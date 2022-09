00:00

Let's quickly have a look at what I want to start with just the U.S. inflation print because it's absolutely key for every single asset class. Could we see a big surprise to the downside. And that actually also brings us to the question of the day which is will assets. How will assets perform. Often U.S. inflation. The thing is Tim what are you looking at. Could you see a surprise to the downside. If so what will happen. So I will ask question. And obviously there is a potential for a downside. And our view is that U.S. inflation probably has peaked and will start to come off for many of the reasons that were just discussed that there are some transitory factors that that that oil prices and and brought in particularly at the at the pump for the US consumer have come down et cetera. But the real sticky bit of inflation is of course in the labor market. And that's where there's some progress that's been made. But a lot more that has to be has to be accomplished. One of the issues or the indicators that we look at is the gap between job openings and the labor force that this labor wage gap left labor and job openings gap. That's coming down. And that's actually the key to a soft landing that if it did if the the gap comes down but you want to have a corresponding significant rise in unemployment that's kind of the narrow path to a soft landing which is what our U.S. economists are broadly expecting. But the key point to make here is that if the market gets happy about an optically better inflation print and starts to rally that's going to mean that financial conditions ease which means that the burden on the Fed remains that much more significant. So this is sort of negative feedback loop between the market feeling good about the future and the Fed needing to persist and maintain higher rates for longer in order to really guide the economy into the into that soft landing. So our bottom line is that we think the market's correct in pricing in seven basis points for next week's hike. We then think there'll be another 50 another 25 in the November and December meetings respectively. But the key difference between our views and the market is really next year that we think we'll get to about a 4 percent Fed funds level. But we're going to stay there next year where the market is still pricing in some easing next year albeit less than before. And that we think is still on the optimistic side. And here's why. We think that markets will still equity markets. We still need to go to work to do before we really square the circle between high high prices inflation and the worry the Fed needs to do in order to get it down. So Tim let's get to what's been happening in this part of the world and I think that this is the latest paper that you've been writing about and talking about Asia Pacific Equities having a decade of underperformance. Give us a sense of why that is the case and whether there's a turnaround in prospect anytime soon. So the bottom line is we think there are reasons to be moderately more constructive. And what we've done in this paper which is quite detailed and obviously enough time to go all the on all the details of it here is to note that there was very clearly a decade of underperformance of Asia versus developed markets most significant against the U.S.. When you look at the numbers it's really because earnings delivery fell short in the last decade compared to the one or two decades before that the 1990s and the noughties when earnings growth on a compound basis was between 12 and 14 percent. And that dropped down to about 7 percent in the last decade and is even worse than that because most years were actually 4 percent UBS growth and below with just to two exceptional years in the course of an entire decade. The reasons for that of super super quick are that the positive booth boost from trade that really was very prevalent especially for China in the early 2000s when China joined the WTO that basically you know we kind of got through that and the contribution from trade diminished interest rates fell which really hurt the financial sector which is about 30 percent of earnings. Commodity prices fell which sort of lowered overall nominal GDP which tends to have a positive correlation with earnings growth. And I think very importantly the impact of technology disruption or that sort of rapid technology change which was so powerful and positive for the U.S. market was much more of a headwind for Asian companies who more price takers than price setters and required a great deal of adjustment on the part of those Asian corporates. Looking forward we think that there's been some adaptive response by Asian companies and also there's been some index composition shift which has taken place. And in addition we see the intraday cycle having changed which is more now of a tailwind for the important banking sector. So if you put all that together we think that on a forward kind of trend basis they will be able to grow perhaps it maybe 10 10 percent over the next five years compared to the 7 percent compound rate that we saw in the past decade. And given the fact that markets have corrected so much and a lot of the talk of the excess of the of the previous bull market has been it's been eradicated. That probably sets the stage for somewhat better performance. Well fundamentally in price terms on a 20 basis points that's basically the the construct of the paper we've done. Yeah. Thirty seven pages Tim you and your team of course right back to that. I guess here in the short term MSCI Asia X Japan negative two point two percent is the consensus full year EPS estimate. You still think that's optimistic. OK so for the MSCI Asia-Pacific X Japan index we're looking this year at 7 percent growth. Overall consensus and our numbers this is this is good. As of as of Friday's close it's 9 percent. So I'm not quite sure where the number that you just quoted is is from. But looking at the bottom of numbers which we look at in pretty robust and considerable detail. Those are the numbers. The Delta is that in the past two months since the beginning of the third quarter there's been about a 2 percent decline in the consensus 20 22 estimate significantly focused on the negative side in Hong Kong and Australia. And actually the positive side we've seen some upgrades and ISE. China in particular is where we've got the biggest variance in our numbers versus consensus. We're at zero for this year. For China consensus just most recently was at about 70 percent. That's not come down to about 5 or 6 percent. We still think this year the downside for reasons that end. And it was just mentioning before this this particular conversation which is that you've got the drag from Covid you've got some some less of a forceful contribution from trade. And and of course you've got where you've got these 0 Covid lockdowns. So and the property market having come under pressure. So you've got a number of sort of near-term issues which you don't think consensus is fully reflected in their numbers. Yeah. Yeah. Tim maybe just clarified to you. I think these are that's a top down number which we mentioned early. I mean we can bump our heads on on on on the data. I mean at some point. Last question for you. Indonesia outperformance this year. Does that continue or do you start fading that outperformance. What are you expectations there on that market. It's a great question. We've actually been asking that ourselves. We went overweight Indonesia last year when we upgraded Dow Jones for the first time in a decade late last year. And we're overweight. Indonesia and Singapore very happy. Indonesia is the top performing market this year. And you always kind of wonder at what point do you kind of edge the sidelines and and book your gains. We still think that the investment case for Indonesia is still pretty good. Earnings growth is still going to be in the mid teens. The market is not trading at inflated valuations. We still very much like the banks which are a significant and prominent part of the of the index. There are a couple of near term issues. Obviously this this repricing of of domestic fuel prices which will have some flow through to inflation and obviously that's causing bank to go to Indonesia to raise rates. But those are all well within our expectations. So I think we're we're content to stick with the constructive view for a while longer until the prospects for some other parts of Asia which have been under pressure notably Korea Taiwan look a little bit better but we don't think we're quite there yet. So for the time being we'll stick with our constructive view in Indonesia.