00:00

Describe the mood there. Describe what's happening and unfolding. So what's happened over the last half hour IBEX is hugely significant. King Charles the third has arrived at Buckingham Palace. The Union Jack which was flying over half staff half mast has been lowered and the royal standard has been raised and is flying at the top of the flagpole. King Charles is in residence at Buckingham Palace. The transition of power this process that is going to unfold over the next few days is firmly firmly underway. A little later on at 6:00 p.m. local time we will hear The King's Speech. We will hear him speaking to the nation to the world for the first time. I suspect that this will be a speech of continuity of remembrance of respect for his mother Queen Elizabeth. He stands on the shoulders of giants. She was a giant. And I think part of this process is remembering her part of this process is looking forward to the reign of King Charles the third Alix Steel. And then what happens over the next nine to 10 days. As we look forward to that speech lay out for us what you're going to be going through in the next week and a half. So there's going to be it's basically a mix of ceremony and sadness. We are going to be remembering Queen Elizabeth. The nation is going to go through this grieving process over the next few days. We build up in 10 days time to that funeral that is going to take place here in London today. Already we've had the Royal Horse Artillery Seminar H.A. up at Hyde Park sounding their guns. 96 shots were fired remembering every year of her life. We will see a series of such events over the next few days. There will be a lot of ceremony as well. We're going to hear from the session committee that is going to meet tomorrow. They will formally make King Charles King Charles the third. That process will unfold. Parliamentarians will gather. They will slap swear allegiance to the new king. All of this will unfold over the next few days as the country remembers Queen Elizabeth the second and builds to her funeral but also starts the process of a new monarch a new reign. King Charles the third. And it is a striking time guy in the world of the U.K. economy. Plays in the U.K. on the international stage as world leaders show up in the U.K. and they give their condolences. It's a true different world today than it really was 70 years ago. The British economy the British state has so many questions that it needs to answer right now Alex. We are going to see a deferral of those those questions being answered over the next 10 days but they still need to be answered. The Bank of England will not hold this meeting next week. We will not know how much interest rates will be raised. We know because it happened just before the announcement of the queen's death was confirmed. The list Truss has put put in motion this new huge huge energy package. How that gets funded. We don't know yet. Again a hiatus that will delay the announcement of the details of how that process is going to world work. The world's economy is waiting on this kind of news. Financial markets are waiting on this kind of news. There are many serious questions that need to be answered. How Britain develops from here with less trust as prime minister and King Charles the third as monarch I think is an open question at this point.