO SECRETARY CONNELLY, IT IS OUR DOLLAR YOUR PROBLEM AND THAT IS THE WAY THE FED LOOKS AT IT. THE FED IS LOOKING INTO INTEREST -- TO INSTANCES WHERE THE FED HAS ACTED ON WHAT IS GOING ON. WHEN I STARTED MY CAREER I WAS THE DESK OFFICER FOR SOUTHEAST ASIA DURING THE ASIAN FINANCIAL CRISIS. WE WERE FOCUSED ON BACK THEN BECAUSE WE WERE WORRIED ABOUT THE BLOWBACK IN TERMS OF THE TRAINING AND HOW MUCH IT WOULD SLOW THE U.S. ECONOMY AND THE U.S. ECONOMY IS STILL GOING GAME BUSTERS BECAUSE OF THE LOCALIZATION TREND. IT IS YOUR PROBLEM. ALIX: BEFORE I LET YOU GO IF I LOOK AT THE SHIRT -- THE SHORT-TERM DIRECTION OF THE EURO AM I LOOKING AT NETHERLANDS GAS PRICES? MARVIN: THEY BUILT THE NEW LNG FACILITY SO THERE IS SOME POSITIVITY AROUND THAT. ALIX: DOES THAT MEAN YOU SEE SHORT-TERM STABILIZATION AND THE OPPORTUNITY FOR THE EURO TO GAIN SOME STABILITY? MARVIN: I CAN SEE THAT THE EURO COULD FOLLOW THROUGH IN THE SHORT-TERM WITH THE DEBT CAP BALANCE WITH WHAT IS GOING ON IN UKRAINE, BUT ULTIMATELY I DO NOT THINK THAT LASTS. I WOULD EXPECT THE NEXT TWO TO THREE WEEKS SEEING THE DOWNTREND REEMERGE. ALIX: THANK YOU. WE REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. COMING UP WE WILL STAY ON THE TOPIC OF EUROPEAN GAS AND TALK ABOUT THE PLAN TO CAP ENERGY PROFITS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: CHECKING THE NUMBERS DOWN. EUROPEAN GAS IS -- GAS PRICES ARE SWINGING AROUND AS WE HAVE HAD A SERIES OF LEAKS OUT OF BRUSSELS. THE EUROPEAN UNION CLOSING IN ON ITS ENERGY PLAN AND WE THINK IT WILL BE ANNOUNCED TOMORROW AND TO BE HONEST RACHEL KNOWS EVERYTHING ON RET -- ALREADY, SO LET US FIGURE OUT WHAT WE DO NEED TO KNOW. RACHEL, TALK ME THROUGH WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW AND WE HAVE A GOOD IDEA WHAT THE PLAN LOOKS LIKE? RACHEL: WE HAVE A GOOD IDEA OF WHAT WILL BE IN THE SPEECH TOMORROW AND IT IS A SLIMMED-DOWN VERSION OF THE END OF LAST WEEK IN THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK IT WAS FIVE POINTS AND NOW IT IS THREE. WE HAVE THE COMMISSION TRYING TO BALANCE WAYS TO CONTROL PRICES WITH GIVING MONEY BACK TO CONSUMERS TO HELP WITH BILLS. WE ARE SEEING A SERIES OF MEASURES INCLUDING WINDFALL TAXES ON OIL AND GAS COMPANIES AND A CAP ON THE AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT RENEWABLES AND NUCLEAR GENERATION CAN MAKE FROM GENERATING POWER, AND A DEMAND, A MANDATORY DEMAND CAUGHT AT 5% AND 10% DEMAND CUT FOR POWER THAT IS VOLUNTARY. ALIX: URSULA VON DER LEYEN WILL TALK TOMORROW, HOW UNIFIED DO WE THINK THAT PEOPLE ARE AROUND THESE PLANS? RACHEL: AT THESE POINT -- AT THIS POINT WE CAN EXPECT THAT THESE WILL BE INCLUDED AND THEY HAVE TAKEN ON SOME OF THE MORE CONTROVERSIAL ASPECTS, SO THE PRICE CAPS THAT WE TALKED A LOT ABOUT ON RUSSIAN IMPORTS OF GAS AND ON GAS IMPORTS MORE WIDELY, WE KNEW THAT WOULD BE DIFFICULT. THAT HAS BEEN SEPARATED OUT. WE HAVE HEARD FROM SOURCES TODAY THAT AS THEY ARE AGREEING IT HAS BEEN DIFFICULT AND TALKS HAVE DRAGGED ON, THERE HAVE BEEN SOME DISAGREEMENTS, BUT THAT INFLUENCE TO GET SOMETHING AGREED IS HELPING THEM ANNOUNCE THIS TOMORROW. GUY: WHERE ARE WE ON STORAGE? RACHEL: STORAGE LEVELS ARE GOOD AND WE HAVE SEEN PRICES COME OFF AND IT HAS BEEN VOLATILE BUT GENERALLY THE TREND HAS BEEN THAT THEY ARE FALLING, AND THAT IS PRODUCT -- PARTIALLY DUE TO THE MEASURES THAT THE E.U. IS MOVING TO TRYING CONTAIN THE CRISIS BUT OVERALL THE GAS STORAGE LEVELS ARE LOOKING COMFORTABLE AND WE HEAR ABOUT THE WEATHER BUT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE FINDING COMFORT THERE IS A LOT OF GAS IN STORAGE. ALIX: THANK YOU, WONDERFUL REPORTING AS ALWAYS. THE PLANNED IMPACT ON THE GAS MARKETS WE WILL WANT TO GET THE TAKE OF WOODLAND KENZIE JOINING US. THE BIG QUESTION IS IF WE GET A BIG CAP DOES THAT PUSH THE CAN DOWN THE ROAD SO HIGHER PRICES FOR LONGER LATER? > > I AM AFRAID THAT WE WILL HAVE SOMEWHAT HIGH PRICES FOR A COUPLE OF YEARS ANYWAY, AND THAT IS BECAUSE THE GLOBAL ENERGY -- LNG SUPPLY WILL DIMINISH, AND THIS BASICALLY MEANS THAT PRICES ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN HIGH UNTIL THE NEW WAVE OF SUPPLY HAPPENS. BUT, THE CRISIS COULD FALL FROM THE EXTRA HIGH LEVELS WHERE WE COULD SEE THEM AT A MOMENT AND THEY HAVE STARTED TO SOFTEN. ANY PRICE CUT, IT SHOULD BE A TEMPORARY MEASURE IT A LONG-TERM SOLUTION NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO RETHINK LONG-TERM STRATEGY. THE PRICE CUTS SHOULD BE A WAY TO GET THROUGH THE WINTER, BASICALLY. GUY: LET US TALK ABOUT THAT WINTER, WILL THERE BE ENOUGH GAS. RUSSIA -- RACHEL WAS TELLING US THAT STORAGE LOOKS GOOD AND WE WERE TALKING ABOUT VOLUNTARY DEMANDS, HOW MUCH OF THAT DO WE NEED TO SEE AND I KNOW THAT THE WEATHER IS A FACTOR, TO GET US THROUGH THE NEXT SIX MONTHS? KATERYNA: I REGRET -- I AGREE WITH RACHEL, THE GAS STORAGE LOOKS GOOD AND IT IS NORMAL AND WE SHOULD END WITH A QUICK AND DECENT GAS STORAGE LEVEL OF ABOUT 56% IN THE FIVE YEAR RANGE, AND IT SHOULD ALSO ALLOW US TO REFILL STORAGE FOR THE COMING WINTER. BASED ON WHAT WE WILL SEE ABOUT 7% OF DEMAND REDUCTION OVERWINTER COMPARED TO AVERAGE, BUT IF WE PUSH IT TO 15% PRODUCTION AS THE EUROPEAN UNION STIPULATED, THEN DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE BETTER, AND I WOULD SAY IN THE NORMAL WEATHER, EVEN BEFORE THE RUSSIAN WAR STOPS, EF -- IF WE COULD INCREASE THE DEMAND WE WILL MAKE IT THROUGH WINTER RELATIVELY WELL. ALIX: OUR PRICES FAIRLY VALUED RIGHT NOW? KATERYNA: THEY ARE QUITE VOLATILE BUT WE CAN ALREADY SEE THAT THE MARKETS HAVE PROPERTY -- PROBABLY ALREADY PRICED IN RUSSIAN SUPPLY REDUCTIONS AND IF THE FLOW STOPPED COMPLETELY THE MAIN DRIVER VOLATILITY WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE MARKET THE PRICES MIGHT ACTUALLY GAIN AND AS A RESULT, BUT IT SHOULD STABILIZE. GUY: WHAT ARE WE SAYING -- SEEING IN TERMS OF TRADING. VOLATILITY IS A MASSIVE ISSUE AND WE ARE SEEING VOLATILITY SQUEEZE ADS AND WE ARE SEEING THE GOVERNMENT BACKSTOPPING SOME OF THAT. HOW BIG A POSITIVE EFFECT IS THAT LIKELY TO HAVE IN ENSURING THERE IS A EFFICIENT SUPPLY THIS WINTER? KATERYNA: WELL, IT DEPENDS TO WHAT EXTENT THE GOVERNMENT IS READY TO STEP UP AND HOPEFULLY WE WILL HEAR SOME ADDITIONAL MEASURES AND ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. IN GENERAL WE BELIEVE THAT WHATEVER PRICES WE WILL SEE IN EUROPE WILL BE STILL HIGH ENOUGH TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL SUPPLY INTO EUROPE. ALIX: WE TALK ABOUT THIS A LOT, WHATEVER PLAN WILL BE IN PLACE WILL FEEL LIKE A SHORT-TERM PLAN, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE FACT THAT SUPPLY AND DEMAND WILL NOT MATCH UP FOR EUROPE UNTIL 2025, WHAT DO YOUR MODELS TELL YOU? KATERYNA: BASICALLY WE ALSO AGREE THAT THE MARKET WILL BE TIGHT FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS AND EUROPE WILL EFFECTIVELY HAVE TO OUTCOMPETE ASIA FOR THE LIMITED SUPPLY ALL THE WAY INTO 2025 OR 2026. WE DO SEE A BUNCH OF LNG DECISIONS THAT WILL HAPPEN OVER THE NEXT YEAR BUT THE SUPPLY TO DELIVER AND DEVELOP, SO UNTIL 2025 OR 2026 WE ARE UNLIKELY TO SEE A MASSIVE PRICE OPENING. GUY: WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN IN AMERICA TO RESOLVE THE ISSUE OF GETTING THIS APPLIED TO THE COAST AND ONTO SHIPS? ALEX HAS BEEN SPEAKING TO A BUNCH OF PIPELINE PEOPLE AND WE HAVE BEEN SPEAKING TO A NUMBER OF GAS COMPANIES AND THEY ARE ALL COMPLAINING THAT THINGS ARE MOVING TOO SLOWLY. CAN YOU GIVE ME A SORT OF IDEA OF THE SCALE OF THE SHIP THAT COULD BE POSSIBLE IN TERMS OF THE ABILITY OF THE U.S. TO SUPPLY MORE GAS TO EUROPE? KATERYNA: WELL, THE SCALE CAN BE BIG, THE QUESTION IS THE TIMING. WE ALREADY SEE A LOT OF COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM HAPPENING BEHIND THE LNG PROJECTS IN THE U.S. AND A BUNCH OF NEW CONSTRUCTS WITH ASIAN AND EUROPEAN BUYERS, BUT MOSTLY WITH PORTFOLIO BUYERS, AND THEY REALLY GIVE THIS COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM TO THE PROJECTS, SO I WOULD SAY THE SCALE IS QUITE SIGNIFICANT, BUT THE TIMING IS A QUESTION, SO WE COULD SEE ANOTHER CPA DELIVERED IN A COUPLE OF YEARS. ALIX: HERE'S WHAT I DO NOT UNDERSTAND. IT WILL TAKE A COUPLE OF YEARS FOR THE U.S. TO SORT ITSELF OUT AND THEN I LOOK AT THE NETHERLANDS GAS CURVE BY 2026 WE ARE LOOKING BELOW 50 EURO MEGA HOUR, IS THE PRICE INCENTIVE THERE FOR THE U.S. LONGER-TERM? ALIX: LONGER-TERM IS A BIG QUESTION BECAUSE THERE IS THE RISK OF A GAS CRUNCH UNTIL 2026, BUT AFTER POTENTIALLY A LOT OF THIS ADDITIONAL SUPPLY COMES TO THE MARKET AND POWER CAN CONTINUE EXPANDING UNTIL WE END UP IN A SITUATION OF OVERBILLED AND SUPPRESSED PRICES. IF EUROPE IS SUBJECT -- SUCCESSFUL WITH PRODUCTION MEASURES, WHICH WE WILL PROBABLY DO IF IT IS SUCCESSFUL WE CAN SUDDENLY SEE OVERSUPPLY IN THE MARKET FOR A COUPLE OF YEARS. BUT THEN THE QUESTION IS WHAT HAPPENS AFTERWARDS AND IF ASIAN DEMAND IS ABLE TO REBOUND AND IF WE SEE DEMAND GROWTH AS WE ASSUME AN EMERGING MARKETS IN SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST ASIA THIS COULD POTENTIALLY DRIVE ADDITIONAL DEMAND FOR LNG AND CAN CREATE MARKET SPACE FOR THIS NEW DEVELOPMENT. WE COULD SEE A LOT OF THIS IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS. GUY: THEY WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT CHINA DOES. IT WILL NEED A LOT OF SUPPLY WHEN IT COMES BACK. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. MORE TO COME TOMORROW, BUT I THINK WE GOT MOST OF THE DETAILS ALREADY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ RITIKA: IT IS TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. SAUDI ARABIA TOLD OPEC THAT IT RAISED ITS CRUDE PRODUCTION TO 11 MILLION BARRELS A DAY, THE BEST NUMBER IN TWO YEARS AND IT EXCEEDED THE SYMBOLIC LEVELS TO GET PRODUCTION BACK TO WHERE IT WAS BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. UBS PLANS TO RAISE DIVIDENDS BY 10%. THEY EXPECT SHARE REPURCHASES WILL EXCEED ITS TARGET OF $5 MILLION. IT IS RETURNING CAPITAL TO INVESTORS AFTER CALLING OFF $1.4 BILLION ACQUISITION OF A U.S. COMPANY. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THAT THE PROSPECT OF A CEO LEAVING BEFORE HIS CONTRACT EXPIRES. AS PROVIDED PLENTY OF SHAREHOLDER FRUSTRATION AND LEGAL TURMOIL SINCE BECOMING CEO. SHE SPEARHEADED THE DIVISION WHICH HAS BEEN A HUGE LEGAL HEADACHE. THE LONGEST STREAK OF DECLINING GASOLINE PRICES IN THE U.S. MIGHT BE COMING TO AN END. REGULAR GASOLINE HAS DROPPED BY LESS THAN A PENNY FOR SEVERAL DAYS THAT THE SAME TIME MORE STATES ARE SEEING AN OVERNIGHT INCREASE IN PRICES. MEANWHILE GAS PRICES IN NEW YORK CLIMBS TO A HIGH FOR THE SESSION THIS DAY. ALIX: TYING THAT INTO THE INFLATION PICTURE IT TIES TO THE UPSIDE AND THE MARKET CANNOT FIND ITS FOOTING. THE NASDAQ 100 OFF BY 40.3%. THE S & P UP BY 4.1 AND EARLIER I WANTED TO SEPARATE THAT FOR THE NASDAQ 100 BECAUSE IT SAW 2.6 BILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF INFLOWS AND YESTERDAY WE WERE TALKING ABOUT CALL OPTIONS. IT IS A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT STORY NOW. YOU WONDER HOW MUCH OF IT HAS BEEN FACTORED IN BECAUSE WE HAD SUCH A BIG MOVE TO THE DOWNSIDE AND THEN A RALLY. ARE WE GOING TO CONTINUE TO SEE MORE SELLING. I WONDER HOW WE CLOSE. I WANT TO POINT OUT COMMUNICATION SERVICES OFF BY 5% . IT IS THE WORST PERFORMING SECTOR AND CLEARLY YOU HAVE TO WONDER HOW MUCH IS ALREADY BAKED IN OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS. GUY: WE ARE BASICALLY ROUND TRIPPING, BECAUSE OF THE FIVE DAY AND THAT TELLS YOU THE STORY AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE SEEING. UNWIND AND EQUITIES OF A VERY BULLISH POSITION, BUT THE FTSE 100 THE DAX AND CAC IS DOWN. UNITED STATES IS NOT GETTING THE SAME REACTION THAT THE CPI IS GETTING INTO EUROPE. THE BAD NEWS IS ALREADY PRICED INTO THE MARKETS IN EVERY SINGLE SECTOR AND THE NEGATIVE TERRITORY. UTILITY IS THE ONLY STANDOUT PERFORMER. THE EURO IS DOWN PRETTY HARD AND THE POUND IS DOWN AND THAT IS WHERE THE ACTION AND REACTION IS COMING THROUGH. THE EUROPEAN EQUITIES ARE DOWN, BUT IT IS NOT AS BAD AS IT IS OVERAWED ON WALL STREET. THE CLOSE IS COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: WRAPPING UP THE EUROPEAN SESSION THIS TUESDAY, EQUITIES ARE DOWN HARD. THIS DOLLAR IS ON THE STRONG FOOT. FOLLOWING THE ACTION OF THAT, IT'S A LITTLE HOTTER THAN THE MARKET WAS ANTICIPATING GOING IN. NEXT TO WHERE WE ARE WITH EUROPE, YOU'RE NOT GETTING THE SAME BIG REACTION IN THE STATES. THIS IS THE PITCH WE FIND OURSELVES WITH. THE FTSE IS DOWN BY 1%. THE OTHER MARKETS ARE DOWN A LITTLE BIT MORE. IT'S A SEA OF BRIGHT RED AFTER A VERY GREEN DAY YESTERDAY. THAT'S THE IMPORTANT POINT HERE. LET'S TAKE A STEP BACK I WANT TO SHOW YOU WHAT'S RELEVANT OVER IN THE STATES. NOTHING, THE NINTH WE GET A BIG PICKUP. WE SEE RISING EVER SINCE. TODAY, WE ARE GETTING A BIG UNWIND. WE ARE STILL UP BY 1.7%. THE EQUITY MARKET IS STILL THE POSITIVE HERE. WE'VE ONLY GOT ONE BIG DAY DOWN. MAYBE THERE ARE MORE TO FOLLOW. WE ARE FACING THIS UNWINDING THAT HAS BUILT UP OVER THE LAST FEW SESSIONS. THE MARKET HAS HAD SOME REALLY STRONG DAYS OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON. YOU'VE GOT THE EURO WITH PARITY DOWN 1.2%. YOU'VE GOT THE POUND TRADING WITH 115. YOU'VE GOT THE BANK OF ENGLAND COMING UP WITH WHAT THEY ARE TO DO NOW THAT THE FED IS LOCKED INTO 75. THE MARKET IS PUSHING THE BANK OF ENGLAND TO DO MORE HERE. THAT'S THE REAL CHALLENGE GIVING THE ECONOMIC ON THE OTHERS OF THE ATLANTIC. EVERYTHING IS DOWN. EVERYTHING ELSE IS GETTING MOVED LOWER. I CAN'T EVEN SEE IT ON THE SCREEN DOWN THERE. THE BOTTOM DOWN THERE IS REAL ESTATE. WE ARE GOING TO SAY RETAIL CONSTRUCTION, FINANCIALS, EVERYTHING IS DOWN. INDIVIDUAL STOCKS ARE IMPORTANT. PAY ATTENTION TO SOME OF THE SIGNALS COMING UP. U.K. CONSUMERS ON THEIR GROCERIES ARE PULLING BACK. YOU CAN SEE THAT IN THE NUMBERS TODAY. THERE'S EVIDENCE OF THE ENERGY HIT COMING THROUGH. CONSUMERS ARE PULLING BACK. THIS IS REALLY SUFFERING. POSITIVE NEWS FOR UBS. I WAS TALKING ABOUT UTILITIES, THAT STOCK IS UP BY 2.78 PERCENT. ALIX: LET'S LOOK AT THE EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKET. BEAR SENTIMENT IS RIPPING INVESTORS. THERE IS EXPOSURE AT ALL-TIME HIGHS. WE TALK ABOUT THIS ALL THE TIME. PART OF THE DETAILS OF THAT ARE WHAT INVESTORS THOUGHT OF EUROPEAN EQUITIES, NET 42% ARE UNDERWEIGHT IN THAT CATEGORY. ASKED LARGEST ON RECORD. SENTIMENT IS SO BEARISH THAT IT'S A CONTRARIAN SIGNAL, OR YOU HAVE TO BE NEGATIVE ON EUROPEAN EQUITIES. > > ON ONE HAND, WE ARE NEGATIVE ON GLOBAL NET COULD -- EQUITIES. POLICYMAKING IS GOING TO LEAD TO A SHARP SLOWDOWN OR POSSIBLY A RECESSION. WE ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE BREAK EQUATION ON YOUR. WE ARE A LITTLE BIT OVERWEIGHT PARTLY BECAUSE OF VALUATIONS AND THE MAKEUP OF THAT INDEX. GUY: TALK ME THROUGH THE LATTER PART. WHAT PARTS OF EUROPE DO YOU LIKE? UTILITIES ARE HAVING A GOOD DAY TODAY. > > UTILITIES, ENERGY. FINANCIALS. WE THINK THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITY THERE. WE THINK IN SOME RESPECTS EUROPE HAS BEEN UNDER CLUBBED IN STIR -- IN TERMS OF DEALING WITH THE ENERGY CRISIS. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF EFFORT TO MAKE SURE THAT DOESN'T BECOME A REAL PINCH POINT AS WE HEAD INTO THE WINTER. ALIX: IS THE WORST PRICED? IS THAT WHAT YOU WERE SAYING? > > IT'S MOSTLY VALUATIONS. IN THE NEAR TERM, EUROPEAN EQUITIES COULD POST SOME POSITIVES. WE GET A LITTLE BIT MORE RESOLUTION TO THE CONTEXT. PERHAPS INFLATION STARTS TO MODULATE TO SOME DEGREE. THERE ARE SOME AREAS IN WHICH WE THINK EQUITIES POST POSITIVE RETURNS. WE COULD BE OVERWEIGHT AT A NEUTRAL POSITION. GUY: WE'VE SEEN SOME STUNNING VICTORIES. IF WE WERE TO SEE THOSE VICTORIES CONTINUING, HOW MUCH OF A COLD SPRING IS THERE READY -- COILED SPRING TO WHAT WE ARE SEEING? > > NOBODY IS DECLARING VICTORY AT THIS POINT. EVEN AGAINST A BACKDROP OF THE CURRENT ALTERCATION, EUROPE HAS CONTINUED TO SOLDIER ON. UNLESS THERE IS A DRAMATIC DEVELOPMENT, IT COULD BE BACKGROUND. THIS ISN'T SOMETHING THAT THE CONTINENT TO DEAL WITH RIGHT NOW. ALIX: DO YOU NEED A TOP IN THE DOLLAR FOR THIS TRADE TO PAY OFF? > > IT WOULD HELP. WHAT'S BEEN SURPRISING TO MANY OF US IS THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN SO INCREDIBLY STRONG. THAT'S AGAINST A VERY HAWKISH FED. CERTAINLY, THE DOLLAR IS NOT STRENGTHENING QUITE SO MUCH. WE DON'T SEE THAT MATERIALLY FROM HERE. THAT COULD HELP FLOAT -- CLOSE THE GAP SIGNIFICANTLY. GUY: HOW IMPORTANT SHOULD BE -- CASH BE? > > WE INCREASED THAT ALLOCATION TO ABOUT 10%. THE UNCERTAINTY RIGHT NOW IS PRICED A BIT WIDE. ON THE BACK OF OUR CPI TRENDS, WE COULD SEE A BASIS POINT HIKE. WHAT FOLLOWS THAT, BY ALL INDICATIONS IT COULD BE A LOT MORE HAWKISH THAN MOST OF US THOUGHT A FEW SHORT MONTHS AGO. THAT CREATES THE POTENTIAL FOR A SHARPER RECESSIONARY CONTRACTION. ALIX: IF WE COULD PIVOT TO U.S. EQUITIES, TECH IS OFF. DO YOU NEED TO BE SELLING U.S. EQUITIES UNTIL WE GET THE TOP OF THE FED HIKING CYCLE? > > NOT NECESSARILY. THEY TEND TO BE LEADING INDICATORS. WE'VE OFTEN SEEN RALLIES IN THE U.S. ONE OF THE BIG QUESTIONS ABOUT U.S. EQUITIES IS SUSTAINABILITY OF EARNINGS. ONE OF THE THINGS WE WILL BE LOOKING FOR IS RE-RATING DOWNWARD, LOOKING AT THE U.S. EQUITIES. THE VAST MAJORITY HAVE BEEN RE-RATING. THERE IS CONCERN ABOUT THE FUTURE TRAJECTORY OF EARNINGS. WE MAY GET A LITTLE LIFT FROM THREE RATING. GUY: HOW LONG IS IT GOING TO TAKE FOR THIS PROCESS TO PLAY OUT? > > I WISH I KNEW. GUY: WE GOT USED TO HITTING THE BOTTOM AND YOU BOUNCE. IS THAT WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN? IF I AM IN CASH, HOW MUCH TIME I GOING TO HAVE TO MAKE THE DECISION. WHEN CAN I START REALLOCATING BACK INTO THE MARKET? > > IT'S NOTORIOUSLY DIFFICULT TO FIND THE POINT AT WHICH YOU RAISE THE MARKET. ONE OF THE THINGS THAT IS VERY IMPORTANT IS OUR CASH HOLDING IS NOT JUST IN EQUITIES. IT IS COMING FROM EQUITIES AND FIXED INCOME. WE'VE HAD A LOT OF CARNAGE OF A MIXED INCOME -- FIXED INCOME MARKET. I THINK THE OTHER THING IS LOOKING FOR THOSE SIGNS THAT WE ARE GETTING INFLATIONARY PRESSURES UNDER CONTROL. THE DEBATE IS NOT WHEN THE FED STOPS, BUT HIGH -- HOW HIGH WILL WE NEED TO GO TO GET TO -- NO? ANYTHING THAT SUGGESTS THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO GET AHEAD OF THE INFLATION CURVE WILL MAKE US NERVOUS. ALIX: WHAT DO YOU THINK? > > WE THINK THEY ARE GOING TO -- WE THINK IT WILL BE POSITIVE BEFORE THEY GET TO THOSE LEVELS. GUY: YOU LOOK AT TODAY'S STATUS. DO YOU HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT THAT? ALIX: TODAY'S DATE IT WAS NOT PRETTY. ONLY RECENTLY, THE IDEA THAT THINGS START TO BECOME A PROBLEM. YOU COULD EASILY TURN IT AWAY. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF PIECES TO THAT DATA THAT CAN TURN QUITE SHARPLY. THEY SHOULD HAVE IT, THEY JUST ARE UP A LITTLE BIT ON THE GAS PEDAL. GUY: GREAT STUFF. THANK YOU VERY MUCH INDEED. WE GREATLY APPRECIATE THE INSIGHT. THE FED KEEPS SAYING WE ARE GOING TO HIT IT HARD UNTIL WE HAVE CONVINCING EVIDENCE THAT WE ARE ON THE WAY DOWN ON INFLATION. TODAY'S NUMBER IS MILES AWAY FROM THAT. THERE ARE SO MANY IN THE MARKET THAT BELIEVE THAT ULTIMATELY THE DATA WILL SUPPORT THE IDEA THAT THE FED CAN BACK OFF EARLIER. ALIX: I WONDER IF WE KNOW WHAT A CONSISTENT READING LOOKS LIKE. DOES THAT MEAN MULTIPLE MONTHS OF DECLINES? DOES IT MEAN HUGE DROPS? DOES IT HAVE TO BE 6-8 MONTHS FOR THEM TO GAIN CONFIDENCE? THAT IS SUPER CLOUDY RIGHT NOW. GUY: WHAT I HAVE HEARD IS -.2 46 OR SEVEN MONTHS. ON A MONTH ON MONTH BASIS. THE FED KEEPS SAYING WE ARE GOING TO NEED TO SEE CONVINCING EVIDENCE. WE ARE GOING TO SEE THE TOTALITY OF THE DATA POINT IN THAT DIRECTION. WE'RE NOT GOING TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE THAT WAS MADE LAST TIME AROUND. THAT THE MESSAGE THEY KEEP REITERATING. SO MAY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN COMING ON THIS NETWORK AND TALK ABOUT THE IDEA THAT THE FED IS GOING TO BACK OFF, ULTIMATELY THEY'VE GOT IT WRONG. WE COULD SEE FED RATES BEING CUT. WE COULD SEE SOME SIGNIFICANT PIVOT. ALIX: ARE THEY GOING TO HIKE AND DRAW DOWN EQUITIES? I THINK THE FED DOES LOOK INCREASINGLY UNLIKELY TO A CERTAIN EXTENT. THE OTHER QUESTION BECOMES HOW DO YOU FRONT RUN THAT? THERE IS SO MUCH IN TERMS OF TIMING. HOW DO YOU PLAY THAT? HOW DO YOU POSSIBLY PLAY THAT? IN CASH? GUY: A LOT OF PEOPLE -- IF YOU LISTEN TO WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING AND THE BANK OF AMERICA SURVEY POINTS IN THIS DIRECTION, WE ARE OVERWEIGHT CASH. THAT'S THE LINE THAT IS CONSISTENTLY COMING THROUGH. THAT SHOULD BE ARC AT POSITIVE. HOW YOU DEPLOY THAT SHOULD BE TRICKY. I WONDER HOW RESIDENT THAT RETICENT PEOPLE ARE? -- RETICENT PEOPLE ARE. WE ARE NOT BEING BEATEN UP AS MUCH AS YOU GUYS ARE OVER THERE. VOLUME HAS BEEN FAIRLY GOOD TODAY. IT SEEMS LIKE EVERY SINGLE SECOND THERE WAS A NEGATIVE TERRITORY TODAY. IT'S BEEN A TOUGH DAY, BUT ON A FIVE DAY BASIS, WE'VE HAD A BIG UP CHANNEL COMING INTO THIS. EQUITIES ARE REVERSING SOME OF THOSE GAINS. WE WILL LOOK AT THIS ON THE CABLE SHOW. YOU CAN FIND US IN ALL OF YOUR BLOOMBERG DEVICES. THE PODCAST WILL BE AVAILABLE LATER. ALIX: JP MORGAN IS SAYING INVESTMENT BANKING FEES COULD GO UP 50% IN THE THIRD QUARTER. A LOT IS HAPPENING IN THE BIG BANKS. THAT'S COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THIS IS THE EUROPEAN CLOSE. YOU'RE LOOKING AT ALIVE LOOK AT THE PHYSICAL ROOM. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. KEEPING UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT IS CLAIMING SUCCESS IN THAT COUNTEROFFENSIVE . HE SAID TROOPS HAVE RECAPTURED MORE THAN 2300 SQUARE MILES IN THE EAST AND SOUTH OF THE COUNTRY THIS MONTH. RUSSIAN FORCES HAVE HIT THE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE, LEAVING THOUSANDS IN THE DARK. NATURAL GAS PRICES FELL TO A SEVEN-WEEK LOW. THE EU IS PUSHING FORWARD WITH ITS PLAN TO EASE THE WORST ENERGY CRISIS IN DECADES. THE EU WAS TO CAP EXCESSIVE REVENUE FOR COMPANIES. GOLDMAN SACHS DOESN'T SEE CHINA SHIFTING ITS COVID. THEY SAID THAT BE THE PREVAILING NARRATIVE IN THE LEAD UP TO THE KEY COMMONEST PARTY MEETING. COVEN CONTAINMENT MEASURES AROUND BEIJING HAVE INTENSIFIED IN RECENT DAYS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: THANK YOU SO MUCH. REVENUES AT FAULT AS MUCH AS 50% IN THE THIRD QUARTER. THAT IS INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE. FOR MORE, USUALLY WE GET AN UPDATE ON WHAT THE TRADING REVENUE LOOKS LIKE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER. > > ARE TRULY IMPORTANT HERE IS THE FEES ARE DOWN. THE TRADING FEES WILL BE UP A LITTLE BIT. UP 5% HE SAID. YOU ARE ALSO SEEING MORGAN STANLEY SPEAK AT A CONFERENCE SAYING THAT INVESTMENT BANKING IS EXPECTED THE SUMMER. WHEN IT COMES TO WALL STREET JOBS, IS STILL SEE TRADING BEING THAT BUMPER. OVERTAKING MORGAN, YOU HAVE HUGE CHANGES COMING ALONG WITH THAT TRADING GAME. THE REASON THIS IS SO INTERESTING AND IMPORTANT IS FOR THE FIRST TIME WE CRUNCH THE NUMBERS ON THIS, SINCE 2006 YOU HAVE JP MORGAN TAKING THE TOP SPOT IN EQUITIES TRADING AND THE LEADER OF THAT BUSINESS TAKEN OVER GLOBAL CREDIT MARKETS. GUY: LET'S TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THAT. THIS IS THE FALLOUT . WE NOW KNOW EXACTLY WHO IS GOING TO BE FILLING THE KEY ROLES AND HOW CHANGES ARE GOING TO WORK. > > THE TWO PEOPLE THAT WERE ANNOUNCED IN THE MEMO TODAY, THEIR ROLES ARE EXPANDED. HE WAS THE LEADING EQUITIES GLOBAL. NOW YOU'VE GOT THE HEAD OF GLOBAL MACRO MARKETS IN THE EXPANSION OF THE ROLE. JP MORGAN HAS BEEN THE 10,000 POUND GORILLA WHEN IT COMES TO INCOME TRADING. THAT MAKES THIS AN IMPORTANT TIME. WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS SO MUCH, THE RELATIVE STRENGTH OF JP MORGAN AND IS ITS EXPANSION INTO EUROPE. GLOBAL MACRO IS AN INTERESTING PLACE ON THE BUY SIDE. YOU'VE GOT A PRIME BROKERAGE. AS RATES AND COMMODITIES ARE AN INTERESTING SPACE, A BUFFER FOR THOSE BIG BUSINESSES THAT HAVE TAKEN A DOWNTURN. ALIX: BANKING HAS REMAINED MUTED THROUGH THE SUMMER. I'M WONDERING, WHAT WOULD THAT MEAN? IT CAN'T BE ALONE IN DEALING WITH THINGS LIKE THAT. > > YOU HAD THAT INVESTOR CALL AN HOUR AND A HALF AGO. I KNOW THAT'S SEPARATE. THE REASON I BRING IT UP IS WE ARE WATCHING THESE BIG CEOS COME TO THE MARKET AGAIN AFTER THESE BANKS TOOK FAIRLY BIG WRITE-DOWNS WHEN IT CAME TO THOSE LOSSES. THERE ARE A LOT OF QUESTIONS FLOATING AROUND. INVESTORS ARE TALKING ABOUT HOW BIG THESE LOSSES CAN BE IN THIS QUARTER. WHAT WILL THAT MEAN FOR A BROADER INVESTOR APPETITE AT LARGE. THIS COULD CONTINUE TO BE A LOST MARKET. FEEDBACK TO THE BANKS -- GUY: ABSOLUTE. THIS IS GOING TO BE FASCINATING TO WATCH. THE FLIPSIDE OF THE STORY WORKS ITS WAY THROUGH. WE REALLY APPRECIATE IT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ALIX: U.S. STOCKS CONTINUED TO GET CRUSHED TODAY. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE IS LOOKING THROUGH THIS FOREST. ABIGAIL: IT'S A BRUTAL DAY, TAKE A LOOK AT THE S & P 500, DOWN 3.1%. THIS ON THAT HOT CPI, HIGHER THAN EXPECTED. IT'S RAISING THE FEAR THE FED WILL HAVE TO KEEP RAISING RATES, PRICED IN AT 75 BASIS POINTS. SOME ARE CONSIDERING 100 BASIS POINTS. IT'S LOOKING LIKELY. THE GREATEST AMOUNT OF PAIN, TAKE A LOOK AT THAT NEW YORK INDEX OF MEGA STOCKS DOWN 5.25%. THIS HAS TO DO WITH RISING YIELDS AND PRESSURING THE DOLLAR, WHICH HAD SUCCESSFULLY -- IS UP ABOUT 1%, THE MOST SINCE EARLY JULY. THAT'S THE KEY PRESSURE FOR THESE RISK ASSETS. WE ARE LOOKING AT THAT TWO YEAR YIELD, LET'S LOOK AT THE MOVE HIGHER IN MORE MINUTE DETAIL. THE CPI PRINT CAME IN AT 8.3%, ABOVE THE ESTIMATE OF 8.1%. BACK IN JUNE, IT WAS ABOVE 9%. FOR JULY, IT WAS COMING DOWN. IT WASN'T OVERLY HOT. THIS IS THE REACTION WE ARE SEEING, 18 BASIS POINTS FOR BIG TECH AREA THOUGH STOCKS ARE SELLING OFF. IT'S NOT ALL BAD. WE ARE LOOKING AT A RANGE. THE JUNE BOTTOM OF -- UPTREND, MAYBE WE PASS IT OR MAYBE WE DON'T. THE LIKELIHOOD FROM THIS CHART DOES THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. THIS IS NOT A BULLISH CHART. IT LOOKS LIKE WE ARE BACK IN A CHOPPY RANGE AFTER THOSE FOUR UP DAYS. IN THE NEAR TERM, THERE IS A WAY TO SEE THAT. GUY: IT DOES FEEL CHOPPY TODAY. THERE ARE SOME BIG MOVES WE ARE SEEING. THANK YOU. LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT WE WILL SEE OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS GOING TO SPEAK ABOUT THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. THIS SHOULD BE INTERESTING. THE QUEENS CASKET TRAVELS TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE. ALIX: TOMORROW, THE READ ON INFLATION. A KEY EVENT, THIS IS THE FIRST TIME HE TRAVELS OUTSIDE CHINA SINCE THE PANDEMIC. WERE LOOKING FORWARD TO THE REPERCUSSIONS OF THAT. THE U.K. CPI IS GOING TO BE HOT. THE QUESTION IS HOW HOT IS IT GOING TO BE. COMING UP, THE FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE WILL BE JOINING BALANCE OF POWER. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.