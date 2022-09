Dhaka North Mayor, BNP Paribas Asset Management and Asian Development Bank on Green Recovery

00:00

Could you tell us a bit more about how pressing the problem of climate change is abomination. One top guy in particular is facing in terms of impact as the local economy to expand and develop and this strategic to mitigate climate change. Cities will continue to play an important role in their supporting national and regional governments in their. And meeting the climate targets and the water bill not listed on one point five minutes and forget it without the decarbonising energy demand. Tom Keene also said that highly vulnerable to climate hatred especially flooding and heat that have so. Cascading effect on people sell those will come to our cities seeking safety and better livelihood. Often find then getting one set of rules for another. In my country the I'm just given an example impact and that the every day around to two thousand people are coming from different parts of many different district due to as I've mentioned many times that the sea level is going up. The agriculture agricultural land is now under the southern watch. So the coastal areas. The coastal areas those are living there. They cannot do anything at this moment. And every day two thousand people are coming in mind city across city. And I cannot say no. We cannot enter into my city. Big city. Male I have been but all of them. So it's a big challenge for my city at this moment. Thank you. Thanks for that. How are you really doing sort of urban planning around this big influx of migrants right now. And are you involved making green finance in any way. Are you building renewable energy sources to meet the power needs of the new population in Dhaka. Yeah that's it. That's that's the big challenge at this moment. That's a big challenge at this moment. We must have the renewable energy. We don't. Renewable energy. We cannot make a net zero and reply. What is our goal for climate change as well. So very simply from DAX not City Corporation. We are going to have forty two point five megawatt from waste to energy. We just went to thinking are we just going to start. That one is very challenging because all of my city especially a city we cannot put the separation of our waste. Because that is a slum area. Some areas that don't do the super segregation. There is a lot of areas which is underhanded as Judas got devil. They cannot do the segregation. So is the big challenge. So I took a project for renewable energy and that is forty two point five meg over an almost. CAC ISE is the CAC ISE is such a good I mean the high density country city. I don't forty nine thousand people are living part of the square kilometer forty nine thousand. And when they are leaving my city they are use my Kailey Leinz. Both candidates are polluted. They are. That is a huge demand of the devil up there. Sanitation is another challenge. So I asked to the International Development Fund also to come and sit and you can see that really what's going on. And I need that justice. Also the climate change. A few days back. Some of them part of Bangladesh. You can see that's the name of the school district. All of a sudden around 400000 people are under water all of a sudden. And when this kind of. Kind of the climate change I picked out in different parts of Bangladesh. Ultimately they are trying to calm my city. So I said yes. That it never the energy that's solar energy. I answer to all of you please come to Bangladesh sit with me with us. We can introduce the solar energy also while we can because there's a built in solar energy there's one huge challenge. This is the land. Land is not your land is not that much in my city. But course the candles the social of the candidates. If you can build that kind of highly technical solution then I can use the solar panel on the sort of mind. On the short of my candles. So like this where we can mitigate this kind of solution. Thank you. Thank you. Islam perhaps and I'll leave you can weigh in on what renewable energy sources at this point is. The ADP really financing and where is assistance needed the most and how much of the region really making progress towards that 20 3 percent target. So let me start by introducing myself. I'm Sonali Basak. I'm from the Asian Development Bank and I'm the regional director and head of the office in Singapore. I think most of you here know ATV so I won't go into too many details. But we are Asia's Multilateral Development Bank. We're based in Manila. I had offices in Manila and we owned by 68 member countries the United States Japan China and India being the largest shareholders. A.D. operations span a range of needs from our developing member countries. We cover sovereign financing so financing two governments and two sovereign agencies to the private sector increasingly. And we also provide a range of technical assistance and capacity building solutions for our defenses. As Mary Islam mentioned climate change affects all of us. And even though this conference is about ASEAN you know that climate change is not a problem with any national boundaries. Emissions get GHG emissions here in ASEAN affect Bangladesh. They affect India they affect the whole world. Climate change and its consequences are a part of his development agenda and the leading part of Tibet. It is development agenda. It's a team that cuts across all our operations sovereign private sector as well as our knowledge operations. There are a number of different technologies and different solutions. And these are the encouraging thing is that these are being implemented across the region and globally. I think we should take some encouragement from the fact that the momentum has built up in the past two or three years. ATV finances about 5 to 6 billion a year via sovereign loans via loans to the private sector equity and a range of different projects. We do work in Bangladesh quite a lot. In fact I did probably the first private sector solar project in Bangladesh two years ago. So there is increasing momentum that is building and in the past two three years it has increased even more. So we've been doing 5 million a year. But these climate emissions have been increased dramatically. We hope to be doing 100 billion by 2030 not not a year of course cumulative by 2030. So there are definitely a number of different areas where we can work with our developing member countries. And how far along would you say we are in about 20 30 percent target. Actually many of the ASEAN countries are very close to or have actually seen that target the larger. And this changes every year as new renewable energy comes on line every year. This tends to change. So countries that are rich in hydro for example Laos or the Philippines they are in excess of 23 percent. Other countries maybe around 20 21 percent. Renewable energy tends to be very site specific. So Japan depends on your resources your hydro solar radiation wind resources whether there is enough land to build as mere Islam. Talked about this also access to technology and materials. So a number of different issues that impact how fast or how quickly renewable energy can be built up. And but the encouraging thing is that it's really ramping up in the last few years I would say. So I have a statistic here that in the past six years under 40 percent of Southeast Asia's new electricity demand was met with clean energy sources. We had solar wind or hydropower. So essentially the growth of fossil fuels is outpacing that of renewables in terms of energy generation. What mechanisms are really available right now to these countries for this energy transition. So I think what you mean when you say energy transition you're talking about a number of different things. So it's building up the renewable energy capacity in countries because you know obviously that reduces the reliance on fossil fuel. But we also have to think about some of the existing generation capacity that is fueled by fossil fuel. And the number of different things that ATP is doing in that area. Of course we continue to finance renewable energy all different types of technologies. We continue to work on capacity building for new technologies. So hydrogen storage etc. But then we have two or three innovative mechanisms that are dedicated to transitioning existing fossil fuels. I won't have the time to go to the details but I think most of you have heard about these energy transition mechanism which is an attempt to decommission coal fired power earlier than its economic life. We have another facility that we are in the process of structuring now and that's the innovative finance facility for climate in Asia Pacific. Or if Cap and these old you know to between two and three billion dollar facilities each. And these are aimed at transitioning existing fossil fuel as well as new climate investments. We have the ACG F which is the second catalytic green facility and that's a project preparation and design facility. So a number of different areas in which ADT and also other multilateral are working because climate agenda is a priority for all of us and it will take all of us to address the consequences. And Julia with perhaps coming to you from BNP Paribas asset manager perspective what are the opportunities right now within this energy transition in Southeast Asia. And I'm I'm quite interested in knowing how portfolio managers when they're putting money into these projects how do they really track outcomes and do the due diligence for their investments. Good afternoon and thank you very much for having me here. Maybe a quick introduction about BNP Paribas Asset Management. We are asset managers management company managing assets in excess of 500 billion euros of assets. And clearly they are the latest in sustainable investments. And coming back to your question Shekhar. That's an opportunity. And maybe I'll come back to an older recent top twenty six in terms of ASEAN countries and the pledges pledges the ASEAN countries have made. All the ASEAN countries are committed in terms of wanting to achieve net zero by 2050 or all year but then they still remain challenges. And you mentioned about opportunities in terms of capital financing. And it's also interesting if you listen to President Jacoby's speech at COP 26 in terms of we know better in Indonesia will be able to contribute more. Key to the world's net zero emission. I think the biggest question he has raised is also how quick a development developed countries are coming to in terms of helping with financing on some of these assistance that's needed. And we all know that a lot of the developed countries have you know touch in terms of at least 100 billion U.S. dollars each year in terms of helping developing countries to India. In India pathways to transition and achieve the net zero. But we also know in terms of the commitment he has full shot and the seen that in a number of years. And I think that's where the opportunities come because as we need to achieve net zero we also see that there is a lot of capital that is needed. And even though there's a commitment of 100 billion from developed countries we know that. And that's a Sonali Basak. It's not 100 billion. That's clearly another trillion of U.S. dollars is needed in terms of building a much more sustainable city. So where are we seeing those opportunities are so rare. That's a commitment in terms of policymakers to do more in terms of building a much more sustainable city within their own countries. On. On that note you can see a lot of financing needed to be from private or public capital as asset managers. We see that opportunity as well. In terms of channeling capital to these kind of opportunities in terms of coming up with solutions to achieve the net zero agenda. And that's where we're becoming incomes of bridging that gap to bring in the capital because again it's a supply and demand story. Right. If we see more opportunities and some of capital flow you will also see opportunities in the capital market in terms of developing more solutions or financing or securities or bonds in the region to help to finance a much more sustainable city. So when you're looking at investments within Southeast Asia within this and energy transition space how are the managers really figuring out what what is a good investment what is greenwashing when to invest in something. I think that's why it's quite important that we need to have our own kind of key skill at being occupied by asset matching. We have our own proprietary ESG skull for us to better scale and understand the issues sculpt. Companies have a specific criteria in terms of how we score companies. And it's not just about scoring and understanding how companies are committed to what's the profit to net zero but also helping us to look at in terms of exclusion or risk. Because when companies are not meeting those profits they also risk in terms of profitability capital and risks to the capital market. The other thing that you talk about is not just exclusion. I think important when we have it easy skill is also help us in terms of engaging with companies to help them to meet to whiskey. A profit is expected from us. This a company. In terms of our internal policies having a skull and Covid school on people for ideal of the of our clients investments will also help us to engage. And also not just business stakeholders but also the declines in terms of how we are deploying capital to make sure that they are into investment opportunities. That's going to be not just helping them to to to achieve better returns but also to do it in a sustainable manner. It's very evident that investors want to see clear outcomes for green finance and in that situation with Bangladesh set to graduate from the UN's least developed country index. How is it planning to sort of track the outcomes of funding. How is DAX in particular preparing for this smear Islam. If you could share some some insights with us. Jihye Lee. That's a very important. Engineer the NPP yes same as as I said a very good platform. Now there's a lot of sea to do this. They don't have that kind of thing. They're in the district in this time of year. So I need the funding here. We can do the and also the grim job of one as well. Number one. I need the low cost housing so I can give the accommodation to mine to the right to the migrants. And of course I want to give them the training also is still given up and training. So that's the challenge. If I can get skill development and I can they can go to the approach as their. But it's big challenges at this moment as I'm saying every day. Two thousand. I am fed up to them. I don't know what I'm going through the education. Their livelihood their well-being their dignity their safety everything. Of course as well. So no one cow. Of course. We are trying to manage the land but I really request to you please. And did you also hear that how we can make the building if the infrastructure then of course we need to give them that frame through the that. I'm just giving in one example a few days back I went through once Islamorada ISE in Miracle. So I talk with the guy. Then why you came here. He's saying that that's the I buy. I have a big agricultural land but which is now under water selling water there. So I cannot do anything. So I came to DAX City. Your city. I said how many kids do we have. Is it I had two kids. One is 13 years and one is 17 years. I said where they are now. They said no. They already got many. I said What. They're only 13 and 17. Why they got married. This things that people bring them back out. What I was going to ask Jay. So better to give them the. They got married and they also they won the Who's 70. She also produced a of the Chinese butter. So see the effect is a special epic in the society. So my challenge number one is the little house costing. And number two what I mean. I want to give them the skill level up and training program. So I will answer in this. They've got a round table session Please come for lunch and I need the justice for my people. Those are coming from the different area in my city. Thinking. So when you talk about low cost housing and skills development how are you going to make sure essentially that the funds that you are getting are being used in the best possible way. Other mechanisms have come up to track that. Yeah there is a mechanism of course that is a hoax as you know that in our country that there are deep divisions so external an external resource division also from the ministry. So I always say that I want the same two different agencies also my national and international investment environment and efficient but give employees 50 percent of total global climate fund that both in climate vulnerable business and in fast growing cities like CAC. So there is a mechanism. Of course can double up men. That is it in all London low cost housing. I mentioned that might be if we can talk we can find it on day space. But of course what is for structured. If the beat NPP all of the ATP and Chanel is there. So if you can sit together by the by two then going to meet the ATP head the country head in Bangladesh at seven thirty p.m. So different ladder talk with within regarding virtually the same. But definitely there is the opportunity of being a city mirror. You can pick up with me and most will talk with the government and government and me with a hand that city corporation. Definitely we can find out where how to do to minimize this scandal. How that general definitely can be done. OK. Some Islam mentioned infrastructure. I think the ISE power grid is something that's been in the works for many many years now. Why is it important. What are the key hurdles right now for getting that together. So you think I before I comment on that. Maybe I can just comment on some of the things that Islam said. You know I think as you can all see that climate change is vast and far reaching and it impacts very often most of the vulnerable communities globally and communities that have the least resources to combat climate change. So it really will take all of us to combat climate change in coming years. I think the focus tends to be on energy because of course energy is one of the primary has primary responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions. But let's not forget that transport and energy intensive industries are also big contributors to GHG emissions. I think it's probably a quarter each by now. Land use practices in agriculture. They all contribute to climate change. But just to focus on your question about the ASEAN grid and making renewable energy more available more cost effective and more efficient it is it makes immense sense to connect the ASEAN countries. The power grid I'm talking about an ASEAN average on renewable energy sometimes is meaningless unless the energy systems and countries are connected because these are averages for each country. But unless the grid is connected it's really meaningless. Talk about the 23 percent average for ASEAN as a whole. Renewable energy has its own peculiar issues. It does tend to be site specific and resources are rich based on your geography and your physical layout of countries. So some countries are rich and hydro. Some countries have very high levels of solar radiation. Other countries have very good wind. So to maximize these renewable resources in the ASEAN region it would be the most efficient if the ASEAN grid was connected and the ASEAN grid has been talked about for many years. There is a limited connection right now between some countries. Malaysia and Singapore are connected in limited amounts. Allow US exports hydro power into Thailand and Vietnam. There is a lot of hydro energy in Sarawak but that's not connected. It would be good if Singapore is about Indonesia. So for various reasons. If you had a connected grid and you could utilize the best resources not everyone has hydro. Singapore doesn't have hydro for example or the upper reaches of Thailand may not have solar radiation. If you can connect the grids then it's the best balance of complementary sources of renewable energy. There is a very good project that people can look at in Rajasthan in India. And that's a grid connection project that HDB did of maybe five or six years ago. We provided sovereign and private sector financing and what it did was connected wind solar and hydro by by connecting the different grids in the north in the west and coastal dropped. So that's a good example to look at. And you know if you if you connected you have the most efficient sources the cheapest sources and you can maximise the locations for or renewable energy. I find it quite interesting that we're having this conversation about Southeast Asia transiting towards transitioning rather towards renewable energy when the region has very severe development needs to meet as well. How are countries at this stage really balancing out those two things about making sure we be green the planet at the same time having the basic needs of its population. Matt. It's a good question and it's a question that's debated very often in the development world. You have to keep the balance between being responsible for our environment and that responsibility is for all of us not just the developing world or the developed world. And to balance out the needs of access to energy. Because in this part of the world and IDM sees there is a very large portion of the population that does not have basic access to energy. Much of rural Bangladesh or India still has one bulb in it and a phone charger. And that's the only access. So developing so sorry. Balancing the needs of development and being environmentally responsible is something that multilateral ISE have dealt with for a long time. This is a question that we ask in every financing that we do. But the encouraging thing is that even the private sector and commercial banks now are talking about the same issues and following the same framework that that we have adopted many years ago. So it's very encouraging to see both of these developing in tandem. Yes. I'm going to read for part as a voice for everyone. And Jenny how would you like to add. Yeah. Can I just set something out of that conversation. I think clearly there's a lot to to be done. And it's not like what somebody say. Well I talk about energy transition. It's not just talking about renewable energy. Clearly I think it's great that government needs to have a proper structure plan as to how they are going to be transition into a net zero carbon emission environment. I think while we are talking about investments to the infrastructure to help to do that I think the biggest hurdle as I mentioned is fiscal constraint where money is coming to continue to fund all this developments. And we also know it's a kind of balance situation because you know corporates needs to be profitable. But I think during the Mason speech it's very difficult to be profitable and therefore it's important. Government needs to come up with a structure plan as to how they going to move to what's in that zero environment. And from that on supported by incentives and subsidies so that it helps corporate to in order to to fund and hopefully become profitable in that journey. I think import to me is also to change behavior while those opportunities are electric because somebody has mentioned. Governments are coming up with policies as to phasing out for such fuel costs by 2030 in some countries. But you can see a lot of incentives in terms of promoting electric vehicles which also need to recognize in developing countries in ASEAN. You can see the income of capital is small and a lot of these costs we're talking are usually very precise. Each premium costs which are probably not affordable to many. And then how do we what we really need to do to incentivize that change of behavior until that energy transition is not just about anything. All in probably building building more secular cities improving public transport so that this less less dependent on you know probably Mickey Kaus intellect. Singapore as an example has a very efficient public transport system. And therefore you know we ought to be in Singapore. We don't need to own a car because it's very easy to get around the city. So I think those are efforts potholes destructive kinds that governments needs to put in place for us to build towards achieving those targets. Yep. Great. Great thoughts from everyone. And I'm afraid that's all the time we have today. We'll see you again for joining this conversation. Thank you to everyone here for spending the day here. And I hope you find the conversation the conference useful. Thank you very much.