'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (09/12/22)

> > RESTRAINTS REVEALED BY THE PANDEMIC ARE LIKELY TO BE WITH US FOR SOME TIME PERPETUATING IMBALANCES, CONTRIBUTING TO INFLATION AND LIKELY REQUIRING A > > SUSTAINED POLICY RESPONSE. > > I SUPPORT CONTINUED INCREASES IN THE FOMC POLICY RATE AND BASED ON WHAT I KNOW AS OF TODAY I SUPPORT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE AT OUR NEXT MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 20 AND 21ST. > > I SHALL STRIVE TO FOLLOW THE INSPIRING EXAMPLE IN UPHOLDING CONSTITUTIONAL GOVERNMENT AND TO SEEK THE PEACE, HARMONY AND PROSPERITY OF THE PEOPLES IN THE COMMON REALMS AND TERRITORIES THROUGHOUT THE WORLD. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION" WITH FRANCINE LACQUA. FRANCINE: GOOD MORNING EVERYONE. I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN LONDON AND HERE'S WHAT'S COMING UP ON TODAY'S PROGRAM. RAPID EXPANSES UKRAINE'S FORCES MAKE SWIFT GAINS AS RUSSIA'S DEFENSES CRUMBLE. DOLLAR WEAKENS, STOCKS RISE AND THE EURO SURGES. PLUS CHARLES THE THIRD IS THE NEW U.K. MONARCH AND IS MADE KING AS THE LATE QUEEN ELIZABETH'S STATE FUNERAL IS SET . A CHECK ON THE MARKETS, WE HAVE A LOT TO GET TO. THE U.K. LARGELY IN FOCUS. THIS IS BECAUSE OF THE MOURNING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II. POSTPONED BY A WEEK. THE BIG STORY WITH EUROPEAN STOCKS IS ALSO EURO-DOLLAR, ONE .0179 AFTER WE HEARD FROM THE BLENDERS BANK PRESIDENT SAYING HE'S EXPECTING THE ECB TO DO A LOT MORE AND HE SANG THE ECB COULD FOLLOW THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE FED. THE DOLLAR INDEX, S & P FUTURES ALSO GAINING. 3/10 OF A PERCENT. THIS IS A HUGE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHAT WERE SEEING IN GERMANY AND HERE IN THE U.K. IS THE U.K. WE LOOK AT STERLING, THE DAX GAINING 1.3% I THINK OUT OF THE 19 INDUSTRY GROUPS MAKING UP THE STOXX 600 ALL OF THEM ARE GAINING. UKRAINE'S FORCES ARE CONTINUING A RAPINE ASCENT IN THE KHARKIV REGION. THE NEXT ORDINARY COLLAPSE OF RUSSIAN DEFENSES. FOR NOW WERE JOINED BY MARIA TADEO. UPDATE US WITH THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT. MARIA: THIS WAS A VERY QUICK ADVANCE OVER THE WEEKEND ON SATURDAY, UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS CONFIRMING THEY HAVE BEEN ABLE TO PUSH BACK RUSSIAN FORCES FROM KHARKIV. THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT SAYS MORE THAN 2000 SQUARE KILOMETERS HAVE BEEN "LIBERATED FROM OCCUPIED TERRITORY SINCE THE START OF SEPTEMBER."\ WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN REAL LIFE IS THAT COUNTER OFFENSIVE UKRAINE PROMISED FOR WEEK FINALLY TAKING SHAPE IN REAL LIFE. THE QUESTION GOING FORWARD IS WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE WAR? WHAT WILL RUSSIA DO GOING FORWARD BUT ALSO PARTICULARLY HOW WILL THIS CHANGE THE APPROACH VLADIMIR PUTIN HAS HAD UNTIL NOW. HE STILL TALKS ABOUT A SPECIAL OPERATION TO LIBERATE THE PEOPLE OF THE DONBASS. HE DOES NOT USE THE WORD WAR. THAT HAS A LOT OF RAMIFICATIONS FOR RUSSIAN SOCIETY SO THAT'S THE FOCUS NOW GOING FORWARD. FRANCINE: HAS THERE BEEN PROGRESS ON DEPENDENCY ON RUSSIAN GAS. MARIA: AT THE START OF THE YEAR, THIS IS BEFORE THE WAR STARTED, IMPORTS OF GAS WERE COMING FROM THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION NOW THAT'S GONE DOWN TO 9%. SHE SAID FROM NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR IS TWOFOLD. TO BRING DOWN THE REVENUES VLADIMIR PUTIN IS MAKING EVEN AS HE WAGES WAR. AND THE OTHER ONE IS TO STABILIZE PRICES FOR EUROPEAN CONSUMERS. IT IS A VERY IMPORTANT SPEECH ON A WEDNESDAY SHE IS EXPECTED TO UNVEIL THAT. WE ARE PAYING CLOSE ATTENTION TO THAT. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH, MARIA IN BRUSSELS. WE ARE JOINED BY KRISTINE AQUINO FROM A MARKETS LIVE TEAM. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US. I KNOW PART OF THE MARKET SENTIMENT IS BECAUSE OF THE OFFENSIVE OF UKRAINE BEING ABLE TO PUSH THROUGH RUSSIA BUT ALSO EUROPE SAW A HUGE PART OF TODAY'S GAINS. > > THE OTHER SIDE OF THAT IS DOLLAR WEAKNESS WHICH HAS BEEN THE STORY FOR THE EURO. THAT DOLLAR MOVE THIS YEAR AND ALSO WHAT'S HAPPENING IN MAINLAND EUROPE. I THINK TODAY WE ARE SEEING A LITTLE BIT OF POSITIONING REDUCTION FROM LAST WEEK ESPECIALLY AFTER WE HEARD FROM THE ECB AND SEVERAL OTHER OFFICIALS IN THE AFTERMATH OF THAT. I THINK THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR THAT THE ECB IS OPEN TO ANOTHER POTENTIAL JUMBO RATE HIKE WHICH WE COULD FINALLY SEE THE EURO GETTING THAT BENEFIT IN MONETARY POLICY AND INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIALS IT REALLY HASN'T SEEN UP UNTIL VERY RECENTLY. FRANCINE: IS THAT SUSTAINABLE? > > IT'S HARD TO SEE HOW SUSTAINABLE IT IS WHEN THE OTHER SIDE OF THE STORY IS THIS ENERGY CRISIS LOOMING OVER US OVER THE WINTER TIME AND AS WE TALKED ABOUT EARLIER TODAY THE EURO STORY IS MORE OF THE TERMS OF TRADE STORY AND A LOT OF THAT HAS TO DO WITH THE ENERGY CRISIS RATHER THAN INTEREST RATE DIFFERENTIALS AND MONETARY POLICY. THE QUESTION MAY BE IS COULD THE EURO GET A LITTLE BIT OF AT LEAST A WINDFALL FROM THE FACT THE ECB IS NOW FINALLY CATCHING UP AND POTENTIALLY IF THEY DELIVER ON THAT RATE HIKE THAT COULD FINALLY PUT THEM -- PULL THAT DISTANCE BETWEEN THE FED. > > THIS WILL BE AN ODD WEEK IN THE U.K.. WE HAVE THAT FUNERAL WITH THE BANK HOLIDAY ON MONDAY. HOW DISCOURAGING WILL THAT BE FOR AN ECONOMY THAT'S ALREADY SUFFERED QUITE A LOT. > > IT JUST ADDS TO THE MOOD IN THE COUNTRY AT THE MOMENT. WITH THE DEATH OF THE QUEEN OBVIOUSLY PUTTING A LOT ON SENTIMENT ISN'T GREAT EVEN BEFORE THAT DEALING WITH THE COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS AND LIZ TRUSS REALLY COMING INTO QUITE THE CHALLENGE HERE IN TERMS OF MANAGING THE ECONOMY IN THE MOOD OF THE NATION. IT WILL BE QUITE INTERESTING SEEING JUST HOW IT'S PLAYING OUT IN MARKETS. WE SEE THAT STORY PLAYING OUT. I THINK MOVING FORWARD IT WILL DEPEND ON THE NEXT MOVE THAT SHE MAKES HERE AND HOW THAT PLAYS INTO THIS. FRANCINE: OVERALL, WHAT'S THE NEXT STEP? WE WILL GO INTO THE WINTER MONTHS, HOW MUCH OF THAT MOVES IN HIGHER PRICES IS ALREADY PRICED IN. > > I THINK THE INITIAL -- WAS A PART OF THAT WHOLE STORY, BRACING FOR THE WINTER TIME, THE COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS STILL MAKING ITS WAY THROUGH THE ECONOMY AND SO THERE IS A LITTLE BIT GIVEN THIS DATA POSITIONING, MOVING TOWARDS A WEAK POUND. WE COULD SEE A LITTLE BIT OF -- AS A MATTER OF POSITIONING ADJUSTMENT ALONG THE WAY. THE DIFFERENT CATALYSTS ALONG THE WAY AS WELL, THE BANK OF ENGLAND, WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT POTENTIAL RATE HIKE. WHETHER THEY WILL GO THE WAY OF THE ECB AND THE FED IN TERMS OF 75 BASIS POINT. AND LIZ TRUSS HERSELF, WHAT SHE WILL BE DOING IN TERMS OF PROVIDING FOR THE ECONOMY AND THE DETAILS OF THAT. IF YOU SEE MORE DETAILS WE COULD BE IN FOR A BIT MORE HERE. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH, KRISTINE AQUINO. GETTING DETAILS OUT OF LUFTHANSA SAYING THE PILOTS HAVE IN -- AGREED ON AN INCREASE IN PAY. WE ARE SEEING A COUPLE OF RESOLUTIONS HERE AND THERE IS GOING UP AND IT'S A GOOD IDEA TO PAY WORKERS MORE. COMING UP WE SPEAK TO FRANKLIN TEMPLETON CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. A CONVERSATION EXTENDED AFTER 9:30 A.M. LONDON TIME. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." LET'S GO STRAIGHT TO THE BLOOMBERG FIRST WORD NEWS. HERE'S LEIGH-ANN GERRANS. SWEDEN'S COALITION LOOKS SET TO SECURE A NARROW VICTORY IN THE GENERAL ELECTION. THE LIKELY RESULT HINGED ON THE RISE OF THE ANTI-PERMANENT -- ANTI-IMMIGRANT PARTY. BECOMING THE NATION'S SECOND-LARGEST POLITICAL FORCE WITH 95% OF DISTRICTS NOW COUNTED, THE OPPOSITION -- GIVING THEM A SLENDER ADVANTAGE OVER THE RULING SOCIAL DEMOCRATS AND ITS ALLIES. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS REPORTEDLY PLANNING TO BROADEN CURVES ON THE EXPORT OF SEMICONDUCTORS USED FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND CHIPMAKING. UNIDENTIFIED SOURCES SAYING THE COMMERCE DEPARTMENT HAS PUBLISHED NEW REGULATIONS NEXT MONTH. THE RULES ALREADY COMMUNICATED TO COMPANIES INCLUDING NVIDIA AND AMV. JAPAN REPORTEDLY ALLOWING FOREIGN DIGNITARIES TO BOOK TRIPS AND TRAVEL FREELY WITHIN THE COUNTRY OFFICIALS ARE ALSO SET TO SCRAP DAILY ARRIVE ALL CAPS AND RESCIND VISA WAIVERS FOR TOURISTS. THEY ARE SAID TO PUT MIND FOR TRAVELERS WHO HAVE HAD THREE VACCINE SHOTS OR NEGATIVE COVERT TEST RESULT. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M LEIGH-ANN GERRANS, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: QUEEN ELIZABETH'S COFFIN DRIVEN SLOWLY FROM BALM ORAL TO THE SCOTTISH CAPITAL YESTERDAY. PEOPLE LINED THE STREETS TAKING PART IN A HISTORIC FAREWELL TO THE MONARCH. JOINING US TO LOOK AT THE NEXT FEW DAYS IS LIZZY BURDEN LIVE FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. WHAT'S THE ATMOSPHERE THERE? > > 80'S MORE SOMBER, RESPECTFUL. PEOPLE ARE COMING HERE TO SAY THANKS TO THE QUEEN FOR ALL THOSE DECADES OF SERVICE. I WAS HERE BEFORE THE SUN CAME UP AND PEOPLE ARE TAKING A QUIET MOMENT OF REFLECTION AT THE PALACE GATE. THE KING, CHARLES THE THIRD WILL TRAVEL TO EDINBORO LATER 2 -- EDINBURGH LATER TODAY. FROM WEDNESDAY UNTIL THE FUNERAL WHICH IS NOW CONFIRMED FOR SEPTEMBER THE 19TH, PEOPLE WILL BE ABLE TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS TO THE SPOT -- AS THE BODY LIES IN STATE AT WESTMINSTER HALL. SOME OF THE CASES ARE EXPECTING THREE QUARTERS OF A MILLION PEOPLE TO FILE PAST. IT'S AN AGREED VERY LONG QUEUES AND CHALLENGES. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE DEATH OF PRINCESS DIANA OR THE QUEEN MOTHER, MULTIPLIED BY 10 BECAUSE THIS IS AN OUTPOURING OF NATIONAL GRIEVING, OF THE SCALE OF WHICH WE HAVEN'T SEEN IN OUR LIFETIME IN THE U.K. AT LEAST. THE BUSINESS OF GOVERNMENT IS ON HOLD. IT'S DIFFICULT FOR HER SECOND WEEK OF THE PREMIERSHIP. FRANCINE: WHAT ARE WE EXPECTING OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS? THE FUNERAL WAS NEXT MONDAY AND WE WILL HAVE PAGEANTRY IN PROCESSION. -- AND PROCESSION. LIZZY: EXACTLY. WE ARE ALREADY SEEING SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS IN THE ROYAL FAMILY. WE SAW OVER THE WEEKEND THE FAB FOUR AS THEY WERE AFFECTIONATELY KNOWN. SINCE WILLIAM AND PRINCE HARRY AND THEIR SPOUSES JOINING TOGETHER TO SPEAK TO MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND SHARE IN THE PUBLIC GRIEF, REALLY A DELIBERATE ACKNOWLEDGMENT OF THE NEED TO DO THAT, SOMETHING THE ROYAL FAMILY HAS BEEN CRITICIZED FOR NOT DOING IN THE PAST AND SO I THINK YOU CAN EXPECT TO SEE MORE OF THOSE MOMENTS AS PRINCE CHARLES -- KING CHARLES AND THE QUEEN CONSORT GO AROUND TO DIFFERENT REGIONS OF THE U.K. MEETING PEOPLE AND SHARING IN THEIR GRIEF. FRANCINE: LIZ TRUSS ALSO SACKED THE TOP CIVIL SERVANT IN THE TREASURY ON HER FIRST DAY. WHAT'S SIGNIFICANT ABOUT THIS? LIZZY: IT'S A BIG BOLD MOVE ALONG WITH THE ENERGY BAILOUT, ONE OF THE FIRST THINGS LIZ TRUSS HAS DONE IN OFFICE. SHE DID SAY SHE WANTED TO TAKE ON THE TREASURY ORTHODOXY. WE HEARD OVER THE WEEKEND FROM ONE OF THE GOVERNMENT'S FORMER TOP CIVIL SERVANTS THAT THIS COULD UNDERMINE THE U.K. AT A HUGE MOMENT OF CHANGE IN BRITISH HISTORY. IT COULD OPEN THE DOOR TO YET MORE UNCONVENTIONAL POLICY AND REALLY IT LEAVES A VACUUM OF POWER AT THE TOP OF THE TREASURY WHEN YOU'VE GOT A BACKGROUND OF DOUBLE-DIGIT INFLATION. THE OTHER THING THIS COULD LEAD TO HIS BRAIN DRAIN. THE DEPARTMENT HAS THE UK'S MOST EMPLOYABLE CIVIL SERVANT WHO ARE LIKELY TO BE DANGLED WITH THE BIGGEST ALTERNATIVE SALARY IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH, LIZZY BURDEN OUTSIDE OF BUCKINGHAM PALACE. AS IT REDUCES ASSET PURCHASES AND TRANSIT BALANCE SHEET. > > THE FED HAS THE EXPERIENCE OF LAST TIME TO GO BY, LAST TIME THEY WERE SURPRISED BY THE DEMAND OF BANKS FOR RESERVES. THEY UNEXPECTEDLY DROVE THE MONETARY POLICY TO LOW RELATIVE TO BANK DEMAND THAT'S WHY YOU GOT A SPIKE IN THE REPO RATES IN SEPTEMBER 2019. THE DID PUT IN PLACE THE STANDING FACILITY JUST ABOVE MARKET RATES, SO REPO RATES WERE TO SPIKE UP, BANKS WOULD TURN SO YOU WOULDN'T SEE A BIG SPIKE, IT WOULD BE A LITTLE SPIKE. THE FED WILL BE TAPERING THE RATE OF HOW ITS BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH -- SHRINKS IN THIS PROCESS. 35 BILLION OF CASH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER LEVEL, THE FED IS GOING TO SLOW THE RATE OF ASSET RUNOFF. IT CAN STOP BEFORE THAT CRITICAL POINT. THEY ARE GOING TO LEARN FROM THE PAST EXPERIENCE. TOM: BILL DUDLEY, HAVE WE DONE THIS BEFORE. DOES THE NEW YORK FED HAVE ITS BASEMENT, HAVE YOU DONE AN EXPERIMENT THAT SAYS THIS IS GOING TO WORK. BILL: THE FED HAS SHRUNK ITS BALANCE SHEET. SO THEY ARE GOING TO LEARN FROM THAT EPISODE AND NOT DO THE THINGS THEY DID LAST TIME. THEY NEVER SLOW TO THE RATE OF ASSET RUNOFF. THEY NEVER STOP THE ASSET RUNOFF PRIOR TO THE RESERVE BECOMING SCARED. THEY DIDN'T HAVE -- THIS TIME THEY HAVE A BELT AND SUSPENDERS AND LAST TIME THEY DIDN'T HAVE EITHER ONE. > > BELTS AND SUSPENDERS FOR A PROBLEM THAT WON'T NECESSARILY REPEAT ITSELF BUT WHERE ARE THE BELTS AND SUSPENDERS FOR THE DOLLAR GETTING TOO STRONG FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD TO SUSTAIN ITS MOMENTUM? BILL: THE FED FOLLOWS MONETARY POLICY BASED ON WHAT'S BEST FOR THE UNITED STATES AND THE CONSEQUENCES TO THE REST OF THE WORLD ARE THE CONSEQUENCES FOR THE REST OF THE WORLD. A STRONG DOLLAR IS ONE OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE FED TIGHTENING MONETARY POLICY QUITE AGGRESSIVELY. THE FED WANTS THE DOLLAR TO BE RELATIVELY FIRM BECAUSE STRONGER DOLLAR RESTRAINS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND REDUCES INFLATION BECAUSE IT REDUCES THE COST OF IMPORTANT -- IMPORTS INTO THE UNITED STATES. ONE ASPECT OF TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. FRANCINE: COMING UP THE WORLD'S HOTTEST HOUSING MARKET FACING A PAINFUL RESET. WE LOOK NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN LONDON. THE HOTTEST REGIONS ARE FEELING THE PAIN AS THEY FACE A RESET. BORROWING COSTS LEAVE HOME BUYERS PROPERTY OWNERS ALIKE. FOR MORE WERE JOINED BY A LONDON BUREAU CHIEF. FOR MANY YEARS YOU'VE BEEN REPORTING ON PROPERTIES HOW PAINFUL IS THE RECENT AND WHICH COUNTRY SPECIFICALLY. > > I THINK WE'LL SEE THE BIGGEST PAIN IN THE HOUSING MARKET WE'VE SEEN SINCE THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRASH. ANOTHER CENTRAL BANK POLICY OF QUALITY -- QUANTITATIVE EASING HAS DRIVEN A LOWER. WITH TREASURY YIELDS NOW GOING UP AND BOND YIELDS GENERALLY GOING UP REAL ESTATE IS LESS ATTRACTIVE BUT ALSO YOU GOT A COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS AND INFLATION CRISIS MEANS RISING INTEREST RATES. VARIABLE MORTGAGE RATES OR SHORT-TERM FIXED RATE YOUR REALLY IN A SEE PAIN. U.K., AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND, CHINA AND SWEDEN. > > IS THAT WHEN WE SHOULD WORRY ABOUT MOST BECAUSE OF ITS RELIANCE ON GDP. I DON'T REMEMBER IF I WAS TOO YOUNG BUT I KEEP ON GOING BACK TO THE 70'S. INFLATION WAS GOING HIGHER. > > THAT WAS DETERIORATED AS WELL AND THAT MARKED THAT PARTICULAR IN TORONTO PEOPLE PUT IT INTO HOUSING AS AN INFLATION HEDGE AND INVESTMENT THAT DIDN'T WORK. CANADA AND AUSTRALIA IN THAT SENSE OF THE MOST VULNERABLE. THEY'VE BEEN BORROWING -- SWEDEN HAS BEEN BORROWING FOR SO LONG THAT THE MARKET COULD CHANGE QUITE QUICKLY AND HAS PAID YOU'RE LOOKING AT INDIVIDUALS IN A NUMBER OF MARKETS. FRANCINE: SHOULD WE REALLY WORRY -- WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR CHINA? > > I THINK WITH CHINA IT'S ALWAYS WITH THE GOVERNMENT WILL DO, SO IT'S HARD TO PREDICT BUT IS BASED ON CURRENT TRENDS AND THE LACK OF INVESTMENT. YOU ARGAN A SEE A BIG MOVE THERE. THIS IS GOING TO CONTINUE, ONE OF THE THINGS I'M INTERESTED IN IS HOW MUCH DEVELOPMENT LAND VALUES FALL THERE AND THAT COULD CAUSE A LOT OF TROUBLE FOR DEVELOPERS. FRANCINE: WE HAVE MORE ONLINE OR ON THE BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. COMING, A BITCOIN RALLY AND JOINING US AS THE FRANKLIN TEMPLETON CEO. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: RAPID ADVANCES. YOU CAME -- UKRAINE FORCES MAKE SWIFT GAINS. DOLLAR WEAKENS, OF BUNDESBANK VOICES SUPPORT FOR MORE ECB HIKES. CHARLES THE THIRD WILL OF A NEW U.K. MONARCH APPOINTED KING AS A STATE FUNERAL SET FOR SEPTEMBER 19. GOOD MORNING AND WELCOME TO "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." THE DOLLAR IS RETREATING ON STRONG EURO PERFORMANCE. MORE OUTSIZED INTEREST RATE HIKES IN EUROPE. LOOKING AT THE GAUGE OF THE DOLLAR FOR A SECOND DAY THE SURGE EXPECTED, TO TALK BROADER, REALLY ABOUT SOME OF THE STRATEGY. WE ARE JOINED BY JENNY JOHNSON. JOHNSON HAS BEEN CHIEF EXECUTIVE SINCE 2020 AND FRANKLIN TEMPLETON IS 1.5 TRILLION DOLLARS IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT. WHAT A GREAT PLEASURE TO HOST YOU HERE IN THE LONDON STUDIO. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON'S BEEN REALLY QUITE REMARKABLE OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS, I KNOW THERE'S A NUMBER OF THINGS TO TALK ABOUT. PRETTY BOLD MOVE IN TERMS OF ENEMY, WHAT COMES NEXT. > > WE'VE BEEN PRETTY CLEAR ON OUR ACQUISITIONS, AND SO FILLING A PRODUCT BASE, WE KEEP THIS MOVING TOWARDS ALTERNATIVES AND WE WANT TO MAKE SURE WE WANT TO MAKE SURE WE NOT ONLY HAVE TRADITIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES BUT WERE STRONG IN THE ALTERNATIVE SPACE. I THINK THE TECHNOLOGY IS MAKING IT SUCH YOU HAVE MUCH GREATER CUSTOMIZATION FOR CLIENTS SO WE DO FINTECH INVESTMENTS THAT HELP US CUSTOMIZE, A CANVAS PLATFORM WHICH DOES HAVE CUSTOMIZATION AND THEN BUILDING JUST DEEPER RELATIONSHIPS WITH CLIENTS SO PROVIDING ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS TO BE ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH THEM. FRANCINE: WHAT'S BEEN THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE? KEEPING IDENTITY OR BUILDING WITH A COMMON PURPOSE. JENNY: IN THE ASSET MANAGEMENT YOUR BUYING THEIR INVESTMENT PROCESS. AS LONG AS YOU'RE WILLING TO LEAVE THAT INDEPENDENT AND PROVIDE ADDITIONAL SERVICES WE THINK THINGS LIKE DATA BECOME MORE IMPORTANT. SO BEING ABLE TO PROVIDE PLATFORMS WITH CENTRALIZED INVESTMENT, THOSE TYPES OF VALUE ADD TO THE INVESTMENT TEAM TO BE ABLE TO HAVE ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES, THAT'S CRITICAL. YOU'LL HAVE THIS ABILITY TO CREATE THIS MORE CUSTOMIZED SOLUTION. OUR MIDDLE EAST FIXED INCOME TEAM, ONE OF THE LARGEST COMPLAINT MANAGERS. THEY WANTED PRIVATE CREDIT, SO BRINGING BENEFITS STREET PARTNERS WITH THEIR SCREEN OFFERS A COMPLETELY NEW PRODUCT TO GETTING THE CHANCE TO TALK TO EACH OTHER AND THINK ABOUT CREATIVE WAYS. > > WAS ALSO GO TO ALTERNATIVES. IS THIS THE FUTURE AND HOW HAS THAT BEEN PERFORMING ALONG WHERE THERE'S BEEN QUITE A LOT OF EASING IN THE MARKET. JENNY: WHAT WE'VE SEEN IS FROM 2000 UNTIL NOW THERE HALF THE NUMBER OF U.S. PUBLIC EQUITY COMPANIES AND THERE ARE FIVE TIMES THE NUMBER OF PRIVATE EQUITY BACKED COMPANIES. COMPANIES ARE WAITING MUCH LONGER TO GO PUBLIC. FROM INVESTABLE UNIVERSE YOU HAVE TO BE ABLE TO ENTER THE PRIVATE MARKET SPACE. WITH RESPECT TO CREDIT YOU'LL HEAR BANKS SAY THE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS HAVE BEEN RAISED WE WILL BE CAREFUL ABOUT HOW WE DEPLOY CAPITAL. THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE LEFT OUT OF THE CREDIT MARKET. I THINK FROM AN INVESTMENT STANDPOINT YOU HAVE TO BE ABLE TO SEE THE ALTERNATIVE. > > DOES THAT CHANGE WITH HIGHER INFLATION? IN OUR MARKETS IT CAN BE EIGHT TO 10%. JENNY: ANY KIND OF PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGY BASED ON LEVERAGE IS GOING TO BE CHALLENGING. MANY ARE FOCUSED ON GROWTH AND COMPANIES ESPECIALLY TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES, THOSE AREN'T AS RELIANT AND IT'S NOT AS RISKY FROM THE INTEREST RATES RISING. > > FOR THE MOMENT ARE YOU DONE IN TERMS OF M & A. > > TO GLOBALIZE ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS TAKING A U.S. PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGER AND EUROPEAN CAPABILITY. THERE WERE SOME GEOGRAPHIES OR SPECIFIC FINTECH TYPE STRATEGIES WE MAY BE BUYERS. > > YOU LOOK AT YOUR PORTFOLIO, I KNOW WE TALKED ABOUT IN THE PAST GOING THROUGH A TOUGH TIME BECAUSE OF ITS EXPOSURE TO RUSSIA. DOES THIS HAVE TO SOMEHOW BE REPOSITIONED. > > IN THE LAST 20 YEARS ANY THEY'VE UNDERPERFORMED THEY SIGNIFICANTLY OUTPERFORMED THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. I THINK THE KEY, I MANAGE INVESTMENT PEOPLE, MY JOB IS TO MAKE SURE THEY HAVE THE RESOURCES AND CLIENTS HIGHER THAN FOR THEIR EXPERTISE. WESTERN HAS VERY EXPERIENCE -- LONG-TERM PRODUCT. FRANCINE: JENNY JOHNSON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF FRANKLIN TEMPLETON STAYS WITH US. BITCOIN RALLIES AHEAD OF U.S. CPI DATA. WE WILL HAVE PLENTY MORE ON THAT NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN LONDON. BITCOIN IS GAINING TODAY AFTER INVESTORS LOOK AT INFLATION DATA. THAT'S THE DAILY, BUT HOW ATTRACTIVE WILL THIS BE AS AN ASSET CLASS IN THE FUTURE. THANK YOU FOR STAYING WITH US. YOU ARE SOMEONE WHO RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING WAS LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN. NOT NECESSARILY BITCOIN, BUT YOU SEE THIS DEVELOPING IN WAYS YOU CAN'T EVEN IMAGINE. JENNY: AGREED. BITCOIN IS THE GREATEST ATTRACTION OF THE GREATEST DISRUPTION. THAT DOES NOT MEAN I THINK BITCOIN IS WORTH ZERO, IF YOU AND I AGREE ON THE PRICE IT IS. WHAT'S LOST IN THAT CONVERSATION IS THE FUNDAMENTAL THINGS THAT CAN HAPPEN WITH WEB 3.0. THOSE WHO WERE OLD ENOUGH, YOUR INTERNET SITE WAS GOING TO BE A BILLBOARD. WHEN YOU LEARNED YOU COULD COMMUNICATE BACK AND FORTH. WEB 3.0 IS OWNERSHIP. SO THE TYPES OF BUSINESSES THAT ARE COMING OUT AND MOST OF THEM ARE REALLY FUNKY TODAY BUT THEY WILL BE SIGNIFICANT. AS INVESTORS THEY IMPACT EQUITY MARKETS. THERE'S A COMPANY THAT WANTS TO BE A STREAMING SERVICE. IF YOU'RE WATCHING THEIR CONTENT , YOU GET PAID TO WATCH IT BECAUSE YOU'RE AGREEING TO LET THEM USE THEIR DIVIDE -- YOUR DEVICE. SO NOW YOU BECOME A CLIENT, YOU ARE A USER, YOU ALSO BECOME AN EQUITY OWNER. AND YOU BECOME PART OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE. THEY CAN BUY LESS AWS CLOUD BECAUSE THEIR CLIENTS ARE ALL PROVIDING IT. IT'S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THIS KIND OF THING. WE TALK ABOUT ALTERNATIVES, UNLOCKING ALTERNATIVES TO THE RETAIL CHANNEL WILL BE POWERED A LOT BY BLOCKCHAIN. FRANCINE: HOW DO YOU UNLOCK THAT VALUE? HOW DO YOU PLAY THAT NOW IN 2022? JENNY: YESTERDAY WE ANNOUNCED LAUNCHING AN SMA PLATFORM WHERE YOU COULD INVEST -- WE TOOK A TRADITIONAL FIXED INCOME TEAM AND THEY HAVE SEVERAL DIFFERENT STRATEGIES, SOME ARE PASSIVE OR YOU GET MARKET WAITED, OTHERS ARE EQUAL WEIGHTED AND OTHERS ARE INVESTMENTS. OTHERS ARE DIGITAL ASSET TEAMS. WE HAVE THE SAME TYPES OF DETAIL WRITEUPS ON ANY KIND OF TRADITIONAL INVESTMENT. AND SO I THINK YOU WANT TO GET TO EXPOSURE. THE PROBLEM IS THERE WILL BE WAY MORE MOVERS RIGHT NOW. AND THAT'S THE CHALLENGE. FRANCINE: IT WILL CHANGE THE NARRATIVE OF HOW IT'S PRETRADE IN MEDIA? THEN YOU DON'T HAVE THE POLICIES IN THE TIMELY FASHION. JENNY: THIS IS WHAT PEOPLE I DON'T THINK COMPLETELY UNDERSTAND. ETHEREUM IS LIKE THE IPHONE WHEN IT FIRST CAME OUT. YOU LOOK AND SAY THIS IS PRETTY COOL, BUT WHAT APPLE UNDERSTOOD AS THEY WERE UNLOCKING THE CAPABILITIES. ETHEREUM IS JUST A PLATFORM FOR BUSINESSES TO BE BUILT ON. THE PROBLEM IS THERE'S A LOT OF THOSE PLATFORMS. WE HAVE SOME CONSOLIDATION. FRANCINE: IS THERE A FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE? IF YOU'RE BIG IN THE SPACE NOW CAN YOU STILL WIN IT? > > THAT'S ONE OF THE REASONS WE HAVE OUR INCUBATOR AS WE WANT TO STAY ON THE FOREFRONT OF WHERE DISRUPTIONS WILL BE AS A BUSINESS. THERE'S A COMPANY THERE THAT STARTED OUT, A COUPLE OF WOMEN WHO LEFT TRADITIONAL AUCTION HOUSES AND THEY SHIFTED TO AN FTS AND THERE REALLY INTERESTING THINGS LEVERAGING THE NFT TECHNOLOGY TO ACTUALLY IMPROVE THEIR OWN ECONOMICS. IF YOU TIE IN NFT TRADITIONAL PIECE OF ART BUT CAN FRANCINE: WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING IN THE NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS. DOES INFLATION CHANGE THE NARRATIVE? JENNY: A LOT OF THE PEOPLE MANAGING MONEY HAVING BEEN THROUGH AN INFLATIONARY CYCLE. ACTIVE FIXED INCOME IS IMPORTANT FOR DIFFERENT WAYS YOU CAN PLAY RISING RATES. IT TENDS TO DO WELL WITH LOW INTEREST RATES, LOOKING AT THE FUTURE CASH FLOW. I THINK THIS IS A TIME WHERE ACTIVE CAN EXCEL AND OF COURSE CAN IMPROVE. ACTIVE MANAGERS ARE IMPORTANT. > > IS THERE A CERTAIN TYPE OF INVESTOR THAT WILL ACTUALLY GET OUT OF THE MARKETS IN THIS VOLATILE TIME? > > I WOULD THINK THAT'S THE FEAR. AS INVESTMENT GETS BURNED, IT'S WHAT WORRIES ME ABOUT THE CRYPTO MARKET IS PEOPLE ARE CLAIMING THAT MARKET SAYING I DIDN'T UNDERSTAND IT AND I CAN IN -- INVEST. PEOPLE THINK THEY'RE DOING SOMETHING AND WERE ALL GOING TO JUMP INTO IT. > > REGULATORS ARE TOO SLOW TO REGULATE IT, HOW DO YOU REGULATE A MARKET WITHOUT BEING SEEN AS SQUASHING I DO KNOW IF IT'S INNOVATION BUT WHAT YOU'RE DOING WITH IT. > > SOMEBODY DESCRIBED TO ME WE'VE GOT FLYING CARS AND WERE TRYING TO APPLY TRADITIONAL LAWS. WANTING -- KNOWING THE CONSEQUENCES I THINK MAKES THE REGULATOR PRETTY FEARFUL. THE PROBLEM IS I THINK THERE ARE JURISDICTIONS THAT ARE REGULATING, SINGAPORE, THE MIDDLE EAST COUNTRIES AND SO WHAT WERE SEEING IS THEM SETTING UP THERE. IF YOU DON'T REGULATE IT YOU GET THE WILD WEST. > > YOU ARE IN CHARGE OF THE MASSIVE COMPANY, WHAT'S YOUR BIGGEST CHALLENGE OF THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS? > > I THINK WE ARE A PEOPLE BUSINESS AND SO MAKING SURE DELIVERING TO CLIENTS AND RETAINING EMPLOYEES, THIS IS REALLY IMPORTANT. FRANCINE: DO THEY NEED FLEXIBILITY, HOW HAS THE NARRATIVE CHANGE? > > WE HAVEN'T FIGURED OUT HOW MUCH FLEXIBILITY YOU NEED AND HOW IMPORTANT IT IS. THIS HAS SHIFTED TO LEADERS TO MAKE SURE LEADERS, THAT THEY MAKE IT A VALUABLE TIME THAT PEOPLE GET TOGETHER. WE JUST NOW PUSHED THIS COMING INTO THE OFFICE. SO THEY FEEL THAT THERE'S A REAL COMMUNITY. I THINK THAT'S IMPORTANT BUT I DON'T THINK WE ARE GOING BACK TO FIVE DAYS A WEEK. > > SUCH A GREAT PLEASURE TO HOST YOU HERE IN THE STUDIO. NOW LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. > > FRANCE POWER DISTRIBUTOR OVERSOLD LARGE QUANTITIES OF ELECTRICITY DUE TO TRADING ERRORS LAST WEEK. A MISTAKE THAT WILL COST THE COMPANY 60 MILLION EUROS. THEY SAY THE FRENCH GRID OPERATED 4% AND EMERGENCY POWER ALERT TO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES INCLUDING THE U.K. AND SPAIN ASKING THEM TO BE READY TO MAKE UP SHORTFALLS. TENS OF THOUSANDS OF U.S. RAILROAD WORKERS COULD BE ON STRIKE BY THE END OF THIS WEEK CAUSING A POTENTIAL SHOCK TO THE COUNTRY SUPPLY CHAIN. NEGOTIATORS MET THROUGH THE WEEKEND TRYING TO REACH A DEAL WITH TWO UNIONS WITH RAILWAY ENGINEERS AND CONDUCTORS. THE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICAN RAILROADS NATIONWIDE SHOT OUT COULD COST UP TO $2 BILLION A DAY AND ACTIVIST INVESTORS HAS CALLED FOR WALT DISNEY TO SPIN OFF ESPN. IN A SERIES OF TWEETS HE SAID HE LOOKS FORWARD THE FOURTH NETWORK GENERATES CONSIDERABLE SYNERGIES. SEPARATELY THE DISNEY CEO SAYS ESPN IS CRITICAL TO ITS OVERALL VISION OF THE COUNTRY -- OF THE COMPANY. THAT'S YOUR BLOOMBERG. FRANCINE: COMING UP, OF THE U.K. ECONOMY GREW LESS THAN EXPECTED IN JULY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN LONDON. A NEW ERA DAWNED ON THE U.K. THIS WEEKEND THE COUNTRY HAS A NEW MONARCH AND PRIME MINISTER. INFLATION EYE WATERING WITH U.K. ENERGY BILLS AND A WIDER COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS. THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND FOR ITS GOVERNOR TO MONITOR. JOINING US IS SENIOR ADVISOR FROM CAMBRIDGE AND THE FORMER MEMBER OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND'S RATE SETTING COMMITTEE. YOU NEVER MINCE HER WORDS WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION AND WHAT THE BANK OF ENGLAND SHOULD DO NEXT. > > IT'S GOING TO BE A DIFFICULT SIX MONTHS, OF THE ECONOMY IS NOT GROWING. WE SAW AN INCREASE IN GDP IN JULY. I THINK WE WILL SEE UPS AND DOWNS IN THE ECONOMY. BUT THE BIG WORRY IS INFLATION. AND INFLATION WATCHDOG IS THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THEY'VE ALREADY PUSHED UP INTEREST RATES AND I THINK THEY WILL HAVE TO CONTINUE TO DO THAT TO STOP WHAT IS PARTLY A TEMPORARY RISE IN INFLATION COMING MORE EMBEDDED. FRANCINE: SOME OF THE THINGS THAT LIZ TRUSS IS TALKING ABOUT, SERIOUS QUESTIONS. ANDREW: THE POUND HAS BEEN WEAK AGAINST THE DOLLAR, BUT INCREASES IN BORROWING CONTINUALLY RISING INFLATION, THOSE ARE NOT GOING TO BE DOING GOOD FOR THE POUND. SO THIS PARTICULAR FACTOR THAT NEEDS TO BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT BY THE GOVERNMENT IN DESIGNING THEIR ECONOMIC POLICY, BUT THERE'S A NEED TO DO SOMETHING TO AMELIORATE RISING RATES. AND THERE'S BALANCE TO BE STRUCK BY THE BANK OF ENGLAND THAT I WOULD EXPECT INTEREST RATES CONTINUE TO RISE 3% TO 4%, MARKETS EXPECTING 4% IN THE EARLY PART OF NEXT YEAR. FRANCINE: IS THIS YOUR BIGGEST CONCERN WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE U.K. AS A WHOLE? > > WE'VE SEEN -- FOR A LONG TIME. UNTIL RECENTLY THAT WAS AT DOUBLE-DIGIT LEVELS AND OF COME OFF A LITTLE BIT. WE CAN'T SUSTAIN DOUBLE-DIGIT HOUSE PRICE INFLATION. HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES BRING A BIT MORE REALISM INTO THE HOUSING MARKET. AND PUT A DAMPER ON HOUSE PRICE INCREASES. THAT'S NOT NECESSARILY A BAD THING AND IT MAKES IT EASIER FOR FIRST-TIME BUYERS TO GET ON. SO INTEREST RATES HAVE HAD A MIXED EFFECT IN THE HOUSING MARKET. THE WHOLE U.K. ECONOMY IS ONE BIG BORROWER WHICH IT ISN'T. THAT WE HAVE A THIRD OF PEOPLE BORROWING ON MORTGAGES. A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE HOUSING MARKETS, AND THEREFORE IN SOME WAYS THEY BENEFIT FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES. FRANCINE: WHERE DO YOU SEE THE U.K. ECONOMY HEADED, IF THERE'S A LOT OF DEREGULATION, IF WE SEE TAX CUTS, THEIRS TALKS ABOUT IT BECOMING SINGAPORE ON THAMES. ANDREW: I DO THINK IT'S GOOD TO LOOK AT SUPPLY-SIDE PERFORMANCE, SUPPLY-SIDE REFORMS HAVE TO BE WELL-DESIGNED WITH IMPACT ON GROWTH. NOT SEEING ANY DETAILS ON TAX CUTS BOOSTING GROWTH OR MOVING REGULATIONS. WE NEED TO SEE MORE DETAIL AND THERE NEEDS TO BE MORE CONSIDERATION OF WHAT THAT'S REALLY GOING TO MEAN. I DON'T LIKE THE IDEA OF SINGAPORE ON THAMES BECAUSE SINGAPORE IS A MUCH SMALLER ECONOMY. A MEDIUM TO LARGE SIZE ECONOMY LIKE THE U.K. NEEDS A DIFFERENT STRATEGY. FRANCINE: THERE IS TALK AND WORRY, SO THE PRIME MINISTER WORRY ABOUT THAT MORE AND INSTEAD OF TALKING ABOUT THIS ECONOMIC -- THESE ECONOMICS? ANDREW: BALANCE OF PAYMENT WAS MORE OF A PREOCCUPATION OF THE 60'S AND 70'S. IT'S NOT NECESSARILY THE PRICING, IT'S AN INDICATOR TO LOOK AFTER. IT'S ONE OF MANY INDICATORS IN TERMS OF ASSESSING THE HEALTH OF THE ECONOMY. FRANCINE: WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON HOW THE U.K. SHOULD DEAL WITH THE EU AND HOW MUCH PRESSURE HAVING A VERY BELLIGERENT PRIME MINISTER ON THE BANK OF ENGLAND POSSIBLY DOING MORE. ANDREW: I DON'T KNOW WHETHER THE PRIME MINISTER WILL BE BELLIGERENT, BUT I THINK IN TERMS OF THE EUROPEAN UNION WE HAVE TO HAVE A CLOSE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EU AND WE HAVE TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT TRADING RELATIONSHIPS WITH THEM. I HOPE THE NEW GOVERNMENT WILL RECOGNIZE THAT. WE NEED TO FIND WAYS OF IMPROVING RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE EU FOR EXAMPLE. AND ALLOWING LABOR TO COME INTO THE U.K. FROM THE EU. SO THERE ARE VARIOUS WAYS WE CAN WORK TOGETHER AND I HOPE THAT'S WHAT THE NEW GOVERNMENT WILL DO. FRANCINE: ANDREW, THANK YOU FOR COMING IN AS ALWAYS. BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION CONTINUES IN THE NEXT HOUR. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > I THINK THERE IS STILL A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY. > > IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE THE HEAD OF THE CENTRAL BANK RIGHT NOW. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION WITH ANNA EDWARDS, MATT MILLER, AND KAILEY LEINZ. ANNA: IT IS 10:00 IN LONDON, 5:00 IN NEW YORK AND 5:00 P.M. IN HONG KONG. DOLLAR DILEMMA. THE GREENBACK TUMBLES AHEAD OF KEY INFLATION DATA WHILE THE EURO STRENGTHENS ON THE PROSPECT OF MORE OUTSIDE INTEREST RATE HIKES. UKRAINE FORCES CONTINUED THEIR RAPID ADVANCE AS RUSSIAN DEFENSES CRUMBLE. AND HOUSING PAIN FROM SYDNEY TO STOCKHOLM TO SEATTLE. BUYERS ARE PULLING BACK AS CENTRAL BANKS RAISE RATES AT THE FASTEST PACE IN DECADES. WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, I AM IN EDWARDS IN LONDON WITH MATT MILLER AND KRITI GUPTA IN NEW YORK. KAILEY LEINZ IS OFF. AN APPETITE FOR RISK ASSET, PROGRESS BY UKRAINE FORCES COME INTO WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR. KRITI: IT MIGHT BE THAT TURNAROUND STORY FUELING AIDS IN ASSETS -- FUELING ASIAN ASSETS. GREEN ON THE SCREEN, BUT A REAL OUTPERFORMANCE IN THE HANG SENG INDEX. THERE IS OUTPERFORMANCE AND GREEN ON THE SCREEN, BUT YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT WHERE THE PROFITS ARE ALLOCATED. A LOT IS HAPPENING IN TECH. YOU CAN SEE THE HANG SENG OUTPERFORMANCE UP 2.7% COMPARED TO THE BROADER MSCI ASIA-PACIFIC REGION ONLY UP .7%. YOU CAN SEE A LOT OF PEOPLE PILING INTO THE TECH TRADE. THE DOLLAR STORY IS GOING TO BE CRUCIALLY IMPORTANT ESPECIALLY WHEN WE TALK ABOUT WHAT THE BARRIERS TO ENTRY ARE IN THE TECH TRADE ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO AMERICAN TECH. YOU HAVE STRENGTH THE OFFSHORE REMIT BE OR YUAN. THE WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR. THAT WILL BE CRUCIAL WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THIS RACE TO WHO HAS THE STRONGEST CURRENCY. THE UNITED STATES AND THE CHINESE YUAN. THE OTHER PART OF THAT STORY WILL BE THE JAPANESE YEN. YOU ARE SEEING WEAKNESS THERE AGAIN EVEN AFTER ATTEMPTS ON VERBAL INTERVENTION FROM THE LIKES OF THE DEPUTY CABINET SECRETARY, NOT DOING MUCH TO HELP THE YEN. MATT: WE ARE STILL WINNING BY A LOT AGAINST EVERYBODY BUT WE ARE COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT. THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX THE ONLY RED ON THIS GRADE. REMEMBER WE WERE WELL OVER 1300 FOR THE LAST FEW SESSIONS. A SIGNIFICANT DROP. THE OTHERS HAVE A LONG WAY TO GO TO CATCH UP WITH US AND I DO NOT SEE IT HAPPENING ANYTIME SOON. S & P FUTURES UP .6%. STRONG GAINS EVEN AFTER WE FINISHED ABOVE 4000 LAST WEEK. THE 10 YEAR YIELD COMING DOWN A LITTLE BIT. INVESTORS ARE BUYING SOME OF THAT DEBT. IN BITCOIN, ONE OF THE BIG STORIES, ALTHOUGH IT IS ODD TO THINK A 3% GAIN IS A LOT FOR BITCOIN BUT IT HAS NOT BEEN MOVING MUCH AT ALL, NOT NORTH OF THE $20,000 LEVEL. 22,000 WILL MEET A LOT OF CRYPTO MOVERS ON THE STOCK MARKET. WHAT ARE YOU SEEING IN TERMS OF EUROPEAN STOCKS? ANNA: WE HAVE EUROPEAN STOCKS MOVING HIGHER AND PERHAPS IT IS THE FX MOVES WE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING AND SOME OF THE ADVANCES UKRAINIANS ARE MAKING AGAINST RUSSIAN FORCES. THIS IS LEADING UP TO A CONTINUATION OF FRIDAY SESSIONS WHERE WE SAW STRENGTH IN STOCKS IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS IS THE PICTURE IN EUROPE. LET'S LOOK AT SOME OF THE FX MOVERS. THIS IS THE EURO SIDE OF THAT. WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR TO STRENGTHEN THE EURO, THEN WE HEARD FROM BUNDESBANK TALKING ABOUT FURTHER RATE HIKES, IN CASE YOU ARE UNDER ANY ILLUSIONS THAT WE ARE GOING TO SEE FURTHER RATE HIKES, 1.1694 IS WHERE WE TRADE ON THE POUND. RISK ASSETS MOVING HIGHER, STRENGTH TO THE POUND, DESPITE THAT WE GOT GROWTH DATA BELOW ESTIMATES, THE RECOVERY FROM THE SLUMP IN JUNE DRIVEN BY THE BANK HOLIDAY, ALL OF THAT NOT REALLY KNOCKING THE POUND. THE SWEDISH KRONA DATING AGAINST THE U.S. DOLLAR AND THIS IN THE CONTEXT OF POLITICS, IT IS THAT WEAKER DOLLAR STORY THAT SEEMS TO BE DOMINATING EVERYTHING. A LOT OF QUESTIONS TO ASK ABOUT THE NEW GOVERNMENT IN SWEDEN, AND HOW IT GETS FORMED, WHAT POLICIES THEY HAVE, A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY. THIS IS THE NATURAL GAS BENCHMARK IN EUROPE, DOWN 6.2%. WE HAVE BEEN TRACKING IT AROUND THE 200 EURO PER MEGAWATT HOUR. WE DO NOT HEAR MUCH ON FRIDAY FROM ENERGY MINISTERS. WHAT WHAT WE HEAR ON WEDNESDAY AS THEY TRY TO PUT TOGETHER A PLAN FOR THE WINTER? KRITI: MATT MAKES FUN OF ME ALL THE TIME FOR SAYING I AM UPSET WITH CURRENCIES BUT IT IS THE DOLLAR STORY THAT IS CATCHING ON. MATT: NOT ONLY THAT. KRITI: THERE IS A LONG LIST. MATT: I'M KILLING -- I AM KIDDING. BEHIND THE SCENES WE ARE BEST FRIENDS. KRITI: WE USED TO BE BEFORE THIS SHOW. ON TUESDAY TWITTER IS HOLDING A SPECIAL METERING FOR STOCKHOLDERS TO MEET ON THE ACQUISITION BY ELON MUSK. U.K.'S CPI DATA IS RELEASED ON WEDNESDAY AND EVE COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN DELIVERS HER ANNUAL STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH ON WEDNESDAY. VLADIMIR PUTIN AND XI JINPING WILL MEET AT A SUMMIT IN USE PAKISTAN ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. MATT: I ALSO AM WATCHING FX EUROS SURGE. IT IS THE MOST IN FIVE MONTHS BEGINS THE GREENBACK EVER ECB POLICY MAKERS SAID FURTHER INTEREST-RATE HEIGHTS WOULD BE NEEDED TO CURB INFLATION. THE READ ACROSS MANY U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS WILL BE A KEY INPUT INTO RISK ASSETS IN THE WEEK AHEAD. INFLATION DEVELOPMENTS IN THE U.S. AND EUROPE WILL PLAY A ROLE IN THE RISK OUTLOOK AS WILL MILLIONS OF OTHER THINGS. DANI BURGER JOINS US FOR MORE. DANI: RIGHT BELOW 1.0 19 FOR THE EURO. MASSIVE MOVES, THE BIGGEST IN FIVE MONTHS. SOME TRADERS REPORTING THEY WERE CAUGHT OFF GUARD BY THIS. IN TERMS OF WHAT IS CAUSING THIS , YES YOU HAVE THE TECHNICAL, BUT WE CONTINUE TO HEAR FROM ECB POLICY MAKERS SINCE THE 75 BASIS POINT HIKE LAST WEEK THAT THEY ARE CONTINUING ON THAT PIECE OVER THE WEEKEND. WE HEARD THAT THURSDAY'S STEP WAS A CLEAR SIGN AND IF THE INFLATION PICTURE STAYS THE SAME FURTHER CLEAR STEPS MUST FOLLOW. THAT IS A MARKET THAT CONTINUES TO PRICE AND 75 BASIS POINTS FOR THE NEXT TYPE. -- THE NEXT HIKE. THERE ARE ALSO CONVERSATIONS THAT THE ADVANCEMENT OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS -- THE CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ISS SAYS IT A MISTAKE TO PRICE THAT IN GIVEN VLADIMIR PUTIN'S RESOLVE IN THIS WAR. IT ALL FEEDS INTO A DOLLAR THAT IS STARTING TO FALL, DOWN 2% FROM ITS HIGH ON WEDNESDAY. THE QUESTION WE WILL ASK, ESPECIALLY WHEN WE GET THE CPI FIGURES TOMORROW, IT SEEMS THERE'S A CORRECTION FROM SOME OF THE HIGH LEVELS WE HAVE SEEN OR IS THIS A SUSTAINABLE TURNAROUND AND WHAT HAS BEEN A STRONG DOLLAR? ANNA: STRONG DOLLAR HAS BEEN SUCH A TALKING POINT FOR SO LONG. DANI BURGER WITH THE LATEST ON THE FX MARKET. ANOTHER BIG THEME IS THE GROUND IN UKRAINE. UKRAINE FORCES CONTINUE THE RAPID ADVANCE. THE ADVANCE REPRESENTS UKRAINE'S BIGGEST VICTORY SINCE THEY PUSHED RUSSIAN TROOPS AWAY FROM THE CAPITAL IN MARCH. MARIA TADEO JOINS US WITH MORE. MARIA: IT WAS A QUICK BUT VERY EFFECTIVE OPERATION ON SATURDAY FROM THE UKRAINIAN ARMY. THEY HAVE MADE BIG INROADS INTO THE REGION. IT REMINDS OF THAT FAILED CONVOY THAT TRIED TO TAKE ON THE UKRAINIAN CAPITAL AND HAD TO BE DISSOLVED. THIS IS NOTHING SHORT OF LOGISTICS NIGHTMARE FOR RUSSIA, WHICH CONCEDES THIS IS VERY RARE IT HAD TO PULLBACK MEN. THEY SAY THIS IS A REGROUPING. THE LANGUAGE IS VERY TELLING. OVERALL YOU HAVE THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT SAYING "THE LIBERATION OF OCCUPIED TERRITORIES WILL CONTINUE." HE SAYS MORE THAN 200 KILOMETERS HAVE BEEN LIBERATED SINCE SEPTEMBER AND HE ALSO SAYS MORE WEAPONS WILL GET THE JOB DONE, BUT THE REAL QUESTION GOING FORWARD IS HOW WILL RUSSIA AND BLOOD NEAR PRUDENT RESPOND -- AND HOW WILL VLADIMIR PUTIN RESPOND TO WHAT IS A VERY EMBARRASSING EPISODE FOR THE RUSSIAN ARMY? KRITI: I WONDER WHAT THAT MEANS WHEN IT COMES TO THE EUROPEAN ENERGY STORY. DOES THAT MEAN THERE IS A TURNAROUND ON THE HORIZON? MARIA: I THINK WHEN YOU LOOK ON THE MILITARY SIDE OF THINGS, IT IS VERY EARLY TO SAY THIS IS A TURNING POINT. IT IS CLEAR THAT ON THE BATTLEFIELD THE MOMENTUM SHIFTED FROM RUSSIA TO THE UKRAINIAN ARMY. THE RUSSIAN ARMY IS ON THE RETREAT AND THE UKRAINIAN ARMY IS ADVANCING. WHETHER THAT CAN BE SUSTAINED IS THE KEY QUESTION. WHEN IT COMES TO THE ENERGY SECRETARY -- THE ENERGY STORY, THE COMMISSION HAS RELEASED NEW DATA SAYING AT THE START OF THE WAR THE NUMBER OF IMPORTS FROM THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION TO THE EUROPEAN UNION WAS 40% OF GAS, THAT NUMBER HAS COME DOWN TO 9%. YOU CAN SEE THAT DECLINE AND THEY SAY THIS SPELLS THE END OF THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN RUSSIA AND THE EUROPEAN UNION. CRITICS WILL TELL YOU IT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED ANYWAY. ANNA: THANKS VERY MUCH. MARIA TADEO WITH THE LATEST ON UKRAINE AND THE EUROPEAN ENERGY STORY. BACK TO U.K. AND QUEEN ELIZABETH COFFIN WAS DRIVEN SLOWLY TO THE SCOTTISH CAPITAL OF EDINBURGH YESTERDAY AS THE COUNTRY CONTINUES MORNING. POLITICS IS ON HOLD AS PEOPLE LINED THE STREETS TAKING PART IN A HISTORIC FAREWELL TO THE MONARCH. JOINING US IS LIZZY BURDEN LIVE FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. WE NOW THOUGH THE DATE OF THE FUNERAL. IT TAKES PLACE A WEEK FROM TODAY. WHAT IS THE PLAN? LIZZY: I AM HERE AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE AND PEOPLE HAVE BEEN COMING TO THE GATES TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS. THEY ARE NOT GENERALLY FEARFUL. THEY ARE HERE TO SAY THANK YOU TO THE QUEEN FOR ALL HER DECADES OF SERVICE. TODAY KING CHARLES WILL GO TO EDINBURGH FOR A SERVICE AND REFLECTION AND THEN TOMORROW THE COFFIN WILL COME BACK HERE TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE, AND THEN FROM WEDNESDAY UNTIL THE FUNERAL THE QUEEN WILL LIE IN STATE AT WESTMINSTER HALL SO MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC CAN FILE PAST. U.K. NEWSPAPERS ARE ESTIMATING THREE QUARTERS OF A MILLION PEOPLE WILL DO SO. IT COULD BE HOURS LONG QUEUES. THINK OF LADY DIANA. THINK THE QUEEN MOTHER AND TIMES IT BY 10. THIS IS A MOMENT OF NATIONAL OUTPOURING OF GRIEF. IT HAS MEANT THE BUSINESS OF GOVERNMENT IS PARALYZED. WE ALSO HAVE TO THINK ABOUT THE ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES, NOT JUST OF HAVING A BANK HOLIDAY FOR THE FUNERAL BUT THE WEIGHT ON THE NATIONAL NEWS. YOU HAVE DEUTSCHE BANK ANYMORE A SAYING THIS COULD PUSH THE U.K. AND -- PUSH THE U.K. INTO A RECESSION. MATT: LIZZY BURDEN TELLING US ALL WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE U.K. AMIDST MANY CHANGES. IN SPEECHES AND RALLIES ACROSS THIS COUNTRY OVER LAST TWO WEEKS , PRESIDENT BIDEN AND DONALD TRUMP HAVE SLUGGED IT OUT. AS IF THEY ARE CONTESTING THE WHITE HOUSE ALREADY AND NOT CAMPAIGNING CONGRESSIONAL ELECTIONS. PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SHADOWED BIDEN IN PENNSYLVANIA AND OHIO. ANNMARIE HORDERN JOINS US FROM D.C. FOR MORE. ANNMARIE: WHAT YOU'RE SEEING NOW , ESPECIALLY LESS THAN TWO MONTHS AWAY FROM THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS IS THAT THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, AS WELL AS THE FORMER PRESIDENT, ARE BOTH OUT ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. WHAT YOU HAVE FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES IS HE WILL MAKE THIS ELECTION ABOUT THE FACT YOU SHOULD BE VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS BECAUSE AS YOU HEARD HIM SAY WE CANNOT HAVE THE "CULT OF ULTRA MAGA" GETTING THESE POSTS. HE WILL POINT OUT WHAT THE ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE. NOTABLY TODAY WILL BE ABOUT THE HEART INFRASTRUCTURE AGREEMENT THEY PASSED LAST YEAR THAT WAS ABOUT REPUBLICAN VOTES AS WELL. THIS WILL BE TALKING ABOUT REVAMPING OF BOSTON'S LOGAN AIRPORT. REVOKING JFK AND TRYING TO GARNER PUBLIC SUPPORT TO END CANCER. AND TONIGHT TALKING TO INDIVIDUALS AT A DNC EVENT AND TOMORROW MORNING A BIG PUSH FROM THIS ADMINISTRATION, AND I WOULD ALMOST SAY THE KICKOFF FOR THE DEMOCRATS IN TERM OF CAMPAIGNING FOR THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS IS THE PRESIDENT GOING TO HOST A CELEBRATORY EVENT ABOUT THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. ALL OF THIS AT A TIME THE REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT THEIR MESSAGING IS REALLY GOING TO BE IN THE FINAL WEEKS OUT OF THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE INFLATION BUT NOW YOU ARE SEEING POCKETS OF THE COUNTRY, WHETHER KANSAS OR WHETHER THE SWING DISTRICT IN NEW YORK, THAT ABORTION IS A LIVE ISSUE IN THESE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. KRITI: BLOOMBERG'S ANNMARIE HORDERN REPORTING FROM WASHINGTON. I'D LIKE TO TAKE A MOMENT AND A SURVEILLANCE CORRECTION. I MENTIONED EARLIER THAT ASIA DID MOVE OVERNIGHT, IT DID, BUT CERTAIN PARTS OF THE REGION DID NOT. CHINA AND SOUTH KOREA ARE CLOSE FOR THE MID AUTUMN HOLIDAY. THE OUTPERFORMANCE ON THE HANG SENG INDEX WAS FRIDAY'S MOVE BUT RISK SENTIMENT IS COMING FROM ASIA AND SPILLING OVER TO THE REST OF THE DAY. ON THE MICRO BASIS I LIKE TO LOOK AT SOME OF THE STOCKS MOVING, SPECIFICALLY ADOBE, CUT TO NEUTRAL. IT IS TRADING AT ABOUT $391, STILL OPEN OF UPSIDE. THEY ARE ALSO REPORTING EARNINGS ON THURSDAY. THE SHARES ARE DOWN .9%. THAT IS ONE PART OF THE TECH SPACE WHERE YOU'RE NOT SEEING OUTPERFORMANCE. NVIDIA MOVING ON THE FORCE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS PLANNING TO BROADEN CURVES ON U.S. SHIPMENTS OF SEMICONDUCTORS FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND CHIPMAKING TOOLS TO CHINA. MOVING THE SHARES UP .9%, NOT ONLY IS NVIDIA A HEAVYWEIGHT, IT ALSO CREATES MORE DEMAND FOR AMERICAN SHIPS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, AND THAT WILL BE A KEY STORY AS WE TALK ABOUT EASING THE SUPPLY CHAINS. MAGNIFYING THE MOVES WE ARE SEEING IN BITCOIN AT THE MOMENT. UP ABOUT 5% IN THE PREMARKET. ANNA: SHORTLY WILL BE TALKING TO GARY SHILLING, A BLOOMBERG OPINION COLUMNIST. WE WILL GET HIS TAKE ON WHERE WE ARE ON THE MARKETS. MAYBE ALSO SEE WHERE DOES THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR GO. AND THE WORLD'S HOUSING MARKETS ARE FACING A PAINFUL RESET. BLOOMBERG.COM IS THE PLACE TO GO. WE WILL HAVE COVERAGE OF THE STORY LATER ON THIS HOUR. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: WELCOME BACK. WE ARE SIMULCAST ON BLOOMBERG RADIO AND BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. WE ARE FOCUSED IN ON THE DOLLAR THIS MORNING. MARKETS SEEM TO BE WATCHING WHAT IS GOING ON, ESPECIALLY WITH CONCERN TO THE EURO. I HAVE A LOOK AT THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX. IT HAS BEEN ON AN INCREDIBLE CLIMBER LAST FEW WEEKS. LAST WEEK WE ECLIPSED 1310, AN ALL-TIME HIGH FOR THIS DOLLAR INDEX. WE COME BACK DOWN TO 1290 AND IS THIS A BLIP IN THE ONGOING BULL MARKET FOR THE GREENBACK, OR IS THIS AN ACTUAL TURNAROUND? JOINING US IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS LIVE CURRENCY AND RATE STRATEGIST. WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX AND THE STRENGTH OF THE GREENBACK IN GENERAL. BEN: I THINK THIS IS A CORRECTION IN THE LONG-TERM SECULAR BULL RUN. WE ARE NEARING A PEAK FOR THE DOLLAR BUT THAT DOES NOT MEAN WE ARE THERE YET. THERE IS STILL SOME TRACTION FOR THE DOLLAR. IF YOU LOOK AT REAL RATES IN THE U.S. THEY ARE ON THE ASCENDANT AND AS LONG AS THEY ARE ON THE ASCENDANT THE DOLLAR WILL FIND PLENTY OF SUPPORT. WE ARE DEFINITELY NEARING THE TOP. MAYBE 110 TO 112 ON THE DXY INDEX. ANNA: DURING FRIDAY'S SESSION -- THE WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR AT THE MOMENT -- DURING FRIDAY'S SESSION AND TODAY SEEMS TO BE PROPELLING STOCKS. DO YOU DOUBT WHETHER THAT CONTINUES? VEN: ABSOLUTELY. I THINK STOCKS ARE GETTING AHEAD OF THE GAME. THEREFORE SHOULD RATE START CLIMBING? IF YOU LOOK AT ANY MEANINGFUL DIVIDEND ESTIMATE FOR THE S & P 500 FOR NEXT YEAR, IT IS AROUND $60 ON THE INDEX MARKET. EVEN ASSUMING A VERY GENEROUS TOP OUT AND ASSUMING IT WILL BE $75 AND NOT $60, EVEN THEN YOU GET A FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE OF 3125 ON THE S & P. WHERE ARE WE GETTING 4000 FROM? THE MARKET IS SMOKING SOMETHING THEY SHOULD NOT BE SMOKING AND I DO NOT THINK THESE LEVELS ARE SUSTAINABLE. ANNA: THANKS VERY MUCH. THANKS FOR YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE MARKET. FOR MORE MARKET ANALYSIS CHECK OUT YOUR BLOOMBERG TERMINAL. MATT: KEEPING YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, HERE IS THE FIRST WORD. XI JINPING WILL MAKE VISITS TO KAZAKHSTAN AND UZBEKISTAN THIS WEEK. BEIJING SAYS HE WILL ATTEND LEADERS SUMMITS OF THE SHANGHAI CORPORATION AND RUSSIA SAID XI WILL MEET WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN AT THE SUMMIT AS MOSCOW SEEKS TO BOLSTER TIES WITH BEIJING. SWEDEN'S COALITION OF RIGHT-WING PARTIES LOOK SET TO SECURE A NARROW VICTORY IN THE COUNTRY'S GENERAL ELECTIONS. THE LIKELY RESULT HINGES ON THE RISES OF THE ANTI-IMMIGRANT PARTY COME SWEDEN DEMOCRATS, WHICH SAW THE BIGGEST GAINS TO BECOME THE NATION'S SECOND-LARGEST POLITICAL FORCE WITH 95% OF DISTRICTS NOW COUNTED. THE OPPOSITION HAS 175 SEATS. ANNA: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." DOLLAR DILEMMA. THE GREENBACK TUMBLES AHEAD OF KEY INFLATION DATA WHILE THE EURO STRENGTHENS ON THE PROSPECT OF INTEREST RATE HIKES. UKRAINE'S FORCES CONTINUE THE RAPID ADVANCE AS RUSSIAN DEFENSES CRUMBLE. AND HOUSING PAIN FROM SYDNEY TO STOCKHOLM TO SEATTLE. BUYERS ARE PULLING BACK AS CENTRAL BANKS RAISE RATES AT THE FASTEST PACE IN DECADES SENDING HOUSE PRICES FALLING. I AM ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON WITH MATT MILLER AND KRITI GUPTA IN NEW YORK. SENTIMENT ACROSS MARKETS LIFTING STOCKS TO SESSION HIGHS. HOW DO WE LOOK PREMARKET IN THE U.S.? MATT: I BELIEVE IT IS A LOT TO DO WITH WEAKNESS IN THE DOLLAR. WE HAVE SEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A RETREAT IN THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX AND AS A RESULT WE HAVE FUTURES UP .6% AFTER FINISHING ABOUT 4000. IN THE CASH TRADE ON FRIDAY WE HAD A POSITIVE WEEK LAST WEEK AND IT LOOKS LIKE WE'LL HEAD HIGHER TODAY IF THIS HOLDS. RIGHT NOW THERE ARE INVESTORS BUYING THE 10 YEAR, PUSHING THE YIELD DOWN 1.5%. 330 ON THE 10 YEAR. STILL RELATIVELY HIGH BUT HAVE WE PEAKED AT 350 OR CAN WE HAD BACK THERE? WE WILL ASK GARY SHILLING THAT QUESTION IN A FEW MINUTES. HERE IS THE BLOOMBERG DOLLAR INDEX. WE WERE UP OVER 13.10 LAST WEEK. WE HAVE SEEN DOLLARS STRENGTH, WHATEVER MEASURE YOU LOOK AT. DO WE SEE A TURNAROUND IN THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR OR ARE OTHER HAWKISH CENTRAL BANKS GOING TO PUSH DOWN ON THE GLOBAL RESERVE CURRENCY OR IS THIS A BLIP? BITCOIN UP ABOUT 2.4%. THIS MAKES A LOT OF SENSE. AS THE DOLLAR COMES DOWN, IT WILL GAIN. 22,100 57 NOW THE LEVEL FOR BITCOIN. WE WILL WATCH THAT. KRITI GUPTA, WHAT DO YOU SEE IN PREMARKET MOVERS? KRITI: WE WILL START WITH THE CRYPTO MARKET, RIOT BLOCKCHAIN. UP 4.4%, FOLLOWING THE CRYPTO MOVES MATT WAS JUST TALKING ABOUT. YOU ALSO HAVE NVIDIA MOVING ON REPORTS THE BUY-IN ADMINISTRATION WAS SEEKING TO BROADEN CURBS ON U.S. SHIPMENTS OF SEMICONDUCTORS TO CHINA. BROADENING THOSE CURBS WOULD CREATE INTERNATIONAL DEMANDS FOR U.S. CHIPS. NVIDIA SHARES UP .9%. ADOBE CUT TO NEUTRAL OVER AT MIZUHO SECURITIES, A PRICE TARGET OF $440. THOUGH SHARES DOWN .9% BUT TRADING AT $391. A LOT TO DIGEST AHEAD OF EARNINGS COMING UP ON THURSDAY. ANNA: EUROPEAN STOCKS MAKING MOVES HIGHER AS MATT WAS JUST MENTIONING. SESSION HIGHS FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS. GAINS TO DO WITH THE ADVANCES WE ARE SEEING UKRAINE MAKE AGAINST RUSSIA PERHAPS. THE EURO BENEFITS FROM COMMENTARY FROM ECB OFFICIALS. BUDDHIST BANK. -- A SIZABLE MOVE FOR THESE MASSIVE POWERHOUSE CURRENCIES. THE SWEDISH KRONA GAINING. WITH ALL OF RISK APPETITE WE ARE SEEING, RATHER THAN FOCUSING ON THE DOMESTIC POLICY, DOMESTICALLY WE HAVE SEEN ELECTION TAKE PLACE. A MORE RIGHT-WING GOVERNMENT THAN WE HAVE SEEN OF LATE. FOCUSING INSTEAD ON THE RISK ON MOOD. NATURAL GAS PRICES DOWN 5.6%. ANOTHER REASON FOR THE RESPOND MOVE IN EUROPE, RETREATING FROM THE 200 EUROS PER MEGAWATT HOUR. WE LOOK TO WEDNESDAY TO GET AN UPDATE FROM THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON WHAT THEY PLAN TO DO ON THE ENERGY POLICY FRONT. LET'S FOCUS IN ON THE U.K.. STILL IN MORNING. RIGHT NOW KING CHARLES IS LISTENING TO CONDOLENCES AT WESTMINSTER HALL AS THE U.K. CONTINUES A PERIOD OF MORNING. DURING THIS PERIOD THE BUSINESS OF GOVERNMENT IS PARALYZED, EVEN THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAS DELAYED SEPTEMBER DECISION. LET'S GET BACK TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE WHERE WE ARE JOINED BY BLOOMBERG'S LIZZY BURDEN. BUSINESS IS CARRYING ON, NOT AS USUAL BUT IT IS CARRYING ON. WE WILL HAVE A PUBLIC HOLIDAY ON THE DAY OF THE FUNERAL BUT OTHER THINGS ARE HAPPENING. HOW IS THE SOMBER NATIONAL MOOD AFFECTING THE ECONOMY? LIZZY: WE WE HAD THE LATEST GDP FIGURES THIS MORNING AND THEY SHOWED .2% INCREASE IN ECONOMIC GROWTH IN JULY. IT WAS A TECHNICAL UPSWING FROM THE .6% DECLINE WE HAVE SEEN IN JUNE BECAUSE IT IS A BANK HOLIDAY TAUGHT OF THE QUEENS PLATINUM JUBILEE. A SET REMINDER THAT ONLY A FEW MONTHS AGO WE WERE CELEBRATING 70 YEARS OF THE QUEEN ON THE THRONE, AND IT IS A WARNING THAT WHEN THE QUEEN HAS HER FUNERAL AND WE ARE HAVING A NATIONAL BANK HOLIDAY TOGETHER WITH THE GENERALLY SOMBER NATIONAL MOOD, IT COULD WEIGH ON ECONOMIC DEMAND. NEW MORA AND DEUTSCHE BANK HAVE WARNED THAT COULD TILT US INTO A TECHNICAL RECESSION, ALTHOUGH BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS SAY THAT RECESSION WILL NOT LAST TOO LONG BECAUSE OF THE STIMULUS FROM THE ENERGY BAILOUT. THE WORRY WITH THAT IS WHILE IT MIGHT TIMBER SHORT-TERM INFLATION, THE RISK IS IT OVERHEATS THE ECONOMY AND THAT MEANS INTEREST RATES AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAVE TO STAY HIGHER FOR LONGER. MATT: VERY INTERESTING STUFF. LIZZY BURDEN ON ROYAL ICAHN AMI WATCH. WE'LL BE CHECKING IN -- ON ROYAL ECONOMY WATCH. LET'S RETURN TO THE U.S. AND THE MARKETS. GARY SHILLING JOINS US. HE IS A BLOOMBERG OPINION COLUMNIST. BEFORE MIKE WILSON, GARY SHILLING, DAVID ROSENBERG FOR THE BIG BEARS. ARE THEY BACK? I DOUBT U.S. ONE OF THE FOUR BIG BEARS OF THE GREAT FINANCIAL CRISIS. WE SEE SIGNIFICANT DROPS FROM HERE ON OUT IN THE MARKET? WE DID RISE BACK ABOUT 4000 AND IT LOOKS LIKE THE MOOD HAS LIGHTENED A LITTLE BIT. RECESSION FEARS ARE CALMER. HOW DO YOU SEE THE ECONOMY AND THE MARKETS? GARY: THE PATH RECESSION IS LIKE THE PATH TO TRUE LOVE, IT IS NEVER SMOOTH. WE HAVE NOT REACHED WHAT I CALL THE VIEWPOINT, THE POINT AT WHICH INVESTORS WANT TO REGURGITATE THEIR LAST STOP AND NEVER OWN ANOTHER ONE. YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THAT CAPITULATION. WITH RECESSION LIKELY TO STRETCH INTO NEXT YEAR, THERE IS A LOT OF DOWNSIDE. EARNINGS WEAKNESS IS YET TO COME. MATT: HOW MUCH DOWNSIDE IN TERMS OF THE S & P AND WHAT KIND OF EARNINGS DO YOU EXPECT? GARY: I THINK WE WILL SEE FROM THE PEAK IN EARLY JANUARY A TOTAL OF 40% DECLINE. THAT WOULD BE 30% FROM HERE. YOU ARE DOWN 20 AND THEN YOU RALLY. THE NUMBERS ARE NOT ALWAYS EXACTLY THE SAME. A LOT FURTHER TO GO ON THE DOWNSIDE. I THINK EARNINGS WILL BE VERY DISAPPOINTING, PARTICULARLY WHEN YOU LOOK AT THEM IN REAL TERMS. THAT IS WHAT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE NOT DOING AND THAT WAS A BIG LESSON OF THE LATE 1960'S AND 1970'S. IT WAS THE REAL ECONOMY AND THE REAL ECONOMY IS WEAK. YOU HAVE THIS OVERLAY OF INFLATION. ANNA: GOOD MORNING. TALKING ABOUT THE EARNINGS STORY DETERIORATING, WE HAVE FACED UNTIL THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS A STRONG DOLLAR AND SOME COMPANIES WERE MENTIONING THAT LAST EARNINGS SEASON. WILL THAT BE SOMETHING YOU WILL BE WATCHING OUT FOR? GARY: I THINK SO. I THINK WE HAVE A LOT OF EARNINGS WEAKNESS. ONE OF THE ISSUES IS THE DOLLAR STRENGTH. THE EARNINGS OF U.S. COMPANIES, MULTINATIONAL EARNINGS ARE WORTH A LOT LESS. EARNINGS ARE EXPOSED TO THE REST OF THE WORLD. ANNA: WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO CAP ENERGY PRICES? LOTS OF TALK ABOUT CAPPING PRICES. WHAT YOU MAKE OF THOSE CONVERSATIONS? WHAT WILL THAT DO FOR ASSETS? GARY: I THINK THE ENERGY SITUATION IS VERY MUCH IN THE HANDS OF OPEC-PLUS. YOU DO NOT KNOW WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN THERE AND WITH EUROPE. THE UKRAINE MORE AND SO ON AND SO FORTH. IT LOOKS LIKE RUSSIA IS DEFINITELY USING ENERGY AS A POLITICAL WEAPON. THEY ARE TRYING TO SQUEEZE EUROPE. THIS IS A NEW FORM OF COLD WAR AND IT IS A PROXY WAR. IT HAS ALL OF THESE ELEMENTS WE HAVE SEEN IN THE ENTIRE PERIOD SINCE WORLD WAR II, FIGHTING PROXY WARS AND DOING IT WITH OTHER PEOPLE. KRITI: SPEAKING OF THE COLD WAR, I AM A LITTLE BIT OF A HISTORY NERD, BACK IN 1952 WE SAW SIMILAR DYNAMIC WHEN WE HAD A LOT OF GAINS IN THE S & P 500 DRIVEN BY THE GROWTH STOCKS ONLY FOR TO BE FOLLOWED BY NINE MONTHS OF DECLINES. THE PIVOT POINT WAS THE END OF THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS. I AM WONDERING IF THAT IS A HISTORY LESSON THAT CAN BE APPLIED TODAY. WE HEARD ABOUT UKRAINE RECLAIMING MORE TERRITORY THE RUSSIANS HAD TAKEN OVER. IS THE END OF THAT CONFLICT THE PIVOT POINT FOR STOCKS? GARY: IF IT IS ENDED IT WOULD BE A BIG SIGH OF RELIEF. BEAR IN MIND THAT DURING THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS WE DID NOT HAVE A WEAK ECONOMY, WE DID NOT HAVE A RECESSION, WE DID NOT HAVE A FED THAT WAS BOWING TO KILL INFLATION AND CREATE A RECESSION. THERE IS RELIEF IF YOU DO NOT HAVE AS MUCH IN THE WAY OF SHOOTING WARS AND POSSIBLE ESCALATION, BUT I THINK IT IS A VERY DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT. KRITI: YOUR PRICE TARGET AND WHAT TIME WE WILL GET THERE BY? GARY: YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT THE S & P? KRITI: YES. GARY: I THINK WE WILL SEE, FROM THE PEAK, WHICH I THINK WAS JANUARY 3, WE WILL SEE A TOTAL OF 40% DECLINE. THAT IS NOT UNUSUAL FOR RECESSION. THERE IS NOTHING HERE LIKE THE BIG PROBLEM WITH SUBPRIME MORTGAGES TO REALLY KILL THINGS. YOU CERTAINLY HAVE IMBALANCES, HOUSING IS ONE OF THEM, ALL OF THE SPECULATION CREATED BY THE MONEY COMING FROM THE FED, FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IN TERMS OF FISCAL POLICY. WE HAD THE ANTIVIRUS PAYMENTS. I THINK THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF SPECULATION AND THAT IS WHAT NEEDS TO GET WIPED OUT. ANNA: AND WE WILL TALK ABOUT HOUSING LATER THIS HOUR. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. GARY SHILLING OF BLOOMBERG OPINION. COMING UP, BITCOIN GAINING AS INVESTORS AWAIT U.S. INFLATION DATA AND THE A THEORY HIM UPGRADE. THAT CONVERSATION NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GOVERNOR NED LAMONT, DEMOCRAT FROM CONNECTICUT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. MATT: THIS IS BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION. I AM MATT MILLER WITH ANNA EDWARDS IN LONDON AND KRITI GUPTA IN NEW YORK. INVESTORS AWAIT INFLATION DATA AND MONITOR THE UPGRADE OF THE ETHERIUM BLOCKCHAIN. I THINK THE WEAKER DOLLAR HAS A LOT TO DO WITH THE RISE OF BITCOIN PRICE SINCE THOSE SEEM TO WORK AT ODDS. EMILY NICOLE, BLOOMBERG CRYPTO REPORTER, JOINS US FOR MORE. LET'S START WITH THE MERGE, THE SWITCH FROM PROOF OF WORD TO PROOF OF STAKE. I THOUGHT IT WOULD DRIVE THE PROOF OF THE PRICE OF ETHER UP BUT IT DOES NOT SEEM TO BE HAPPENING. IS REALLY AFFECTING BITCOIN? EMILY: IT IS DEFINITELY HAVING AN ALL-AROUND EFFECT ON CRYPTO MARKETS. IT IS SUCH A MAJOR CHANGE, SO THEREFORE ANYTHING THAT CAN GO WRONG WITH THAT UPGRADE, ANY DELAYS THAT COULD HAPPEN, THAT WILL KNOCK SENTIMENT ACROSS THE BOARD. BITCOIN IS TIED TO THE S & P 500. ALSO TRY TO THE STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR AND WILL GET THE WIND FROM OTHER THINGS HAPPENING, IT IS STILL A CRYPTOCURRENCY. ANNA: HOW DO OUT WHAT IS DRIVING CRYPTO AT THIS POINT? YOU HAVE THE MERGE AND YOU HAVE THE DOLLAR MOVES, HAWKISH AND IS FROM THE FED, WHAT IS IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT? EMILY: MAINLY POINTING TO THE MERGE AS ONE OF THE BIGGEST DRIVERS, BUT THERE IS ALSO THE ONGOING MACRO ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. YOU HAVE THE CPI DATA THIS WEEK THAT HAS -- IT HAD A REALLY BIG RALLY AT THE END OF LAST WEEK BUT TODAY IT IS COLD OFF. STILL IN THE GREEN BUT NOT THE 10% SPIKE WE SAW ON FRIDAY. IF WE LOOK AT ELSEWHERE IT WE THINK IT HOW THE BUSINESS WILL -- EVEN EITHER, EITHER IS LARGELY FLAT BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE WAITING TO SEE WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH THE MERGE. THAT HAS BEEN POINTING TO THE TIME WHEN THE MERGE MIGHT START SEEMING MORE CONFIRMED, AND SO THE PROOF OF THAT IS TO STOP BUYING RELATIVE TO BITCOIN AND RELATIVELY LOW IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS. KRITI: WALK US THROUGH THE DETAILS OF ANYTHING ELSE YOU MIGHT BE WATCHING IN THE ETHER SPACE. EMILY: WE ARE DEFINITELY WATCHING HOW ETHER IS PERFORMING IN THE STOCK MARKET COMPARED TO THE FUTURE MARKETS. IF WE LOOK AT A BLOCKCHAIN ANALYTICS FIRM, THEY POINTED TO THE FACT THAT RELATIVE TO BITCOIN WEEKLY BUYING FOR ETHER WAS AT ITS LOWEST POINT IN OVER A YEAR, WHEREAS INTEREST IN FUTURES HAS BEEN SPIKING IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS. THAT IS BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE WAITING AND SEEING, THEY WANT TO KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO EITHER. WE ALSO -- WE ALSO HAVE THE ISSUE OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN BLOCKING THEIR ETHER UP. WHEN THE UPGRADE PROCESS GO THROUGH, THAT WILL SEW CHANGES AS WELL. ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. BLOOMBERG'S EMILY NICOLE WITH WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE CRYPTO SPACE AND WATCH EVERY TUESDAY AT 1:00 NEW YORK TIME WITH MATT > > WE CANNOT SUSTAIN DOUBLE-DIGIT HOUSE PRICE INFLATION. HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES BRING A BIT MORE REALISM INTO THE HOUSING MARKET AND PUT A DAMPER ON HOUSE PRICING RAISES. THAT IS NOT NECESSARILY A BAD THING. IT MAKES IT EASIER FOR FIRST-TIME BUYERS. ANNA: THAT IS ANDREW SENTANCE, SENIOR ADVISOR FOR CAMBRIDGE. LET'S BROADEN THAT CONVERSATION TO THE GLOBAL HOUSING MARKET. THE WORLD'S HOUSING MARKETS ARE FACING A PAINFUL RESET WITH HOUSE PRICES BOYS FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT DECLINES. THAT IS AS SOARING PRICES SQUEEZE BORROWERS. FOR MORE WE GO TO OUR LONDON BUREAU CHIEF. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT THE U.K. DYNAMIC. THIS IS A GLOBAL STORY YOU BEEN WRITING ABOUT DRIVEN BY HIGHER GLOBAL RATES. > > ABSOLUTELY. A LOT OF THE PROPERTY MARKETS HAVE MOVED DURING THE PANDEMIC AS CENTRAL BANKS CUT INTEREST RATES AND ARE NOW FACING THE CONSEQUENCES OF THAT. AS INTEREST RATES RISE THOSE MARKETS RANGE FROM AUSTRALIA TO NEW ZEALAND TO CHINA TO THE U.K. TO CANADA ARE ALL STARTING TO SEE DOWNTURNS. THE U.K. MARKET IS DIFFERENT, DOUBLE-DIGIT INFLATION. WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IS THE MARKET FOUR MONTHS AGO, BECAUSE THOSE TRANSACTIONS ARE ONLY COMING TRUE NOW. MATT: YOU MENTION A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES BUT YOU LEAVE OUT THE WORLD'S BIGGEST ECONOMY. IS THE FACT THE U.S. HOMEBUYERS MOSTLY USED FIXED RATE 30 YEAR MORTGAGES GOING TO SAVE THE U.S. HOUSING MARKET, AT LEAST RELATIVE TO WHAT WE ARE SEEING ELSEWHERE? NEIL: I HAVE BEEN CAUTIOUS ABOUT THE SOFT LANDING THEORY WHICH EVERYBODY TENDS TO SAY AT THIS STAGE IN THE CYCLE. THERE ARE FEW SOFT LANDINGS IN THE REAL ESTATE MARKET. ON THE OTHERS I DO NOT SEE THE SAME LEVEL OF OVERBILLING. FOR THE U.S. WE WILL SEE AN IMPACT IN THE HOUSING MARKET, STRICTLY THE NEW HOMES MARKET. MAY BE WE WILL SEE SOME OF THE OTHER MARKETS WHERE ECONOMIES ARE ALREADY MOVING AND LOWER INTEREST RATES FUELED THE PROPERTY BUBBLE THAT MAYBE THE U.S. DID NOT SEE BECAUSE THE ECONOMY WAS GROWING AT A RATE -- KRITI: WE ARE TALKING ABOUT HISTORICAL PRECEDENTS, THE BUILD UP IN THE HOUSING MARKET IN 2005 AND 2006, ANY LESSONS FOR THIS TIME AROUND? NEIL: I THINK GOVERNMENTS WILL GET INVOLVED EARLIER. IF THE HOUSING MARKET DOES POP ONE OF THE THINGS TO REMEMBER IS LEVEL INCREASES MEANS MOST HOUSING MARKETS ARE ONLY BACK TO PRICES THREE YEARS AGO. THE NEAREST ANALOGY IS TO THE 1990'S WHERE INFLATION ROSE VERY QUICKLY AND PROPERTY PRICES WENT DOWN AND I THINK YOU WILL SEE A LONGER AND SLOWER RECOVERY FROM THE HOUSING MARKET THEN THERE WAS AFTER THE FINANCIAL CRISIS. MATT: THANKS FOR JOINING US. BLOOMBERG'S LONDON BUREAU CHIEF TALKING ABOUT TODAY'S BIG TAKE. YOU CAN SEE THAT STORY ON YOUR TERMINAL OR ON BLOOMBERG.COM. LET'S GET TO WHAT ELSE WE ARE WATCHING. YOU MAY HAVE SEEN DANI BURGER PHOTOBOMBING NEIL IN THE SHOT. I WAS LISTENING TO HER RADIO SHOW EARLY AND THERE WAS TALK ABOUT THE ADVANCE UKRAINE HAS SEEN AGAINST RUSSIA. THEY HAVE TAKEN BACK KHARKIV AND WE WERE TOLD THEY HAVE TAKEN BACK ABOUT 3000 SQUARE MILES. IT SOUNDS LIKE A HUGE ADVANCE. THERE ARE ANOTHER 125,000 SQUARE MILES THERE, I BELIEVE IT IS ACTUALLY MEASURED IN KILOMETERS, BUT IT DOES LOOK LIKE THERE HAS BEEN A REAL ADVANCE BY THE UKRAINIAN TROOPS AND MAYBE THEY CAN WIN THIS WAR. I AM KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THAT. KRITI: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE RIPPLE EFFECTS. GLOBAL FOOD OUTLOOK IS WHAT I'M WATCHING. YOU HAVE A CROP REPORT AT NOON NEW YORK TIME. THIS WILL BE CRUCIAL IN HOW PREPARED IS THE UNITED STATES FOR A PROLONGED CONFLICT, ESPECIALLY WHEN WE HAVE UKRAINE AND RUSSIA MAKING UP OVER A QUARTER OF THE WORLD'S GRAIN SUPPLY. HOW MUCH ROOM DO WE HAVE? ANNA: RUSSIA LOOKING TO AMEND THE AGREEMENT ON GRAIN. I AM IN LONDON IN THE NATIONAL CONVERSATION STILL DOMINATED BY QUEEN ELIZABETH. THE FINAL PROCESSION OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II CONTINUES TODAY. THE PIG WILL FLY TO EDINBURGH LATER TODAY -- THE KING WILL FLY TO EDINBURGH LATER TODAY.