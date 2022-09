00:00

The business for part one of the council. My Lords it is my sad duty to inform you that her most gracious majesty Queen Elizabeth the second has passed away. On Thursday the 8th of September 20 22 at Balmoral Castle. I propose that. When certain necessary business has been transacted a deputation consisting of Her Majesty His Royal Highness the Archbishop of Canterbury the Lord Chancellor the Archbishop of York the Prime Minister the clerk of the council and myself shall wait on the King and inform him. The council is assembled. I now call on the clerk of the council to read aloud the text of the proclamation. Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the second of blessed and glorious memory. By whose decease. The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George. We therefore the Lords spiritual and temporal of this realm and members of the House of Commons together with other members of Her Late Majesty's Privy Council and representatives of the realms and territories aldermen and citizens of London and others do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege Lord Charles the third by the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territories. King head of the Commonwealth defender of the faith to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection. Beseeching God. By whom. Kings and queens to reign to bless his Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. God save the king. I now invite those on the platform to sign the proclamation. Drafts of eight orders of counsel. One ordering the proclamation to be printed and published in specialist supplements in the London Edinburgh and Belfast Gazette. To directing the Lord Chancellor to ethics the great seal to the proclamation proclaiming His Majesty King Charles the third. Three directing the Kings heralds and pursue evidence of arms to attend at the Court of St James to proclaim His Majesty King Charles the third for directing the Lord Mayor the Court of Aldermen and Commons of London to attend at the Royal Exchange to proclaim His Majesty King Charles the third. 5. Directing His Majesty's secretary of state for defence to give directions for the firing of guns at Hyde Park. As soon as His Majesty is proclaimed. Six directing the constable of His Majesty's Tower of London to give directions for the firing of guns at the Tower of London as soon as His Majesty is proclaimed. 7. Directing His Majesty's secretary of state for Scotland to cause the proclamation for proclaiming His Majesty King Charles the third to be published in Scotland. Eight directing the clerk of the council to issue circular letters for causing His Majesty King Charles the third to be proclaimed. Are hereby approved. And that concludes the business for this part of the council. I now invite the deputation party to accompany me to wait on the king in the council chamber. Business for part two of the council. Your Majesty to make your declaration. My Lords ladies and gentlemen it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen. I know how deeply you the entire nation and I think I may say the whole world sympathized with me in the irreparable loss we've all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support. Should be extended to our whole family. You know a loss. To all of us as a family as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part. My mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service. My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration. Its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me in taking up these responsibilities. I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world. In this purpose I know that I should be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments. In all this I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity. To confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues including the crown of state to my government for the benefit of all. In return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation. And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God. I have with humble duty to crave Your Majesty's permission for the publication of your gracious speech. Approved. Concerning the security of the Church of Scotland. I understand that the law requires that I should at my accession to the Crown take and subscribe the oath relating to the security of the Church of Scotland. I am ready to do so at this first opportunity. I chose the third by the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and in my other realms and territories. KING Defender of the faith to faithfully promise and swear that I shall inviolable maintain and preserve the settlement of the true Protestant religion as established by the laws made in Scotland in prosecution of the claim of rights and particularly by an act instituted an act for securing the Protestant Religion and Presbyterian Church government and by the act passed in the Parliament of both kingdoms for Union of the Two Kingdoms together with the government worship discipline rates and privileges of the Church of Scotland. So help me God. I now invite Your Majesty to subscribe. Those copies of the instrument confirming the oath has been taken. I now invite the witnesses to His Majesty's oath to sign both copies of the instrument. Draft of an order in council authorizing Your Majesty's declaration to be made public approved. Draft of an order in council for recording the oath relating to the security of the Church of Scotland to be transmitted to the Court of session to be recorded in the books of settlement and afterwards lodged in the state papers of Scotland and in the council register approved draft order in council determining the form of proclamation for proclaiming Your Majesty in the realms and in the British overseas territories approved. Draft of an order in council authorizing the Lord Chancellor to make use of the great seal for sealing all things whatsoever that pass the great seal until another great seal. Be prepared and authorised through draft of an order in council authorizing the Lord privy seal if need be to make use of the existing privy seal until another probably SEAL is prepared and authorised approved drafts of three orders in council authorizing Your Majesty's principals secretaries of State the Lord Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to use the existing seals until other seals be prepared and authorised. Approved. Draft of an order in council authorizing Your Majesty's secretary of state for Northern Ireland to make use of the existing great seal of Northern Ireland until another seal be prepared and authorized approved draft of an order in council authorizing Your Majesty's First Minister of Scotland to make use of the great seal of Scotland until another great seal of Scotland. Be prepared and authorised. Approved draft of an order in council authorizing Your Majesty's First Minister of Wales to make use of the existing Welsh seal until another Welsh seal. Be prepared and authorised. Approved draft of an order in council authorizing the public seals authorizing the respective PUP public seals lately in use elsewhere than in the United Kingdom to be made use of until new seals. Be prepared and their use duly authorized. Approved. Draft of an order in council confirming Your Majesty's wishes in relation to the Sovereign Grant Act 2011 to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues including the Crown Estate to your government for the benefit of all. In return for the sovereign grant which supports your official duties as head of state and head of nation approved. Drafts of two proclamations. One appointing the day of her late Majesty's State funeral as a bank holiday in England Wales and Northern Ireland. To appointing the day of her late majesty is state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland. And of two orders in council directing the Lord Chancellor to fix the great seal to the proximate proclamations approved. I now invite Your Majesty to sign brief proclamations. And that's Your Majesty concludes today's business for the council. May I now invite the deputation partner party and the witnesses to the oath to exit via the picture gallery and the matted hall. I now ask Privy Councillors present to exit via the picture gallery and the matted hall and invite you to sign the proclamation which is laid out in the lower corridor. Thank you all for attending today. Whereas it is pleased Almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the second of blessed didn't glorious memory by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Phillips offered George. We therefore the Lord spiritual and temporal of this Rome and members of the House of Commons together with other members of Her Majesty's Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and territories aldermen and citizens of London and others do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege Lord Charles the third by the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of these other realms and territories. King head of the Commonwealth defender of the faith to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with a long and happy years to reign over us. Given that St James's Palace this 10th day of September in the year of our Lord 2022 Three cheers for His Majesty the King. Hip hip. Hooray Hip hip. Hooray Hip hip. Hooray