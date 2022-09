00:00

Good Monday morning from Hong Kong it's 9:00 a.m. here in the city up in Beijing and also in Shanghai. Welcome to Bloomberg Markets China Open. I'm David Ingles. Let's get to our top stories today. Stocks across the region. U.S. futures included on the up with a dollar extending that pause when it comes to that uptrend we're seeing in the greenback. Your traders are now looking ahead to inflation data that's due out early this week. Now Ukrainian forces continue their advance in the key regions of Kharkiv exploiting this collapse of Russian defenses. And we're having a closer look at what's happening in Beijing as the government promises swift action to contain this outbreak at a university there at six. Of course it's Covid zero tolerance strategy. That's ahead of a key party Congress in a couple of weeks. A pleasure to have you all join us this Monday morning. Thanks. Well thanks for joining us. Hope you had a restful weekend. Couple of markets shot. We'll get to that in just a moment. Just get some context. When it comes to volume perhaps being on the lighter side of things might be exacerbating some of the price moves we're seeing here. NIKKEI 2 to 5 one point three percent. Broadly though the tide is on the way up really good close on Wall Street on the weekend and into where we are right now into the Asia Pacific. Have a look at where we are in currency markets. We talked about Ukraine and certainly the European currency complex is seeing as you can see here some upside given perhaps what's happening there and the developments we've seen over the weekend which we'll get to in just a couple of minutes here. Broader ethics space. This is very heavy on data. We talked about U.S. inflation. We have some key inflation numbers also coming due out of the U.K. this week. There should be. It's now been pushed back. This should have been a Bank of England rate decision. We'll be getting that towards the end of this month. And very quickly here have a look at where we are and twos and tens ahead of the inflation report. And also when it comes to oil and that big move up that we had into Friday a little bit of declines about a dollar each year. There was active contract in both. And as we were pointing out to the couple of close markets today mainland China South Korea and Hong Kong are shut this Monday. So those things reopen of course tomorrow. We'll get to that in just a moment. Now to our top story today. Ukraine forces here have reportedly continue their rapid advance in a Kharkiv region exploiting this extraordinary collapse. Three Russian defenses and raising the question of how far they can actually go. That Su Keenan is with us right now to talk us through the latest. Yes sir. Can you wrap up what happened over the weekend and where exactly are we at this point in time. Well this appears to be the biggest victory for the Ukrainians since pushing the Russians away from the capital of Kiev back in March. That was a key stronghold they wanted to keep and they succeeded in doing so. The past few days are now being called the most consequential of this now 200 day old invasion. What we've got is Russia's defense ministry on Sunday publishing a map showing much of the country's forces now out of the car key region without any comment whatsoever. Now that's not unusual for Russia. But Ukraine's forces according to Ukraine's top commander have continued their rapid advance into the Kharkiv region. And in a telegraph quote We are starting to advance not only that the south into the east and the Kharkiv areas but also to the north. Now observers say Ukraine's troops have clearly demonstrated their ability to conduct a major counteroffensive and change the course of the conflict. A lot of reports of equipment being left behind tanks being abandoned. And again that's only proof of the rapid fire element of the retreat. Importantly observers say this success for Ukraine or apparent success a lot of it is unconfirmed reports at this time is ahead of a difficult winter for you. European allies that have been funneling cash and weapons to the Ukrainians in their effort to push back the Russians. OK. Now where do we go from here Sue in terms of how significant this gets over the next few days or so just talk to us about the significance of what's happened. Well those who talked about the significance say first of all it's important to note how rapid this turn of events has been. Again according to one report the Russian troops fled so quickly that they left behind half of their equipment. So it looks like the Russians were not expecting this level of force from the Ukrainians. Observers also say it appears that the speed of the retreat is also a surprise to the Ukrainians themselves because their goal had been to several critical supply lines and perhaps leave any attempt to sweep the Russian forces out of the country until 2023. So the advance is now present the Ukrainian commanders and leaders with some tough decisions as they decide when to halt their advance because there are some risks involved in that. One expert worst drought on war strategy says that when you're pursuing an enemy that is broken there is always significant risk that you become outstretched and expose your flanks. So this success if you will is going to cause Ukrainian forces to regroup and re strategize on what their next steps are. So the following days and weeks will be very critical as this war plays out. Back to you. All right. Su Keenan live for us out of New York. On the latest out of Ukraine and we'll be revisiting of course that story throughout the course of this morning our top story then certainly they're seeing that already play out in the DFS complex as well. Right. The other big story we're tracking and this just ahead of some key data out of the US tomorrow. You have Fed officials. This is inflation report. That's a jumbo rate hike that's due in Tuesday. Have a look at how busy this week's reading going to be. And we haven't even gotten to the data dump on Friday. So I mean when you look at pricing ahead of the inflation report it looks like we will be getting seventy five unless that there is a low enough number on that inflation report that changes that dynamic. So there is that. And there's also when you look at things like month and month for example we had the chart guys this fight to try please if we can. The second straight monthly drop in month and month headline inflation core is expected to remain high 73 basis points is what we're expecting in terms of the September September height. Let's bring an end to current right now our chief Asia economics correspondent to help us understand the big picture and the nuance in all of the data coming through here. So the headline from tomorrow's U.S. inflation data it will probably show prices are starting to come off the boil again mostly due to lower gas prices. So you might say oh look two months in a row U.S. inflation is slowing down but really the story will be underneath the bonnet in terms of core inflation possibly even pushing higher. That's reflecting sticky prices broad based prices such as rent for example in the U.S. which continues to push up. And of course even despite the headline reading the Fed are going to stick with their aggressive path for now. Officials last week said as much or more or push ahead with 75 basis points to want to try and get that front loaded and get the work done. So it will be important. It could be a big headline tomorrow night. If if headline CPI does slow more than expected perhaps it might suggest a turning point. But as I say core inflation is expected to keep pushing hard because pressures are so broad based. Right. And even the ECB I mean speaking about flagging future rate hikes. They've obviously flagged that they probably will need to do a lot more as far as combating inflation is concerned. And that's taking place against a backdrop really a end of us being an offense when it comes to you know to what extent and at what point does the growth then matter. Because when you look at China's data coming out this Friday that's not going to be a good picture. The gross backdrop was very ugly but central banks feel like they have no option at the moment. David you have to keep raising interest rates is a feeling by the way that they're trying to get the work done this year. So get most of the hawkish hawkish decided away jack up those jumbo rate hikes maybe next year to start easing off at least by the pace of hikes or if not stop hiking altogether. Europe is a very interesting story. ECB raising rates the way they are despite of course the backdrop being all about that unique energy crisis and the impact that's going to have on growth. A lot of people questioning how is that going to play out. The U.S. is different story. The economy is still in fairly good order. Overall it seems to be shipping the pace of these hikes. So the Fed still has a window to go with 75 on. I think the inflation down at more and probably confirmed it still have to do that work. There we go. And occurring there are chief economics correspondent. Let's get it over now to Vonnie Quinn. She is in New York and she has your first thought is funny. David thank you and good morning. The Biden administration reportedly plans to broaden curbs on U.S. shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and ship making. Reuters cites unidentified sources saying the Commerce Department plans to publish new regulations next month. The rules would codify restrictions already communicated to companies including in video. Andy and Kelly officials in Beijing say a Covid outbreak at a top media school should be stamped out as soon as possible. The Communication University of China was put under lockdown on Friday. And six cases have been confirmed there. And this in Jiang region. Authorities have apologized for shortages of food and medicine in areas subject to Covid lockdowns. Officials are strictly enforcing the Covid Zero policy ahead of next month's party Congress. Sweden's right wing opposition has narrowly overtaken by Minister Magdalena Anderson's camp and an early vote count. The bloc that includes the Sweden Democrats is likely to gain 175 mandates and the 329 seat parliament versus 174 for the alliance led by the ruling Social Democrats. The result cements the ascent of a party previously shunned as extremist by the political establishment. Sources say Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luisa Marcial Lula da Silva is likely to appoint his centrist running mate to a key cabinet position if elected. We're told her Aldo Arman could lean several important ministries including finance or agriculture to sell. His alliance with Al Goodman is seen as the biggest sign yet. He's committed to a moderate political and economic agenda. Building news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than 27 hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg David Varney. Just an update. You have your case numbers out of China right now. It's we're below one thousand nine hundred and forty nine local Covid cases. That's for September 11. That's as of Sunday. And of course within that story and Ron is pointing out also that you had one university in. An outbreak there that officials have said that they will be stamping out that virus as soon as possible. Right. Just ahead. The worst is not over for European energy markets here. That's a straight is of course way what's been happening there. The lack of flows out of Nord Stream take a lot of heat joins us later this hour. Also ahead here here why would CBC basically seize maybe some risks here as far as policy errors are concerned. That's as central bankers obviously are dead set on stamping out inflation. All that is just ahead. This is Bloomberg. The Fed actually wants the dollar to be relatively firm because the stronger dollar restrains economic activity and it reduces inflation because it reduces the cost of import imports into the United States. So the Fed is not unhappy with the dollar's strength. This is just part and parcel one aspect of how you tighten financial conditions. The constraints revealed by the pandemic are likely to be with us for some time perpetuating imbalances contributing to inflation and likely requiring a sustained policy response. I'll also argue that constraints continued to bind policy. I support continued increases in the FOMC as policy rate and based on what I know. As of today I support a significant increase at our next meeting on September 20th and 21st to get the policy rate to a setting that is clearly restricting demand. Some recent comments there on the Fed's exercise and war really to tame the rising price pressures. And we'll really get a sense of what where that inflation story is and Tuesday where we'll of the inflation numbers coming out. Headline. It's expected to drop core those expected to move up further. Let's get more on this and what this means really for Fed policy and the dollar ahead. Celina Ling O CBC Bank head of Treasury Research and Strategy joining us right now to Singapore. Selina good morning. Thanks for joining the show. I mean is there a low enough number you think on this U.S. inflation report that might I don't know might swing markets towards a 50 basis point hike or is 75 baked in. I think it's going to be very difficult unless you get a headline inflation that is you know closer to 7 percent handle. And I think more importantly the conflation has to come off quite significantly when all the Fed rhetoric suggests is that until they see a very clear and convincing trend is returning to the target and it's not going to happen anytime soon even if you get a month on month drop that's unlikely to deter them from hiking 75 basis points. So I really don't see what could. You know sweetie I had such a day will actually do a very dovish pivot at NIKKEI FOMC meeting. Right. If you could contextualize that for us I mean reducing the movies from 75 to 50 years is a big enough hurdle in that I would imagine that sends a stronger signal more than what the movie actually does. How high do you think that bar is for the Fed to start reducing their steps. I think the bar actually is set very high because if you look at the recent San Francisco Fed study does suggest that inflation is not going to be tied to the 2 percent target until early 2025. So the question here is not really whether the highest 25 or 50. But at what stage do these people back down from 50 to 25 and pause. And so far what Fed chair polls seems to suggest and a few other Fed members as well including a lot they are actually planning to continue hiking in until 2024 but when you need to feed itself. So I think market has in all kind of flight trying to bet against the Fed. And this may not play out very well I think in the coming days. So my suggestion really is that if tomorrow's inflation number actually comes in on the softer side and market starts to price in the possibility the Fed is going to be a little bit less aggressive going forward it would actually be a good time to put in some shock to your treasury on use because my sense is that the Fed is really committed unconditionally to bringing in all the Fed funds rate to terminal a rate of 4 percent or so and probably beyond that for a while longer. Yeah and Selena I imagine that then is your answer to the R M Live Paul's question that were posing to our clients or what is the best rate ahead of that FOMC decision. So I'll leave that the Fed aside for now. Then let's pivot and let let's have a look at. Well the other big story which is Japan and the B of A Jan what they're not doing. And do you think there is a high enough probability now that we might see direct intervention out of the Japanese here. Well so far has been many verbal job warning. I mean Kuroda said that in rapid and undesirable wars and the yen is clearly being monitored quite closely. But I guess the question really is that when they next meet on you know 22nd of September I think actually going to do any tweaks to the Y C C and if they don't actually do that then the verbal jawboning is not going to have momentum to run in for a longer period of time. Typically job warning on you once you do it at once twice in a short period of time. But if you don't carry it true with for instance dropping the ICC then I think you know the whole policy divergence story between the board and the Fed is going to come back into play. So my sense is that if the body is not going to do an about time probably is still going to be a lot of pressure on the yen going forward from here. Selena let's talk about China. The party Congress is in a couple of weeks and some in the market look at that as as almost a magic door on the other side of which things are would be completely nice and conditions improve. Do you think the economy and market conditions improve after the party Congress. Well that's very hopeful about what happened after the 16th of October. But I'm a little bit more cautious. I mean I do expect that there'll be some gradual easing off Covid restrictions but I don't expect that there's going to be a sudden relaxation overnight. And I think on top of that actually if you look at what's happening on the ground basically the consumer sentiment is very weak. We saw property sales in the first 10 days of September basically drop nearly 20 percent compared to a year goal. And medium to long term loans to the housing sector also remains very weak. So in general when household deposits are going up you know just saving more in your spending and know that there is this travel advisory not to travel during the peak periods in all and fares and travel off as a coming off. In fact there's actually downside pressure on the inflation rate in China. So we are looking at China's CPI probably to come in closer to the 2 percent handle. And this actually guest room for China to do a more policy easing. So the silver lining in this really is that the softer inflation prints in China will mean that their small policy room for China to continue with policy stimulus in all even after the 16th of October. So I think that's the main story that we're looking at. And back on the hawkish side here in Singapore the MERS. Next month they say they'll follow up on the tightening on that off cycle. They did a couple of weeks back couple of months back. I think you know looking back they have done for since October the last year or two of which was the cycle tightening. So the bottom line of the cycle tightening is quite high. I mean we're quite close to the next scheduled meeting in October itself. And a bias probably is still that they're going to tighten further. Looking at where the senior is currently trading but one of my fault the sound distraught the south. Then there's a little bit more room to go. But I do expect that until we see a clear pick and civilization indeed call MERS inflation rate which is not expected until probably October or later this year it is very likely that MERS will continue as tightening bias. And if you look out into 2020 treat self. As you recall inflation is going to stay elevated because we have the GST hike coming up. We have the public transport fan formula adjustments coming up. We also have the tight labor market which is contributing to a lot of the salary provisions under the progressive wish more as well. So all those structural factors that will continue and continue to underpin in Oakland inflation in singable. Selina have a great week ahead. Selina Ling Oh CBC they're live for us out of the Lions City. There's plenty more ahead to show us. Keep it here. You're watching Bloomberg. Good morning. Markets rallying as we wake up new trading week. Also on the credit growth in China improving actually in August here at after of course it hit a record low in July. But certainly contextualizing that I mean weak household borrowing. Also when you look at corporates for example in their sort of demand for loans underscores the challenges in this economy. Let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle. He put together the credit situation for us and this is the monthly data set. Yeah that's right. I mean it's it's better than July. July was a record low that we saw in new bank lending. That pop up that we got in June was seen as a maybe some pent up demand. But July really fell off. I mean Covid 0 is dampening peoples and households consumer spending appetite corporates. They don't know how to necessarily plan. They're not borrowing as much. And you can see the relationship between new lending and aggregate financing. And as well an increase in shadow banking as opposed to the growth in that. Yes. Was much better in August. And we can see this in these bar charts here. But again M2 there's more liquidity still in the system. It's the new lending in the aggregate. Finance numbers are aren't are not keeping pace with what we see in liquidity. And that just tells us of course that the real demand lending is not going into the real economy. There's not real demand. But aggregate financing interestingly did triple in August from those real record lows in July. But again there are factors at play here that you might raise your eyebrow. Go. Is it really. You know there's been reports and sources have told Bloomberg that there's been some unusual practices if you will. The government's really been you know they've cut rates and they've tried to boost bonds. They've tried to get lending into the real economy. But there's been some unusual practices including reports of banks lending to other banks. And then it's actually kind of it. And then it's redressed as as new loans. So you have to take it with a little bit of a grain of salt. Yeah. And at some point it will need to show up in the real economy. Right. And of course the data dump is coming out Friday. Stephen Engle chief North Asia correspondent there. Just to give us a sense really of where you are on the things that might be meant to help the economy and the actual economy itself. Close markets today. Just very quickly in case you're wondering whether we get an open note we don't get these for Hong Kong mainland China and South Korea which had been up and running for 90 minutes also shut this Monday. Let's get it over down to Vonnie Quinn. She is in New York. She has your business. Watch out. It's funny. OK. All right. Now we don't have money. We will get you the latest business flashy headlines. But later on. All right. Let's get a sense of really where markets are at this point in time as Monday. So equities are bid. The dollar is on offer right now. I think it's a second or third day that to Bloomberg Dollar Index and really to that very point that second column you see on your screens effects on the up and within that certainly the story within the European complex not just the euro and some of your Eastern European currencies are bad. So all of that heads off a fairly critical week for markets. That's just ahead. This is Bloomberg. It's nine a.m. in Hong Kong ninety nine p.m. in New York. I'm Vonnie Quinn with the password news. Ukraine's forces continue their rapid advance in the hockey region exploiting an extraordinary collapse of Russian defenses. Unconfirmed reports suggest Kiev's troops have taken a key town not far from the Russian Ukraine border. Russia's defense ministry meanwhile published a map showing much of the country's forces out of the Kharkiv region without commenting further. U.S. freight railroads will reportedly reduce services starting Monday after two of the country's largest rail unions failed to agree on a new contract. The Journal of Commerce says railroads have begun notifying customers about the service cuts ahead of a possible strike on September 17th. Two unions representing more than 90000 well workers are holding out for better working conditions. A new opinion poll suggests the majority of ties are dissatisfied with deputy prime minister probably to someone acting as premier. The survey comes ahead of a general election expected early next year in which probably has emerged as a contender. College became acting prime minister in late August after pilot John Otto was suspended over a term limit debate. China plans to launch three unmanned missions to the moon over the next 10 years. The announcement comes a day after Beijing said it had discovered a new lunar mineral that contains helium 3 and isotopes that maybe a future energy source. Both China and the US are eyeing the moon's resources with space mining shaping up to be a possible source of tension. Will used 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and than a hundred and twenty countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. David funny. Thank you. Still I guess in keeping with that last bit of looking up looking up here this contract 850 contract in Singapore a reason we're looking at that is you don't have trading of course in the cash market today here in Hong Kong. We are on holiday. Yes. If you're joining us half asleep in bed and on your couch. Thank you for joining us today. Hope you had a good weekend which I imagine it was given where you are right now. One person up on the NIKKEI 2 to 5 as you can see on your screens there is a day rally does continue. Broadly speaking here U.S. futures forty one hundred and that's currency markets. Lots of stories to unpack here. A lot of data coming through in the U.K. this week. You're not getting a feel easy decision though that's getting pushed back. And of course some of the Eastern European currencies here are getting a bit of a lift here on the back of some developments over in Ukraine which we will revisit later on in the show. And as it pertains to the key question how high you know how big is that Fed hike going to be. It's closer to 75 basis points really seventy three at this point in time as you see on your screen. That's ahead of some key inflation data due out on Tuesday out of America. Now on the back of that and maybe a story of also a dollar that's on weaker footing and the euro making a little bit of a comeback after dipping below parity last week. Let's bring in Garfield Reynolds our chief Asia-Pacific rates correspondent right now to talk us through these moves here. Yes sir. Garfield I think the latest one here where his comments out of the Bundesbank. Chief tell us what he said. Well he said that if consumer price trends continue the way they've been going that he can see the case for further interest rate hikes. Mean a lot of ways that's that's almost a tautology. Of course that would be the case. But for him to be saying that following on from a meeting where the ECB moved 75 basis points which you have matched the top end of expectations and signaled a willingness to follow that up with another 75 basis point hike potentially that is very much what the euro needed to get. Stay above parity now that it's got back above it at least in the short to medium term. It underscored the willingness of traders to bet that the rather wide rate gap between the Fed and the ECB will narrow over the coming months. This month of course it will now narrow from where it is because the ECB move first and then the Fed moves. But then the ECB meets next month in October whereas the Fed does. So we can see the likelihood that because European policymakers have woken up to the need to raise rates aggressively to worry about inflation first and not so much growth that is you're giving a much more solid footing for the euro. I don't know if you can go too much further to the upside beyond you know maybe 1 to 1 or so. Because we do have this ongoing concern what global means to brain. What will the likelihood of extreme energy shortages do both with the likelihood of it and then the actuality of it due to the European economy. And that's going to make it tough for the euro to get a lot higher from here. But comments like the ones from the Bundesbank president are going to at least stop it from going back to the sort of levels we saw just two or three weeks ago. A statement of intent. Garfield. Now I'm having a look at the gist that some of the key things coming out this week obviously including us inflation that comes out comes out Tuesday and then we get into that and think of things we have did out of the U.K. some numbers out of Australia. And then the data dump out of China on Friday. Apart from you it's inflation Garfield. What do you think is most important to. While I think that Chinese data is very key and then also of course we getting European CPI right at the end of the week. So those are two very important markets the European side of it. So if U.S. CPI how hot how strong or weak growth expectations does that particular what goes on with core. That's expected to accelerate. And how does the Fed speak as you regard that. What's the Fed guidance about what they think that means. And then how likely is the European Central Bank to meet or exceed what the Fed is going to do going forward. But there is this backdrop your concern globally about stagflation or certainly about slower growth and China's extreme difficulties in turning around its economy have been a major part of that. They initially also a weak China to some extent helps to exacerbate supply shocks that helped to drive up prices and drive down growth globally. But by now that's morphed more into just a general concern about whether China can turn its economy around. So these are the data that we've got coming. Industrial production retail sales fixed assets. Those were weak last time round. They're expected to be about the same or a little bit better this time round. So you're looking for at least that maybe hopefully an upside surprise. So a basis can start to think that there's a bottom for the Chinese economy. Yeah. Hopefully that was in July along with the credit numbers that we just talked about with Stephen Engle of course which came out over the weekend Garfield Reynolds lifers out of Sydney now. Garfield was alluding to there. I mean certainly what happens quite literally going into the winter season in Europe will really I guess in a lot of ways affect how you get this high cross asset and really how bad that inflation story gets. Over in Europe. So on Friday essentially what you had is EU ministers coming together and talking about the need for more urgent measures. In fact let's bring in our energy and commodities editor our Andrew James right now to summarize what happened in that meeting. Andrew it does. I might have missed it but it doesn't seem they came to an agreement at least on on anything that are an action plan at least for now. Hi David. No basically that they agreed to ask the European Commission to come up with some concrete proposals. Interestingly what they didn't call for were mandatory reductions in energy demand which would be one of the one of the simpler kind of fixes to the problem. But perhaps that's they see that as a bit too politically difficult. They talked about price caps on Russian gas imports. That's assuming there will be more Russian gas imports. And they also talked about wider price caps on all gas imports but they agreed that more discussion on that was needed. And another thing they looked at was the potential for taxing fossil fuel companies on excess profits and in some other developments over the last few days. President Christine God said that while the ECB could provide liquidity to individual central banks it wouldn't be sort of stepping in to help utilities or energy traders. And then we also had the German chancellor Olaf Shultz come out and say Germany and Europe were ready for a complete cutoff of Russian gas imports. But that claim was actually challenged both by a leading German think tank as well as the Association of Towns and Municipalities in Germany which which warned of the risk of blackouts. So I mean what what happens now. It sounds almost anti climactic here with that big meeting and then nothing really coming out of it. So what is there to look forward to here. Andrew. Well the real action happens this week. So the European Commission under this La von der Leyen will come up with some concrete proposals now. And you'd imagine there will be some pretty robust discussions among the 27 EU countries on these proposals. So that's what we're waiting for now. I mean we've seen gas prices come down a bit but they still you know eight times as high as they usually are for this time of year. So obviously there's still a lot of urgency there. We also have Germany talking about direct intervention. A senior member of these TB E SDP SDP came out and talked about that. But here the real the real action starts now. Here we go Andrew and we'll be on top of it. Thank you so much Andrew James. There are energy and commodities editor live for us out of Singapore. In fact just on that very note coming up here in the show we'll talk more about this very story itself and the energy outlook with commodity founder joining us out of Europe in fact in a very early Monday morning or even late Sunday evening there. And they basically think the worst is still ahead. This is Bloomberg. There haven't been any real shortages in oil. We could see countries like Germany in fact completely run out of gas in early 2023 with again market nervousness around shortages that could come in the future and very real nervousness around that for me. Where's this gas say it's going to come from gas typically liabilities or reserves. And I think that's going to blow out funding costs. I think that's probably one of the biggest risks. Certainly energy security has elevated its position and certainly we're going through a transition. We have to do it more sustainably. The best case for consumers at the moment is really sad to say is is pulling back on consumption conserving. They're doing it because high prices tend to do that. There we go. Some of our guests responding to that very question. What will be the most significant shortage these next 12 months or so and no shortage of it if you will which is why I think we are in this sort of price kerfuffle we're in right now. Now in terms of other things like nat gas for example and you know which commodity will actually drive this inflation story the most and it's an always an overwhelming overwhelming vote. As far as nat gas is concerned it takes us directly really into what's happening over in Europe. But before we get to that though. Have a look at where we are as far as you know what OPEC next steps might be. And just the answer to that survey and hold is what we are expecting mostly. But as you can see that's a fairly decent cap 3 on on either side of that. So anything could happen. Of course they had that signaled that production that they did. And we'll see whether or not that is really more to do with signaling and more to do and putting a floor under these prices. But back to the European natural gas story here. Our next guest actually sees the worst is still ahead. Joining us now is Jan Claude utility founder and M.D. at TI Commodity. Right now they are consultancy that offers market intelligence on commodities. Yes. Let's start there. You think the worst is still ahead. In what way. Yeah. Well I think that the markets are still to discount the fact that the flows through Ukraine. Of course Russia flows from Ukraine. Will be cool to. This is a my view scenario which is the market is not surprised in a year. And we know that has Russia. Well she's using other oil gas as a weapon against a Europe brought brought to zero. The flows from a through not stream one the physical feature natural gas the worst. And a lot of pushing higher. Not only the short term but also the long term contract on natural gas. And we still I think need to discount the prices and probability that Russia will cut to zero. All sort of flows from that from Ukraine. But you read daily directly. So the physical to risk that D physical feature will get even more tighter. And in order to offset that we would need to get that the European the government that will work on the quarterly demand which is not happening yet because the latest moves for instance by U.K. government. Just the work of capping the utility bills. But that is not enough in order to cut the demand. So these two factors or some see so more risk on this reply side and not much conviction in cutting the demand already made you the ingredients that are likely to push the natural gas prices around a fire under the euro or Michael Barr worth. OK. So in other words you still see in terms of the balance of risks higher gas prices ahead. Now in terms of you know any steps to reduce demand and something that the 27 member states can actually agree on. Do you think we'll get some headway as far as that side of demand destruction is concerned. Yeah. That will be a very difficult. I will say I think to overcome. I think that the risk are not only on the on the in the short term because we know that the stocking process has been doing pretty pretty well in Europe. But in case the flows from Russia will remain to zero the risk will be focused not only on the 2002 2003 winter times but on the 2003 2004 winter because we are a risk to start the next stocking periods with the very critical low level of the natural natural gas. So in my view we need to do much more to curtail to contain and do demand that this is a very important aspect in my view to focus on. And on the other hand I see very few signals by the European countries. So to use this reply in order to balance the market because for instance in the UK is very good. We'll see a reaction by the government that was also to give a green light to your air to gas and oil fields because they only the only daily driver which can push natural gas. There are more supply. This is a very important aspect that Roussel is still not. You may view understood even if probably in order to pursue these these solution that you have to revise. Jean-Claude are the green deal. Yeah well I was about to ask you. I mean this is gonna be the first full winter that we have this this issue and I know you primarily look at the math and commodity markets but is the market underpricing then based on what you're saying. Things like I'm going to use this term fairly loosely social unrest because of heading into the winter and very very expensive energy prices in Europe. Yeah the risk that we will see social unrest in Europe is very high. New Delhi For reasons from 1st October many utility utilities will increase utility bills. So many families and the firms in New Delhi will see even higher prices than the one that they already already seen. So yes the risk is there. And for this reason it is important that sector governments will capture the bills. I'm very skeptical of the possibility of capping directly gas coming from from Russia because of course we are in a new phase of the market in which the power is in the hands of the provider not only of natural gas but then steel long on copper and so on. So it is a wish. Your wishful thinking get to think about that. We can force our providers in that bring great price down but to India in the foreseeable future. It is important to cap the bills in order to avoid the social unrest. And after that we need to work toward a measure like increasing supply in order to push prices Dani Burger into mid term. Final question. Last time we spoke I think it was late July. You saw 90 bucks as the floor. Ralph Lauren Brandt at ninety one right now. Is that still your view. Yeah sure. I think that delivers deep of breath. Price represented the very natural opportunity to go longer on the on the commodity display picture remain tight and market. My view is still to discount the fact that the Chinese economy is absolutely bottoming out. This is a very important aspect that by the way will influence also the natural gas market. So yes I think that the oil market is still a buy on the deep asset. Gentle Lord you ought to release you thank you so much for joining us very very early. Of course you're a time not a commodity there over in Europe. There's plenty more ahead here on the shelves. This is Lumbergh. Good morning. That is indeed the state of play across equity markets right now with Asian equities essentially extending that rally we had in Wall Street. Currency markets are doing this with really still a weak dollar for now and the last two or three days have really seen that. And certainly when you look at the bearish bets it had piled up on the Japanese yen that's now at a record. Very quickly to his intent. And also we talked about oil. Ninety one box. And as our previous guest pointing out that is a buying opportunity right now at oil at ninety. Let's get it over now to Vonnie Quinn. She is in New York. She has your latest business Flash Headlines Money. David thank you. Battery giant CRT TLC has its largest plant in China is now operating in a factory bubble. The factory is in the city of Human and Sichuan which asks its population of four point six million to stay at home on Friday amid what officials described as a quote severe Covid situation S.A.T. alleys and Tesla's main lithium ion phosphate battery supplier in China. Activist investor Dan Loeb has backed away from calling for Walt Disney to spin off ESPN. In a series of tweets Sunday Loeb said he looks forward to seeing ESPN generate considerable synergies as part of Disney. Separate the Disney CEO Bob Cheap Access ESPN is critical to his overall vision of the company which includes sports betting. Tesla is rolling out a new beta version of its auto pilot system which it calls a full self-driving or FSD CEO on Musk tweeted that the version is overly cautious especially around pedestrians. Last month Musk announced the Tesla will start charging fifteen thousand dollars for the driver assistance system with second price rise this year. And those are your latest from Break Business Flash headlines. DAVIS All right. Timo out of Goldman Sachs joins says in the next hour here and their view that these earnings estimates are still quite high given the economic outlook. So stay tuned for Tim Miller. That interview coming up in a couple of minutes. This is Bloomberg.