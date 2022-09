00:00

You know that you're about to announce your budget soon. Right. October 7th I think it's been brought forward. Give us a sense of what your priority areas are and what key issues are trying to address. Well first of all. It's gonna be a challenging year to get into industry budget because it's not the 7 October we are facing various challenges even now today. I mean as he said just today we are looking at the strengthening of the dollar slowing down the global economy. But for Malaysia we are on track for this year and 2022. GDP growth will be perhaps even higher than what we anticipated it to be. So much higher. Our official forecasts six point three to seven point three percent. I think we will probably suffice that we've seen the second quarter growth at eight point nine percent in the quarter. It looks like even stronger than that. So we should be on track to to beat the forecast that we have anticipated earlier that the new number will be announced. Unfortunately under seven of those I can't say today but we both. Also important is inflation. Inflation in Malaysia is now around 2.8 percent for the full seven months. Our monetary policy remains accommodative although the bank has just increased or PR rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent is still lower than what it was before the crisis which was around 3 to three point to five percent. So Malaysia this year will be on track. Subsidies help. Subsidy is going to be in the region of 80 billion ringgit. As close to 20 billion. U.S. dollars is the highest ever subsidy in a budget or in a year. And this has helped maintain that inflation rate and unemployment also has gone down and unemployment today. Last week we announced unemployment now back to our natural rate of unemployment at three point seven percent from its peak of five point three percent. So this year we are fortunate to see where we are today. Of course Malaysia being a net exporter of commodities have helped right where oil prices is on oil prices. Exports we are part of the integral part of the supply chain for manufacturing of any. For example that comes close to 40 percent of our exports. So that has it has helped Malaysia this year but next year as you have correctly. While many are anticipating is going to be a tough year for the budget next year it is going to be focusing on four pillars. Are going to focus on people. It's going to be focusing on business economy and the government. And it's going to focus also on three key areas. One is to maintain the momentum of economic growth which we have achieved. It's going to be more difficult. We probably have to see a moderation in GDP growth in Malaysia. Secondly is to make sure that the growth is sustainable and inclusive. And thirdly is about being fiscally responsible fiscally responsibly about fiscal responsibility. That's why we also focusing on our fiscal responsibility. At this point Minister Sri Mulyani I want to bring you into the conversation. We talked about the risk of inflation. And of course there are murmurings out there that Indonesia's inflation could be looking at 7 or 8 percent. I mean what are your thoughts on that going forward. Even NYSE has said at 4 percent keeping it below 4 will be a challenge. She likened it to trying to bend over backwards like an acrobat just to get to that level. Well the pressure from those flip and enterprises is actually quite severe from many different countries in this case including Indonesia. So if you look at the Indonesia inflation last month's August is four point nine billion down a little bit to four point six percent deflation and usually happen in September. But if you look at the company enough the inflation is mainly coming from the fall of that fall which is we can explain for example from wheat and many other cooking oil. We do so also have a very high correlation with the geopolitical situation. So if you look at the underlying inflation we decided that the core inflation we just demand even is actually still at 3 percent. So the question from the policy point of view how we are going to respond to the ball to the inflation. We just mainly coming from the supply disruption. This morning for example President Bush's have already many time now discussing with all governor as well as the municipal mayor of the cities in order for us to be able to go through the detail where the pressure of this price is coming from especially for the food prices which is I think can be prevented while on energy price. As you noted last week we've already announced an adjustment in Greece and the average of 30 percent of the subsidized fuel fossil fuel which of course it will release a little bit of pressure on the budget. But on the other hand this is also will increase the administered price inflation coming from this adjustment. So we tried to make sure that first if the issue is coming from the supply side we are going to address on the supply side. Of course among Indonesia as there sort of the on the monetary side they also have to establish policy which is going to be able to manage that inflation expectations as well as the stability of rupiah in this case. As mentioned earlier by the of fruit that we are all facing with very strong dollars. But Indonesia depreciation is around 4.5 percent this year which is relatively actually mild or moderate combating for many other countries. This is because of our performance on external balance. On our balance of payment is actually quite good. The trade account has been surplus for 27 months. So we have more resiliency on DAX side. But we do know that the situation globally is not going to be easy. It's going to be much more complicated with the potential of increasing interest rate by Federal Reserve by ECB which is going to be followed by the maybe a recession in this case. And also keep very volatile uncertain price of the energy because of geopolitics. So we are going to be really prepared and go through the detail of the policy rather than thinking only on the macro side. The macro policy prudential framework still continue to be made and will not be adequate. We have to go down into the detail to the regional to the commodity as well as to the source of the price pressure. As you said you raised subsidized fuel by 30 percent just last week. Is it one and done. Might you be under pressure to raise prices farther given that expenses spending may be rising. Well we are estimating for this fiscal year while at the same time this month. And that's why I cannot attend this forum because we are still in the middle of discussion with the parliament or getting our budget for next year for this year. This increase of the 2 percent of total commodities that is solar as well as the light would be adequate to at least compensate thing that increasing the fuel price which is even above one hundred dollar or better evidence for the first eight months. Now we can see that price slightly decline but we are not really sure what where this is going to go or whether it is going to be down into the 90s and continued. There are going down again. It's going to be like entering winter in which this is become one of the commodity which is becoming very political globally. So it is not really sure where the oil globally is going to go. But at this very moment I think what we've already taken a step for adjusting the oil price. Last week I think would be adequate to at least save the not on the budget first. I think the focus of our policy is right to maintain the momentum of recovery. Respecting the people choosing power so they increase is not going to be extreme but at the same time we also make sure that our budget is going to be also safe and credible and sustainable in the medium and long run. So we are aiming for these three very important objects. And the decision we just being made last week I think serving those well that is to protect things that are the people. Because we are still subsidizing second one also still maintaining the recovery of the economy which is also very strong on the second quarter and will continue expected to be on the third quarter. And at the same time also saving and creating a sustainability and credibility of our own budget because of the subsidy burden is already very extreme. At this very moment when we last spoke you said that if there is a recession it will be shallow. And since we last spoke I mean the data in China has gone from bad to worse. The energy crisis in Europe has deepened. Have we. I guess Miss assessed the depth of the problems in China as well as Europe. Yeah that's that is the big question of the day. And I think that to continue your your stream of news I think the US has probably been more resilient than we might have thought in the face of the early phase of interest rate increases. The I say that because of the ongoing strength in job growth and on the one hand that's a good sign for the U.S. economy which therefore for the global economy it will fuel inflation as well. So there's that. That's a double edged sword. But but the primary edge of that sword is a relatively resilient US economy. In my assessment and in the assessment of lot of economists probably more than not the US might avoid a recession. That's counter counter to my initial view which would that it would be very difficult. We'll see just how high and how fast rates have to go. China of course has had a further stumble in the second quarter and then into the third quarter on the back of ongoing lockdowns and ongoing problems in particular in the real estate sector. But the underlying dynamism of the Chinese economy remains quite strong. So I would continue to hope that when we get through this Covid period perhaps punctuated by the party Congress in October that we would see a return to the kind of growth that could help to pull the global economy out of recession. And of course of that the most immediate impact would be right here. So yeah it's possible that we've mis assessed and it could be a little bit worse is I think it's also possible that it could be a little bit less bad let's say. I can tell you from standard traders perspective that the focus that we're bringing to this is to continue to invest in our business globally and in particular in this region with the view that the medium to long term is positive. In any case even if we have some some additional bumps along the road. But of course when we look and we watch and we reassess and and of course correct as necessary. Well but broadly I would say we think that the recovery the most Covid recovery is still on track. I'm just wondering because a Belgian minister said that. The energy crisis in Europe could last for 10 winters will be 10 difficult winters so it could be longer than most of us are expecting. Like the energy crisis in Europe is tragic absolutely tragic. And I was in Germany before being in this trip. The air conditioning was turned off in my hotel in August with 38 degrees outside. And that's those are the kinds of stuff that's that's not hardship relative to what's happening in Ukraine right now. Let's be clear. But that's you know these are the actions and that's the summertime. The wintertime is it's going to be very very difficult. Europe will absolutely be in recession 10 winters. I seriously doubt it. I think the resilience of supply chains that we've seen apart from the energy sectors is quite strong. The the the the the stakes for getting it right for energy producers around the world. So whether it's delivering the LNG terminals readjusting the the the the the acceptability of nuclear power dare I say it and the acceptability of coal fired power which will which will I think shape the peaks in the in the short term. But will there be a dislocation in the European energy markets for 10 years. Of course because there's ten wasted years depending on Russian gas which will which will be seen with the benefit of hindsight is one of the geopolitical tragic mistakes of this decade. But if for this millennium. Possibly. But it's happened and we will recover before we touch on the opportunities in Southeast Asia. I'd just like to touch very quickly on the impact of the King dollar the strong dollar 20 year highs. When it comes to the ringgit it is at the lowest level since the Asian financial crisis. If I'm not wrong Minister after all how are you ensuring stability. I'm doing it. The instability of the financial sector. Stability of financial sector in Malaysia. It's still there. I we look at where we are on the central bank has announced the slightly tightening of monetary policy rates has gone up. As I mentioned it's not 25 basis points to this year alone. It's gone up by 75 basis points. The plan is to you know from what the central bank has said is to do increased gradually. Right. Because we do not want to obviously there's a side effect to increasing rates too aggressively to the economy. And what we've seen is our economy is growing strongly. And as I said first half of the US as well is six point nine percent. So we can't afford to increase the rates. And on dollars of course as you said dollar's strengths has strengthened against all currencies. If you look at Malaysia ringgit Lisa Abramowicz is actually you know just like Indonesia was also done very well relative to other currency. But if you compare it with dollars of course not. So if you look at Malaysia ringgit essentially strengthened against the pound sterling is acting as euro is thick as a Korean one. But the risk is to the downside. The Fed has moved to 25 basis point by bank Negara has moved seventy five. The risk is that the currency will be under pressure. No because you have to understand what is the inflation rate in the US. Right. So you don't you don't have the monetary tools that are available in Malaysia or in other markets for them. That also depends on the economic scenario in that particular country. So as I mentioned earlier the inflation rate is in for six months or seven months. This case is 2.8 percent. So we can continue to have a accommodative monetary policy and which is supported by very very large fiscal support. Right now a subsidy for example is ISE at close to 20 billion dollars. So that also has helped. So we withdrew the application of monetary policy or fiscal policy in Malaysia. We continue to support. But what's important is at the end of the day is what the mid-term and long term prospect of the economy. So if the economy of the fundamentals of the economy remain strong we should not be too fixated just on the performance of our currency versus one particular male trying not to be fixated. Administration will only I mean taking a look at the rupiah inching closer to 15000. Standard Chartered says 15000 by the end of the third quarter. Do you think the level of the rupiah right now reflects its fundamentals. What's fair value. Well Indonesia has that. His image is managed for doing it in the way that it should reflect the fundamentals. As they said that we have 27 months or plus on that trade account. And other reserve also is actually now in a record high. We also see the FDA is coming to Indonesia despite the very strong dollars. Of course some like the ones who are there of the government bonds they are actually releasing the ownership. But the stock isn't even in this case. The stock is still actually receiving the capital inflow. And I also see just recently that the demand for our government is also increased on FDI because we are forming very deep structurally on that ease of doing business. We have passed the omnibus law for this job creation. We need strengthening and simplified the investment. We also provide a strong incentive for the downstream industries a specific natural resource base. So we also develop the electric hike as well as methods. And that is attracting a quite robust FDI that support what we call it the external balance. So in Norway Indonesia can see that the dollar strengthened because of the policy of the Federal Reserve cannot be avoided. But we can increase our resiliency. We just not formidable as vulnerable as when we have the taper tantrum in 2013 because of the current account which is now becoming surplus as well as it can. And our budget is also very very prudent. I'm going to the deficit of two point eighty five percent. We've just gotten we discuss for next year. This is a very fast and robust credible but debt consolidation only within three years. And that's providing a very strong funded foundation for the macroeconomic as well as our structure. Is there a need you thing for going out or jail to I guess tighten farther. Some say that perhaps we need to tighten even before that September meeting. But first we have to look at. Again I'm not on me off the inflation. I think we all agree. Government as well as central bank working hand in hand in order for us to be. But to understand if the inflation is really coming from the supply side then the government working very closely be getting what is the source of this increasing price. If this is food or energy then we have to find out how we are going to overcome it. That means that we are going to provide also room for the monetary authority to of course decide independently and credibly getting word the position of monetary policy. We do not want to use excess in this case policy instrument like interest rate that can kill the horrible one that the recovery of the economy. But that is really up to the central bank to do that. And that's why they decide if this inflation is going to affect the current inflation is going to affect the expectation of the inflation in a more permanent basis then it is time for the central bank to act. So within that context we will run out so that we are going to use this policy as appropriate as best possible without other killing or creating what you call it unintended consequences rather than stability of the price itself. So we will look at very detail on the demand side. What is the fact that Indonesia is using macro prudential policy makes it is not only interest rate but they are also using reserve requirements. They also have the macro prudential. I think these are all linked to match ready hand in hand with the government on efforts to try to stabilise price explicitly. We just coming from the supply disruption side. Fundamentals in Southeast Asia seem intact. I mean there's no doubt about that. When we talk about capitalizing on the opportunities and the strengths of the region I mean how it's done in China positioning itself. It's been mentioned at the outset. We started by having a very meaningful presence in every ISE country and in most cases for over a century and combine that with with a strong business in Greater China. So connecting through that that critically important trade corridor and then through to the US and Europe that other critically important pair of trade corridors so that the way that we're positioning ourselves and of course that the Asian region is quite diverse itself and different in terms of economic development although the underlying growth story is quite impressive across the region. So we have a good strong local business on the ground. We have a strong business to focus on the really substantial flow of international investment into the region not least from China although of course it's not limited to China by any means. And to capture the the external trading opportunities for for our our corporate clients who are local and the various housing markets. And that's that sort of circular approach has stood us in very good stead so far. And I think it we'll continue to. So it's it's for us it's a matter of making sure that we've got the right resources on the ground. And then the right connectivity to the rest of our network to do that at a time of extraordinary volatility means that of course where we need to have the. The the hedging and trading facilities in place and associated credit facilities in place to help all of our clients to to smooth through the ups and downs of what we know is going to be a bumpy road ahead. But we didn't write the script in terms of either the geopolitical or the global economic outplayed. But I must say it pleased to all of our strengths not because we want to capitalize on the problems of the world but we are in a position to help solve or at least assist with some of those problems. And that's exactly what I and my colleagues have set about to do as we talk about recovery and resilience. We have to talk about green transition. It is about mobilizing in that vein mobilizing private capital. How do you see TPP playing out in this area. Well it is important I mean partly to do with what we're seeing in the economy today as well. But the key is for us in government but from fiscal intervention. What we can also do to assist is to make sure that the transition happens. So we've seen how many companies need assistance from the government when they transition from A to towards a more greener towards more ESG compliant business practices. So for Malaysia what we're doing today is obviously first we need to ensure that we have the right ecosystem in place the right policy in place. So the policy is being finalized immediately. Relevant ministry. You'll be announcing it and to the financial markets. We are going to launch the voluntary carbon market for example. And that will be done by our stock exchange sometime by the end of this year. Finally I think on the fiscal incentives of the government working closely with the industries because this is requires a whole of nation a whole society approach towards achieving where we want to achieve by 2050. And many fishermen any of course even has a huge place Indonesia. Indonesia has a huge ambition. And your president discussed that with my editor in chief just recently. I'm just wondering I mean what's the plan there. Because there's a skills gap that needs to be addressed. There are other issues not to mention investments that are needed for that to be realized. A line with so many objectives that you would like to achieve. Climate change is for sure and Indonesia is committed to reduce our CO2 emission by 29 percent with our own fault and forty one percent with international support. And that would require quite a lot of transition of our energy and energy. In this case in Indonesia we just still now dominated by the colder energy than we have to convert it into non renewable energy. Now within that context I think when we are discussing about how we are going to use this production off the electricity one which we can see especially now with the fossil fuel increase very extremely then we also make sense for people to have the incentive five for electric fee hike. Whether this is the mother or mother bike in this gets the wheel or four wheel. I think they are all equally important because Indonesia too will Eevee is now getting more and more popular. Now that's with Indonesia. In this case market domestic which is very very strong. It will also attract quite a lot of what you call it FDI on this area. On NASDAQ fee hike as well as the battery electric fee hike. A supply chain which is I think equally very strong if you talk about what is the ecosystem of this investment is already being prepared. First we've already now built so many what you call it infrastructure whether this is road railways poor we just all connected to the industrial area. So that definitely addressing the issue of whether we have the right infrastructure for actually attracting FDI. Second you talk about the human capital of course Indonesia now upgrading many of the vocational training. We are going to be very pragmatic so the industry can frenetically and I provide in this case fiscal incentive. They can even in this case claim their training spending doubled deduction for their debt spending for the IBEX. That's also included for the research and development. And Indonesia have got a lot of good university in which they are going to be able to produce this kind of labor force. So I think what you're just seeing that if we look at and diagnose things diagnose the environment or the ecosystem of this investment we recognize Indonesia is not yet everything is solved. But governments systematically and consistently addressing all those issue. And after five years President Jokowi now are of course interrupted by disbanding me. But I think we can see that the interest for investment in Indonesia especially for the electric car as well as the battery is actually very very strong. And this is also supported by our natural resources because Indonesia is the biggest NIKKEI production in the world and all other pull. But so we actually have an in a very good position to actually capitalizing this trend. When can we expect your NIKKEI tax. I know it is by this year but could it be maybe this month. Next month. Well the policy is marked down streaming industry so it is not about the DAX and how you are going to use a disease. It's going to be the excise are the export duty. Ah in this case not allowing our spending export of NIKKEI. These are all adjusted to the objective of developing industries manufacturing investing. We just related to processing NIKKEI and at the very end is going to be the product on most VIX with the business. The two wheels are full with us. As Bill mentioned earlier I think I just also know that European in a very difficult position now with the engine others. So we are actually not become a very attractive place for you to invest because market in Austin is very big. Indonesia itself is also providing a very strong domestic market. So that is long on our policy. Investment policy and trade policy has been very progressive. We also simply buying so many regulation and we also investing in infrastructure and human capital. So these are all the necessary condition for the investment to happen in Indonesia. So again the policy related to the NIKKEI whether this is DAX export or industrialisation is going to be one constant effort in order to make Indonesia to be a place to invest. From a business perspective what's stopping South-East Asia from realising its full potential. Southeast Asia obviously is a it is a disparate region and I think one thing that that I know the Asian nations are continuing to focus on is economic integration across the region. And while we can all look at the ASEAN construct and see tremendous benefit to be had from from from trading arrangements currency arrangements it's not fully there. So I would encourage further further steps in that direction. I think creating a stronger regional markets in particular would be we were asking the ministers before about the sustainability of the sustainable finance market in this region is huge. I would like to particularly praise actually both ministers but in particular Shery Ahn during this period where Indonesia is hosting the G 20 and the Associated be 20. There are some fantastic stuff going on and there is a strong public private partnership that that I think could set new new models for development. Let's roll those out first in ISE in and then see if we can't make us in a truly global hub for sustainable finance for carbon markets for for the way things can be done in the most constructive way. I think the foundations are being very well laid so always more to do. But I'm I'm really happy to reflect on the progress that we've made with an ISE in over the past years and decades to get us to this place. All right. On that note we'd like to thank you because it's time I started blinking red. Minister Sri Mulyani I want to thank you so much for your time today. Of course. Minister Zafar and volunteers thank you for your insights.