00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] We continue to see the debate over becoming a republic in all of these nations that were former colonies of the UK. We of course had the death of Queen Elizabeth. It was a debate like in New Zealand at this point. Well done prime minister are doing address this yesterday. I mean I think obviously as you say not unusual for these sorts of questions to be asked in the wake of the Queen's passing New Zealand. A former British colony. The queen's face is still on a lot of our notes and coins. And you know New Zealand does still have some affinity with Britain. We're having a public holiday on the twenty sixth of September to mark her passing. But increasingly New Zealanders is cutting its own track. Those sorts of ties to the mother country if you like weakening. So what I do and see which is her previously stated position is that you know she can imagine New Zealand becoming a republic in her lifetime and doing away with the monarch as the head of state. But she doesn't see that happening anytime soon.