Monday the 12th of September. European stocks surge the euro and the pound. Both trading strongly. The countdown to the close starts right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European clothes with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. I'll get 30 minutes to go. Let's talk about where we are with the numbers right now. European stocks up by one point seventy one percent. Every single sector is in positive territory. Retail is leading very very strong day for Europe today. We're trading for 27 on the stock 600. I think the story kind of centers here. Take a look what is happening with the currency markets. The euro is up very nicely. The pound is up very nicely. There's a combination of factors coming together here. Alex just pointing out the positioning story in the last hour. You've got expectations tomorrow for the CPI print. You've got what's happening in Ukraine. We'll talk about that in just a moment. And you've got this more hawkish sentiment being talked about out of the ECB the Bundesbank another will hawkish central banks. All of that is coming together to produce this move. So the positioning. But you need a catalyst to get everything moving. And there seems to be many of them right now. So what one thirty two is where we're trading on euro. Dollar energy is also coming lower. That is significant. You've got a 7 percent move to the downside. Now this is hugely volatile but we are awaiting and I suspect it's going to start trickling out over the next few hours the details of this new European energy plan that's going to be announced. How much will there be on price. How much will there be as well on reducing consumption of gas this winter. Both of those two critical factors. And they need to balance out ultimately. But nat gas certainly moving sharply lower today Alex. It really feels like here it is a repositioning story. So you talked about natural gas prices lower here in the U.S.. Oil prices are higher in the S & P energy index is the best performing sector within the S & P up by over 2 percent and the S & P over that one hundred over that 50 day moving average. To me it's all about then the dollar. For a second day in a row the dollar index is down a total about 1 percent. That's giving some upside then to equities. Also you have Lear yields a little lower and the front end a two year yields down by about three basis points. The question that I constantly have though how much of this is fundamentals of a true trend reversal and how much of this is look we are really one sided. You're looking at the dollar where you're looking at equities and we're just taking a little bit of profit here and we're just buying a little bit of a dip. Yeah it's been a very big move hasn't it. I think certainly a lot of people were thinking about exactly what you've just been talking about. We are going to get CPI tomorrow. Expectations on inflation are really critical as well. We get the University of Michigan data on that front. We also get the New York Fed expectations survey as well to feed into the mix. We're just getting the details of that coming through now. Let me just give you the headlines off that. The Fed survey certainly shows expectations on inflation declining in August. This is probably a little less sensitive to gas prices. The New York Fed survey saying one year inflation expectations have fallen to five point seven versus six point two. Obviously still very elevated. The three year inflation expectations number falling to 2.8 from three point two. So the direction of travel is right. But the numbers are still relevant relatively elevated. And and energy is a huge part in terms of what it plays a huge part in terms of what is happening here. Let's return to one of the factors behind that energy story and that is what is happening in Ukraine and reassess the situation as it has developed over the weekend. Thousands of Russian troops in retreat after we've seen this lightning Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv region in the last hour. We spoke to Ito's Oscar an adviser to the Ukrainian president Vladimir Selenski about these developments and his concerns about nuclear power plants as well in the region. Unfortunately the danger hostilities and these half measures like no fly zone or whatever are not food. The only measure which could and should be done is the complete withdrawal of overarching armed forces from the territory both a nuclear power plant complete and this would be the best way to have the safe mode of the PLA. Let's get the latest now with Mark Champion Bloomberg senior reporter for International Affairs. Mark this was a lightning offensive delivered with some impressive results. Now what. What happens next. Are the Ukrainians able to continue to advance. Just put this in context for me. Well I mean the first thing to say is that this astonished everybody. The Russians certainly the Western analysts western officials the Ukrainians themselves just the speed of the success of it. So you know it's then a question as to exactly how far do they go. And you know traditionally the concern would be unless you've got a lot of reserves that you can pull in behind you to consolidate the territory so that you can then move forward safely. You don't want to. You want to be very careful about not over stretching and putting yourself in the same position that the Russians were where they were simply too thinly stretched and their logistics were too far away. And so I think the kind of general consensus is that the Ukrainians are likely to now start to consolidate. They may want to make a few more gains just to gain bridge heads for future offensives but can start consolidating now. But we really don't know because the Ukrainians themselves are having to you know as always happens in work in war. They you have a plan and then it disappears in the first minutes. And you are reacting to events as you go. Everybody has a plan so they get punched in the face. The Russians have just been punched in the face in a very big way. All right. I'm listening to Russian media deeply unhappy about it. Right. How does Vladimir Putin respond. Again you know so the other side always gets a voice and you know we'll have to feed into what the Ukrainians do next. And it may decide what happens next. What Putin doesn't have a lot of great options. It's already clear that he doesn't have ready reserves to push in and to really you know restart the Russian authority on the on the on the campaign retake the initiative. It's clear already that doesn't exist. He may need time if he needs time. What does he do. The first thing he's done is to strike infrastructure power grids and so on in Ukraine which he hasn't really done before systematically. And you know that kind of says to me that he doesn't know what to do right now. And they are now figuring out what their next step will be. Of course there's always you know the the horrific you know fears that he may sort of escalate towards nuclear and so on. But so far there's been no sign of that. Mark the descriptions are really staggering right. Like Russians running away on a bicycle. Like there was were very specific description of what happened. Do we know how this is playing in Russia. How is how can Vladimir Putin control that narrative within Russia which will then basically guide him to what to do next in essence. Well he does still have an extraordinary amount of control over the message and the media in Russia. But you started to see in the last few days you know some of that start to break down and some of the talk shows you've seen people actually say you know this is a disaster and we should start to think about finding a resolution a peace you know peace talks. And you know these people would not have been allowed to continue speaking in the past. And here they are you know speaking on national TV being questioned being sort of pushed back on and you know being told you know your language isn't acceptable. It's on. But it's there now. So you know it's true. That can be a real factor. But I should repeat that you know so far there hasn't been any sign that that Putin doesn't have support for the war. One of the easier ways that he could respond would be simply to cut Europe off from energy. Is that is that now increasingly likely as a result of what happened this weekend. I don't know that this weekend will make it more likely. It already looked almost baked in. So I don't see any reason why this would change his approach there. But it looked very very you know almost certain that he was going to continue playing with the supply and cutting it more or less to zero during the winter when it you know when when he could get the made the best impact the most impact. In some ways that leverage is really a year ago versus now. Everyone sort of prep for that Nord Stream zero scenario. All right Mark thanks a lot. We really appreciate your time. Bloomberg's Mark Champion. Coming up the EU is set to propose mandatory power demand cuts to help curb that energy crisis. We're going to speak with a former director general for energy at the European Commission. Philip Lowe is up next. This is Bloomberg. Definitely. You going to be short supply ending any of this winter and comfortably for several months ago. I think the things that you can look at is that first try to find the energy from any source that they can and stick and affect the behavior of fever starting with it in the Southeast. Because you have to make choices. It's probably the easiest choice to make an oil salt because certain industries will not be able to survive in an environment where gas prices are higher and energy prices in general are higher. Ashraf Su Keenan Shery Ahn executive chairman and founder speaking to us in the last hour saying the European energy crisis is here to stay. Joining us Philip Lowe a partner at economics consultancy firm ERA. He served as director general for energy at the European Commission. I'm wonderful to talk to you. I've heard reports that we could see this kind of tight market for Europe for years like two to three to four years out. What should Brussels be deciding on. What's the right solution right now. Well there is no silver bullet to this. This this challenge clearly in the longer term beyond four or five years we can look forward to a a production of electricity and of heat and energy for heating based on renewables with a lot more storage capacity with a lot more nuclear as well in certain countries. But in the short term we have to deal with the impacts both on households and on electricity producers. And they overlap of course because electricity is being supplied to many households too. And so. Governments throughout the European Union and Europe are helping households immediately by capping their bills with the retail level. But ultimately speaking what ministers and what I think everyone in Europe is looking for now is a way of none of capping the wholesale price of gas and electricity. Electricity price depends on gas because it's the it's the it's the source of energy which is at the margin the most important force for determining the final price of electricity. So in the short term. Ministers the energy ministers of Europe have already met on Friday. They've called on the commission to come forward with new proposals including on an energy price on a gas price cap including on looking at new ways of organising the electricity market to decouple gas from the average electricity price. OK. And that survey group is going to go. PHILLIPS So we're going to decouple the energy price non gas electricity from the gas price which potentially could allow a lower price and still allow investment. How though in the short term if we're going to cap the price of gas as well which is being talked about or certainly help out consumers how do we reduce demand. How do we reduce demand of a of a of a commodity that we have a shortage of. Right now a severe shortage of. There are no easy answers whether it's in households or in industry. The the impacts on the competitiveness of this industry is perhaps more important for Europe. In the end whereas one can call up on households all of us to for example reduce our energy consumption and lighting and heating and in other areas. And I suspect that calls for economy will be responded to positively in all countries. But we've got to do something about the price of electricity and gas for industries which depend heavily on them. These sources in order to remain competitive. Well we're already at Nord Stream 0. In essence the events that have happened over the weekend with Ukraine and Russia. Does it make it more or less likely that there will be less gas to Europe. Can it get any worse. Or if the war ends quickly. Could flows pick up. Well this is in the realm of speculation of course but ISE. There we we already far less dependent on Russian gas than a year ago. We're now at a level of something like 14 or 15 percent compared to 40 percent three years ago. But is the price of the gas which we need which is still a problem which is why in the short term at least capping the price of gas for electricity producers for industry and households is is seems to be essential in order to defend Europe's interests at the same time. We we know that we're in a process where we hope we will not need gas in the future for our energy supply because of sufficient energy energy from both renewables and nuclear. For that we have a gap in the middle and that gap could be substantial during that gap. Is European industry viable. German and many other industries are built on cheap Russian gas. Are they viable during this gap when energy prices are going to remain elevated. And if they're not viable what happens. Well first of all let's be realistic about the price of gas even before the Ukrainian war. We know that the demand for gas worldwide has been growing up growing strongly because Asia is using gas instead of coal in particular for four to reduce efforts. So Europe has to face this challenge that if it wants to remain competitive it's got to invest heavily in areas which are which which are dependent on the moment on gas. But where we need to turn to alternative fuels and that's a big change. It is it is a gap as you say. It is something where we've got to pay a lot of attention to member states of the European Union. Countries like the UK can help households in the short term. But in the longer term even in the medium term we've got to make sure that the the subsidies given including the subsidies for example in Germany to industry help us along but are combined in parallel with action to place Europe's energy mix on other things then gap. Phillips regrets catch up. Really useful insight into what is happening here will see the news I suspect trickle out over the next few hours and into tomorrow. Philip Lowe of Zero Partner and former director general for energy at the European Commission. Alex this is the problem. This isn't just an energy crisis is an industrial crisis. Yes. And also some going to have to pay for it at the end of the day. What we're learning is that the energy transition no matter how long it takes someone has to foot the bill. And we can't escape it. But no one seems willing to do that. So that's gonna be a huge reckoning at some point too. And you wonder whether certain industries we've talked about it already. The heavy energy consumptive industries. Think about what's happening in the cement industry etc.. Glass industries ceramics industries. Maybe these industries ultimately have to go somewhere else. Yeah. And is a huge blow a huge blow. Or do they have to just go near a river or something to be able to get supplies more easily. I think also the question then becomes if this is a multi-year issue then we have a multi-year deindustrialization situation. How does that wind up affecting then growth. I don't think we've had that reckoning yet either. Nevertheless your European stocks rallying nicely today. This is Bloomberg. It's time for the Bloomberg Businessweek to look at some of the biggest business stories in the news right now I'm sure you can get to. The euro surged the most in six months after a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest rate hikes may be needed. Traders are begging us inflation data later this week could undermine the need for aggressive tightening in the US. The ECB raised its key rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points last week to cut the fastest pace of consumer price growth on record. Twitter is saying no to Elon Musk's latest effort to cancel his agreement to buy the social network. Twitter says must latest move is quote invalid and wrongful. That's according to a filing today. The billionaire says the company's treatment of a whistleblower gave him another reason to walk away from the 44 billion dollar deal. It's his third attempt to withdraw his offer and ask. Investment Management's Kathy Wood is warning about the risks of U.S. auto debt. If there's a drop in prices in a Twitter post she said the prevalence of ride hailing services mean that people which wouldn't prioritize paying car loans as they did back during the 2008 2009 financial crisis. The used car market is showing signs of softening after prices skyrocketed did join the pandemic. Goldman Sachs is embarking on its biggest round of job cuts since the start of the pandemic. Glenn Beck has led the Wall Street titan plans to eliminate several hundred roles starting this month. Goldman typically revisits its head count every year letting go of employees based on performance and to match the bank's needs it a pause that program note join the pandemic manager. Latest Business Buzz. All right. Thanks so much for Taco Guy. I love that Goldman Sachs story. And I hear there's a couple of things we have to understand first with it. Are we looking at the normal calling of jobs into the end of the year. Shannon I was talking about earlier or is this a we don't see the deal markets sustaining any kind of strong strong strong growth. Therefore we have to sort of tighten our ranks. I think it's a combination of both. This is normal. What came before for the previous two years is abnormal. This is a return to more normal processing of staff getting an understanding of who is good who is not who is working who is not and who is making money and who is not. And that's how ultimately this process unfolds. I think you're right. There is also a change in circumstance here. And we are potentially we are we are definitely seeing the deal story slowing down. So yeah I do think it's a combination of both. What I'm interested now is. If the war for talent still exists. Others follow around there's going to be doing the same thing. Is the war for talent over that. That's the signal I'm gonna be taking for the next few days about this all going to be doing the same thing. Well does feel that if the circumstances are correct this is sort of where we are now versus two years ago. And this is normal. Then it follows that other banks should follow suit. And again I'm really I mean sourcing that I have. The worker had tremendous sway over the last couple of years that some of these big banks if that changes how does that truly change the talent pool as well. Yeah I just. The other thing I would flow is what flag as well is that a lot of people have been flying back into the office. The message has been to get yourself back in your chair. And I think that tells you where the balance of power is now shifting and its towards the employer not the employee. So again take take all of these signals into account. Quick look at the markets before we head into the European close. Footsie is up quite nicely. DAX is really flying today. You thinks about the also stocks having a really solid day today. Europe is certainly benefiting from a combination of factors coming together. Some positive news on Ukraine a much higher euro today. Gas prices are lower. The closest next will deal with the details of what is happening under the hood here. That's next. This is Bloomberg. Europe is fairly bright green today. In fact it's so bright. I'm even struggling to read some of the percentage numbers. It's very hard to differentiate between the markets that are doing very well and just well. But let's just say everybody's having a pretty good session out there. Well certainly most stocks are having a very good session out there. We'll get some some of the individual names in just a moment. So the end to the close really positive performance from Europe. You can certainly see that. Let me just show you from from the stocks it's under point of view. It basically goes left to right in pretty much one direction. We've seen a little bit of a dip but we're certainly starting to climb back up again with 24 27. We're up by one point eight percent for Lehman. Actually not too bad either. So this is a decent session that is evolving here in Europe. Every single sector seems to be in positive territory as well. They get even the worst performing sector healthcare. And the more defensive names are definitely down here at the bottom where they've all been hiding out recently. Healthcare telecoms utilities and food and beverage. That's the bottom of the market. Top end of the market. We are flying in retail. Cars are having a good day. Banks are having a good day. Names like HSBC. But pretty much every single bank out there is having a pretty good day. Construction is doing well. The miners are doing well. Retail in particular though having a very good day. Basically European governments are subsidizing this sector. They are subsidizing subsidizing people's energy bills. People have a propensity to spend that money elsewhere. And that's where they're probably going to be spending it. We assume that's where they're going to be setting spending. It's eventually see as Mike says a little later this week to see what the retail sales numbers look like out of the states. Hello flesh. Hello. Fresh bouncing back today. There were some USDA concerns about some of the milk kits that have been packed and sent out during July but the stock seems to have come back to them. I think there's some debate on the team about how you see that name. But let's talk about bike racks and roof boxes and all the other paraphernalia you attach to your cars. That seems to be fading a little bit at the moment. Bit of a profit warning coming out of this company. We're biking less. Maybe we're driving to holidays less. Maybe we are flying more. But basically apparently we don't need quite as many bike racks or maybe we've already got them or we are done with roof boxes. So do the staycation has been a big boost for the roof box. Judging by the traffic going up down the three or three here in the U.K. and then becomes Juniper it is up by three point one percent today. I'm going to get the news over the next kind of day or so as to what is happening with the energy story. But today Alex basically Europe is rallying on potentially better news coming out of Ukraine a significant drop in energy prices. We've got a stronger euro on the back of that. We've certainly got stronger stocks and the utilities are doing quite well. I know you set me up really well for this intro but I have to go back to the hell a flesh situation that might be in my tank because what companies like we can go for a while and it's when it's actually an accurate description in some ways. OK. Moving on. Not so much. Hello flesh. I love it. OK. Guy was setting us up there to talk with the stronger year. So let's do that. You're up six month high against the dollar. We know the ECB are hogs and it's underscored today earlier by ECB executive board member Isabelle Schäuble. Based on our current assessment over the Governing Council's next several meetings we expect to raise interest rates further towards levels that will ensure the timely return of inflation to our 2 percent medium term target. Joining us now Mark. Mark Anderson and co head of global asset allocation for UBS Wealth Management. Mark how do you understand the euro move over the last two days. Right. I feel like we multiple choice. There's positioning. There is a sea change potentially in Ukraine. There's the hawkish talk from the ECB. What's the explanation. I'd certainly say that the 75 basis points hike we got from ECB last week along with this very very hawkish notion that we're going to see over several meetings hikes again and if we're not going to get 50 then probably that gives a 75 basis point camp. So ECB is basically joined the Fed in this notion that we're going to have to kill first of all inflation expectations bringing them down but also demand to a point where we're going to see kind of inflation expectations moving solidly down. And that's obviously helpful as well here for for the euro. That stage a little bit of a recovery which frankly speaking we think is a bit temporary. We still think that there is a bit more to go for the dollar and the Fed will will lift rates higher than the ECB will manage managed to do. Mark. If we get good news out of Europe how much of a coiled spring are we going to see unwinding. Are we going to see a lot of money flooding back into Europe. How much of sort of I keep making my metaphor a hair trigger. Are we on any good news. How much could Europe go up by. I'd certainly say that the recession is what everybody is talking about in Europe so any sort of indication that we're not going to get a recession certainly would be a strong positive. We see a broad European equity is trading trading on average at around 10 times earnings slightly above with expectations for earnings to to drop on the back of a recession. So if we get out of that chronic corner I'd certainly say there is significant upside to European equities. But maybe before we do get too bullish I'd say even with natural gas prices down over the last few sessions here I'd say that we're still looking at an overall kind of gas bill and electricity bill in Europe that is going up something that will be hurting sort of the European economy a stronger euro a very very aggressive ECB Israel these days. So. So before we get a soft one or two might I still say that there are some headwinds we'll be facing over the next couple of quarters here. So Mark do you sell any reps then for equities. If I'd be selling let's say you sell the reps on equities just to sell any strength at this point. No we are not. We are. We're probably positioning slightly differently. So even if it's certainly a day for some of those more kind of discretionary cyclical stocks out there we're having a little bit of a defensive tilt these days. And we'd probably be looking at things that the lower ranking today. So it's more their healthcare their consumer stables into what we think it's going to be a recession towards the end of the year in Europe. We still love some of our energy exposure. We think that oil prices are moving higher even despite this price cap announcement from G7 that we saw last week. Energy companies trading very very cheaply still in our view. So that's where we are. We are looking as well as as value into this kind of environment of high interest rates and still kind of an attractive valuation to some of the growth stocks out there. So that's where we are. We're looking to add. But broad markets we have more or less flat over the next six to 12 months. Mark when you talk to your clients how how you how are you talking to them about this positioning. Is it an absolute trade or a relative trade. Is that a benchmark trade or do you think they're going to be able to actually make money in some of those positions. So we suddenly have it's kind of a relatively position in our portfolio but we think in absolute terms a number of these traits are going to be off as well. So if we look at something like kind of a broad S & P index we have mid and next year kind of forty two hundred targets. So that's mildly up from where we are today. So not kind of a lot of money to be made on on benchmark levels. If we look into something like the energy names that we're having index or even just at the current oil price levels they're still looking at extraordinarily attractive valuation. Good earnings flow but on top kind of from today's 94 95 oil level on. Brendan in dollars we're forecasting 110 at the end of the year 125 by March of next year. So we're kind of a significant upside on earnings. So that's that's an absolute terms also. And it's certainly something I would recommend absolute investors. Mark what if the European Commission comes after oil companies in terms of using their profits to help pay for the rising prices. How do you think about energy companies then. We certainly think that there is a little bit of a risk and this is also not something new. So something we have been talking about for for for months and months are to some extent it is already priced into current valuations again that are very attractive. So I do think a little bit of a negative headline risk. But also one of the reasons that I think energy companies are not fulfilling kind of their their full potential. And I think we obviously also talk about price caps or everything in a way appears to be very negative on a headline news these last couple of days. But we think if anything there is a risk we're going to lose a couple of million barrels of oil supply. First of all from Russia potentially needing to reveal more of their oil supplies into Asia towards China and India. And at the same point in time we shouldn't be forgetting we've had this six months of an additional one million barrels from strategic reserves being supplied in particular from the US over the last month. That's going to end in November. So we're going to see a lot less supply in our view and demand coming up once we're going to get China out of this very uncomfortable Covid situation that they're still in at the moment. Mark how are you thinking about Kutty right now to completely change direction. It's it's underway in a big way in the United States. In theory the Bank of England is going to be conducted as well. There's some talk that the ECB may go down that road as well. What impact will that have. Do you think on people's portfolios. We've sort of done a lot of analysis on this duty question and we don't think it's the exact opposite of QE. So we do think that there is ever a clear negative. So on one hand side we are certainly seeing is providing a degree of upward pressure on yields relative to fundamentals. To some extent the opposite of QE. But there is a little bit of liquidity draw here in the market as well which we do think it's negative for risk assets. And also one of the reasons that if we were to line up the reason that we don't think that we're going to get a continuation of kind of the last few sessions bullish markets is not only duty but it's broadly speaking very aggressive central banks looking to tighten financial conditions. It's earnings coming down. It's a relatively I wouldn't say certain European recession but certainly a significant slowdown from from current levels still. So I think there are a lot of reasons to believe that duty along with some of these other factors are going to put a little bit of a dent on what's otherwise a great day that we obviously all enjoying the bright green mark. Great catch up. Always appreciate your input. Thank you very much indeed. Mike Anderson of UBS Wealth Management thank you very much. Little tick lower. Little tick larger. The auction for European equity markets we are finishing at or very near session highs. These are the final numbers as markets are seeing some very positive numbers being posted by European bourses today. Footsie DAX AM CAC all roaring higher. The DAX in Germany up by 2.5 percent but it has been the big underperformer. So bouncing back maybe a little bit more. That's where we sit in terms of the close what are we going to do next. We've got some great coverage coming up. We'll continue to digest and dissect what we've learned today. Alex and I will be doing that on the cable show. We'll do that on Bloomberg Radio 5 p.m. London. That's 12:00 p.m. over New York. You will be able to find us on the ABC Digital Radio. Also on the terminal all for Bloomberg devices. The podcasts are available later on Spotify. And she's kind of guy. Another bank for another UK bank holiday I should say for the queen's funeral. Maybe enough to tip the economy into recession. That's according to analysts over at Nomura and Deutsche Bank. We're gonna get the take from Samuel Tombs Pantheon Macroeconomics chief UK economist Mark Gurman. This is Bloomberg Quicktake. PBS received news from around the world. Here's a fast read. Unless you can get Russia hit power plants deep behind Ukrainian lines today causing blackouts across the northeast of the country. Ukraine says more than 30 settlements have suffered Russian missile and air strikes over the past day. At least two power plants reportedly hit with precision rockets. Meanwhile Ukrainian troops are continuing to advance in an offensive that has reversed months of Moscow's advances. The European Union is unveiling plans to help homes and businesses across the continent survive an unprecedented energy crunch. The European Commission will propose this week power demand reduction targets and plans to we channel part of energy companies profits. That is according to a draft regulation seen by Bloomberg News Limited. Sachs is embarking on its biggest round of job cuts since the start of the pandemic. Bloomberg slammed the Wall Street Titan plans to eliminate several hundred roles starting this month. Goldman typically revisits its headcount every year letting go of employees based on performance and to match the bank's needs. It had pause that program though during the pandemic. And King Charles the third is vowing to uphold parliamentary democracy and follow what he called the selfless duty of his mother Queen Elizabeth the second addressing parliament today. The king said he felt quote the weight of history surround him. Charles is now in Scotland where he led a procession carrying the queen's coffin through Edinburgh. The queen will be laid to rest one week from today. Companies 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than a hundred and twenty countries which could get to this has been that guy pretty good. Thanks very much indeed. So the UK economy is recovering a little more slowly than expected from the slump that was triggered by that extra public holiday that we had back in June. And some economists are now warning that another holiday for Queen Elizabeth funeral later this month could tip the economy into a recession. It's going to be next Monday. Here to share his perspective on all of this of Tim's and macroeconomics chief UK economist Samuel. What impact do you think this will have. What impact will the UK mourning its queen have on the data do you think. Well of course we don't have a clear past precedent to go on. But perhaps we can get a steer from the Jubilee celebrations in June when of course there was that extra public holiday in June. And now that we have July data we can see quite clearly that there was a nought point two percentage point hit to the level of GDP in June for that extra public holiday. So that's a reasonable starting point. Well I think there are some reasons to think we could see an even bigger hit in September because everyone was celebrating down in the hospitality and tourism sector clearly benefited in June from DAX whereas this time around parts of it will be much more somber less likely to visit these sorts of venues. In addition that may well be more business closures this time around than in June as well. For instance restaurants and shops may close temporarily. What's the final orders going ahead so we could see a bigger hit. That's if we're getting to a more like 1/2 percent September GDP then that certainly could be enough to cause a technical recession two quarters of falling GDP. So then weirdly enough you have to wonder does that then help inflation. A little teeny tiny cap on it in some respects. I want to just point out some some verbiage here from Andrew sentence. He spoke earlier about this double digit a high inflation a Cambridge senior economic adviser and her sentence. Here's what part of what he had to say. We can't sustain double digit house price inflation so if higher mortgage rates bring a bit more realism into the housing market and put a dampener on house price increases that's not necessarily a bad thing. And it actually makes it easier for first time buyers to get on the house housing ladder. What's your take. Have we seen the peak. Is it gonna get worse. House price inflation as Andrew is referring to. I think we are pretty close to the peak. It's very clear looking at timely demand indicators now that the new buyers have been put off by much higher mortgage rates. Yes of course. Nicely done. ISE house price growth is going to help these first time buyers but it's really we're seeing a massive hit to these monthly mortgage repayments from the sharp rise in mortgage rates. That's primarily what's driving this housing market slow down. So I think what we will see during the winter is a further decline in mortgage approvals a further decline in housing market activity and a very subdued market towards the end of this year. So not really much good news there for first time buyers I'm afraid. What impact will the. Well the energy price cap have. Samuel I was reading some of the things you were saying last week talking about the fact that this could benefit the governments because ultimately it will cap inflation. But I'm wanting more broadly what your thoughts are on what this is going to do in terms of the ability of the U.K. economy to survive a recession or not have a recession or at least a deep one this winter. So I think energy price cut means that we're very close to the peak rate of inflation in the UK. Now I think it may get up to nearly 11 percent in October but from 10 percent or so at the moment but then it should fall quite sharply into 2023. There are actually some quite encouraging signs now at the start. The inflation pipeline of course we've seen oil prices fall quite shop in the last few weeks but other commodity prices have been falling to shipping costs are down. And retailers the manufacturers are saying that they have far too much stock on hand now too in relation to the level of demand that they're seeing. So I think there will be some significant good deflation as we go into 2022 and that will help to bring down the headline inflation rate quite quickly as we go through 2023. I think actually by the end of next year we could be very close to being back to that 2 percent target. So that's good news. And I think the fact that consumers and hopefully businesses seem to have this certainty now over the near future energy prices going forward we will see a bit of a bounce back in confidence in the fourth quarter of this year and that could be enough to necessarily avoid a winter recession when we modelled the outlook for households real disposable incomes. We now see a recovery over the next few quarters because although that price cap is increasing the government is actually providing additional grants as well to help. But the real quick there's a price cap can't just go out and spend more and buy stuff and that actually moves inflation higher. While we're there what we're seeing is you know households being protected from a big rise in energy prices so they're not gonna have any more money really now or in fourth quarter and they have right now I don't see this as being a sort of demand stimulus. The economy is just preventing a very large shock hitting them in the fourth quarter. And of course you know many households are now facing higher mortgage repayments when they refinance as well. So there's still plenty of headwinds to the potential recovery going forward. I think it'll be very modest growth that we start to see as we go into 2023 in the economy. Certainly no runaway growth that might fuel inflation. All right Samuel I know there some some positive signs maybe. Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics chief UK economy. Thank you very much. We appreciate your time. This is no. Are U.S. stocks holding onto their gains here. The S & P up by about nine tenths of one percent. Abigail Doolittle is tracking those moves for us Abigail. Well Alex it really is an impressive rally over the last few days. We have a four up days in a row the longest winning streak for the S & P 500 going back to July 7. So it really does again continue to beg the question of whether or not this is some sort of rebound rally with legs. In other words will it be a bear market rally another one or could it actually even be a real bottom. We will of know more as time goes on. Technically it's still a bit cautious but nonetheless you can see this 5 percent gain is really pretty impressive. Now a big driver of it of course is Apple. Apple having another big update for a second day up about 5 percent over the last two days. The iPhone 14 the preorder data is very strong. A lot of pro phones being ordered. That higher price point plus holding on to pricing despite the inflationary situation is good not just for Apple but also for some of those Apple suppliers such as Broadcom. We also have crude oil trading higher up about 2 percent. So it is an overall risk asset rally. The driver could be this weak dollar because that was of course the case last week. We had the S & P 500 down three weeks in a row last week and up week. That of course as the dollar dropped the dollar had been higher and those other three weeks. So the inverse relationship. Let's take a look at it in fact because it's pretty powerful from a macro standpoint. The dollar for some period of time in 2021 had basically been flat. But as it started to climb you can see that is one of the reasons that the S & P 500 went flat initially into a range and then down as the Bloomberg dollar index continues to hit record highs. But coming off of that high and here we see this little rally guy. So the dollar's a critical driver critical factor to watch relative to whether or not this stock rally might just continue. Yep it's a question of the day is the dollar done. Mixed opinions steady throughout the show. Thank you very much indeed. So what comes up the next 24 hours. Plenty to think about. Alex today the president speaks on the bipartisan infrastructure bill King Charles. The third holds a vigil at St. Giles Cathedral. We've got the Rembrandt's service obviously something that we've watched very carefully this afternoon. Oracle earnings as well after the bell. And tomorrow we've been talking about as U.S. CPI data for August plus the Twitter whistleblower Senate hearing. That's going to be obviously fascinating. Definitely. Watch your Twitter feed from that. And opening arguments for NIKKEI founder trial will be happening. And also the queen's coffin will be travelling to Buckingham Palace and Didi comes out with earnings as well. 