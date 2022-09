00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What are authorities in Beijing doing now. Well essentially many people many workers in Beijing will be returning from the long three day mid autumn festival holiday as well as all those students who have been returning from their summer breaks into the campuses like at China Communications University in eastern Beijing where they've had an outbreak of at least 15 new cases that the university campus is in lockdown. A couple of other universities have also seen a surge while surge is the wrong word uptick in cases. OK. Fifteen cases at one university warranted a lockdown. It's all part of it. Of course the zero Covid approach of Xi Jinping would just a month away from the beginning of that party Congress. So all these workers coming back from the long weekend. Perhaps they were exposed. So they do not want to see the authorities do not want to see a rise in the workplaces. So they're going to be requiring tests Covid tests within 48 hours if they're returned to work today instead of the usual 72 hours. So it's just a further tightening ahead of that party. Congress as we've seen the flare ups around the city the actual city of Beijing which is sprawling it's a massive city has not had you know a blanket lockdown but just targeted neighborhoods and targeted campuses right now.