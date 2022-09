00:00

Marta that's the question. It's done. You know when we take a look at our currency models valuation is obviously the critical factor for us. Then we take a look at the yen we take a look at the euro we look at the pound and all of those currencies look very attractive to us again from a valuation perspective. But I think what stays our hand from being too enthusiastic. We do have exposure to all of those currencies but we're not necessarily backing up the truck because as we look at the fundamentals there's fundamental reasons for why the dollar has behaved the way it has and why we've seen currencies be a bit soft against it. And so while we have that exposure we want to be cautious in terms of how we're positioned. Lots of good morning. It's Guy Johnson. Europe in particular is in a very tough spot right now. There's a lot going on. We have an energy crisis. There is a war in Ukraine. If we would start to see a resolution to both of those twos two narratives how much money is poised do you think to flow back into European equities out of U.S. equities. Well you know the trade of the year has really been in to us as that safe haven. And so I think there's a lot of investors who look at the headlines around the world look at the energy crisis and have major concern about investing in Europe and investing in the U.K. and some of these areas that seem to be in crisis. And so to the extent that you see that crisis starts to fade away I think there's certainly a lot of movement that we can see in the other direction. And from a valuation perspective again. Germany European financials U.K. those are all areas that look attractive to us. But there is a lot of uncertainty. And so while you know we could make a lot of money you could also lose a lot of money depending on how things play out. We want to keep that in mind as we position our portfolios. So what do you do. How do you deal with an equity rally then for example if we narrow it down. Do you want to sell the rips or how do you manage it. So what we're doing is we're really thinking about portfolio construction. So as we size into something like Germany we have an ultimate level that we could go to based on the market size and based on kind of optimal value that we would see there. And yet we don't go necessarily to that point. We kind of wait in over time so that we can manage that risk with equities broadly. We're relatively neutral positions in terms of how much equities we want to have. We see areas of opportunity. But broadly speaking equities aren't necessarily absolutely cheap. And so we want to keep that in mind as we think about some of these risks around inflation. Some of these risks around growth that are really global concerns. What else have you got in the portfolio. What would you what would you normally not have this much of in your portfolio if that's the case on equities. So what we're looking at with an equities and if we're taking a look at the US in particular there's two areas that are pretty attractive to us at least relative to the rest of the U.S. market. That's US financials and that is also U.S. communications services. So both of those areas we think stands to gain if we start to see some kind of more positive narrative around inflation around growth. And we think those are two more of the attractive valued areas. And yet at the same time that's not the only thing we want to position for. We also want a position for the potential that inflation stays with us for quite some time. That growth could be disappointing. And so we have other areas of the market say MLP is that we have sold less quickly even though they're not as attractive from a value perspective because we can see them benefiting in a more negative scenario. So is that defense or offense. Maybe it's a mix of both at this point right. Right. Because the uncertainty is so high. And so you want to prepare for many different scenarios at this point in time. What about cash. What about alternatives. Talk me through the strategy there and how much you've got. Right. So the benefit of being a multi asset investor right is you can think about some of these other areas of the market. And so cash isn't something that's all that attractive in an inflationary environment but it certainly can act as a store of dry powder. And so that's how we're using it. We're using it to opportunistically edge into positions that they sell off. We're also using alternatives. And when we think of alternatives we're thinking about merger arbitrage converting convertible arbitrage global macro strategies that aren't overly levered. These can be a really nice balance to our portfolio when you're worried about where rates could be going. And you're also concerned about the overall impact on equities. So I would say we're at an outsized allocation to those two areas right now and we're using it to edge in as opportunities present themselves. Such great stuff to wrap it up. Got it. Where does that leave credit then in your thesis. Right. So you know I think the big headline with fixed income broadly is that it's a much better asset class to us today than it was a year ago. Income levels yield levels. They're all just much more attractive. At the same time if you are worried about fundamentals especially in the high yield space or you know some of the riskier areas of the market it's not necessarily true that you have a big margin of safety. And so we'd probably want to see a little bit higher spread levels within that area before we'd move in wholesale. But high quality short duration bonds tips. Those are interesting areas to us right now.