Lots of data but key is US CPI you say for most of the developed markets anyways inflation is speaking. The dollar has peaked. Yes. So peak inflation reasonable to say it'll be stubbornly high. Unit costs level is where the core won't get to that 2 to 3 range for a while. So stubbornly high therefore cash rate stays stubbornly higher for longer. But having said that the sentiment will be much more improved when you get the headline inflation number falling. It's a base effect obviously but they're good signs. There's obviously going to be supply chain disruption for many years to come. There's many consequences but the direction of inflation is in the right direction. Surely there's more upside for the dollar given where the European economy is right now. I mean that energy price is just going to pummel the economy and given where China is right now as well. And don't mention Japan now. A spot on the US dollar is where it is because it's more predictive more predictive on interest rate settings. Its central bank is doing what it says earnings visibility credit its ability to better economic conditions energy security. The only thing saying that there's more predictability or parts of the capital structure therefore US dollar strength now cannot continue to the same degree. Possibly not but I'll be holding these gains for some time as we go through the pain of what is Europe and the energy solution there and the divergence of the emerging market. So U.S. dollar strength to be maintained not increased at the same rate. But again it's there for many obvious reasons the predictability of U.S. earnings credit conditions etc. Put it where it is and it's very good. As all the Fed speakers are saying it helps us a little bit contractionary monetary policy and obviously it addresses inflation at the margin. George having a look at that inflation reading coming out Tuesday of course and a bit more detail this goes to our question of the day and how well assets perform after we do get that data print. What's your take. I mean there's talk about it being lower. What would happen in either case. Lower risk assets a bid higher risk assets art that's such an oversimplification. And we talk about risk assets as obviously equity. Deeply deeply subordinate you know holdings and high yield for that matter. So that brings us nicely also just to talk about where you as you moment allocating your assets. How is this evolved. Because I think you were far more into cash earlier this year. Is that changed. Yes as a deployment of cash from that sell off that was very unpleasant in the June quarter and the cash positions where you can deploy cash because most of the wholesale funds you can't but we can deploy cash. That's gone from around about 15 to 20 per cent to around that 5 10 percent. Now from that June correction again it's that progress. US dollar buys US dollar earnings searching for that S & P 500 looking for that 40 400 one year forward for equity bought f why I say that as a backdrop. So we are progress risk cautiously optimistic growth at reasonable price. Where to do it. If you're into high yield credit very compelling remains short duration. Obviously the allocation to high yield sub investment grade is really an equity sleeve that you're really substituting and trading off and seeing unskilled still short duration but still picking up where we can that running year that's marginally higher from where a year ago. But again there's reward for risk cautiously. And again the reason why we don't believe the Fed funds rate will stay sustainably above 4 percent for a long period of time. But you won't get the easy sub 2.5 percent anytime soon either. For many years. High risk free rate is something we need to be very mindful of all valuations going forward. But that's the sort of backdrop cautiously pro risk we're deployed. How compelling is the China story right now. Valuations are looking very very cheap. But of course I mean economic growth is also on its way down and there is a lack of meaningful stimulus expected without a doubt. Number two economy. The world has been the real outlier and disappointment initially for investors like ourselves that always we're investing in China. Since March 21 we've really been very cautious from the regulatory oversight and changes. The property bubble was some of something that so significant and large. The world's never seen that post the party Congress. We believe that there'll be some certainty for the years ahead. We believe that big coordination from Beijing and PPC to address and ring fence these bad and doubtful debts and impairments in the property sector and let domestic demand to start going. And there's many issues and it's disappointed on the downside. But that has to be something that they're going to turn it around in the years ahead. But it has been a concern. Valuations are very very very cheap. We're only in there a couple of things like Alibaba and JD in the last quarter. But really we're so underweight where we normally would be for China and China earnings. And you talk about Ali Baba and the like. I mean that could be further pressure given where the Biden administration is headed right. I mean it continues to put pressure for US companies to stop their investments in Chinese tech without a doubt. And that is why our global portfolios are so overweight US dollar that that's the highest ratings have had a hotel cycle. But the disappointment obviously with China China earnings China growth this year has been worse than anyone forecasted. We've been underweight like everybody else since early 21. But the valuations are cheap for a reason. There are concerns. But again you'd want you'd have to think the number two economy on the planet would at the end of this party Congress have some certainty who will be there in power for the next five years. Work with the PRC work with Beijing ring fence property dependent doubtful debts and start getting domestic demand. And very quickly a template for domestic demand activity. It's been Japan's opening up very different economies but their opening up would be obviously consumer discretionary etc. travel. And you would think that domestic demand in China in the years ahead has to improve from these very weak levels. Zero. Kogut is key. George. Welcome to the land city. Stay as long as you want.