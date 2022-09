00:00

So tell us a little bit about the growth that you're seeing in Japan and why is that the restrictions are still in place for foreign rivals. Well Japan it's a very important market for us. It's just one quick correction. We're at 350. This they're not 85. So we expended a lot over the last couple of years. But Asia super important market. It's being reach from Europe from the Middle East and from America. And Japan is obviously at the center of the activity right now with China being more close than than Japan. But we see things opening up. What's the difference between tourism flights and business flights. You've seen so far have they also been dented as much during the pandemic. How's that really been felt across your business. Sure. I mean the business flying is actually what has boomed in the pandemic because of the demise of the commercial infrastructure. And you know executives still needed to fly to remote locations meet the counter parties meet their their subsidiaries or business partners. And that's really what this is. Aviation stepped in and connected the world. While the airlines and airlines actually have much much produce their capabilities. Well regular business class fares coming back. They're still very very high though. Do you. Do you find some your customers are saying well a business class ticket is so expensive as we'll just take a private jet. Well if you take this plane for example the global seven thousand five hundred from BOVESPA it's it's 15 people. So if you put that kind of a number of people into the aircraft then you get two very very close. Similar numbers in terms of total cost of the trip but it's that extra flexibility and actually the safety to be shielded from all those touch points of focus. With all that the private jet industry has commissioned and actually found that there is approximately 20 touch points versus 700 in commercial aviation. So a much much safer way to travel. Things are changing though and perhaps changing back to the way they were. Commercial airlines are ramping up capacity and we'll continue to do so. The threat of Covid is receding. Do you consider these to be threats to your business and how are you pivoting. Well this was always about being the alternative for business aircraft ownership. There are 23000 corporate jets in the world and we're replacing those corporate jets. The average utilization is only 250 hours a year. We are flying these planes between the thousand and fifteen hundred. So our price point is a lot more power than actually owning an aircraft. So that is our major market replacing full and fractional aircraft ownership. And that's where we take the market share. That's where the growth came from. And that got us through the 350 airplanes spanning across the globe today covering every continent. Private jet travel certainly very convenient for business travel is very glamorous as well but also terribly environmentally irresponsible. What are you doing to mitigate your carbon emissions. Sure. I mean business aviation represents 2 percent of the total aviation pollution business committed in 2021 to be carbon neutral by 2025. Extremely aggressive full 25 years ahead of the industry of sustainable fuel. New aircraft is global. 7500 is the first green aircraft. We have a whole series of actions that we have put in place as a company. For instance the uptake in our members. Eighty nine percent of our members now make a financial contribution through our education process that they actually eat trees. The hourly rate that they're paying to contribute to be being Covid neutral by 2025.