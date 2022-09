00:00

From the financial centers of the world. This is Bloomberg Markets with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson. It is 30 minutes into the US trading day on this Monday September 12th. Here are the top market stories that we're following for you at this hour. Della done or just dormant. The dollar falls. Euro climbs. Equities jump higher. We try to figure out if this is a positioning event or a trend reversal ahead of tomorrow's CPI. Any use mandatory power cut. Europe's working on a plan to curb demand and potentially tax energy companies. We're going to speak with a company hoping to send their LNG to Europe and help ease this crisis. Sharif Suki to Laurie and executive chairman and founder will be joining us. And King Charles is next chapter. The new monarch will meet with the first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon before heading to Northern Ireland on Tuesday. The next big steps for the UK from New York. I'm Alix Steel with my post in London. Guy Johnson. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets. And guys want to point out as we're just heading to set here some breaking news for you. According to The New York Times that Goldman is preparing for layoffs as deal making slows. I'm not surprised but I'm surprised. I'm not surprised in the slightest. You think about what has come and what is lies and lies in front of us. We've had such feverish speculation around Labor and Wall Street and the need for everybody to be paid significantly more than they were. And there's dash for talent. It's dominated some of the calls from the big banks over the last few months. But behind the scenes we have seen a significant slowdown in dealmaking. Trading has been OK. Trading can sort of continue to see whether that continues. But dealmaking is definitely showing signs of slowing down. Unsurprisingly therefore ruthless as ever. Wall Street will react. Yeah. No it's true. I guess what's also surprising to me is then where who holds the power then. Because like a month ago or even six months ago it was you had the option of check your the option Wall Street. The workers are really holding the power in terms of how they were going to work the hours they were going to work. And that's shifted because if you work at Goldman you can't go work attack tech. It's imploding on its own in its own way. Have that shift the power then back to employers which is a very different scenario than we were expecting. And you think about what is happening sort of on the on the sidelines of this story as well. Massive call for Wall Street. Get yourself back into the office. Get yourself back into the chair. And I think that's probably emblematic of the shift that you're talking about in terms of where the power now ultimately lies employee to employer. It was it was as you suggested right at the top at some point that was going to be inevitable. Let's see what the other story that we're focused on so much as well today. This big shift that we've seen in the dollar. The dollar is down. I mean to say that a lot recently you're certainly getting some traction in the pound. You're certainly getting some traction in the euro. Our question of the day is is the dollar done. But Alex I think there's an energy combination here. So you got a bunch of factors coming together. Bench seat. Get your take on this. You've got. Clearly the story in Ukraine and helping out the European picture. If that develops that could be really positive. You've got much more hawkish talk coming out of the ECB. And then of course you've got CPI tomorrow. And the headline print month on month is expected to be negative zero point one. And I wonder that's in front running in that as well. Yeah probably I'm more in the position and kind of person than we were just so stretched and so long. Yeah. It feels like OK just take some profits and then wait for CPI. Have a hard time seeing though a strong reversal in the dollar as long as the Fed is just as hawkish if not more than anybody else to be honest. Absolutely. And if you think about the fact that a lot of Europe's problems are in terms of trade story it's about energy. Yeah we're gonna be talking a lot about that as well. That story has not gone away. Europe could be in for a very long cold winter. So maybe this is just a blip. Well let's try and find out what the charts tell us about where we are in this place. It's both from a dollar point of view and from an energy point of view. Then we'll talk about positioning. John Covid US Macro Risk Advisors chief technical strategist joining us right now. John what do you see for the dollar. Well that's a great question to start off the show with you know is the dollar toast. You know I would say that the dollar is toast but not completely toasted quite yet. And I think you guys are both right in terms of which way the dollar could go. Is it really just positioning or is it too stretched to the upside. So one chart that I'm sharing with you guys today is actually approached us from a longer term perspective which actually shows a dog going back to 2018. And what I'm noticing on the chart is is that there is evidence that the trend is exhausted for the U.S. dollar. The upside target for the dollar were somewhere in between this one 10 to 1 14 area. And that's essentially where we're at right now. And also with momentum slowing down over the last couple of days. We really need to be on alert. What I think is the key level will actually be a signal that the dollar is done would be a break under 1 0 5 which is about those August lows. You break underneath there and I think the odds are quite high that the dollar is toast and that we'll see it move down to at least one hundred maybe as low as ninety five. Oh wow. That's really interesting. How quickly do you think that we get there. If we break that that level pretty fast it could be quite fast and depends on of course the headlines and how the markets react to it. What I'm mostly concerned about is the volatility of the affects markets. Right affects ball is very high along with fixed income all seeing the dollar started to slow its rate of ascent. I mean that's all we talked about last week was and I think everybody was in effect strategist. You know the last two weeks that needs to come back down. Once that comes back down I think risk assets will start to have a bit of a tailwind to it. In terms of what we're seeing elsewhere. The story with the dollar is obviously getting very relevant. What happens with with with the energy complex very focused on the energy complex right out front to figure out what is going to happen. A lot a lot of people in the market think that if if we all get to see ultimately a move down with the dollar. So with it. Sorry. With with crude down to around 70 what do you see. Yeah. The charge do suggests that risk is tilted lower for oil. I would say at a minimum risk is tilted to 75. I can even give you scope to something even lower maybe even closer to to around you know 70 or 65 or so. But right now looking for oil to get down to around 75. And again the Q level there on the upside is 100. Remember oil peaked in June just as stocks were bottoming. So I think this is a big part of the market's equity or risk in general starting to go through the basing process. These are bull calls John. I like this. Now obviously a weaker dollar. We could commodities get OPEC's report tomorrow. That would be pretty interesting as well. They really seem to want to defend a certain type of range. OK so let's go to sentiment then. So I'm an investor and I'm looking at a weaker dollar weaker oil. What do I do in an equity market. I probably felt pretty bad before. I feel better now. Well listen everybody I talked to feels terrible. Terrible. I mean anecdotally I can't find a bull anywhere. One particular try that I'm share with you guys today is the a high percentage bulls. You know it's been around forever. But he looks at it. And what's quite interesting to me is that it could last reading was only 18 percent bulls. Historically markets tend to bottom when you don't have that many bulls. You could see in the chart they show you a major make for mark. Major market buyers tend to occur when sentiments this way. What what's really struck me was this is that it's been about 43 weeks since we've had more bulls than bears. That to me speaks of a healthy dose of skepticism. So not only do we get pessimism at the low we currently have skepticism. So as we think about you know that that classic you know quote about you know how bull markets are born that they're off of pessimism and they mature office skepticism. So I think we have that right now. All we need to see in my opinion is improvement continued improving on the last two charts. Right. We need to see the dollar rollover particularly the volatility side and of course with oil. Are equity loans and do you think John. I do. I do. I'm still meaning I'm still in that camp that the June lows are at. Great stuff John. This is a great way to set us up. Really appreciate it. It's been a really interesting two days of trading on Friday and today. John thanks a lot. John Collarbone is a macro risk. Advisors chief tentacle strategist. Thank you sir. Coming up more on our Question of the Day from a fundamental basis is the dollar done. We'll be asking that question. To Martin Naughton Morningstar Investment Management CIO for the Americans next. This is Bluebird. We expect a fairly soft by recent standards at least CPI print tomorrow and I think that that could be kind of the initial impulse for some some further correction in dollar. Yeah. But I think as you pointed out earlier it's interesting that the dollar is the US dollar is weaker but not against the yen today. And that seems to be kind of at odds a little bit I think with the current economic backdrop. That was basically through a breakup of UBS speaking earlier on Bloomberg Television which takes us back to the question of the day. Is the dollar done. Joining us now Martin Naughton Morningstar Investment Management a chief investment officer for the Americas. Marta that's the question. If the dollar down. You know when we take a look at our currency models valuation is obviously the critical factor for us. Then we take a look at the yen we take a look at the euro we look at the pound and all of those currencies look very attractive to us again from a valuation perspective. But I think what stays our hand from being too enthusiastic. We do have exposure to all of those currencies but we're not necessarily backing up the truck because as we look at the fundamentals there's fundamental reasons for why the dollar has behaved the way it has and why we've seen currencies be a bit soft against it. And so while we have that exposure we want to be cautious in terms of how we're positioned. Lots of good morning. It's guy Europe in particular is in a very tough spot right now. There's a lot going on. We have an energy crisis. There is a war in Ukraine. If we would start to see a resolution to both of those two two narratives how much money is poised do you think to flow back into European equities out of U.S. equities. Well you know the trade of the year has really been in to us as that safe haven. And so I think there's a lot of investors who look at the headlines around the world look at the energy crisis and have major concern about investing in Europe and investing in the U.K. and some of these areas that seem to be in crisis. And so to the extent that you see that crisis start to fade away I think there's certainly a lot of movement that we can see in the other direction. And from a valuation perspective again Germany European financials U.K. those are all areas that look attractive to us. But there is a lot of uncertainty. And so while you know we could make a lot of money you could also lose a lot of money depending on how things play out. We want to keep that in mind as we position our portfolios. So what do you do. How do you deal with an equity rally then for example if we narrow it down. Do you want to sell the rips or how do you manage it. So what we're doing is we're really thinking about portfolio construction. So as we size into something like Germany we have an ultimate level that we could go to based on the market size and based on kind of optimal value that we would see there. And yet we don't go necessarily to that point. We kind of wait in over time so that we can manage that risk with equities broadly. We're relatively neutral positions in terms of how much equities we want to have. We see areas of opportunity. But broadly speaking equities aren't necessarily absolutely cheap. And so we want to keep that in mind as we think about some of these risks around inflation. Some of these risks around growth that are really global concerns. What else have you got in the portfolio. What would you what would you normally not have this much of in your portfolio if that's the case on equities. So what we're looking at with an equities and if we're taking a look at the U.S. in particular there's two areas that are pretty attractive to us at least relative to the rest of the U.S. market. That's US financials and that is also U.S. communications services. So both of those areas we think stands to gain if we start to see some kind of more positive narrative around inflation around growth. And we think those are two more of the attractive valued areas. And yet at the same time that's not the only thing we want to position for. We also want a position for the potential that inflation stays with us for quite some time. That growth could be disappointing. And so we have other areas of the market say MLP is that we have sold less quickly even though they're not as attractive from a value perspective because we can see them benefiting in a more negative scenario. So is that defense or offense. Maybe it's a mix of both at this point. Right. Right. Because the uncertainty is so high. And so you want to prepare for many different scenarios at this point in time. What about cash. What about alternatives. Talk me through the strategy there and how much you've got right. Right. So the benefit of being a multi asset investor right is you can think about some of these other areas of the market. And so cash isn't something that's all that attractive in an inflationary environment but it certainly can act as a store of dry powder. And so that's how we're using it. We're using it to opportunistically edge into positions that they sell off. We're also using alternatives when we think of alternatives. We're thinking about merger arbitrage. Convertible arbitrage. Global macro strategies that aren't overly levered. These can be a really nice balance to our portfolio when you're worried about where rates could be going. And you're also concerned about the overall impact on equities. So I would say we're at an outsized allocation to those two areas right now and we're using it to edge in as opportunities present themselves. Such great stuff to wrap it up. Got it. Where does that leave credit then in your thesis. Right. So you know I think the big headline with fixed income broadly is that it's a much better asset class to us today than it was a year ago. Income levels yield levels. They're all just much more attractive. At the same time if you are worried about fundamentals especially in the high yield space or you know some of the riskier areas of the market it's not necessarily true that you have a big margin of safety. And so we'd probably want to see a little bit higher spread levels within that area before we'd move in wholesale. But high quality short duration bonds tips. Those are interesting areas to us right now. Moderates catch up. Really useful insight into what is happening and what you're doing right now. As you say with this uncertain market that we find ourselves with. Martin Olsen of Morningstar Investment Management. Greatly appreciated. Now clearly one of the factors driving the market today certainly driving the euro. Russia suffering a stunning setback after a lightning advance by his forces in the Kharkiv region. For its part Russia hit power plants in the region forcing blackouts across the northeast of the country. Let's get more insight into what is actually happening here on the ground and the political story behind it is Oscar Ukrainian presidential adviser joining us now as is Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo who joins us from Brussels. Maria over to you. Thank you again Mr. Shukla. Thank you so much for joining us. I mean I don't want to put words in your mouth but I think that today you're prolly a happy man and you feel optimistic about the prospects for your country. So I want to ask you at this point given what we saw on Saturday is it possible that with the right weapons Ukraine can finally put an end to this terrible war before the end of the year. Look really what is happening throughout the last weekend definitely it is a positive tendencies tendencies we are having now will be very modest and pneumonia and this things are better today or today. It's later when we will have the results. But this is due to the strength of the Ukrainian armed forces due to the monster be bringing soldiers. But this is also due rights. You are to the heavy weaponry Ukraine started to receive for the last practically weeks or months. This is what we didn't have in the beginning of the war. This is what we didn't have unfortunately before the war. Right now we are starting to have it. But definitely if you ask me whether it is enough. Definitely not because the aim of the Ukrainian armed forces the aim of Ukrainian president is to deliberate all the territory. Ukraine is now is not having the control over and over to do these utmost tasks for us in order to get the victory. Definitely we need more weapons and we need more artillery. I'll to really matters when starting those kind of campaigns. We need ammunition necessary ammunition for the Western artillery and for that will Soviet embassy. So we need artillery shells. So one hundred twenty two one hundred fifty five calibers. We need armored vehicles and tanks because you see how important it is to have enough armored vehicles and thanks to carry the manpower. So definitely we need more and more weapons from our Western penalized allies to get our victory as soon as possible. And you say as soon as possible of course Ukraine says hopefully this this year can be put to an end to the war. But I wonder there was a theory for a long time that weapons meant escalation and that was a bad idea and that would only anger Vladimir Putin and that would only be a problem. Would you say that at this stage everyone who said Ukraine can not fight back weapons means escalation. They've been proven wrong. Absolutely. They were fully and totally mistaken. Yes we are at some some positions even before the war. This might provoke the Russian Federation. Let's take the beast. Let's let's be very cautious. Look what happened. Russia still started this aggression against Ukraine and the steel weapons started to boil. But you know imagine if we had it before maybe Russia would give twice. So no they are totally wrong. And they see I think they understand that's what they want. They understand that on this of their position been saying Ukrainian armed forces will not be able to master this weapon. No. They all see that Ukraine not only able to muster this weapon but to sit down sometimes even better than some armies of some NATO states that the evaluation authentic woman said that Ukrainians lose. It's having twelve out of 10 points for most of this Western weaponry. So Ukrainians are smart. Ukrainians are courageous. Ukrainians are brave. And with the support of this weapon who definitely win this war. And of course if you go back to President Alaska yesterday there's also this idea that Ukrainians are fighting for their land they're not going to let it go. That's the spirit of the nation. But I do want to ask you too about the situation in the nuclear plant because it does seem that it is getting more dangerous by the day. I know that you have said you want to see an area where there's no fighting around it. Are we going to get anything. Looks like a no fight no armed conflict around the site. And I wonder given the information that you know is there an actual risk. God forbid. But is there an actual risk of a nuclear incident perhaps happening there. Look we unfortunately had to shut down the last six nuclear or you need to know that indeed many nuclear power plants look work in. Even food to feed itself. 18 Division of Energy Island. Unfortunately the danger hostilities and these half measures like no fly zone or whatever. I'm not food. The only measure which could and should be done is the complete withdrawal overall from armed forces from the territory both the nuclear power plant complete and this would be the best way to have this safe mobile deploy. You cannot give me an example of any nuclear power plant in the planet working under the control of foreign armed forces. So this is the only way to have this happen. The idea of Russia a discipline that these nuclear power plants from the energy system of Ukraine. I'd have to remind you Ukraine is now a member of NATO. Even join European Union system. We wanted to give you a surplus and what the Fed did to you European Union countries. So you should also be here with us asking Russia so please don't ruin the single European energy balance. Don't make this danger before the winter time and after writes you are to play with a nuclear power plant. To show the nuclear power plant is absolutely nonsense is pretty stupid. And we have to unite our efforts to make this possible once again to withdraw completely all the armed forces of Russia from the territory of the bloc's. And Mr. Trump quite I know you can't give me a lot of details about the operations that are happening on the ground. But your president was also very clear that you will continue the liberation of your territory. That that's not that's not going to stop. I know you're not going to tell me exactly where the army is going. But do you have a feeling that in the next few days we are going to potentially see more land being taken back by the Ukrainian armed forces. We'll answer you like this when moving in the right direction. But with a wet wet weather one good resource. Unfortunately you saw it yesterday in the evening. What was the reaction of Russia. They started to warm the thermal power plants. No military objects in the city of Kharkiv around this terrible power plant of the shell but immediately in the evening. The heat of the terminal Covid plant disconnects in all the region a and several neighboring regions. Company. And you know what it was. Just I connected to this dormant thermal power plant constant kindergartens and schools. So they started to test the ground before winter time because they measured using the same will be happening during the wintertime. So answering your question yes we need as soon as possible to liberate as many possible territories of Ukraine in order to prevent the either in Russian or Russian ground forces to fight against civilians. They do not know how to fight. Yes Ukraine military. They are fighting against civilians. Mr. John Tucker it's Guy Johnson in London. How much further can your supply lines allow your forces to go. Which we supply do you mean you said the troops need supplying they need resupplying they need equipment they need food they need sustenance to keep the offensive moving. How stretched is the current supply line. Well well well now the supply lines are woods. I'm not a military expert to answer about the prospects of supply but obviously I mean you know Scott then you've been serious. You don't have the understanding knows the supply lines but they sort of give you more detail. I'm not an expert on this. OK. Are you going to be an expert on my next question as well. But I'll be curious to get some inside information here. How much tactical advice are you getting from NATO staff officers in the way that this operation is being conducted. There is a view in Russia that Russia is fighting NATO. You have NATO weapons. Do you have NATO advice as well on the way that this this this this latest counter offensive is being conducted. You know I saw some Russian narratives that the NATO forces enter this or that village and they heard you know foreign speech from the soldiers. I mean please. I beg your pardon. Look the comment is nonsense. My answer would be very simple. I've seen through all this campaign and definitely after our victory it's Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainians viruses will be able to advance to NATO armies as well to NATO countries as well. Automation more than warfare in the 21st century against. Definitely not the second strongest element in the world but definitely also not the weakest army in the world. You know Sophie Kamaruddin we wish you well sir. Thank you very much. Sorry. Maria. Mr. SHAPIRO very briefly though do you have any updates on your EU candidacy and it was very important for you. Do you have any updates in terms of the progress on that. Thank you Mario. Very good question. We are now very good in doing this seven recommendations that European Commission has given to us. We're almost halfway. And as soon as we get them field and we jump ship I'm sure we will have the next station which is the accession negotiations. What'd You Miss? straightforward. Thank you very much indeed. This is Bloomberg. All right we're about an hour into the trading session. Equities around the highs of the session. Happy Monday. Highs here at Bloomberg's Abigail Doolittle. Who's tracking those moves for us IPO. Well Alex we do have a nice rally here with that. S & P 500 up one point two percent the first time that we've seen for updates since early July. And the last time I looked the best four days in about a month and a half. So not so shabby at all really begging the question continuing to beg the question of whether or not the three day rally that we started to see last week whether or not that's the beginning of something real we have the NASDAQ participating. Now the big mover to the upside is really Apple up two point seven percent. This is driving the big bulk of the gains for both of these indexes. We're seeing preorder data. That's positive. That's showing strong demand. Lots of it. That more expensive pro than managed to hold the price. Also helping out stocks and risk assets overall. The Bloomberg dollar index the dollar it is week down half a percent after falling three weeks in a row not surprisingly. Or excuse me falling last week. The driver probably last week also of the stock strength. If we flip up the board we will see here that the big driver of this rally it is again Apple and some of that data. But its technology overall. Take a look. Over the last four days we have that tech index for the S & P 500 up five point four percent. Some of that again the weak dollar. What makes it interesting last week we did of course have yields higher but investors looking past that really digesting those higher yields. Speaking of the weak dollar. Let's take a look at the influence and some of the other asset classes because you can see that the euro versus the dollar having a very nice day up eight tenths of one percent. Very interesting. You have crude oil rallying again up two point four percent right now at almost eighty nine dollars per barrel. That of course is WTI crude. And if you were to chart over a long period of time both the euro against the dollar and oil you'll see a very similar pattern. So it's not surprising to see both of them climb today. Also that weak dollar helping out the metals complex up one point nine percent. Finally tomorrow of course we'll have that big CPI print. The expectation is for it to have been up 8 percent in the month of August. Sounds high but it's down from eight point five percent. Let's see whether or not that happens. And one reason that it was weak in August and it could be excuse me in July. And it could be weak for the month of August. We do have the prices of gasoline. I'm very happy about this coming in right now. The average price 372. I'm not seeing that yet right here in the tristate area. But it is certainly coming down. It's a big relief guy moving in the right direction. Abigail thank you very much indeed. I mean data on what's happening in the markets the energy markets in particular. Let's turn our attention back now to what is happening in Ukraine. Russia hitting power plants deep behind Ukrainian lines causing blackouts across the northeast of the country. This follows Ukrainian troops advancing and they continue to advance in a defensive that has reversed months of Moscow's advances in the country. Let's get the latest now from Bloomberg's Annmarie Horden Bloomberg's Washington correspondent in D.C.. Emery how is this being perceived in Washington. In some ways vindication maybe of President Biden's strategy. Yes certainly. As we heard from Senator Mark Warner on CNN over the weekend on a Sunday program talking about the fact that the U.S. and U.K. are sharing intelligence with Ukraine. And clearly you see that paying off. There is obviously also going to be the fact that the White House wants to see through more money just under 12 billion dollars to go towards Ukraine when in Congress this month is trying to work out this stopgap funding measure. And they're likely going to use what we have been seeing especially over the course of this weekend which is the fact that the Russian defense ministry is admitting that they need to regroup because of what you are seeing with Ukraine pushing back those forces saying that this is working. And now there's really just a big question mark and concern about the fact that if this is the case does this mean that we're going to see more of what we saw on Sunday night which is these long range missiles coming into Ukraine hitting key infrastructure turning off the lights for people. This is something that Bridget Brink the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine took to Twitter immediately accusing Russia of doing this. Are you going to see Putin really dig his heels in and potentially become even more aggressive. And the U.S. will say now is the time we need to continue that spending and support for Ukraine. And also key to this quickly shoring up the European allies which at this moment are very vulnerable when it comes to their own economy and energy supplies given the fact that they are just not getting as much natural gas from Russia. So Emory on a European level this was obviously be extremely important politically and energy wise here in the U.S. Is it. How does this play into the midterms at all. Yeah well natural gas is in play nearly as important in the American psyche or you would say the voter the way gas prices would. Right. So I think we need to almost extrapolate that two. So. On the oil price front which then hits gasoline and filling up the pump in the tank. And this is what really was driving the Biden administration in circles for months trying to do anything again to remember it was at five dollars a gallon at one point. That's starting to quell. That's less of a concern going into the midterms. But natural gas prices are still important and there's a lot of LNG a lot more LNG going over to Europe right now. This summer there was a record more liquefied natural gas was sent from United States to Europe than Europe was receiving natural gas via pipelines from Russia. That is huge. But we do need to remember electricity bills are an issue in America. One in six American households are behind on their electricity bills potentially later on in the winter. This can come up and this could be a big problem. Yeah 100 percent. Everything's really great reporting on this. Bloomberg Annmarie Horden joining us there. Let's start with the gas theme here. The EU is planning to propose power demand reduction targets. They're also rich handling energy company profits to aid with the region's energy crunch. I'll talk to someone on the ground with a unique perspective here. Shrieks Suki to Larry and executive chairman and founder he has said that the continent's energy crisis would allow American producers to export gas at a significant premium to learn. Also wants to be the first integrated global gas pure play in the U.S. and Sharif joins us now. Sharif it's always a pleasure to talk to you. You're in Europe. You were at gas tech last week. What is your biggest takeaway right now. I think the first thing is for the first time everybody was in the same place so I have to go with this is the first time that the industry actually had the gathering where everybody showed up and you could see a lot of enthusiasm and at the same time a lot of confusion for two reasons why we were in Milan at gas tech. The different European countries were announcing subsidies. This went to four for their consumer and consumer. So one hundred and fifty billion dollar revenue for England over two years 65 billion for Germany. I expect to see France announcing 40 to 50 billion dollars of subsidies pretty soon. Those are big numbers. So you're going to have subsidies of like 100 billion dollars. And at the same time the idea that Europeans seem to have is that maybe we should DAX our energy companies in order to generate some of these get these funds that we're going to need. So there is a confusion in terms of where is the capital going to come from to secure those supplies. And there is also confusion. But what are the politicians going to do about the predicament that they find themselves in today. Sharif Europe seems to have two problems. It has a supply problem and it has a price problem. It's trying to support the consumer by solving the price problem but it still has a supply problem. Are we going to be short of gas this winter in Europe. How much do we need to reduce consumption by. I think definitely where you're going to be short supply ending in any of this winter and comfortably for several months ago. I think the things that Europe can look at is that first time to find energy from any source that they can and second effect the behavior of people who study with their industries because we have to make choices. It's probably the easiest choice to make an order sort because certain industries will not be able to survive in an environment where gas prices are higher and energy prices in general are higher. So things like fertilizers steel aluminum cement are going to go look for it for places where they can find cheaper gas in order to be able to be at the same time. You'll have to do something about the consumers because they would be in a very difficult situation. Well sure. Shery Ahn I like that you brought up cement and steel for example because the US is extremely important helping us solve this crisis. But one of the biggest problems is the infrastructure to it. And like I mentioned you want to be the first integrated company. That means you're going to have the production the pipeline and the export facility. How is that going. Are you on track with stuff. What about labor goods supplies like and also permitting. I mean we got a lot of problems here in the US to make this LNG export dream come true in essence. Alex I think you are hundred percent right. You need all of the above in order to be able to be successful. There is 100 million tonnes of LNG that is permitted in the United States but still the infrastructure is not necessarily always there to get the gas to the facility. And we are going to have some serious issues of labor and and labor availability supply chains on every state. So are going to be very sensitive to price increases. The same with less than one ounce. We got lucky. There was no inflation. Interest rates stayed. The editor read over during the construction so everything worked out perfectly. This time around it's not going to be the same. So the idea of having all the permitting moving quickly is extremely important. The idea of how is the business model is going to work in different circumstances and LASIK efforts have not gone far. A year ago it wasn't an issue. There was no money for the industry. Right now the industry is flush with cash. So I think going to be able to make the investments that are necessary in order to better leave Europe in the middle in the mid-term not immediately. It's going to take four or five years to build this infrastructure. And at the moment there is neither the direction from the capital nor the direction from the politicians that this disease is a lot of talk but not enough serious action. I would say for the Europeans if it doesn't gas facilities but you have to fill them with something. Yeah we're seeing a lot of floating stuff floating re gasification coming coming on stream. Germany certainly got a benefit from that but it looks like it's it's already kind of factored in. Sheriff if I think about how much gas is going to cost going forward in Europe what is the premium going to be on U.S. LNG vs. pre invasion Russian piped gas. How much more is Europe going to be paying if it relies on the Americans vs. what it was paying pre invasion. In the short term it's going to be obscene but I think if everybody does the right thing then over time I think you're going to find all of the energy prices that are going to equalize. It's not just natural gas. We're short of energy sources in general. So at some point you're going to find that oil and coal and gas when your birds are ordered to settle at a certain level. And my suspicion is going to be in the 120 to one hundred and fifty dollars per barrel equivalents for all of these commodities. Eventually that will get hit with each other. And the question is how much demand do you destroy when prices at these levels. Yeah. Well what which also brings up the question that Europe struggling with too is liquidity cargoes are so expensive liquidity is a problem. You've been in this industry for a long time Shery Ahn. Can you describe to me that a quick liquidity conditions right now. We're divided into two I think for the traders they'd be OK because they're making a ton of money. So people will find liquidity for them. For the utilities in Europe it's dead. It's the magic. The order is on the verge of bankruptcy. Not delay any benefits. They can't afford to continue to buy gas very expensive and convert it into either subsidized gas or subsidized electricity in Europe. That's just not going to work. Sharif will deliver them. Thank you very much indeed Sheriff Suki an executive chairman and founder. Enjoy the coaches here. Okay. Coming up your CPI report tomorrow will be the last before the Fed's meeting next week. We're going to take a look at the key things that we should be watching out for. That is next. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world here's the best word answers you can get to King Charles. The third is vowing to uphold parliamentary democracy and follow what he called the selfless duty. And his mother Queen Elizabeth the second addressing parliament today. But King said he felt quote the weight of history around him. Charles is now in Scotland where he led a procession carrying the queen's coffin through Edinburgh. The queen will be laid to rest one week from today. European Union is unveiling plans to help homes and businesses across the continent survive an unprecedented energy crunch. The European Commission will propose this week. Power demand reduction targets and plans to channel part of energy companies profits. That's according to a draft regulation seen by Bloomberg News. And Russia hit power plants deep on Ukrainian lines today causing blackouts across the northeast of the country. Ukraine says more than 30 settlements have suffered Russian missile and air strikes over the past day. At least two power plants reportedly hit with precision rockets. Meanwhile Ukrainian troops are continuing to advance in an offensive that has reversed months of Moscow's advances. Tens of thousands of U.S. railroad workers could be on strike by the end of the week negotiated two says met through the weekend trying to reach a deal with two unions covering some 57000 engineers and conductors demanding better working conditions. Work stoppages that clock major arteries of the nation's food and energy supplies could pose a political risk to President Biden and other Democrats. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm sure could get to. This is Glenn Beck. Are you ready. Good. Thank you so very much. The main event is tomorrow U.S. CPI for August. Economists are expecting a negative monthly reading and that may be mixed signals for the Fed ahead of its meeting for next week. Joining us Michael McKee Bloomberg and national economics and policy correspondent. Mike would it be good or bad news how if we get a negative decline month on month what does that mean. Well it depends on how big the next decline is. We are expecting a zero point one percent drop in headline CPI and we're expecting unchanged core which means that the headline CPI goes down and the Fed is going to look at that and say that's good news but it's not going to make any difference in what they're going to do because they're talking about 75 basis points. They we're talking about it going into the blackout period that began this week. But for them the price is right which means guy I have to ask you do you know who Bob Barker is. Bob Barker. No. Well we were having this argument with John Carroll this morning. He said people in England would know who he is. He's the host of an American game show called The Price Is Right. He was the host of the American game show called The Price. I am sorry to to to be maybe the one he doesn't know. I'm sure everybody else knows exactly who Bob Barker is. But but I also don't watch enough television American television that is. I think Farrow is going to be ragging me for this one a little bit later. Mike let's talk a bit about lower gas prices. And whether or not that's good news for the Fed is the price right here because if the price of gas goes down and people spend money elsewhere isn't that going to exacerbate the inflation problem elsewhere and then cause the Fed further problems. Well if they spend money elsewhere and that's a key question we'll answer on Thursday when we get the retail sales report. But do people feel like they have some money they can keep in savings now that they don't have to spend down because gasoline prices went lower and that would be reasonably good news for the Fed and gas prices in general not just gas prices. They reflect oil prices. And those go into so many products that overall it should bring down the inflation rate. The other interesting thing is that used cars which were a big part of the inflation increase early on. They've gone down significantly as well. And some people say that drop has been enough. That's the Manheim index on the wholesale level that it could lead to an inflation surprise. It brings us below 8 percent on a year over year basis which would certainly get people's attention and also travel entertainment etc.. I mean we're no longer on vacation. Kids are back at school. So I wonder how much how fast prices there can come down too. Yeah airfares coming down and hotel rooms in theory coming down. There have been reports that businesses are booking a lot more travel now that things are better. But so far it looks like prices in August at least came down some. What's really interesting Alex and you and I talked about this earlier is Janet Yellen warning over the weekend that we could see oil prices go skyrocketing. Goldman Sachs says to one hundred twenty five dollars a barrel and yet food futures prices don't reflect that at all. The investors seem to think we're going to have this low oil price situation way into the future. I've now read a lot about Bob Barker. I think he's okay. I was this I can do two things at once. Multitasking. I can do that just yet. Now I know I know a lot now. The price is right. I am. This is now part of part of my armoury in in understanding American culture. Mike great stuff. The price is definitely right when it comes to NIKKEI. We are going to bring you the full details on what is happening with the CPI number tomorrow. A huge lineup is being prepared for some great analysis. We're also getting some analysis next. Always a bit of a turn on Wall Street's Goldman Sachs. According to New York Times starting the process of laying some people off in dealmaking. We're going to do with the details next. Are others going to follow. Sonali Basak will be joining us momentarily. This is Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs delivering the largest round of job cuts since the pandemic started. The Wall Street giants preparing to scrap several hundred jobs starting this month as dealmaking is slowing. Joining us now Blum. It's Wall Street reporter Sonali Basak. How deep could these cuts be. What's interesting about this is this is the return of that strategic review that tends to happen at the end of the year. Why is that a big deal. It's because it hasn't really existed in a formal way for the last two years. So it's not going to be humongous. There might be a modest decrease but it definitely causes a lot of anxiety. Alex over the next couple of weeks because these are cuts you'll start to see in the next couple of weeks very tangibly and into the end of the year. Remember a lot of these are very performance based. They're across the lines of business. What will be interesting to see is at the end of the year what does Goldman Sachs's headcount look like. Because remember they have added acquisitions. They have added talent. They said that they would slow the pace of attrition. They said that they would have these reviews back again. So net net what does this mean for Goldman's headcount. Will others follow. That's the million dollar question. The expectation is yes they have followed. You saw that with the return to office plans as well. I remember in normal times this is a very traditional investment banking move. This happens every year. And again the reason it is such a big deal this year is it hasn't been felt for years since the pandemic. Not only because of the pandemic but because guy activity was absolutely soaring. So relative to the downturn you're seeing the cuts may be modest. They may be less than 5 percent for example. They could be not huge as we've seen in prior downturns. I think what's equally interesting is that if this downturn continues into next year are we looking at bigger job cuts on Wall Street ahead. There are some firms that have said they've hired a lot and they want to put people to work into next year. Jihye Lee great stuff. Thanks for jumping in to covering it for us. IBEX Sonali Basak and what's happening with these Goldman Sachs job cuts. Coming up the European close. We also got to get the New York Fed survey on inflation at the top of the hour as well. Philip Lowe former director general for the Energy Over Energy at the European Commission joining us next. This is Bloomberg.